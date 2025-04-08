Best selling chimneys in April 2025 for a smoke-free kitchen: Every Indian kitchen needs one from our top 10 picks

Our Picks Best chimney in 2025 Best value for money Highest suction power FAQs

Indian kitchens are known for their rich aromas, sizzling tadkas, deep frying, and heavy use of spices. While these cooking methods bring unmatched flavour to every dish, they also fill the kitchen with smoke, grease, and lingering odours.

Over time, this not only makes the kitchen look grimy but can also affect indoor air quality and damage cabinets and walls. That’s why you need the best kitchen chimney. A reliable kitchen chimney helps pull out smoke, oil particles, and odours instantly, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean.

It reduces the build-up of sticky residue on surfaces and helps maintain better hygiene in the space where meals are prepared daily. If you're looking to keep your kitchen fresh, now is the perfect time to explore the best-selling chimneys of April 2025.

Elica, a trusted brand in kitchen solutions, brings you a 90 cm wall-mounted chimney designed for Indian kitchens. With a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently removes smoke and oil. Its filterless design, built-in auto-clean function, and motion sensor control make it easy to maintain. The sleek, black, curved glass body adds style, while the 15-year motor warranty assures long-term reliability. It’s ideal for 3–5 burner stoves, offering convenience with minimal noise and energy consumption.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1350 m³/hr Chimney Type Wall-mounted curved glass, filterless Control Touch + Motion Sensor Auto-Clean Feature Yes, with built-in oil collector Size 90 cm (ideal for 3–5 burners) Reasons to buy Powerful suction with low maintenance 15-year motor warranty adds great value Reason to avoid Ducting is mandatory Slight noise at high speed (58 dB) Click Here to Buy Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood's quality, easy installation, value, appearance, suction, and features, though opinions on noise levels vary.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it handles heavy-duty Indian cooking effortlessly with smart tech and durable performance.

Faber is one of the most trusted names when it comes to the best kitchen chimney options in India. The HOOD PLUTO model stands out among the best selling chimneys of April 2025 for its solid build, practical design, and efficient suction power of 1000 m³/hr. It features a baffle filter suited for Indian cooking styles and a user-friendly push button panel. With noise levels as low as 52 dB and a compact pyramid shape, this is the best chimney in 2025 for medium-sized kitchens.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1000 m³/hr Chimney Type Wall-mounted pyramid style Filter Type Baffle filter (ideal for Indian kitchens) Control Panel Push button with 3-speed settings Size 60 cm (suitable for 2–4 burner stoves) Reasons to buy Affordable and value for money Low noise operation at just 52 dB Reason to avoid Manual cleaning required Only 1-year comprehensive product warranty Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vent hood’s price, installation, service, performance, looks, suction, and size, though noise level opinions are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers efficient suction and quiet operation, ideal for everyday Indian cooking.

Inalsa brings this budget-friendly chimney for kitchen setups that need powerful suction in a compact design. As one of the best selling chimneys in April 2025, the EKON 60BK features a strong 1100 m³/hr suction, dual LED lights, and push button controls for convenience. It’s built with a pyramid shape that blends well with most modular kitchens. This model stands out in the best chimney in 2025 category for its price, durability, and low noise performance.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1100 m³/hr Chimney Type Pyramid, wall-mounted Filter Type Dual baffle filter Control Panel Push button with 3-speed settings Size 60 cm (ideal for 2–3 burner stoves) Reasons to buy High suction power suitable for heavy cooking 5-year motor warranty ensures durability Reason to avoid Glossy finish may need frequent cleaning No touch or motion sensor controls Click Here to Buy INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood valuable and user-friendly, but opinions vary on noise, build, installation, suction power, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances high suction and affordability, making it ideal for regular Indian kitchens.

Looking for a stylish yet powerful chimney? The Faber Hood Mojito 90cm chimney could be your best pick in 2025. It combines modern vertical design with 2-way filterless suction, auto-clean technology, and gesture + touch controls for hands-free convenience. With a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction and 8-year motor warranty, it’s ideal for large kitchens and heavy-duty cooking.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr (2-way suction) Chimney Type Vertical, wall-mounted Control Panel Gesture and touch control Filter Type Filterless (corrosion-resistant) Size 90 cm (perfect for 3–5 burner stoves) Reasons to buy Gesture control for hands-free use Auto clean + filterless design = low maintenance 8-year warranty on motor Reason to avoid Installation charge extra Click Here to Buy Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|2Way Suction|Auto Clean|8Yrs Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vent hood’s performance, design, safety, and service; installation is easy, but noise level opinions remain mixed.

Why choose this product?

This chimney is perfect for anyone who loves advanced features, powerful suction, and a clean, modern kitchen setup. It’s a top-rated pick in the best chimneys in April 2025 with gesture control.

Hindware is another trusted name in Indian kitchens. The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney is one of the best kitchen chimneys with filterless wall-mounted features ideal for modern homes. With a powerful 1500 CMH suction capacity, it suits heavy-duty cooking like deep frying and grilling. Its auto-clean tech, motion sensing control, and a polished curved glass design make it one of the best kitchen chimneys and among the best selling chimneys in April 2025. The 10-year motor warranty also makes it a reliable long-term choice.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr powerful airflow for Indian cooking Technology Filterless design with screen-protected motor Auto-Clean One-touch thermal auto clean with oil collector Controls Touch and motion sensor control panel Lighting Dual energy-efficient LED lamps Reasons to buy High suction power, ideal for oily Indian recipes Motion sensor makes operation hands-free Reason to avoid Requires installation service (not included in price) Slightly bulky for compact kitchens Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vent hood’s performance, suction, and design but report early malfunctions and mixed views on noise and installation.

Why choose this product?

It offers strong suction, smart controls, and zero-filter maintenance, making it the best chimney in 2025 for Indian kitchens.

Elica offers stylish and efficient kitchen solutions, bringing one of the best kitchen chimneys of 2025 with a smart angular design and twin suction inlets. Its filterless technology, auto-clean system, and motion sensor control make it a top pick among the best selling chimneys in April 2025. With a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and a 15-year motor warranty, it’s one of the best chimneys for modern Indian kitchens.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr with Twin Suction Inlets Technology Filterless design with sealed motor and metal blower Auto-Clean Thermal auto clean with built-in oil collector Controls 3-speed touch and motion sensor panel Warranty 15 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive Reasons to buy Long 15-year motor warranty Twin suction for wider smoke coverage Reason to avoid Only one LED lamp No voice or app-based control Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s functionality, installation, design, suction, and motion sensor, though opinions on noise level remain divided.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the best chimneys in 2025 with long-lasting motor, smart features, and effective smoke control for Indian cooking.

The Glen Hood Senza 60 is a stylish filterless kitchen chimney with thermal auto-clean technology, perfect for modern homes. With a curved glass design, 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, and motion sensor + touch control, it ensures effortless operation and smoke-free cooking. Ideal for 2–4 burner stoves, this model is a top choice in the best kitchen chimneys of 2025 under budget.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr Technology Filterless design with thermal auto clean Control Touch & motion sensor control Build 150W copper motor with thermal overload protector Extras LED light, removable oil collector tray Reasons to buy Budget-friendly and stylish Easy to clean and operate Reason to avoid Shorter product warranty (1 year) Slightly higher noise at 58 dB Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood reliable, functional, and good value, but views vary on installation, noise, and motion detection features.

Why choose this product?

It’s a budget-friendly kitchen chimney in 2025 with reliable suction, modern controls, and easy maintenance, making it perfect for small to medium Indian kitchens.

Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney – Smart On, 1626 m³/hr Suction, Filterless, Auto Clean

Crompton, known for its reliable home appliances, brings the IntelliSense 90 cm chimney—a powerful and smart choice among the best kitchen chimney options today. With a Smart On feature, this chimney senses heat and turns on automatically, while the Intelli Auto Clean keeps it clean without manual effort. With filterless tech, motion controls, and a quiet motor, it's one of the best selling chimneys in April 2025 for modular kitchens.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1626 m³/hr for fast and efficient smoke removal Control Type Touch and gesture sensor for hands-free operation Auto-Cleaning Intelli Auto Clean after every 30 hours of use Noise Level Operates at a quiet 55 dB Design Sleek inclined black body with filterless technology Reasons to buy Automatically turns on with heat detection Requires minimal maintenance due to self-cleaning feature Reason to avoid Aluminium ducting kit not included in the box Higher initial cost compared to basic models Click Here to Buy Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1626 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI90FLE- IND)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vent hood’s quality, auto-clean feature, appearance, and suction, but opinions vary on noise level and overall value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers smart features, quiet operation, and easy cleaning in one reliable package.

KAFF is a trusted name in kitchen appliances, and the K-Series KEC 60A chimney is among the best selling chimneys of April 2025. Designed with a curved glass front and a matte black finish, it brings sophistication to your kitchen. It features 1450 m³/hr suction, filterless auto-clean tech, and gesture + touch control for effortless operation. Its matte oil collector and dual LED lights add practicality, making it one of the best kitchen chimney choices in the 60 cm segment.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1450 m³/hr for quick and effective smoke removal Control Panel Thermostatic touch panel with gesture control Auto-Cleaning Dry heat auto-clean with sleek oil collector Noise Level 58–61 dB max operating noise Design Matte black curved glass with digital display Reasons to buy Sleek and modern look with efficient auto-cleaning Intuitive gesture control and digital display Reason to avoid Slightly higher noise level during full-speed suction Installation charges are extra and not included Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s quality, looks, suction, and performance, though opinions vary on noise despite easy installation and maintenance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers powerful suction, sleek design, and hands-free operation in a compact size.

The Livpure Alder Neo is a budget-friendly chimney packed with essential features, making it one of the top-selling kitchen chimneys under ₹6,000 in April 2025. With a 1050 m³/hr suction capacity, baffle filter, and dual LED lights, this pyramid-style chimney is ideal for small to medium Indian kitchens. Its push-button controls ensure easy use, while the black painted finish adds a neat and subtle look to your kitchen.

Specifications Suction Capacity 1050 m³/hr for effective ventilation Filter Type Stainless steel baffle filter (dishwasher-safe) Control Panel Push button Lighting Dual energy-saving LED lamps Warranty 5 years on motor, 1 year comprehensive Reasons to buy Highly affordable for its feature set Efficient grease and smoke filtration with baffle filter Long motor warranty and durable build Reason to avoid No auto-clean or touch control features Slightly lower suction compared to higher-end models Click Here to Buy Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vent hood’s quality, features, and design, but some report light malfunctions despite easy installation and good value.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for light to moderate cooking, this chimney offers practical performance at a great price, with hassle-free maintenance and Livpure’s reliable service support.

Which type of chimney is best for Indian cooking? Indian cooking involves a lot of frying, grilling, and use of strong spices, so a chimney with high suction power is ideal. Wall-mounted chimneys and auto-clean chimneys with baffle filters work best. Baffle filters handle oily particles better and require less maintenance. Auto-clean models are popular as they prevent oil buildup. Choose a chimney with a suction capacity of at least 1200 m³/hr for optimal performance in Indian kitchens.

What’s the difference between filter types - mesh, baffle, and filterless? Mesh filters trap grease in multiple layers but need frequent cleaning and are less suitable for Indian cooking. Baffle filters use flow control panels and are ideal for Indian kitchens due to their efficiency and low maintenance. Filterless chimneys use a sealed motor and auto-clean technology, requiring no manual filter cleaning. They’re convenient and effective but often come at a higher price. For most Indian households, baffle or filterless options work best.

Is auto-clean chimney better than manual-clean models? Yes, auto-clean chimneys are more convenient and user-friendly. They come with a built-in oil collector and heating element that melts and collects the grease, reducing the need for frequent manual cleaning. This feature ensures the chimney’s performance stays consistent over time. Manual-clean chimneys need more maintenance and regular dismantling. Though auto-clean models may cost more upfront, they save effort and maintenance costs in the long run, making them a better choice for busy households.

Factors to consider while buying the best selling chimney in April 2025 Suction Power : Look for a chimney with high suction power, especially if you cook frequently or use a lot of oil and spices. A range of 1200–1500 m³/hr is ideal for Indian cooking to effectively pull out smoke, grease, and odour.

: Look for a chimney with high suction power, especially if you cook frequently or use a lot of oil and spices. A range of 1200–1500 m³/hr is ideal for Indian cooking to effectively pull out smoke, grease, and odour. Type of Chimney : Choose between wall-mounted, built-in, or island chimneys based on your kitchen layout. For most Indian homes, wall-mounted models are practical and space-saving.

: Choose between wall-mounted, built-in, or island chimneys based on your kitchen layout. For most Indian homes, wall-mounted models are practical and space-saving. Filter Type : Opt for baffle filters for Indian cooking as they’re efficient and low-maintenance. Filterless chimneys with auto-clean tech are also a popular choice now for hassle-free maintenance.

: Opt for baffle filters for Indian cooking as they’re efficient and low-maintenance. Filterless chimneys with auto-clean tech are also a popular choice now for hassle-free maintenance. Auto-Clean Feature : Auto-clean chimneys reduce oil buildup by collecting grease in a detachable tray. This feature ensures better performance and minimal manual cleaning.

: Auto-clean chimneys reduce oil buildup by collecting grease in a detachable tray. This feature ensures better performance and minimal manual cleaning. Size of the Chimney : Match the chimney size with your stove. Choose a 60 cm chimney for 2-burner stoves and 90 cm for 3–5 burners to ensure proper coverage.

: Match the chimney size with your stove. Choose a 60 cm chimney for 2-burner stoves and 90 cm for 3–5 burners to ensure proper coverage. Noise Level: Look for chimneys that operate quietly, especially if your kitchen is close to the living area. Top 3 features of the best selling chimneys in April 2025

Best selling chimneys in April 2025 Suction Capacity Filter Type Control Panel Elica 90 cm WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO 1350 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Faber 60 cm HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Push Button INALSA EKON 60BK 1100 m³/hr Filterless Push Button Faber 90 cm Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90 1200 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Gesture Control Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Elica 60 cm KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO 1200 m³/hr Filterless Touch Control Glen Hood Senza 60 1200 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Gesture Control Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm CHD-ISI90FLE-IND 1626 m³/hr Filterless Smart On + Intelli Auto-Clean KAFF K-Series KEC 60A 1450 m³/hr Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Baffle Filter Push Button

Similar articles for you Best wall mounted chimneys in 2025 with high suction power and auto clean for a smoke free cooking experience