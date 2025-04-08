Best selling chimneys in April 2025 for a smoke-free kitchen: Every Indian kitchen needs one from our top 10 picks

Indian kitchens are known for their rich aromas, sizzling tadkas, deep frying, and heavy use of spices. While these cooking methods bring unmatched flavour to every dish, they also fill the kitchen with smoke, grease, and lingering odours.
Over time, this not only makes the kitchen look grimy but can also affect indoor air quality and damage cabinets and walls. That’s why you need the best kitchen chimney. A reliable kitchen chimney helps pull out smoke, oil particles, and odours instantly, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean.
It reduces the build-up of sticky residue on surfaces and helps maintain better hygiene in the space where meals are prepared daily. If you're looking to keep your kitchen fresh, now is the perfect time to explore the best-selling chimneys of April 2025.
Elica, a trusted brand in kitchen solutions, brings you a 90 cm wall-mounted chimney designed for Indian kitchens. With a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently removes smoke and oil. Its filterless design, built-in auto-clean function, and motion sensor control make it easy to maintain. The sleek, black, curved glass body adds style, while the 15-year motor warranty assures long-term reliability. It’s ideal for 3–5 burner stoves, offering convenience with minimal noise and energy consumption.
Powerful suction with low maintenance
15-year motor warranty adds great value
Ducting is mandatory
Slight noise at high speed (58 dB)
Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the vent hood's quality, easy installation, value, appearance, suction, and features, though opinions on noise levels vary.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it handles heavy-duty Indian cooking effortlessly with smart tech and durable performance.
Faber is one of the most trusted names when it comes to the best kitchen chimney options in India. The HOOD PLUTO model stands out among the best selling chimneys of April 2025 for its solid build, practical design, and efficient suction power of 1000 m³/hr. It features a baffle filter suited for Indian cooking styles and a user-friendly push button panel. With noise levels as low as 52 dB and a compact pyramid shape, this is the best chimney in 2025 for medium-sized kitchens.
Affordable and value for money
Low noise operation at just 52 dB
Manual cleaning required
Only 1-year comprehensive product warranty
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the vent hood’s price, installation, service, performance, looks, suction, and size, though noise level opinions are mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers efficient suction and quiet operation, ideal for everyday Indian cooking.
Inalsa brings this budget-friendly chimney for kitchen setups that need powerful suction in a compact design. As one of the best selling chimneys in April 2025, the EKON 60BK features a strong 1100 m³/hr suction, dual LED lights, and push button controls for convenience. It’s built with a pyramid shape that blends well with most modular kitchens. This model stands out in the best chimney in 2025 category for its price, durability, and low noise performance.
High suction power suitable for heavy cooking
5-year motor warranty ensures durability
Glossy finish may need frequent cleaning
No touch or motion sensor controls
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the vent hood valuable and user-friendly, but opinions vary on noise, build, installation, suction power, and functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances high suction and affordability, making it ideal for regular Indian kitchens.
Looking for a stylish yet powerful chimney? The Faber Hood Mojito 90cm chimney could be your best pick in 2025. It combines modern vertical design with 2-way filterless suction, auto-clean technology, and gesture + touch controls for hands-free convenience. With a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction and 8-year motor warranty, it’s ideal for large kitchens and heavy-duty cooking.
Gesture control for hands-free use
Auto clean + filterless design = low maintenance
8-year warranty on motor
Installation charge extra
Faber 90cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|2Way Suction|Auto Clean|8Yrs Motor & 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the vent hood’s performance, design, safety, and service; installation is easy, but noise level opinions remain mixed.
Why choose this product?
This chimney is perfect for anyone who loves advanced features, powerful suction, and a clean, modern kitchen setup. It’s a top-rated pick in the best chimneys in April 2025 with gesture control.
Hindware is another trusted name in Indian kitchens. The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney is one of the best kitchen chimneys with filterless wall-mounted features ideal for modern homes. With a powerful 1500 CMH suction capacity, it suits heavy-duty cooking like deep frying and grilling. Its auto-clean tech, motion sensing control, and a polished curved glass design make it one of the best kitchen chimneys and among the best selling chimneys in April 2025. The 10-year motor warranty also makes it a reliable long-term choice.
High suction power, ideal for oily Indian recipes
Motion sensor makes operation hands-free
Requires installation service (not included in price)
Slightly bulky for compact kitchens
Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the vent hood’s performance, suction, and design but report early malfunctions and mixed views on noise and installation.
Why choose this product?
It offers strong suction, smart controls, and zero-filter maintenance, making it the best chimney in 2025 for Indian kitchens.
Elica offers stylish and efficient kitchen solutions, bringing one of the best kitchen chimneys of 2025 with a smart angular design and twin suction inlets. Its filterless technology, auto-clean system, and motion sensor control make it a top pick among the best selling chimneys in April 2025. With a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and a 15-year motor warranty, it’s one of the best chimneys for modern Indian kitchens.
Long 15-year motor warranty
Twin suction for wider smoke coverage
Only one LED lamp
No voice or app-based control
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the vent hood’s functionality, installation, design, suction, and motion sensor, though opinions on noise level remain divided.
Why choose this product?
It’s one of the best chimneys in 2025 with long-lasting motor, smart features, and effective smoke control for Indian cooking.
The Glen Hood Senza 60 is a stylish filterless kitchen chimney with thermal auto-clean technology, perfect for modern homes. With a curved glass design, 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, and motion sensor + touch control, it ensures effortless operation and smoke-free cooking. Ideal for 2–4 burner stoves, this model is a top choice in the best kitchen chimneys of 2025 under budget.
Budget-friendly and stylish
Easy to clean and operate
Shorter product warranty (1 year)
Slightly higher noise at 58 dB
Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the vent hood reliable, functional, and good value, but views vary on installation, noise, and motion detection features.
Why choose this product?
It’s a budget-friendly kitchen chimney in 2025 with reliable suction, modern controls, and easy maintenance, making it perfect for small to medium Indian kitchens.
Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney – Smart On, 1626 m³/hr Suction, Filterless, Auto Clean
Crompton, known for its reliable home appliances, brings the IntelliSense 90 cm chimney—a powerful and smart choice among the best kitchen chimney options today. With a Smart On feature, this chimney senses heat and turns on automatically, while the Intelli Auto Clean keeps it clean without manual effort. With filterless tech, motion controls, and a quiet motor, it's one of the best selling chimneys in April 2025 for modular kitchens.
Automatically turns on with heat detection
Requires minimal maintenance due to self-cleaning feature
Aluminium ducting kit not included in the box
Higher initial cost compared to basic models
Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1626 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI90FLE- IND)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the vent hood’s quality, auto-clean feature, appearance, and suction, but opinions vary on noise level and overall value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers smart features, quiet operation, and easy cleaning in one reliable package.
KAFF is a trusted name in kitchen appliances, and the K-Series KEC 60A chimney is among the best selling chimneys of April 2025. Designed with a curved glass front and a matte black finish, it brings sophistication to your kitchen. It features 1450 m³/hr suction, filterless auto-clean tech, and gesture + touch control for effortless operation. Its matte oil collector and dual LED lights add practicality, making it one of the best kitchen chimney choices in the 60 cm segment.
Sleek and modern look with efficient auto-cleaning
Intuitive gesture control and digital display
Slightly higher noise level during full-speed suction
Installation charges are extra and not included
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the vent hood’s quality, looks, suction, and performance, though opinions vary on noise despite easy installation and maintenance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers powerful suction, sleek design, and hands-free operation in a compact size.
The Livpure Alder Neo is a budget-friendly chimney packed with essential features, making it one of the top-selling kitchen chimneys under ₹6,000 in April 2025. With a 1050 m³/hr suction capacity, baffle filter, and dual LED lights, this pyramid-style chimney is ideal for small to medium Indian kitchens. Its push-button controls ensure easy use, while the black painted finish adds a neat and subtle look to your kitchen.
Highly affordable for its feature set
Efficient grease and smoke filtration with baffle filter
Long motor warranty and durable build
No auto-clean or touch control features
Slightly lower suction compared to higher-end models
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the vent hood’s quality, features, and design, but some report light malfunctions despite easy installation and good value.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for light to moderate cooking, this chimney offers practical performance at a great price, with hassle-free maintenance and Livpure’s reliable service support.
Indian cooking involves a lot of frying, grilling, and use of strong spices, so a chimney with high suction power is ideal. Wall-mounted chimneys and auto-clean chimneys with baffle filters work best. Baffle filters handle oily particles better and require less maintenance. Auto-clean models are popular as they prevent oil buildup. Choose a chimney with a suction capacity of at least 1200 m³/hr for optimal performance in Indian kitchens.
Mesh filters trap grease in multiple layers but need frequent cleaning and are less suitable for Indian cooking. Baffle filters use flow control panels and are ideal for Indian kitchens due to their efficiency and low maintenance. Filterless chimneys use a sealed motor and auto-clean technology, requiring no manual filter cleaning. They’re convenient and effective but often come at a higher price. For most Indian households, baffle or filterless options work best.
Yes, auto-clean chimneys are more convenient and user-friendly. They come with a built-in oil collector and heating element that melts and collects the grease, reducing the need for frequent manual cleaning. This feature ensures the chimney’s performance stays consistent over time. Manual-clean chimneys need more maintenance and regular dismantling. Though auto-clean models may cost more upfront, they save effort and maintenance costs in the long run, making them a better choice for busy households.
Best selling chimneys in April 2025
Suction Capacity
Filter Type
Control Panel
|Elica 90 cm WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO
|1350 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Touch + Motion Sensor
|Faber 60 cm HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60
|1000 m³/hr
|Baffle Filter
|Push Button
|INALSA EKON 60BK
|1100 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Push Button
|Faber 90 cm Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 90
|1200 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Touch + Gesture Control
|Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm
|1500 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Touch + Motion Sensor
|Elica 60 cm KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO
|1200 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Touch Control
|Glen Hood Senza 60
|1200 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Touch + Gesture Control
|Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm CHD-ISI90FLE-IND
|1626 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Smart On + Intelli Auto-Clean
|KAFF K-Series KEC 60A
|1450 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Touch + Motion Sensor
|Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm
|1050 m³/hr
|Baffle Filter
|Push Button
FAQs
How often should I clean my chimney?
Manual chimneys need cleaning every 2-3 weeks. Auto-clean chimneys only need the oil collector cleaned once a month.
What size chimney should I buy?
Buy a 60 cm chimney for a 2-burner stove and 90 cm for 3 to 5 burners, ensuring full coverage.
Do chimneys make noise while working?
Yes, chimneys make some noise during operation. Look for models with a noise level below 60 dB for quieter performance.
How high should a chimney be installed above the stove?
Ideally, a chimney should be installed 24 to 30 inches above the stove. This ensures effective suction without affecting safety or cooking ease.
Does a chimney consume a lot of electricity?
No, chimneys generally consume 120–250 watts during operation. Auto-clean models may use slightly more during the cleaning cycle, but overall, they are energy-efficient.