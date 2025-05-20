Best selling chimneys in May 2025: Top kitchen chimneys that make cooking in peak summer a breeze

Cooking in peak summer is no joke. The heat, the smoke, the greasy air clinging to your walls, it all makes the kitchen feel like a furnace. Turning on the fan barely helps, and opening windows just invites more dust inside. That’s exactly why a good chimney is necessary.

A powerful chimney pulls out hot air, smoke, and oil fumes before they make your kitchen unbearable. It keeps the space cooler, the air cleaner, and your cooking experience a lot less frustrating.

We’ve put together a list of the best-selling chimneys in May 2025, chosen for their strong suction, reliable performance, and user satisfaction. These are the ones people are buying, and for good reason. Let’s help you find one that works for your kitchen too.

For Indian homes where heavy tadka and spice cooking is the norm, this filterless chimney clears the air without adding to your chores. The Elica 90 cm model earns its spot among the best selling chimneys in May 2025 because it removes smoke, brings back ease, comfort, and freshness into your cooking routine.

With zero-filter hassle and smart motion sensors, it works quietly in the background while you focus on your meals. The auto-clean function saves time, and the 15-year motor warranty ensures you’re covered for the long haul.

Specifications Size 90 cm, Ideal for 3-5 burner cooktops Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Type Filterless, Wall-mounted curved glass design Controls Touch + Motion sensor Noise Level 58 dB Reason to buy Low maintenance with filterless and auto-clean tech Long motor warranty ensures durability Reason to avoid Ducting is mandatory May not fit compact kitchen layouts Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood effective, easy to install, user-friendly, affordable, stylish, with good suction; noise reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it simplifies daily cooking while keeping your kitchen cooler, cleaner, and stress-free.

The Faber 60 cm chimney is the budget-friendly chimney you’ll appreciate every single day. It’s among the best selling chimneys in May 2025 that brings functional comfort without the complexity.

The pyramid design saves space, while the baffle filter handles heavy Indian cooking with ease. Push-button controls make it simple to operate even for older family members. This is the best chimney for summer that actually keeps the air breathable without making noise or needing frequent upkeep.

Specifications Size 60 cm, Best for 2–4 burner cooktops Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Type Pyramid, wall-mounted with baffle filter Controls Push buttons with 3-speed settings Noise Level 52 dB Reason to buy Affordable with strong suction power Reliable baffle filter for Indian-style cooking Reason to avoid Manual cleaning needed for filter One-year product warranty could be longer Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the vent hood is quality-made, easy to install, stylish, functional, with good suction, noise feedback and service praised.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers solid performance, fits small kitchens well, and handles Indian cooking effortlessly.

Cooking in summer will get a lot easier with the Elica 60cm chimney, a top choice among the best selling chimneys in May 2025. Its twin suction inlets ensure every corner of your kitchen is free from smoke and grease, keeping the air fresh and healthy.

The filterless design means less hassle cleaning filters, while the auto-clean feature removes sticky oil buildup automatically. The sealed motor is built to last, even with heavy Indian cooking.

Specifications Size 60 cm, Suitable for 2–4 burner cooktops Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Filter Filterless technology with sealed motor Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor, 3 speed settings Auto Clean Heating pad with oil collector tray Reason to buy Low maintenance with filterless and auto-clean system Long-lasting motor with 15-year warranty Reason to avoid Slightly higher price point Taller design may require adequate kitchen height Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood high-quality, efficient, easy to install, stylish, with strong suction and mixed noise feedback; great value noted.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful, low-maintenance suction and cleaner kitchen air effortlessly.

The Glen 60 cm chimney is a great pick for the best selling chimneys in May 2025, with 1200 m³/hr suction power and a filterless design. The thermal auto-clean feature uses heat to clear sticky oil particles, collecting them in a removable tray.

Its stylish curved glass look blends beautifully with modern kitchens, and the gesture control makes operation quick and hygienic. Plus, its powerful motor is protected from overheating, offering long-lasting performance even with heavy cooking.

Specifications Size 60 cm – Ideal for 2–4 burner stoves Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Filter Filterless with thermal auto-clean Control Type Touch + Motion Sensor, 3 speed levels Noise Level 58 dB Reason to buy Easy to clean oil collector Motion and touch controls for ease of use Reason to avoid Only 1-year product warranty Installation charges extra Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood powerful, elegant, and good value; however, installation and motion detection reviews are mixed across experiences.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you're looking for a stylish, powerful, and low-maintenance chimney that fits Indian kitchens and offers hands-free operation with strong suction and smart features.

For homes where the kitchen runs round the clock, this Faber 90 cm chimney makes life easier. It takes away the hassle of greasy walls and smoke-filled air, so you can focus on cooking, not cleaning.

The filterless design means you don’t need to scrub filters, and the auto-clean function clears out oil deposits regularly. A simple wave of your hand gets it working, proving why it’s one of the best selling chimneys in May 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Size 90 cm – Perfect for 4 to 6 burner stoves Filter Type Filterless Control Type Touch and gesture Warranty 8 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive Reason to buy Long motor warranty gives peace of mind Motion sensor adds convenience during busy cooking sessions Reason to avoid Slightly louder operation at 59 dB Installation charges extra Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 90

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood premium, user-friendly, and good value; service and installation praised, though noise level feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers hands-free operation, low maintenance, and solid suction for heavy cooking.

The INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney keeps your kitchen breathable without pinching your pocket. The filterless design and dual baffle filtration combo traps grease and fumes, so your walls stay clean and your cooking space smells fresh.

If you're someone who fries, grills, or sautés daily, this model quietly clears the air while giving you visibility with its dual LED lamps. No-frills only solid performance, it’s one of the best selling chimneys in May 2025.

Specifications Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Size 60 cm, Best for 2 to 3 burner stoves Control Type Push button Lighting Dual LED lamps Warranty 5 years on motor, 1 year comprehensive Reason to buy Great value under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 with solid performance Minimal noise even at higher speed settings Reason to avoid No touch or motion control features Requires regular external cleaning of surfaces Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it a good budget chimney under 6k and easy to use, but report mixed feedback on suction, noise, and build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s reliable, cost-effective, and tackles smoke and grease in everyday Indian kitchens.

If you're after a budget chimney with a trusted brand name, the Hindware Marvia 60cm model is a solid pick. It offers 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, ideal for daily Indian cooking with medium to heavy frying.

The double baffle filter traps oil particles effectively, and the dual LED lamps keep your cooktop well-lit. The pyramid design with a premium black finish adds a neat look to your kitchen.

Specifications Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Size 60 cm, Perfect for 2 to 3 burner stoves Filter Type Double baffle Control Type Push buttons Warranty 5 years on motor, 2 years on product Reason to buy Durable stainless steel filters Brand reputation and extended product warranty Reason to avoid Slightly lower suction than other options at this price Push buttons instead of touch or motion controls Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Hindware Smart Appliances | Marvia 60 cm Chimney | 1000 CMH | Pyramid | Push Button | Efficient Dual LED Lamps and Double Baffle Filter | 5 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood compact, good-looking, and easy to use, but give mixed reviews on suction, noise levels, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

This chimney is a dependable choice for anyone who cooks regularly and needs effective smoke and grease control without overspending. Ideal for Indian kitchens.

Your kitchen doesn’t have to smell like oil spills, fumes and burnt food. The Livpure Fenix quietly takes care of that, no filters to scrub, no smoke to fight. Just consistent performance, cleaner air, and a space that feels fresh after every cook.

That’s why it’s one of the best selling chimneys in May 2025. For families that cook often and heavily, this high suction power chimney makes a visible difference.

Specifications Suction Power 1400 m³/hr Technology Filterless Auto-Clean Thermal auto-clean with oil collector Controls Touch and gesture Lighting Dual energy-efficient LED lamps Reason to buy Zero filter hassle means less cleaning Gesture control adds everyday ease Reason to avoid Requires professional installation Louder at high speed settings Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vent hood good quality and value; installation, noise, suction, and functionality feedback are mixed across experiences.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful suction, no-filter maintenance, and smart controls that simplify life in a busy Indian kitchen.

This chimney changes how your kitchen feels after cooking. With its powerful 1626 m³/hr suction, it swiftly removes smoke, odours, and grease, keeping the air clean and your kitchen fresh.

Its smart auto-clean takes care of maintenance quietly, while the Silent Kitchen Chimney feature ensures peace in your home. No need to touch switches, it senses heat and starts working automatically, making it one of the best chimneys in May 2025 for modern homes.

Specifications Suction Power 1626 m³/hr Auto-Clean Intelli Auto Clean every 30 hours Control Type Touch and motion sensor controls Noise Level Low noise at 55 dB Design Inclined, space-saving and elegant Reason to buy Automatic start with heat sensing saves effort Filterless design cuts down cleaning time Reason to avoid Installation cost extra Large size may not fit small kitchens Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1626 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI90FLE- IND)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vent hood’s suction, appearance, and installation service; noise feedback and installation charges receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful suction, automatic cleaning, and hands-free control for a cleaner, quieter kitchen experience.

This sleek Ventair kitchen chimney offers powerful smoke and odour removal with a suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr. Its filterless design with an 11° inclined filter and metallic oil collector ensures easy cleaning and maintenance.

The auto-clean feature simplifies hygiene by collecting oil in the metallic tray, reducing manual effort. Control the chimney effortlessly via motion sensor and touch controls. The elegant curved glass design fits modern kitchens while operating quietly at 58 dB.

Specifications Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Size 60 cm (Width) Control Motion sensor & touch control, 3 speed levels Noise Level 58 dB – Quiet operation Auto Clean Metallic oil collector for easy cleaning Reason to buy Filterless with metallic oil collector makes cleaning simple Motion sensor control for touch-free operation Reason to avoid Suction lower than bigger models Warranty shorter on product compared to motor Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Black, Curve Glass)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the kitchen vent hood classy, efficient, easy to use, quiet, and good value, praising its suction and automatic cleaning feature.

Why choose this product?

It combines powerful suction, low maintenance, and smart controls in a stylish package, ideal for hassle-free kitchen ventilation.

What suction power is best for Indian kitchens in summer? For Indian cooking, which involves frying, grilling, and heavy spice use, a chimney with higher suction power is a must, especially during summer. Ideally, go for a chimney with suction power between 1000 to 1500 m³/hr for regular home use. This range effectively removes smoke, oil particles, and heat from the kitchen. In summer, when even minimal heat feels intense, higher suction ensures your kitchen doesn't turn into a furnace. If you have a bigger kitchen or cook heavy meals often, choose a chimney on the higher end of that range for quicker, more efficient ventilation.

Which chimney type is better in summer: wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted? The choice depends on your kitchen layout. Wall-mounted chimneys are ideal for kitchens where the stove is against the wall (common in most Indian homes). They’re efficient, cost-effective, and great for summer use. Ceiling-mounted (island) chimneys are suited for open kitchens where the stove is in the middle of the room. For summer, the focus should be on suction power and heat removal. Wall-mounted chimneys with high suction capacity work very well in enclosed kitchens, helping beat the heat. Go for one that suits your space but don’t compromise on performance.

Are filterless chimneys better for summer use? Yes, filterless chimneys are often preferred for summer cooking. They use advanced technology to eliminate smoke and fumes directly without mesh or baffle filters that need frequent cleaning. Since there’s no filter clogging, suction stays strong, even during back-to-back cooking in the heat. This ensures consistent performance and less maintenance. Most filterless models also come with auto-clean features, which is a bonus during sweaty summer days when no one wants to deal with greasy filter cleaning.

Factors to consider before buying the best selling chimney in May 2025? Suction power : High suction capacity (1000–1500 m³/hr) is crucial in summer to quickly pull out heat, smoke, and oil fumes. The higher the suction, the cooler and cleaner your kitchen stays.

: High suction capacity (1000–1500 m³/hr) is crucial in summer to quickly pull out heat, smoke, and oil fumes. The higher the suction, the cooler and cleaner your kitchen stays. Chimney type : You can choose between wall-mounted, island, or built-in chimneys based on your kitchen layout. Wall-mounted ones suit most Indian homes, while island chimneys work best for open kitchens.

: You can choose between wall-mounted, island, or built-in chimneys based on your kitchen layout. Wall-mounted ones suit most Indian homes, while island chimneys work best for open kitchens. Filter type : Go for filterless chimneys or those with baffle filters. Filterless models need less maintenance and perform well during heavy summer cooking.

: Go for filterless chimneys or those with baffle filters. Filterless models need less maintenance and perform well during heavy summer cooking. Noise level : In hot weather, noisy appliances can add to the discomfort. Look for chimneys with noise levels below 60 dB for a quieter kitchen experience.

: In hot weather, noisy appliances can add to the discomfort. Look for chimneys with noise levels below 60 dB for a quieter kitchen experience. Auto-clean feature : This feature helps remove oil and grease build-up automatically, saving you the hassle of manual cleaning, especially helpful during sweaty summer days.

: This feature helps remove oil and grease build-up automatically, saving you the hassle of manual cleaning, especially helpful during sweaty summer days. Brand and after-sales service: Always choose trusted brands like Elica, Faber, Hindware, or Glen. Good after-sales support ensures easy installation, timely service, and peace of mind in the long run. Top 3 features of the best selling chimneys in May 2025

Best selling chimneys in May 2025 Size Suction Power Type Elica 90 cm Filterless Chimney 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless, Wall-mounted curved glass Faber 60 cm Pyramid Chimney 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid, Wall-mounted with baffle filter Elica 60 cm Twin Inlet Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless with sealed motor Glen 60 cm Filterless Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Thermal auto-clean, Curved glass Faber 90 cm Filterless Chimney 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Wall-mounted INALSA EKON 60 cm Chimney 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid, Filterless + Dual baffle Hindware Marvia 60 cm Chimney 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid, Double baffle filter Livpure Fenix Filterless Chimney 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless, Thermal auto-clean Smart Intelli Auto Clean Chimney Not specified 1626 m³/hr Filterless, Intelli Auto Clean, Inclined design Ventair 60 cm Chimney (Auto Queen) 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless with 11° Inclined Metallic Oil Collector

Similar stories for you Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.