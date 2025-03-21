Our Picks
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
OFF
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
OFF
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 1.88KG, X1605VA-MB947WS,Intel IrisXe,Backlit KB, Fingerprint Laptop
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop
OFF
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AI-Powered, 8GB RTX 4070 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (Black, 2.38 kg), xf0100AX
OFF
MSI Cyborg 15 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Translucent Black/1.9Kg), A1VFK-049IN
OFF
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU
OFF
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop
OFF
OFF
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, Premium Metal Body, AL15-41, Thin and Light Laptop
OFF
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu
OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15, 12th Gen, Intel Core i3-1215U,15.6 FHD, Thin & Light Laptop(8GB/512GB/Integrated Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop
OFF
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN
OFF
FUTOPIA Ultimus PRO Intel Dual Core ~2.4GHz (4 GB/128 GB EMMC Storage/Windows 11 Home) NU14U3CNC43BN-MB Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Gray, 1.2 kg)
OFF
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
OFF
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU
OFF
ASUS Vivobook 16, Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 60Hz 300Nits, 16, Windows 11, MS Office Home, Transparent Silver, 1.88KG, X1605ZAC-MB541WS, Fingerprint, 42Whr Battery Laptop
OFF
OFF
OFF
OFF
OFF
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel® Celeron® N4020 15.6 inch (39.6cm) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home & Student 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.54Kg), 82V700L2IN
OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 FHD,13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB/Intel Iris Xᵉ iGPU/Windows 11/MS Office 365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Quiet Blue/1.7 Kg), X1502VA-BQ838WS
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN
OFF
HP 15 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H,12 Tops, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD,(Win 11, Silver, 1.65 kg),Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd1197TU
OFF
OFF
HP Pavilion AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 10-12 TOPS, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, IPS, Anti-glare, WUXGA, 16-inch(40.6cm) Intel Graphics, 1080p FHD camera (Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.77kg) af0028TU
OFF
OFF
HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU
OFF
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz/100% DCI-P3/Win11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV003MIN
OFF
ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED 16:10 120Hz, 14, Windows 11, MSO 2021, Ponder Blue, 1.28KG, UX3405MA-PZ552WS, Built-inAI, Backlit, Touchscreen, 75WHr AI Powered Laptop
OFF
Dell Inspiron 7440 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor, 16GB DDR5 + 512GB SSD, 14 (35.52cm) FHD+ 250nits Display, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue, 1.60kg
OFF
OFF
Dell [Smartchoice] Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop,Intel Ultra 9 185H,32GB DDR5,1TB SSD,Nvidia RTX 4070 8 Gb GDDR6,16 (40.6Cm) QHD+ 240Hz,Nvidia G-Sync +Alienfx RGB Backlit Kb,Dark Metallic,2.61Kg
OFF
OFF
ASUS TUF Gaming, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 2.0GHz, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, FHD 165Hz 400nits, 14, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Jaeger Gray, 1.46KG, FA401WV-RG037WS Gaming Laptop
OFF
OFF
OFF
ROG Zephyrus G16, 16 (40.64cm) 2.5K OLED ROG Nebula Display 240Hz, Ultra 7 155H, Gaming Laptop (16GB LPDDRX/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 /Win11/Office 2021/Eclipse Grey/1.85 Kg ),GU605MV-CO711WS
OFF
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS AI Powered, 6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch (39.6 cm),FHD, IPS,144Hz,16GB DDR5,1TB SSD, 300 nits, Win 11,Backlit KB, DTS:X Ultra (MSO, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb2117AX
OFF
OFF
OFF
OFF
OFF
OFF
OFF
ROG Zephyrus G16, 16 (40.64cm) 2.5K OLED ROG Nebula Display 240Hz, Ultra 7 155H, Gaming Laptop (16GB LPDDRX/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 /Win11/Office 2021/Eclipse Grey/1.85 Kg ),GU605MV-CO711WS
OFF
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS AI Powered, 6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch (39.6 cm),FHD, IPS,144Hz,16GB DDR5,1TB SSD, 300 nits, Win 11,Backlit KB, DTS:X Ultra (MSO, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb2117AX
OFF
Listen, if you're hunting for a laptop that won't drain your bank account, you've hit the jackpot. Forget the hype, let's talk real savings. Those top-selling laptops, the ones everyone's talking about? They're now going for less than ₹55,000. Lenovo, HP, the big names, all putting out serious discounts.
You're not just getting a machine, you're getting a tool, a workhorse, something that keeps up with your life. No fluff, no jargon, just solid machines at prices that make sense. This isn't some flash sale, this is about getting you the right tech, without the financial headache. Pick your favourite, and get to work.
Top offers for you:
Bestselling laptops under ₹55,000, over 50% off
Looking for best selling laptops under ₹55,000? You're in luck! Find HP, Apple, and Acer laptops at over 50% off. These aren't just any laptops; they're top performers, now at incredible prices. Get the power you need for work or play, without breaking the bank. Don't miss these deals!
Best deals for you:
Speed and performance under ₹55,000, over 45% off
Need speed without spending a fortune? Get ready! HP, ASUS, and Acer laptops with killer performance are now over 45% off, all under ₹55,000. These machines are built for serious work and play. Expect fast processors, ample RAM, and solid storage. Stop settling for slow machines. Grab a performance powerhouse at a price that's hard to beat. These deals won't last.
Best deals for you:
Bestselling premium laptops, over 40% off
Want a premium laptop without the premium price? Bestselling models from HP, Lenovo, and Dell are now over 40% off. These aren't just basic machines; we're talking high-performance laptops for demanding tasks. Get the power and style you need, without the hefty price tag. Don't let these deals slip away.
Best deals for you:
Best laptops for creative work
Creative minds, listen up! Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and Microsoft are offering top-notch laptops for your best work. Expect powerful processors, vibrant displays, and the tools you need to bring your vision to life. Find your perfect creative companion, and get to work. These deals are designed for your passion.
Best deals for you:
Gaming laptops, over 25% off
Gaming rigs at a steal! Score over 25% off on gaming laptops. Dominate with the HP Victus AI laptop, Dell Alienware, ASUS TUF, or the MSI Cyborg. These machines pack serious power for intense gameplay. Level up your gaming experience without emptying your wallet. Don't miss these epic deals!
Best deals for you:
FAQs
Question : Which laptop is best for everyday use under ₹55,000?
Ans : HP or Acer models with Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processors offer a good balance of performance and affordability for daily tasks.
Question : Are gaming laptops good for creative work?
Ans : Yes, gaming laptops often have powerful GPUs and processors suitable for demanding creative tasks like video editing and graphic design.
Question : How much RAM do I need for smooth performance?
Ans : 8GB of RAM is sufficient for most users, but 16GB is recommended for demanding tasks or gaming.
Question : What's the difference between Intel and AMD processors?
Ans : Both offer good performance; Intel tends to excel in single-core tasks, while AMD is often better for multi-core performance and value.
Question : Is a solid-state drive (SSD) worth it?
Ans : Yes, SSDs offer significantly faster boot and load times compared to traditional hard drives, improving overall performance.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.