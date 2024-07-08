As we gear up for the monsoon season, it's essential to pick the right split AC to ensure maximum comfort and air quality indoors. These top-rated ACs are specially crafted to combat the challenges brought by the humid and unpredictable weather conditions. Equipped with advanced technologies like inverter compressors that regulate cooling based on the heat load, they guarantee energy efficiency and consistent performance. Some models even feature special coatings on condenser coils to resist corrosion caused by moisture, ensuring durability and minimal upkeep.

Additionally, high-efficiency filters such as PM 2.5 and anti-bacterial filters effectively cleanse the air, keeping allergens and pollutants in check during the damp weather. Available in capacities ranging from 0.8-ton to 2-ton, these ACs cater to various room sizes, from compact spaces to expansive living areas, offering tailored cooling solutions. Whether it's a small room or a large one, these best-selling split ACs promise optimal comfort, reliability, and improved air quality all through the monsoon season.

1. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Enjoy efficient cooling specifically tailored for small rooms with the Blue Star 0.8 Ton Inverter Split AC. Its variable speed compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring the best energy usage. Equipped with Turbo Cool and Comfort Sleep features, it provides quick cooling and enhanced comfort during sleep. The copper condenser coil enhances durability and requires minimal maintenance, ensuring uninterrupted cooling performance. With a 3-star energy rating and an annual energy consumption of 521.6 units, it's environmentally friendly. Perfect for spaces up to 100 sq.ft, it offers a mix of reliability, comfort, and energy savings.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 0.74 Kilowatts

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Dimension: 28.5 x 71.5 x 19.4 cm

Noise Level: ‎32.5 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Includes Turbo Cool and Comfort Sleep features May not be sufficient for larger rooms Inverter compressor enables efficient cooling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the outstanding performance of this product in all aspects, emphasising its cost-saving benefits and impressive energy efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Select Blue Star's 0.8 Ton Inverter Split AC for efficient cooling in small rooms. Equipped with an inverter compressor, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, and Self Clean Technology, this AC ensures optimal comfort and convenience.

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, MTKM50U, White)

Daikin's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC sets a benchmark in efficiency and air quality. Featuring an inverter swing compressor and Dew Clean Technology, it ensures high ISEER (5.2) for superior cooling efficiency and clean indoor air. Ideal for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq.ft), it boasts a robust copper condenser for durability and low maintenance. The AC includes special features like fast cooling, self-diagnosis, and an air purification filter. With a noise level of 38 dB(A) and the capability to operate efficiently at 54°C ambient temperature, it promises quiet comfort even in hot conditions.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling power: 5.28 kW

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Dimension: 22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm

Noise level: 38 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Faster cooling thanks to the copper condenser coil Expensive compared to other models Low noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the product for its energy efficiency and power-saving features. However, feedback is mixed regarding its appearance, noise levels, value, and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its cutting-edge Dew Clean Technology, high ISEER rating, and reliable cooling performance, making it ideal for those prioritising energy savings and indoor air quality.

3. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC

This Wi-Fi enabled inverter split AC is designed to offer a smart and eco-friendly cooling solution. Featuring a variable tonnage compressor, it delivers rapid cooling and maximizes energy savings, achieving a 3-star BEE rating and an impressive ISEER value of 3.96. Suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq.ft), it operates with R32 refrigerant to reduce its environmental footprint. The AC comes with Auto Mode, Fast Cool, and AI Auto Cooling for personalized comfort and energy efficiency. With Wi-Fi connectivity, users can conveniently adjust settings remotely. It's a reliable option for those in search of advanced cooling technology and sustainable operation.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 6.8 Kilowatts

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Dimension: 88.9 x 88.9 x 29.9

Noise Level: 39 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced smart cooling capabilities with Wi-Fi connectivity Needs a stable Wi-Fi connection to operate seamlessly Versatile 5-in-1 cooling modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the air conditioner's appearance and quality, describing it as premium. However, there have been reports from some customers that the unit becomes noisy when running at high speed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Samsung's 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC for smart cooling, energy efficiency, versatile 5-in-1 modes, and quiet operation, ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Also Read: Best Samsung split air conditioners: Enjoy smart cooling at home with our top 6 picks

4. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC is the perfect choice for medium rooms, offering adaptive cooling with AI 6-in-1 Convertible technology. It has a 3-star energy rating and an ISEER value of 4.00, ensuring efficient performance. With Ocean Black Protection and an HD Filter with anti-virus protection, it enhances durability and air quality. The AC operates quietly with a noise level of 26 dB indoors and is designed for stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range (120V-290V). It also includes smart features like VIRAAT Mode and Diet Mode, catering to diverse cooling requirements.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 5.27 Kilowatts

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Dimension: 18.9 x 83.7 x 30.8 cm

Noise Level: 26 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced AI-enabled technology Higher initial cost 6-in-1 cooling modes provide more options to the users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The quality of the air conditioner is highly praised by buyers, who consider it to be an outstanding piece of equipment. However, there have been reports of leakage issues from some customers.

Why choose this product?

Select the LG 1.5 Ton Split AC for its AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, energy-efficient Dual Inverter Compressor, durable Ocean Black Protection, and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, ensuring powerful and reliable cooling.

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Stay cool and comfortable with Lloyd's 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, perfect for medium rooms up to 160 sq.ft. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode allows you to adjust the cooling capacity from 40% to 100%, ensuring efficient cooling even in scorching temperatures of 52°C. Equipped with golden fin evaporator coils and an anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, this AC delivers clean air. Operating quietly at 32 dB, it supports stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range of 140-280V. Enjoy added convenience and reliability with features like Turbo Cool and Auto Restart.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts

Capacity: 1,5 Ton

Dimension: 21.7 x 87 x 30 cm

Noise Level: 32 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 cooling modes Does not have advanced features compared to premium models Clean air filter + PM 2.5 air filter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have reported that it is the best option within its price range, functions effectively even in extremely high temperatures, and runs quietly. Nevertheless, opinions vary on its ease of installation and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air conditioner for its ability to customise cooling based on various room sizes and requirements, along with its advanced functions that guarantee improved air quality and comfort.

Also Read: Best 1 ton split AC for your home in 2024: Top 10 options to beat summer time heat efficiently

6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a real energy-saving and versatile machine. It has 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes that can adjust the cooling capacity from 40% to 110%, catering to different cooling needs and saving energy. This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq.ft) and comes with a durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating. It can handle heavy-duty cooling at 52°C ambient temperature and has an anti-dust + active carbon + anti-viral nano-coated filter for superior air purification. With a 5-star BEE rating and an ISEER value of 5.1, it's a reliable choice for optimal energy savings and performance.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Cooling power: 5.28 kW

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Dimension: 23D x 100W x 29.5H cm

Noise level: 38 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating Not suitable for large rooms Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ensures durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The buyers are content with the overall cooling and quality of this product, yet opinions vary regarding its performance, quality, ease of installation, energy efficiency and cooling capabilities.

Why choose this product?

Opt for Godrej due to its innovative 5-in-1 convertible cooling technology, long-lasting Blue Fin coating, and functionalities such as anti-microbial self-clean and smart diagnosis, guaranteeing effective and convenient cooling.

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1,White)

The 1.5 Ton AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC from Carrier provides adaptive cooling through its Flexicool convertible 6-in-1 technology, which adjusts cooling capacity to save up to 50% energy. It is suitable for medium rooms (111 to 150 sq.ft) and offers powerful cooling with a high-density filter and PM 2.5 filter for improved air purification. The AC is equipped with Aqua Clear Protection on its copper condenser coil, ensuring durability and low maintenance. It operates quietly with 4 fan speed options and supports stabilizer-free operation within 135~280 V. Additionally, it comes with advanced features such as Auto Cleanser and intelligent CRF alert, providing convenient and efficient cooling solutions.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Cooling power: 5 kW

Noise level: 38 dB

Dimension: 20.5D x 94W x 27.5H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 100% copper condenser for optimal performance Higher initial cost Dual filtration process for air purification

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The air conditioner has garnered positive feedback from buyers for its exceptional quality, appealing aesthetics, and excellent value. However, there are mixed opinions regarding the noise level, ease of installation, and overall performance of the air conditioner.

Why choose this product?

Pick Carrier because of its state-of-the-art Flexicool technology, strong construction with copper condenser, and advanced features such as dual filtration and Insta Cool, providing efficient and speedy cooling.

Also Read: Best split AC: Top 9 options with advanced cooling capabilities and latest features

8. Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This split AC provides efficient cooling using Gear Control inverter technology, which adjusts power consumption according to the heat load, resulting in up to 50% energy savings. This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms ranging from 111 to 150 sq.ft and comes equipped with a copper condenser featuring Aqua Clear Protection for enhanced durability and minimal maintenance. Additionally, it offers convertible 4-in-1 cooling, an HD filter with auto cleanser, and Turbo Mode for rapid cooling. Boasting advanced features such as Hydro Blue Coating and auto restart function, this AC ensures long-lasting comfort and convenience. With its environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant, it is a dependable choice for sustainable cooling solutions.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 4.8 Kilowatt

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Dimension: 23 x 80 x 29.5 cm

Noise Level: 44 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart features like Smart Diagnosis and Monsoon Comfort Noise level of 44 dB might be higher for some users 7-stage air filtration for clean, healthy air

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers on Amazon highlight its effectiveness, functionality, and ability to maintain a comfortable temperature. Additionally, some customers appreciate its appearance and value. However, opinions vary regarding the installation process and service quality.

Why choose this product?

Go for the Cruise 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC for its durable Rust-O-Shield Blue technology, versatile 4-in-1 cooling modes, advanced 7-stage air filtration, and smart convenience features, ideal for medium-sized rooms.

9. Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,HD Filter with Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,SANTIS PRO+ DELUXE, MAI18SP3R34F0,White)

Discover superior cooling performance with the Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC. Equipped with Gear Control Inverter Technology and Convertible 4-in-1 cooling functions, it adjusts to different heat levels, resulting in energy savings of up to 50%*. Perfect for medium-sized spaces, it delivers a robust 4800-watt cooling capacity, supported by a 100% Copper Condenser Coil with Aqua Clear Protection for longevity and minimal upkeep. Other notable features include HD filtration, Turbo Mode for quick cooling, and smart functionalities like Refrigerant Leakage Detector and Auto Cleanser. Benefit from added convenience with Auto Restart, Sleep Mode, and Stabilizer-Free Operation, ensuring consistent cooling comfort throughout the year.

Specifications of Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC

Cooling Power: 4.8 Kilowatt

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Dimension: 22D x 85W x 27H cm

Noise Level: 32 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Features a 100% Copper Condenser Coil with Aqua Clear Protection The range of features and settings could be complicated for some users Offers a 10-year warranty on the compressor

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its quiet operation, simple installation process, and efficient performance. However, there are a few who express dissatisfaction with the inadequate service provided.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Midea 1.5 Ton AI Gear Inverter Split AC for its advanced cooling technology, energy-efficient operation, durable construction with Aqua Clear Protection, and comprehensive warranty coverage.

Also Read: Best 1.5 ton split AC for home: Top 9 options for peak home comfort and unparalleled efficiency

10. Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

This advanced unit features 7-in-1 convertible modes, including True AI Mode, which adjusts its performance based on room temperature and occupancy forecasts. With an impressive ISEER of 4.50, it delivers energy-efficient and powerful cooling suitable for large rooms up to 210 sq ft. Take advantage of seamless control through the Miraie app for personalized temperature adjustments and schedules. With a durable copper condenser and PM 0.1 air purification filter, it guarantees clean, allergen-free air, making it an ideal choice for those seeking smart, energy-saving solutions with enhanced air quality features.

Specifications of Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Cooling Power: 6.2 Kilowatt

Capacity: 2 Ton

Dimension: 23.5D x 107W x 29H cm

Noise Level: 39 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Control via Miraie App and voice commands Some users may find the AI and smart features complex to set up Offers flexibility in cooling modes, suitable for varying weather conditions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sleek design and convenient wifi smart features, but a few have raised concerns about the installation difficulty. Views are split on the cooling performance and noise produced.

Why choose this product?

The Panasonic AC stands out for its innovative True AI mode, which intelligently adjusts cooling performance, maximizing energy savings without compromising on comfort.

What features should I look for in a split AC for the monsoon season?

When choosing a split AC for the monsoon season, it's essential to look for features such as dehumidification, which helps reduce humidity levels and makes the indoor environment more comfortable. Anti-bacterial filters are crucial as they prevent mould and bacteria growth, which thrive in damp conditions. Inverter technology is beneficial for efficient cooling and energy savings. Additionally, a corrosion-resistant coating on the AC's internal components can protect against moisture damage, and an auto-clean function helps maintain hygiene by preventing mould and bacteria buildup inside the unit.

How does a dehumidifier function in a split AC improve comfort during the monsoon?

A dehumidifier function in a split AC significantly enhances comfort during the monsoon by removing excess moisture from the air. High humidity levels can make the air feel sticky and uncomfortable, leading to a clammy sensation. The dehumidifier function helps maintain an optimal humidity level, making the indoor environment more pleasant and reducing the risk of mould and mildew growth. This feature ensures the air feels cooler and fresher, providing a more comfortable living space during the rainy season.

Are there any specific maintenance tips for split ACs during the monsoon?

Proper maintenance of split ACs during the monsoon is crucial to ensure efficient performance and longevity. Regularly cleaning or replacing the filters is essential to prevent clogging and maintain air quality. It is also important to keep the indoor and outdoor units free from debris and dirt. Checking for any signs of corrosion or rust on the outdoor unit and addressing them promptly can prevent damage. Additionally, ensuring that the drainage system is not blocked will help avoid water leakage issues. Scheduling professional maintenance before and after the monsoon season can help keep the AC in optimal condition.

Best value for money AC

For the best value for money, Midea's AC offers efficient cooling with its Gear Control inverter technology, 4-in-1 convertible cooling, and durable copper condenser. It's cost-effective yet packed with features like Turbo Mode and Auto Cleanser, ensuring reliable performance at a reasonable price.

Best overall AC

With Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, and Self Clean technology, Blue Star's 0.8-ton AC is the best overall choice. Its inverter compressor guarantees energy efficiency, while features like Gold Fins and Eco Mode enhance durability and user comfort, making it perfect for small rooms in need of premium cooling solutions.

Factors to consider before buyng the best selling split AC for monsoon

Before buying the best-selling split AC for monsoon, consider these important factors:

Cooling Capacity: Ensure the AC's cooling capacity matches the size of your room. Oversized or undersized units may lead to inefficiency or inadequate cooling.

Energy Efficiency: Look for a high star rating (ISEER) to ensure lower energy consumption and reduced electricity bills, especially important during continuous use in monsoon.

Humidity Control: Opt for models with dehumidification features to maintain comfortable humidity levels indoors, combating dampness during the monsoon season.

Durability: Choose ACs with durable components like copper condenser coils and anti-corrosion coatings (e.g., Blue Fin technology) to withstand humid conditions and extend longevity.

Air Quality: Consider ACs with effective air purification filters (e.g., PM 2.5 or PM 0.1 filters) to remove dust, allergens, and pollutants from the air, promoting cleaner indoor air quality.

Noise Levels: Lower noise levels ensure minimal disturbance, especially important for bedrooms or quiet spaces.

Smart Features: Explore models with smart features like WiFi connectivity, app control, and voice commands for added convenience in operation and monitoring.

After-Sales Service: Check the availability of reliable service and support from the manufacturer or dealer, ensuring prompt assistance in case of maintenance or repair needs.

Top 3 features of the best selling split AC for monsoon

Best Selling Split AC for Monsoon Capacity Energy Efficiency Feature Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 ton 3 star Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star Inverter Compressor,Dry Mode,Self- Diagnosis,Air Purification Filter,Dehumidifier,Dust Filter Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star WiFi Enabled, Anti Bacterial Filter, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Dehumidifier LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Silent Mode, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 5 star 5 in 1 Convertible, I-sense technology, Anti freeze, Self clean Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 5 star Flexicool Inverter Compressor; Convertible 6-in-1 cooling; Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter; Insta Cool for Faster Cooling Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star VarioQool inverter, Rust-O-Shield Blue Paint Protection, Blue-tec Fin, 7 stage Air Filters with PM 2.5 Filter, Dehumidifier Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star Dehumidifier, Air Purification Filter Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 2 ton 4 star Smart AC- Wi-fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, work with Alexa and Ok Google, PM 0.1 Filter for air purification

FAQs

Question : Can a split AC help prevent mould growth during the monsoon?

Ans : Yes, a split AC with a dehumidifier function and anti-bacterial filters can help prevent mould growth by reducing indoor humidity and filtering out mould spores.

Question : Is it necessary to use a stabilizer with a split AC during the monsoon?

Ans : Using a stabilizer is recommended during the monsoon to protect the AC from voltage fluctuations caused by thunderstorms and power surges, ensuring its safe and efficient operation.

Question : How does the auto-clean function benefit a split AC during the monsoon?

Ans : The auto-clean function helps prevent the buildup of moisture, mould, and bacteria inside the AC unit, ensuring clean air output and maintaining the efficiency of the AC during the humid monsoon season.

Question : What is the ideal temperature setting for a split AC during the monsoon?

Ans : The ideal temperature setting for a split AC during the monsoon is around 24-26°C (75-78°F), which provides comfortable cooling while maintaining energy efficiency and reducing humidity levels.

