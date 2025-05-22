Subscribe

Best semi automatic washing machines in 2025: Top 10 picks from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more

Discover top semi-automatic washing machines from leading brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, combining efficiency, durability, and smart features for hassle-free laundry at home.

Amit Rahi
Updated22 May 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Top semi automatic washing machines of 2025 for efficient and easy laundry.
Our Picks

Semi-automatic washing machines are still a favourite for many families in 2025. They offer a good mix of convenience and control, letting you handle your laundry without spending too much or dealing with complicated settings. These machines are great if you want to save water and manage how long your clothes are washed, making them both budget-friendly and easy to use.

In this article, we’ve picked the semi-automatic washing machines from well-known brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Whether you care about long-lasting quality, saving energy or special features, this list will help you find the right machine for your home.

With its generous 8.5 kg capacity and powerful 1300 RPM motor, this LG semi-automatic top load washing machine is ideal for large families. Its standout Roller Jet Pulsator ensures effective stain removal, while the 3+1 wash programmes give you the flexibility to handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavily soiled laundry.

Equipped with energy-saving 5-star efficiency, Rat Away Technology, and a rust-free plastic body, this model balances robust performance with long-term durability. Additional features like the collar scrubber and lint collector make it a dependable choice for households seeking smart, cost-effective laundry care.

Specifications

Capacity
8.5 kg (wash), 6.0 kg (spin)
RPM
1300 RPM
Wash Programmes
Gentle, Normal, Strong, Soak
Special Features
Roller Jet Pulsator, Rat Away, Collar Scrubber

Reason to buy

Excellent stain removal with Roller Jet Pulsator

High energy efficiency with 5-star rating

Reason to avoid

No digital display or advanced automation features

Manual effort required for shifting clothes between tubs

Click here to buy

LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the washing machine’s quality, cleaning performance, and compact size, ideal for small families. However, issues with the dryer and noise levels are common concerns.

Why choose this product?

A value-for-money option with strong cleaning power and user-friendly design, though the noisy operation and unreliable dryer may not suit all households.

The Whirlpool 7 kg MAGIC CLEAN semi-automatic washing machine combines robust performance with user-centric design. Its 1400 RPM motor ensures efficient cleaning and faster drying, making it ideal for smaller families. With a 5-star energy rating, it delivers excellent savings without compromising on cleaning power.

This model features an Ace Wash Station for easy pre-treatment of laundry and a rust-proof body for longer life. Added perks like the Spin Shower and Rat Protection make it a dependable, low-maintenance choice for everyday use.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
RPM
1400 RPM
Wash Programmes
Normal
Special Features
Ace Wash Station, Spin Shower, Rat Protection

Reason to buy

High-speed motor for faster dryingHigh-speed motor for faster drying

Rust-proof and durable body

Reason to avoid

Limited wash programmes

No separate spin tub capacity listed

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the washing machine’s ease of use, light weight, and wash quality, but opinions vary on build, noise levels, and outlet pipe size.

Why choose this product?

A compact, budget-friendly washer ideal for small families, though mixed feedback on build quality and noise may affect some users' experience.

Ideal for households with 3–4 members, this LG 7 kg washing machine offers a solid balance of efficiency and performance. The Wind Jet Dry feature speeds up drying, while the Collar Scrubber targets dirt in hard-to-clean areas. Its 1300 RPM motor ensures a powerful wash every cycle.

Designed for ease and endurance, the model includes Rat Away Technology, rust-free plastic base, and lint collection, making it a hygienic and long-lasting appliance suited for daily laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
RPM
1300 RPM
Wash Programmes
Gentle, Normal, Strong
Special Features
Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away

Reason to buy

Wind Jet Dry reduces moisture quickly

Effective collar cleaning and lint removal

Reason to avoid

Manual wash cycle control

Smaller spin tub capacity (5.5 kg)

Click here to buy

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build quality, quick wash performance, and ease of use, but opinions on drying, noise, and capacity vary among users.

Why choose this product?

A solid option with fast, effective cleaning and user-friendly design, though drying performance and noise levels may not meet everyone's expectations.

Perfect for large households, the Samsung 9.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine brings powerful performance and efficiency. With Air Turbo Drying and a 1300 RPM motor, it significantly reduces drying time while keeping laundry fresh and clean. Its 5-star energy rating ensures cost-effective operation.

The Hexa Storm Pulsator and rust-proof plastic body ensure durability and gentle yet deep cleaning. Additional features like rat mesh protection and caster wheels add convenience and hygiene to your daily routine.

Specifications

Capacity
9.5 kg
RPM
1300 RPM
Wash Programmes
Delicate, Normal, Heavy, Gentle
Special Features
Air Turbo Drying, Rat Mesh, Rust-Proof Body

Reason to buy

Excellent drying speed for large loads

Highly energy efficient

Reason to avoid

Bulky design

Basic control interface

Click here to buy

Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the washing machine’s value, design, and smooth washing, but some report early motor issues and a loud buzzer as drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

An affordable washer with a stylish build and good wash quality, though motor reliability and noise may concern some users.

This Panasonic washing machine is a compact powerhouse with a 360W motor and effective wash pulsator. The Active Foam System lifts dirt from every fibre, ensuring a thorough clean. At 6.5 kg, it's a good fit for small families looking for quality on a budget.

Its 5-star rating assures energy efficiency, and features like the Aqua Spin Rinse and air dry system enhance performance. Durable and easy to use, it's perfect for everyday laundry needs.

Specifications

Display
Basic knob controls
RPM
1350 RPM
Wash Programmes
2 (Normal, Strong)
Special Features
Active Foam System, Air Dry, Lint Filter

Reason to buy

Compact and energy-saving

Strong wash and drying performance

Reason to avoid

Only two wash programmes

Lower capacity than others in range

Click here to buy

Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator,)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine easy to use with good cleaning for daily needs, but some report poor dryer performance, noise, and drainage issues.

Why choose this product?

A decent semi-automatic washer for small families with effective cleaning, though concerns about leakage, noise, and dryer reliability may affect long-term satisfaction.

From the trusted Tata brand, this 6 kg Voltas Beko washing machine offers a blend of performance and practicality. The Wings Pulsator Technology ensures efficient wash cycles, while the Air Dry function helps clothes dry quicker without excess energy use.

It’s a great choice for couples or small families seeking a reliable machine. Compact, energy-efficient, and built with durable materials, it fits easily into smaller living spaces without compromising on results.

Specifications

Capacity
6 kg
Energy rating
5 star
wash programmes
2
Special Features
Air Dry, Wings Pulsator, Compact Design

Reason to buy

Ideal for compact spaces

Budget-friendly and efficient

Reason to avoid

Fewer wash options

No detailed RPM data

Click here to buy

Voltas beko, A Tata Product 6 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the washing machine’s ease of use and value for money, but some report poor quality, functionality issues, and frequent water leakage.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly choice for basic washing needs, though concerns about build quality and leakage may not suit all users.

The Haier 7 kg semi-automatic machine delivers reliable washing performance for medium-sized households. Equipped with an Anti-Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Magic Filter, it ensures hygienic, lint-free clothes every time. Its 1300 RPM motor enables fast drying, reducing wait times significantly.

Features like rat mesh protection, castor wheels, and rust-proof PP body make it durable and easy to move around. It also includes a spray function to dissolve detergent better and ensure an even wash.

Specifications

Display
Button control panel
RPM
1300 RPM
Wash Programmes
Normal, Strong
Special Features
Anti-Bacterial Pulsator, Magic Filter, Spray Function

Reason to buy

Strong hygiene-focused features

Quick drying with 1300 RPM

Reason to avoid

Only 2 wash modes

No digital controls

Click here to buy

Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine to be good quality, works well, and offers value for money, though some feel it’s smaller than expected.

Why choose this product?

A reliable and affordable washer with solid performance, but the compact size may not suit those needing higher capacity.

Built for durability and performance, this Godrej washing machine boasts a powerful 460W motor and Storm Force Pulsator. It handles heavy laundry with ease while maintaining energy efficiency. The Active Soak feature helps loosen stubborn stains before the wash.

With a rust-proof polypropylene body and memory backup, it’s designed for long-term use. The rear-protected control panel makes operation safer and more convenient, especially in wet environments.

Specifications

Controls
Rear control panel (mechanical)
Capacity
7 kg
RPM
1440 RPM
Wash Programmes
Regular, Strong
Special Features
Active Soak, 460W Motor, Storm Pulsator

Reason to buy

High spin speed for quick drying

Water-protected control panel

Reason to avoid

No digital display

Slightly noisy during wash

Click here to buy

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the washing machine’s long-term performance, ease of use, and value, though some report problems with the dryer function.

Why choose this product?

A dependable washer offering good performance and affordability, but dryer issues may be a drawback for some users.

This 8 kg Samsung washer offers a strong balance between capacity and features. Ideal for large families, it combines energy efficiency with a powerful 1350 RPM motor. The Dual Storm Pulsator and multiple wash modes handle all kinds of fabrics with ease.

Air Turbo Drying reduces moisture quickly, while the rat mesh and caster wheels improve safety and mobility. It's a great choice for households that need dependable, efficient performance.

Specifications

Controls
Mechanical knobs
Capacity
8 kg
RPM
1350 RPM
Wash Programmes
Normal, Heavy, Gentle
Special Features
Air Turbo Drying, Dual Storm Pulsator, Rust-proof Body

Reason to buy

Excellent drying speed

Large capacity for bigger loads

Reason to avoid

No digital display

Lacks soak cycle

Click here to buy

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the washing machine’s design, quality, and value, but many report dryer malfunctions, poor build quality, and excessive noise.

Why choose this product?

A stylish and affordable washer, though concerns about durability, noise, and dryer performance may affect user satisfaction.

Compact yet full of features, this 6.5 kg Midea washer is perfect for small families. It offers Air Dry Technology, Thermal Protection, and a Magic Filter to deliver a powerful, clean, and safe washing experience. The user-friendly design and energy efficiency make it ideal for everyday use.

Standout features include a collar scrubber, overload fuse protection, and an anti-rat design — all aimed at long-term durability and ease of use.

Specifications

Capacity
6.5 kg
Material
‎ABS, Polypropylene
Voltage
‎240 Volts
Control Console
Knob

Reason to buy

Packed with safety features

Very energy-efficient

Reason to avoid

Missing RPM info

Limited wash modes

Click here to buy

Midea 6.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Maroon, White (MWMSA065PPG(MW))

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine performs well and offers good value, but opinions on quality are mixed, with some calling it a poor product.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly option with solid performance, though varying build quality may not satisfy all users.

Top 3 features of best semi automatic washing machines

Semi automatic washing machinesCapacityRPMWash Programmes
LG 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic (P8530SRAZ)8.5 kg1300 RPMGentle, Normal, Strong, Soak
Whirlpool 7.0 kg Semi-Automatic (MAGIC CLEAN RYL)7 kg1400 RPMNormal
LG 7 kg Semi-Automatic (P7020NGAZ)7 kg1300 RPMGentle, Normal, Strong
Samsung 9.5 kg Semi-Automatic (WT95A4260GD/TL)9.5 kg1300 RPMDelicates, Normal, Heavy, Gentle
Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic (NA-W65L7ARB)6.5 kg1350 RPM2 Wash Programmes
Voltas Beko 6 kg Semi-Automatic (WTT60UNX)6 kgNot specifiedNot specified
Haier 7 kg Semi-Automatic (HTW70-1187BTN)7 kg1300 RPMNormal, Strong
Godrej 7 kg Semi-Automatic (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0)7 kg1440 RPMRegular, Strong
Samsung 8 kg Semi-Automatic (WT80C4200GG/TL)8 kg1350 RPMNormal, Heavy, Gentle
Midea 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic (MWMSA065PPG)6.5 kgNot specifiedNot specified

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
FAQs

What is a semi automatic washing machine?

A semi automatic washing machine requires manual effort to transfer clothes between washing and drying tubs.

Are semi automatic machines more energy efficient?

Yes, they typically consume less electricity and water compared to fully automatic models.

Can I use any detergent in a semi automatic washer?

Yes, but using detergents specifically designed for washing machines is recommended for best results

Do semi automatic machines need a continuous water supply?

No, you can manually add water, making them ideal for areas with limited water supply.

Which brands make the best semi automatic washing machines?

Top brands include LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and Panasonic.

