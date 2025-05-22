Best semi automatic washing machines in 2025: Top 10 picks from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more

Semi-automatic washing machines are still a favourite for many families in 2025. They offer a good mix of convenience and control, letting you handle your laundry without spending too much or dealing with complicated settings. These machines are great if you want to save water and manage how long your clothes are washed, making them both budget-friendly and easy to use.
In this article, we’ve picked the semi-automatic washing machines from well-known brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Whether you care about long-lasting quality, saving energy or special features, this list will help you find the right machine for your home.
With its generous 8.5 kg capacity and powerful 1300 RPM motor, this LG semi-automatic top load washing machine is ideal for large families. Its standout Roller Jet Pulsator ensures effective stain removal, while the 3+1 wash programmes give you the flexibility to handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavily soiled laundry.
Equipped with energy-saving 5-star efficiency, Rat Away Technology, and a rust-free plastic body, this model balances robust performance with long-term durability. Additional features like the collar scrubber and lint collector make it a dependable choice for households seeking smart, cost-effective laundry care.
Excellent stain removal with Roller Jet Pulsator
High energy efficiency with 5-star rating
No digital display or advanced automation features
Manual effort required for shifting clothes between tubs
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the washing machine’s quality, cleaning performance, and compact size, ideal for small families. However, issues with the dryer and noise levels are common concerns.
Why choose this product?
A value-for-money option with strong cleaning power and user-friendly design, though the noisy operation and unreliable dryer may not suit all households.
The Whirlpool 7 kg MAGIC CLEAN semi-automatic washing machine combines robust performance with user-centric design. Its 1400 RPM motor ensures efficient cleaning and faster drying, making it ideal for smaller families. With a 5-star energy rating, it delivers excellent savings without compromising on cleaning power.
This model features an Ace Wash Station for easy pre-treatment of laundry and a rust-proof body for longer life. Added perks like the Spin Shower and Rat Protection make it a dependable, low-maintenance choice for everyday use.
High-speed motor for faster dryingHigh-speed motor for faster drying
Rust-proof and durable body
Limited wash programmes
No separate spin tub capacity listed
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the washing machine’s ease of use, light weight, and wash quality, but opinions vary on build, noise levels, and outlet pipe size.
Why choose this product?
A compact, budget-friendly washer ideal for small families, though mixed feedback on build quality and noise may affect some users' experience.
Ideal for households with 3–4 members, this LG 7 kg washing machine offers a solid balance of efficiency and performance. The Wind Jet Dry feature speeds up drying, while the Collar Scrubber targets dirt in hard-to-clean areas. Its 1300 RPM motor ensures a powerful wash every cycle.
Designed for ease and endurance, the model includes Rat Away Technology, rust-free plastic base, and lint collection, making it a hygienic and long-lasting appliance suited for daily laundry needs.
Wind Jet Dry reduces moisture quickly
Effective collar cleaning and lint removal
Manual wash cycle control
Smaller spin tub capacity (5.5 kg)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the build quality, quick wash performance, and ease of use, but opinions on drying, noise, and capacity vary among users.
Why choose this product?
A solid option with fast, effective cleaning and user-friendly design, though drying performance and noise levels may not meet everyone's expectations.
Perfect for large households, the Samsung 9.5 kg semi-automatic washing machine brings powerful performance and efficiency. With Air Turbo Drying and a 1300 RPM motor, it significantly reduces drying time while keeping laundry fresh and clean. Its 5-star energy rating ensures cost-effective operation.
The Hexa Storm Pulsator and rust-proof plastic body ensure durability and gentle yet deep cleaning. Additional features like rat mesh protection and caster wheels add convenience and hygiene to your daily routine.
Excellent drying speed for large loads
Highly energy efficient
Bulky design
Basic control interface
Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the washing machine’s value, design, and smooth washing, but some report early motor issues and a loud buzzer as drawbacks.
Why choose this product?
An affordable washer with a stylish build and good wash quality, though motor reliability and noise may concern some users.
This Panasonic washing machine is a compact powerhouse with a 360W motor and effective wash pulsator. The Active Foam System lifts dirt from every fibre, ensuring a thorough clean. At 6.5 kg, it's a good fit for small families looking for quality on a budget.
Its 5-star rating assures energy efficiency, and features like the Aqua Spin Rinse and air dry system enhance performance. Durable and easy to use, it's perfect for everyday laundry needs.
Compact and energy-saving
Strong wash and drying performance
Only two wash programmes
Lower capacity than others in range
Panasonic 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W65L7ARB, Blue, Powerful Motor, Active Foam System, Effective Wash Pulsator,)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine easy to use with good cleaning for daily needs, but some report poor dryer performance, noise, and drainage issues.
Why choose this product?
A decent semi-automatic washer for small families with effective cleaning, though concerns about leakage, noise, and dryer reliability may affect long-term satisfaction.
From the trusted Tata brand, this 6 kg Voltas Beko washing machine offers a blend of performance and practicality. The Wings Pulsator Technology ensures efficient wash cycles, while the Air Dry function helps clothes dry quicker without excess energy use.
It’s a great choice for couples or small families seeking a reliable machine. Compact, energy-efficient, and built with durable materials, it fits easily into smaller living spaces without compromising on results.
Ideal for compact spaces
Budget-friendly and efficient
Fewer wash options
No detailed RPM data
Voltas beko, A Tata Product 6 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the washing machine’s ease of use and value for money, but some report poor quality, functionality issues, and frequent water leakage.
Why choose this product?
A budget-friendly choice for basic washing needs, though concerns about build quality and leakage may not suit all users.
The Haier 7 kg semi-automatic machine delivers reliable washing performance for medium-sized households. Equipped with an Anti-Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Magic Filter, it ensures hygienic, lint-free clothes every time. Its 1300 RPM motor enables fast drying, reducing wait times significantly.
Features like rat mesh protection, castor wheels, and rust-proof PP body make it durable and easy to move around. It also includes a spray function to dissolve detergent better and ensure an even wash.
Strong hygiene-focused features
Quick drying with 1300 RPM
Only 2 wash modes
No digital controls
Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine to be good quality, works well, and offers value for money, though some feel it’s smaller than expected.
Why choose this product?
A reliable and affordable washer with solid performance, but the compact size may not suit those needing higher capacity.
Built for durability and performance, this Godrej washing machine boasts a powerful 460W motor and Storm Force Pulsator. It handles heavy laundry with ease while maintaining energy efficiency. The Active Soak feature helps loosen stubborn stains before the wash.
With a rust-proof polypropylene body and memory backup, it’s designed for long-term use. The rear-protected control panel makes operation safer and more convenient, especially in wet environments.
High spin speed for quick drying
Water-protected control panel
No digital display
Slightly noisy during wash
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the washing machine’s long-term performance, ease of use, and value, though some report problems with the dryer function.
Why choose this product?
A dependable washer offering good performance and affordability, but dryer issues may be a drawback for some users.
This 8 kg Samsung washer offers a strong balance between capacity and features. Ideal for large families, it combines energy efficiency with a powerful 1350 RPM motor. The Dual Storm Pulsator and multiple wash modes handle all kinds of fabrics with ease.
Air Turbo Drying reduces moisture quickly, while the rat mesh and caster wheels improve safety and mobility. It's a great choice for households that need dependable, efficient performance.
Excellent drying speed
Large capacity for bigger loads
No digital display
Lacks soak cycle
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray,)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the washing machine’s design, quality, and value, but many report dryer malfunctions, poor build quality, and excessive noise.
Why choose this product?
A stylish and affordable washer, though concerns about durability, noise, and dryer performance may affect user satisfaction.
Compact yet full of features, this 6.5 kg Midea washer is perfect for small families. It offers Air Dry Technology, Thermal Protection, and a Magic Filter to deliver a powerful, clean, and safe washing experience. The user-friendly design and energy efficiency make it ideal for everyday use.
Standout features include a collar scrubber, overload fuse protection, and an anti-rat design — all aimed at long-term durability and ease of use.
Packed with safety features
Very energy-efficient
Missing RPM info
Limited wash modes
Midea 6.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Maroon, White (MWMSA065PPG(MW))
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the washing machine performs well and offers good value, but opinions on quality are mixed, with some calling it a poor product.
Why choose this product?
A budget-friendly option with solid performance, though varying build quality may not satisfy all users.
|Semi automatic washing machines
|Capacity
|RPM
|Wash Programmes
|LG 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic (P8530SRAZ)
|8.5 kg
|1300 RPM
|Gentle, Normal, Strong, Soak
|Whirlpool 7.0 kg Semi-Automatic (MAGIC CLEAN RYL)
|7 kg
|1400 RPM
|Normal
|LG 7 kg Semi-Automatic (P7020NGAZ)
|7 kg
|1300 RPM
|Gentle, Normal, Strong
|Samsung 9.5 kg Semi-Automatic (WT95A4260GD/TL)
|9.5 kg
|1300 RPM
|Delicates, Normal, Heavy, Gentle
|Panasonic 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic (NA-W65L7ARB)
|6.5 kg
|1350 RPM
|2 Wash Programmes
|Voltas Beko 6 kg Semi-Automatic (WTT60UNX)
|6 kg
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Haier 7 kg Semi-Automatic (HTW70-1187BTN)
|7 kg
|1300 RPM
|Normal, Strong
|Godrej 7 kg Semi-Automatic (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0)
|7 kg
|1440 RPM
|Regular, Strong
|Samsung 8 kg Semi-Automatic (WT80C4200GG/TL)
|8 kg
|1350 RPM
|Normal, Heavy, Gentle
|Midea 6.5 kg Semi-Automatic (MWMSA065PPG)
|6.5 kg
|Not specified
|Not specified
Similar articles for you
Best washing machine (May 2025): Top 10 picks from leading brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Bosch and Panasonic
Best 5 star washing machine in India 2025 for power saving and deep cleaning: Top 10 energy efficient washers to buy
Best washing machines under ₹10000: Top 10 affordable choices from Samsung, Whirlpool and others for home laundry
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is a semi automatic washing machine?
A semi automatic washing machine requires manual effort to transfer clothes between washing and drying tubs.
Are semi automatic machines more energy efficient?
Yes, they typically consume less electricity and water compared to fully automatic models.
Can I use any detergent in a semi automatic washer?
Yes, but using detergents specifically designed for washing machines is recommended for best results
Do semi automatic machines need a continuous water supply?
No, you can manually add water, making them ideal for areas with limited water supply.
Which brands make the best semi automatic washing machines?
Top brands include LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, and Panasonic.