Subscribe

Best side by side refrigerator under ₹80000: Top 10 spacious options from Samsung, LG and more

Explore the spacious side-by-side refrigerators under 80,000 from Samsung, LG, and more. Find the perfect blend of style, capacity, and features to keep your food fresh and organised efficiently.

Amit Rahi
Published21 May 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Top spacious side-by-side refrigerators under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 for every modern kitchen.
Top spacious side-by-side refrigerators under ₹80,000 for every modern kitchen.
Our PicksBest overallBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Do you often struggle to find enough space in your refrigerator? This could be the perfect time to upgrade your double-door fridge to a side-by-side model. Side-by-side refrigerators offer better organisation, making it easier to separate fresh and frozen foods. They also provide convenient access with vertical doors that save kitchen space.

While side-by-side refrigerators tend to be pricey, we’ve made it easier by listing the top options under 80,000. Our selection includes trusted brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and more, ensuring you get the best combination of space, features, and value.

Samsung’s 653 L Smart Refrigerator offers a robust and flexible cooling solution ideal for larger families. Its side-by-side frost-free design comes with AI-enabled smart connectivity, allowing intuitive temperature control and energy management through Wi-Fi.

The refrigerator's highlight is its 5-in-1 convertible modes—Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone—which help optimise usage. Its digital inverter compressor ensures reduced power consumption, low noise, and long-term durability with a 20-year warranty.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Compressor
Digital Inverter (20-year warranty)
Convertible Modes
5-in-1
Connectivity
Wi-Fi with AI features

Reason to buy

Flexible storage with convertible modes

Long-lasting inverter with low noise

Reason to avoid

High power usage (547 units/year)

Large size may not fit compact kitchens

Click here to buy

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its value, looks, and trays, but report mixed cooling, space, and noise issues. Quality and missing accessories disappoint some.

Why choose this product?

Stylish fridge with premium trays and good value; cooling, noise, and accessories may vary—check specifications before buying.

LG’s 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator combines modern technology and spacious interiors. Its smart inverter compressor provides consistent cooling while saving energy. Multi Air Flow technology ensures even cooling across all shelves, preserving freshness longer.

It includes user-friendly features like Smart Diagnosis, an LED display, and a bio-shield gasket. With well-separated compartments and Express Freeze for quick chilling, it’s ideal for active households needing efficient food management.

Specifications

Capacity
655 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Freezer/Fresh Food
239L / 416L
Cooling
Multi Air Flow
Compressor
Smart Inverter

Reason to buy

Smart diagnosis and even cooling

Spacious with Express Freeze

Reason to avoid

No app or Wi-Fi support

Manual ice tray system

Click here to buy

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like performance, spacious freezer, looks, and build. Some received units with dents but overall value and usability are praised.

Why choose this product?

Great for couples—separate temperature control, sleek black look, strong build. Check packaging for possible dents on delivery.

This 596 L Haier refrigerator is designed for maximum adaptability with its 100% convertible fridge space. Users can switch the entire unit between freezer and fridge as needed, making it versatile for different storage needs.

Powered by Expert Inverter technology, it offers quiet performance and energy efficiency. The external digital display allows precise control over internal temperatures, ensuring freshness while reducing electricity costs.

Specifications

Capacity
596 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Fridge/Freezer
392L / 204L
Convertible
100% (–24°C to 5°C)
Compressor
Expert Inverter

Reason to buy

Total convertible flexibility

Efficient and quiet operation

Reason to avoid

Lacks smart connectivity

Design could be more premium

Click here to buy

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like storage, design, build, and silent operation. Some praise cooling, while others report freezer frost issues.

Why choose this product?

Spacious with versatile convertible feature, stylish finish, strong build, and quiet use. Be aware of possible freezer frost concerns.

Haier’s 602 L model offers the flexibility of a fully convertible fridge space with sleek aesthetics in a black steel finish. Its Magic Convertible Zone and advanced inverter technology ensure efficient cooling and quiet performance.

With features like stabiliser-free operation, jumbo ice maker, and Deo Fresh technology, it is built for convenience and hygiene. It's ideal for large families needing smart and spacious cooling options.

Specifications

Capacity
602 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Fridge/Freezer
398L / 204L
Convertible Zone
100%
Display
External Digital Display

Reason to buy

Highly customisable cooling

Spacious with multiple drawers and shelves

Reason to avoid

Lacks Wi-Fi/app support

Heavier than average at 94 kg

Click here to buy

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise quality, spaciousness, and quiet use. Some report cooling issues or malfunctioning after a few days.

Why choose this product?

Premium look, ample space, and silent running. Some users faced early cooling problems.

This Godrej refrigerator blends aesthetics with smart tech. Its convertible zones cater to different storage needs, while the digital touch panel ensures effortless temperature management. The AI-powered system adjusts cooling based on usage.

With toughened glass shelves, a black glass finish, and an inverter compressor, it’s both stylish and efficient. It also boasts a 1+2 year comprehensive warranty, which is rare in this segment.

Specifications

Capacity
600 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Fridge/Freezer
387L / 213L
Convertible Zone Range
–3°C to 5°C
Technology
AI-powered freshness

Reason to buy

AI cooling adapts to usage

Extended warranty coverage

Reason to avoid

Lacks smart voice or app integration

Limited brand service reach in rural areas

Click here to buy

Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel, Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL, Black Glass)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise quality, spaciousness, and appearance. Some report freezer cooling and functionality issues.

Why choose this product?

Great for large families, good value. Check freezer functionality before purchase.

The Midea 592 L is a tech-savvy choice for connected homes. With Wi-Fi, app control, and voice assistant compatibility (Alexa/Google Home), it allows remote management of cooling and modes.

Its Inverter Quattro Technology ensures low energy use and minimal noise. The sleek design, door alarm, LED display, and multiple intelligent modes make it perfect for users who want modern features at a reasonable price.

Specifications

Capacity
592 litres
Cooling Tech
Inverter Quattro
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, App & Voice Assistant
Design
Jazz Black with LED Touch Panel
Extra
Door-Unclosed Alarm

Reason to buy

Smart features and remote control

Modern aesthetics and quiet operation

Reason to avoid

Limited offline service presence

Less brand recognition compared to peers

Click here to buy

Midea 592 L Side By Side,frost free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for quality, efficiency, and space. Mixed reviews on cooling; some report early malfunction. Ice tray size criticised.

Why choose this product?

Energy-efficient and spacious. Check cooling reliability and ice tray size before purchase.

Haier brings extra convenience with this Wi-Fi-enabled model featuring a built-in water dispenser. Its 100% convertible feature, Deo Fresh tech, and uniform cooling ensure freshness across compartments.

Smart inverter tech, app support, and jumbo ice maker make it ideal for tech-lovers. LED lighting, easy-clean back, and stabiliser-free operation (110v–300v) add to user convenience and durability.

Specifications

Capacity
596 litres
Special Features
Wi-Fi, Water Dispenser
Convertible Zone
100%
Compressor
Expert Inverter
Operation
Stabiliser-Free (110–300V)

Reason to buy

Built-in water dispenser

Wi-Fi smart controls

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens

Heavier unit (94 kg)

Click here to buy

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise stunning performance, spacious storage, cooling, and smart features. Great value, ideal for big families, and easy mobile app control.

Why choose this product?

Spacious, efficient, and tech-friendly. Excellent for large households seeking modern convenience.

Compact yet smartly designed, this Haier 520 L 4-door refrigerator is ideal for smaller families seeking advanced cooling features in a stylish package. The 85% convertible fridge space adapts flexibly to your needs.

It’s equipped with Expert Inverter technology for quiet operation and power efficiency. The Magic Cooling and Deo Fresh system maintains optimal freshness, while the Inox steel finish adds modern elegance.

Specifications

Capacity
520 litres
Convertible Zone
85%
Cooling Tech
Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh
Energy Rating
3 Star
Design
4-Door, Inox Steel Finish

Reason to buy

Perfect size for smaller households

Energy-efficient with flexible storage

Reason to avoid

Smaller freezer section

No Wi-Fi or app connectivity

Click here to buy

Haier 520 L, 4-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRB-600IS, Inox Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise build quality, perfect storage space, and easy installation. They consider it excellent value for money and user-friendly.

Why choose this product?

Reliable build, spacious storage, and simple setup make it ideal for practical users seeking value and convenience.

This Wi-Fi enabled Haier model merges style with functionality, offering app control and smart connectivity. With 100% convertible fridge space and a sleek black glass finish, it’s built for tech-forward homes.

Its Expert Inverter compressor ensures quiet and efficient performance. Smart features like auto inverter connect, jumbo ice maker, and Deo Fresh cooling make this an ideal all-rounder for large households.

Specifications

Capacity
602 litres
Smart Features
Wi-Fi, App Support
Cooling Tech
Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh
Convertible Zone
100%
Display
External Digital Touch Panel

Reason to buy

Smart connectivity with app & Wi-Fi

Efficient performance with inverter tech

Reason to avoid

Higher weight (103 kg)

Needs strong Wi-Fi for full smart function

Click here to buy

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, WiFi Enabled, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter 2-Door Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the refrigerator's stylish appearance, with one noting it enhances their space's decor significantly.

Why choose this product?

Its attractive design adds a modern touch, blending well with various interior styles.

Candy’s 602 L model offers affordability without skimping on features. With triple inverter tech and 100% convertible space, it delivers powerful cooling while remaining energy-efficient and quiet.

It has a digital control panel, toughened glass shelves, jumbo ice maker, and stabiliser-free operation. The shiny steel finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen layout.

Specifications

Capacity
602 litres
Technology
Triple Inverter, 100% Convertible
Display
Digital Touch Panel
Cooling Tech
Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh
Energy Efficiency
3 Star

Reason to buy

Triple inverter ensures low power usage

Affordable with premium features

Reason to avoid

Brand service availability may vary

No smart assistant or app control

Click here to buy

CANDY 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fridge’s spaciousness, silent operation, and sturdy build. The digital touch panel works well, but installation can be tough. It offers great value for money.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for big families, it provides ample storage, efficient cooling, and premium features like tough glass trays and a responsive touch display.

Factors to consider when buying a side by side refrigerator under 80000

  • Capacity: Choose a size that fits your family’s needs and kitchen space.
  • Energy Efficiency: Look for models with good energy ratings to save on electricity bills.
  • Cooling Technology: Opt for advanced cooling features to keep food fresh longer.
  • Storage Flexibility: Check for adjustable shelves and compartments for organised storage.
  • Brand and After-Sales Service: Select reputable brands that offer reliable service and warranty for peace of mind.

Are side-by-side refrigerators more energy-efficient than double-door models?

Not always. Energy efficiency varies by model and brand. Look for refrigerators with high energy star ratings to ensure lower electricity consumption, regardless of the design.

Can I get a spacious side-by-side refrigerator under 80,000?

Yes, several brands offer roomy side-by-side refrigerators under 80,000, balancing capacity and features to suit most households without compromising on quality or style.

How important is after-sales service for side-by-side refrigerators?

Very important. Good after-sales service ensures quick repairs, spare parts availability, and warranty support, which can save time and costs in the long run. Choose brands with a strong service network.

Top 3 features of best refrigerators under 80,000

Refrigerators under 80,000

Capacity (Litres)

Energy Rating

Convertible Fridge Space

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter (RS76CG8003S9HL)6533 StarConvertible 5-in-1 modes
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY)6553 StarNot specified
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side (HES-690SS-P)5963 Star100% Convertible
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side (HRS-682KS)6023 Star100% Convertible
Godrej 600 L Frost Free Smart Convertible Zones with Digital Touch Panel (RS EONVELVET 600C RIT BK GL)6003 StarSmart Convertible Zones (-3°C to 5°C)
Midea 592 L Side By Side, Frost Free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator (MDRS791MIF28IND)592Not specifiedNot specified
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi Enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator (HRS-682SWDU1)596Not specified100% Convertible
Haier 520 L, 4-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with Convertible Fridge Space (HRB-600IS)5203 Star85% Convertible
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, WiFi Enabled, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter (HRS-682KGU1)6023 Star100% Convertible
CANDY 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology (CSS6600TS)6023 Star100% Convertible

Similar articles for you

Best bottom mounted refrigerators in 2025 for easy access, space-saving, and keeping food fresh longer: Top 6 fridges

Best refrigerator with ice maker: Top 10 picks to keep drinks chilled with ice on demand

More space, more style: Explore this wide range of American style refrigerators for modern homes

Best refrigerator for large families in 2025: Top 10 picks for super cooling and advanced features

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBest side by side refrigerator under ₹80000: Top 10 spacious options from Samsung, LG and more

FAQs

What is the typical capacity of side-by-side refrigerators under ₹80,000?

They usually range between 500 to 700 litres, ideal for medium to large families.

Do side-by-side refrigerators consume more power?

Not necessarily; energy consumption depends on the model’s efficiency rating.

Are side-by-side refrigerators suitable for small kitchens?

They need more width but save space with vertical doors, so measure your kitchen before buying.

Which brands offer the best side-by-side refrigerators under ₹80,000?

Samsung, LG, Haier, and Whirlpool are popular and reliable choices.

Do side-by-side fridges have good storage options?

Yes, they typically come with adjustable shelves and compartments for better organisation.

Read Next Story