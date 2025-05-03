Best side by side refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Haier and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here, bringing incredible discounts on top-rated side-by-side refrigerators. If you’ve been eyeing a new fridge, now’s the perfect time to grab one from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej and more, all at unbeatable prices.
Along with massive savings, you can also enjoy exciting credit card discounts, offers and cashback options to make your purchase even more rewarding. With summer in full swing, it’s the ideal opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with a high-quality fridge while making the most of these amazing deals!
Experience versatility and performance with the Samsung 653L Smart Conversion Side-by-Side Refrigerator, now available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Designed for large families, this frost-free refrigerator features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, allowing tailored storage with Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone settings.
Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet operation and 50% energy savings. With a sleek, fingerprint-resistant finish and Twin Cooling Plus, it keeps food fresher for longer while offering a built-in premium look.
Samsung 653L Smart Conversion Side By Side Refrigerators RS76CG80X0S9
Redefine cooling with the Samsung 653L AI Enabled Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator, a highlight of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Boasting a 3-Star energy rating, AI features, and Wi-Fi connectivity, this model integrates with SmartThings to adapt cooling and energy usage intelligently.
With Convertible 5-in-1 modes and Twin Cooling Plus, it ensures optimal storage and freshness. Its sophisticated Black Matt finish, stabiliser-free operation, and extended freshness make it a smart and stylish choice for modern households.
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt)
Upgrade your kitchen this Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with the LG 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Western Black. Equipped with a Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi Air Flow cooling, it ensures uniform temperature and greater energy savings.
Ideal for large households, it offers ample storage across tempered glass shelves, drawers, and door baskets. Express Freeze boosts freezing performance, while Smart Diagnosis offers quick troubleshooting. Its sleek design and auto-defrost function make it both stylish and practical.
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
Part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the LG GL-B257HDSY brings energy-efficient cooling in a Dazzle Steel finish. With a 3-Star BEE rating and a Smart Inverter Compressor, this frost-free refrigerator reduces temperature fluctuations to keep food fresher longer.
It features an intuitive internal LED display, a manual ice maker, and a hygienic Bio Shield gasket. Designed for functionality and style, it also includes a Door Alarm and pocket handle, offering ease of use with modern elegance.
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
Celebrate freshness with the Haier 602L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, available now during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for large families, it features 100% Convertible Fridge Space with adjustable temperatures from -24°C to 5°C, offering ultimate flexibility.
Its Expert Inverter Technology ensures energy-efficient, low-noise performance, while Magic Cooling and Deo Fresh Technology keep food fresher for longer. With a sleek Black Steel finish and external digital display, this fridge combines style with smart functionality.
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
Part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Haier 596L Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Shiny Steel blends innovation with convenience. With Wi-Fi connectivity and an integrated Water Dispenser, it offers seamless functionality for modern lifestyles.
Its 100% Convertible Fridge Space and Expert Inverter Technology deliver efficient, customisable cooling. Uniform Cooling technology prevents odour mixing, while features like Deo Fresh and Magic Cooling keep food hygienic and fresh. A premium, feature-rich choice for today’s homes.
Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel)
Enhance your kitchen with the elegant Godrej 600L Side-by-Side Refrigerator during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. With Smart Convertible Zones offering adjustable temperatures from -3°C to 5°C, it adapts seamlessly to your storage needs.
The Advanced Inverter Technology ensures energy-efficient, silent performance, backed by an extended 1+2 year comprehensive warranty. Toughened glass doors add a premium look, while auto defrost prevents ice build-up and maintains freshness throughout the compartments.
Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)
Offered in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Voltas Beko 563L Side-by-Side Refrigerator delivers efficiency with its ProSmart Inverter Compressor. Featuring spill-proof glass shelves, Active Fresh Blue Light for prolonged freshness, and Dual LED illumination, it’s a practical choice for large households.
Electronic temperature control, dual twist ice trays, and stabiliser-free operation add modern convenience. Enjoy faster cooling, low noise, and reliable performance in an Inox Steel finish.
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)
Part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Midea 592L Side-by-Side Refrigerator blends smart connectivity with premium cooling. It features app and voice assistant controls (Alexa, Google Home), intelligent cooling modes, and a Quattro Inverter for quiet, efficient operation.
The door-unclosed alarm and modern design enhance safety and style. Perfect for tech-savvy users and large families looking for both performance and convenience in one smart appliance.
Midea 592 L Side By Side,frost free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)
During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Toshiba 587L Refrigerator offers efficient cooling through its Real Inverter technology and Quick Cooling Air System. Designed for modern families, it features a stylish stainless steel finish, digital touch panel, and toughened glass shelves.
This frost-free refrigerator ensures stable cooling with low energy consumption and quiet operation—ideal for households seeking both elegance and functionality.
TOSHIBA 587 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (GR-RS530WE-PMI(06), Stainless Steel Finish)
FAQs
How long will the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 last?
The sale started on 1st May 2025 and will run for a limited time, so it's best to grab the deals early before stocks run out or offers expire.
Are bank offers applicable on refrigerator purchases?
Absolutely. You can avail 10% instant discounts using HDFC or ICICI Bank cards, along with cashback and EMI options on select models.
Can I exchange my old fridge for a new one during the sale?
Yes, Amazon allows you to exchange your old refrigerator for a discount on new eligible models, provided it meets their working condition criteria.
Is free delivery available on side-by-side refrigerators?
Most side-by-side refrigerators include free scheduled delivery and installation, but it’s best to confirm the details on the individual product page.
Do side-by-side refrigerators come with No-Cost EMI?
Yes, many models are eligible for No-Cost EMI using credit cards from HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, and others, helping you split payments without added interest.