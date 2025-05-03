Best side by side refrigerators from LG, Samsung, Haier and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is here, bringing incredible discounts on top-rated side-by-side refrigerators. If you’ve been eyeing a new fridge, now’s the perfect time to grab one from trusted brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej and more, all at unbeatable prices.

Along with massive savings, you can also enjoy exciting credit card discounts, offers and cashback options to make your purchase even more rewarding. With summer in full swing, it’s the ideal opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with a high-quality fridge while making the most of these amazing deals!

Bank offers, EMI options and exchange deals Get a 10% instant discount on eligible purchases when using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards, with a minimum transaction of ₹ 3,000.

3,000. Interest-free EMIs are available on select products when using eligible credit options like HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Amazon Pay Later.

Prime members get 5% cashback and non-Prime users get 3% cashback on Amazon purchases made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Enjoy additional savings by exchanging old devices such as mobiles, laptops, and TVs for discounts on new purchases.

Other bank cards may also offer special discounts—check Amazon’s official sale page for the latest details. Samsung side by side refrigerators are available at up to 41% off during Amazon Sale 2025

Experience versatility and performance with the Samsung 653L Smart Conversion Side-by-Side Refrigerator, now available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Designed for large families, this frost-free refrigerator features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, allowing tailored storage with Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone settings.

Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet operation and 50% energy savings. With a sleek, fingerprint-resistant finish and Twin Cooling Plus, it keeps food fresher for longer while offering a built-in premium look.

Redefine cooling with the Samsung 653L AI Enabled Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator, a highlight of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Boasting a 3-Star energy rating, AI features, and Wi-Fi connectivity, this model integrates with SmartThings to adapt cooling and energy usage intelligently.

With Convertible 5-in-1 modes and Twin Cooling Plus, it ensures optimal storage and freshness. Its sophisticated Black Matt finish, stabiliser-free operation, and extended freshness make it a smart and stylish choice for modern households.

Up to 40% off on LG side by side refrigerators on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Upgrade your kitchen this Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with the LG 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Western Black. Equipped with a Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi Air Flow cooling, it ensures uniform temperature and greater energy savings.

Ideal for large households, it offers ample storage across tempered glass shelves, drawers, and door baskets. Express Freeze boosts freezing performance, while Smart Diagnosis offers quick troubleshooting. Its sleek design and auto-defrost function make it both stylish and practical.

Part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the LG GL-B257HDSY brings energy-efficient cooling in a Dazzle Steel finish. With a 3-Star BEE rating and a Smart Inverter Compressor, this frost-free refrigerator reduces temperature fluctuations to keep food fresher longer.

It features an intuitive internal LED display, a manual ice maker, and a hygienic Bio Shield gasket. Designed for functionality and style, it also includes a Door Alarm and pocket handle, offering ease of use with modern elegance.

Up to 43% off on Haier side by side refrigerators on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Celebrate freshness with the Haier 602L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, available now during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for large families, it features 100% Convertible Fridge Space with adjustable temperatures from -24°C to 5°C, offering ultimate flexibility.

Its Expert Inverter Technology ensures energy-efficient, low-noise performance, while Magic Cooling and Deo Fresh Technology keep food fresher for longer. With a sleek Black Steel finish and external digital display, this fridge combines style with smart functionality.

Part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Haier 596L Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Shiny Steel blends innovation with convenience. With Wi-Fi connectivity and an integrated Water Dispenser, it offers seamless functionality for modern lifestyles.

Its 100% Convertible Fridge Space and Expert Inverter Technology deliver efficient, customisable cooling. Uniform Cooling technology prevents odour mixing, while features like Deo Fresh and Magic Cooling keep food hygienic and fresh. A premium, feature-rich choice for today’s homes.

Enhance your kitchen with the elegant Godrej 600L Side-by-Side Refrigerator during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. With Smart Convertible Zones offering adjustable temperatures from -3°C to 5°C, it adapts seamlessly to your storage needs.

The Advanced Inverter Technology ensures energy-efficient, silent performance, backed by an extended 1+2 year comprehensive warranty. Toughened glass doors add a premium look, while auto defrost prevents ice build-up and maintains freshness throughout the compartments.

Offered in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Voltas Beko 563L Side-by-Side Refrigerator delivers efficiency with its ProSmart Inverter Compressor. Featuring spill-proof glass shelves, Active Fresh Blue Light for prolonged freshness, and Dual LED illumination, it’s a practical choice for large households.

Electronic temperature control, dual twist ice trays, and stabiliser-free operation add modern convenience. Enjoy faster cooling, low noise, and reliable performance in an Inox Steel finish.

Part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Midea 592L Side-by-Side Refrigerator blends smart connectivity with premium cooling. It features app and voice assistant controls (Alexa, Google Home), intelligent cooling modes, and a Quattro Inverter for quiet, efficient operation.

The door-unclosed alarm and modern design enhance safety and style. Perfect for tech-savvy users and large families looking for both performance and convenience in one smart appliance.

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, the Toshiba 587L Refrigerator offers efficient cooling through its Real Inverter technology and Quick Cooling Air System. Designed for modern families, it features a stylish stainless steel finish, digital touch panel, and toughened glass shelves.

This frost-free refrigerator ensures stable cooling with low energy consumption and quiet operation—ideal for households seeking both elegance and functionality.

