Best single door refrigerators during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Choose from out top 10 recommendations for you

The best single door refrigerators are now available at great prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon sale is the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game with models that offer high performance without taking up much space. These single door refrigerators are ideal for small households or individuals who want reliable cooling with essential features. Popular brands like LG, Samsung and Whirlpool offer models with high energy ratings for better savings on electricity. You also get features like quick ice making, vegetable crispers and antibacterial gaskets for hygiene.

Browse through the best single door refrigerators in India, check user ratings and compare specifications online. With huge discounts available across top-selling models, this is a great opportunity to bring home a fridge that combines performance, value and efficiency. Explore now and make the most of the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Samsung 183 L 4 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator stands out as one of the best single door refrigerators in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Featuring a vibrant Camellia Purple finish and digital inverter technology, it ensures energy-efficient performance, quiet operation, and long-term durability. With a 183L capacity, it's ideal for small households. Added conveniences like toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a base stand with a storage drawer make it a practical and well-rounded choice.

Specifications Capacity 183 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 64D x 54.9W x 130H cm Reason to buy Stabiliser-free operation ensures durability. Stylish design with added storage in the base stand drawer. Reason to avoid Freezer space (18L) may feel limited for some users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s overall build, sleek design, and energy-saving features. However, there are varying views on its cooling performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its sleek design, cutting-edge inverter technology, and smart features that maintain freshness for up to 15 days.

The Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers a dependable and budget-friendly choice for those looking for the best single door refrigerator at the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025. Thanks to Insulated Capillary Technology, it provides faster cooling, enhanced compressor efficiency, and up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power outages. The 184L capacity is ideal for small families, while practical features such as jumbo bottle storage, a spacious vegetable crisper, and stabiliser-free operation make it even more convenient.

Specifications Capacity 184 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 60.5D x 53.5W x 118.8H cm Reason to buy Insulated Capillary Technology for faster cooling and energy efficiency. Cooling retention during power cuts. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating, less efficient than higher-rated models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers view the refrigerator as a durable and valuable product, though feedback on its cooling performance and installation process is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this refrigerator if you prioritise cooling retention, convenient storage solutions, and dependable performance during power outages, all while staying within budget.

For a compact and efficient fridge, the LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a fantastic option available at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This fridge stands out with its quiet operation, thanks to the smart inverter compressor, and its energy-saving capabilities. The 185L capacity is just right for smaller spaces, offering flexible storage options, including sturdy glass shelves and a handy 12.6L vegetable box. Plus, the base stand with a drawer provides extra storage space for everyday essentials.

Specifications Capacity 185 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 65D x 53.4W x 127.7H cm Reason to buy 5-star energy rating for maximum savings. Quiet and durable smart inverter compressor. Reason to avoid Manual defrosting required.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer the refrigerator's design, performance, and energy efficiency. However, there are differing views on its cooling effectiveness, noise levels, and storage capacity.

Why choose this product?

Select this refrigerator for its energy efficiency, silent operation, and smart design, perfect for smaller households.

For a no-nonsense, budget-friendly fridge, the Godrej 180 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a solid choice. It features capillary technology, making cooling quicker and more efficient. The 180L capacity is just right for smaller spaces, with a 20L vegetable tray for extra storage. Its sleek Pep Blue finish adds a touch of style, and the wired shelves are built to last. Practical touches like the 2.25L bottle shelf and recess handle make it user-friendly pick at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 180 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 64.5D x 57.6W x 118H cm Reason to buy Advanced capillary technology for faster cooling. Jumbo 20L vegetable tray and 2.25L bottle shelf for better storage. Reason to avoid 2-star energy rating increases energy consumption.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider the refrigerator to be practical and cost-effective, especially liking its colour. However, views on its cooling efficiency, size, and noise levels are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this refrigerator for its efficient cooling technology, roomy vegetable tray, and budget-friendly price, making it a great option for small households or those looking to save.

Upgrade your kitchen with the Whirlpool 192 L Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Refrigerator. This silver, 3-star rated refrigerator boasts 6th Sense Intellifrost technology and auto-defrost for hassle-free maintenance and extended food preservation (up to 12 days). Enjoy consistent cooling thanks to advanced microprocessor control, all while benefiting from stabiliser-free operation.

Specifications Capacity 192 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 61.8D x 53.6W x 124.7H cm Reason to buy 6th Sense Intellifrost technology for automatic defrosting and consistent cooling. Stabilizer-free operation for protection against voltage fluctuations. Reason to avoid The 3-star energy rating is less efficient than higher-rated models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the refrigerator a good value for money, but some have raised concerns about its build quality, noise, and cooling performance.

Why choose this product?

The Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Refrigerator offers automatic defrosting, advanced freshness features, and energy-efficient cooling, ideal for families.

Elevate your kitchen with the sleek design and intelligent features of the Samsung 215 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Refrigerator. Experience quiet and energy-efficient cooling powered by its digital inverter compressor and boasting a top-tier 5-star energy rating. The thoughtfully designed interior offers a spacious 189L capacity with durable glass shelves and extra storage in the base stand drawer, perfect for small to medium households.

Specifications Capacity 215 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 71.6D x 57.8W x 132.5H cm Reason to buy Digital inverter compressor ensures quiet and efficient performance. Spacious storage with toughened glass shelves and a large vegetable crisper. Reason to avoid Higher initial cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's quality, design, and price, but opinions vary on its cooling, noise, size, and efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Choose this refrigerator for its energy efficiency, durability, and practical design, perfect for modern homes.

Get fast cooling and a stylish look with the Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator in Dazzle Steel. Its 1-hour icing makes ice quickly, and it cools food well to keep it fresh. Great for small homes, it has 176L for food and 14L for the freezer. The 5-star energy rating helps save money on electricity, and the 10-year warranty on the compressor gives you peace of mind for long-term use.

Specifications Capacity 190 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 62.8D x 53W x 121.8H cm Reason to buy 1-hour icing technology for quick ice making. Spacious with a large vegetable crisper and big bottle guard. Reason to avoid The 190L capacity may not suit larger families.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's build, performance, and family suitability, but opinions differ on damage, cooling, size, and noise.

Why choose this product?

Select this refrigerator for its energy efficiency, fast cooling, low noise, and long-lasting performance, ideal for small families.

The trendy and efficient IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is perfect for both families and individuals. Its 5-star energy rating and advanced inverter compressor ensure powerful cooling with excellent energy savings. 1 Enjoy rapid ice formation in under an hour with its quick icing technology. Benefit from stabilizer-free operation and compatibility with home inverters. The anti-bacterial gasket adds a layer of hygiene. 2 With a 197L capacity, strong glass shelves, and a roomy vegetable crisper, it comfortably meets your daily needs.

Specifications Capacity 197 litres Configuration Freezer on top Dimensions 66.5D x 53.9W x 139H cm Reason to buy Less-than-an-hour icing technology for quick ice making. 5-star energy efficiency for lower electricity bills. Reason to avoid External handle design may not appeal to all.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the refrigerator's build, design, and cooling speed, praising its sleek appearance, though views on storage and noise differ.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this refrigerator for its exceptional energy efficiency, fast cooling, and spacious design, ideal for performance-focused households.

The Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator delivers efficient performance with a sleek design, making it a great option for small to medium households. Its advanced inverter compressor and Turbo Cooling technology provide faster cooling and ice-making, ensuring your food stays fresh. The 179L fresh food compartment and 16.4L vegetable box offer ample storage, while the 5-star energy rating helps you reduce electricity costs.

Specifications Colour Fossil Steel Dimensions 66.4D x 57.5W x 124.5H cm Configuration Freezer-on-Top Cooling Technology Advanced Capillary Technology Reason to buy Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating for lower electricity consumption Farm Fresh Crisper keeps produce fresh for up to 24 days Reason to avoid Requires manual defrosting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the refrigerator's strong cooling and quiet operation, deeming it value for money. However, some report issues with the light.

Why choose this product?

Go for this refrigerator for its energy efficiency, reliable cooling performance, and practical storage options, making it a solid choice for small households seeking quality and value.

The Haier 205 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator combines sleek design with impressive cooling power, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized households. With its 187L fresh food capacity and 18L freezer compartment, it caters to the needs of 2 to 3 members or bachelors. The 5-star energy rating ensures low electricity consumption, while the 10-year compressor warranty guarantees long-term reliability. Its cooling technology offers effective performance with quieter operation.

Specifications Colour Marine Rose Dimensions 62D x 56W x 138H cm Configuration Compact Freezer-on-Top Voltage 230 Volts Reason to buy Long-lasting cooling technology for better food preservation Quieter compressor ensures minimal noise during operation Reason to avoid Limited freezer space might not be enough for larger families

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the refrigerator's sturdy build, spacious storage, efficient cooling, and quiet operation, valuing its affordability.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this refrigerator for its energy efficiency, modern design, and effective cooling system, making it a perfect fit for smaller households and individuals seeking affordability and style.

What is the difference between direct-cool and frost-free single-door refrigerators? Direct-cool refrigerators use natural convection to cool the food, which results in the formation of ice inside the freezer section. These refrigerators need manual defrosting, but they consume less power. On the other hand, frost-free models circulate air to prevent ice buildup and don’t require manual defrosting, but they are typically more energy-consuming and costlier than direct-cool models.

How energy-efficient are single door refrigerators? Single door refrigerators typically offer better energy efficiency compared to their larger counterparts. Many models come with a star rating (like 3, 4, or 5 stars), indicating their energy consumption. The higher the star rating, the lower the energy usage. These refrigerators are designed to be economical, making them a great option for those looking to reduce their electricity bills while keeping their food fresh.

What are the advantages of a single-door refrigerator over a double-door refrigerator? Single-door refrigerators are more compact, making them ideal for smaller homes or apartments. They are typically more energy-efficient due to their simpler design and smaller size. Additionally, single-door models usually come at a more affordable price point, making them a cost-effective option for people with modest refrigeration needs. However, they may lack larger freezer compartments compared to double-door refrigerators.

Factors to consider before buying the best single door refrigerator in 2025: Energy Consumption: Focus on fridges with higher star ratings to ensure they consume less power, helping you save on electricity bills.

Capacity: Make sure the fridge has enough room to store all your essentials without being too large for your space.

Cooling Performance: Choose fridges with advanced cooling mechanisms that maintain a steady temperature, keeping your food at its best.

Build Quality: Look for models made from sturdy materials that can withstand daily use and keep your fridge running smoothly for years.

Noise Control: Select quieter models if you're sensitive to sound or live in an environment where noise can be a concern.

Ease of Cleaning: Go for fridges designed for easy upkeep, with smooth surfaces and removable parts to simplify regular cleaning.

Top 3 features of the best single door refrigerator in 2025:

Best single door refrigerator in 2025 Capacity Energy rating Special features Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 183 litres 4 star Fresh room, Grande Door Design, Stabilizer Free Operation Whirlpool 184 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 184 litres 3 star Stabilizer free operation LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 185 litres 5 star Fast in Ice Making, Door Lock Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, Single Door Refrigerator 180 litres 2 star Advanced Capillary Technology Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 192 litres 3 star Auto Defrost Technology Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 215 litres 5 star Toughened glass shelves, Anti bacterial gasket Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 190 litres 5 star 1 Hour Icing Technology IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 197 litres 5 star Extra Storage with Humidity Controller Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Single Door Refrigerator 194 litres 5 star Inverter compressor with Turbo Cooling technology Haier 205 L, 5 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 205 litres 5 star Compressor with Cooling technology

