Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Skullcandy Earbuds: Top 10 options for a wire free music experience to enhance your binge watching session
BackBack

Best Skullcandy Earbuds: Top 10 options for a wire free music experience to enhance your binge watching session

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 10 Skullcandy earbuds, including wireless, true wireless, and more. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each to make the best choice for your needs.

Skullcandy earbudsPremium
Skullcandy earbuds

Skullcandy offers a wide range of earbuds, from wireless to true wireless, with various features and price points. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a music lover, or a professional, there's a Skullcandy earbud for you. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 Skullcandy earbuds, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

1. Skullcandy Truly Wireless Earbuds Black

The Skullcandy Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black offer a sleek and stylish design, with up to 24 hours of battery life and comfortable fit. They feature active noise cancellation, touch controls, and IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance.

Specifications:

Up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Built-in Tile™ finding technology

Noise-isolating fit

Microphone, call, track, and volume control

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish designMay be expensive for some users
Long battery lifeLimited color options
Active noise cancellation

2. Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds

The Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds are designed for active lifestyles, offering a secure fit, water resistance, and up to 10 hours of battery life. They also feature a built-in microphone, call, track, and volume control.

Specifications:

Up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge

IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance

Secure FitFin™ ear gels

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Microphone, call, track, and volume control

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Secure fit for active lifestylesMay not be suitable for all ear shapes
Water and dust resistanceLimited color options
Long battery life

3. Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds Chill

The Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds in Chill are designed for all-day comfort, with up to 12 hours of battery life and rapid charge technology. They feature built-in Tile™ finding technology, call, track, and volume control, and a noise-isolating fit.

Specifications:

Up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge

Rapid charge technology

Secure FitFin™ ear gels

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Built-in Tile™ finding technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Comfortable for all-day wearShorter battery life compared to other models
Rapid charge technologyLimited color options
Noise-isolating fit

4. Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds Black

The Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds in Black offer a streamlined design, with up to 12 hours of battery life and rapid charge technology. They feature a secure fit, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and built-in Tile™ finding technology.

Specifications:

Up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge

Rapid charge technology

Secure FitFin™ ear gels

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Built-in Tile™ finding technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Streamlined designShorter battery life compared to other models
Rapid charge technologyLimited color options
Secure fit

5. Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Battery Case

The Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Battery Case offer up to 16 hours of battery life, with a convenient charging case for on-the-go use. They feature a noise-isolating fit, microphone, call, track, and volume control, and IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance.

Specifications:

Up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge

Charging case provides additional 12 hours of battery life

IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance

Noise-isolating fit

Microphone, call, track, and volume control
 

Also Read: Best gaming headphones for gamers: Ultimate guide to top 10 options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient charging caseMay be bulky for some users
Long battery life with caseLimited color options
Water and dust resistance

6. Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

The Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation provide immersive sound with up to 24 hours of battery life. They feature wireless charging, rapid charge technology, and built-in Tile™ finding technology.

Specifications:

Up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge

Wireless charging case provides additional 18 hours of battery life

Active noise cancellation

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Built-in Tile™ finding technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive soundMay be expensive for some users
Wireless chargingLimited color options
Active noise cancellation

7. Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds Light

The Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds Light offer a lightweight and comfortable design, with up to 12 hours of battery life and rapid charge technology. They feature a secure fit, call, track, and volume control, and IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance.

Specifications:

Up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge

Rapid charge technology

Secure FitFin™ ear gels

IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance

Microphone, call, track, and volume control
 

Also Read: Best wired earphones: Top 10 affordable options for low latency and exceptional sound quality

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and comfortable designShorter battery life compared to other models
Rapid charge technologyLimited color options
Water and dust resistance

8. Skullcandy Grind Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

The Skullcandy Grind Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds offer powerful sound with up to 12 hours of battery life. They feature a lightweight and durable design, secure fit, and built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Specifications:

Up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge

Rapid charge technology

Lightweight and durable design

Secure FitFin™ ear gels

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful soundShorter battery life compared to other models
Lightweight and durable designLimited color options
Hands-free calls

9. Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Microphone

The Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Microphone offer up to 16 hours of battery life and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. They feature a noise-isolating fit, secure fit, and IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance.

Specifications:

Up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge

Charging case provides additional 12 hours of battery life

Noise-isolating fit

Secure FitFin™ ear gels

Microphone for hands-free calls

Also Read: Best wireless headphones: Choose from our top 10 picks for long lasting sonic brilliance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery life with caseMay be bulky for some users
Hands-free callsLimited color options
Water and dust resistance

Skullcandy earbuds Top Features Comparison:

Product NameBattery LifeWater ResistanceActive Noise Cancellation
Skullcandy Truly Wireless Earbuds BlackUp to 24 hoursIP55 resistantYes
Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless EarbudsUp to 10 hoursIP55 resistantNo
Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds ChillUp to 12 hoursNoNo
Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds BlackUp to 12 hoursNoNo
Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Battery CaseUp to 16 hoursIP55 resistantNo
Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise CancellationUp to 24 hoursNoYes
Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds LightUp to 12 hoursIP55 resistantNo
Skullcandy Grind Bluetooth Wireless EarbudsUp to 12 hoursNoNo
Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with MicrophoneUp to 16 hoursIP55 resistantNo
Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with MicrophoneUp to 16 hoursIP55 resistantNo

Also Read: Valentine's Day gift ideas: Make audiophiles happy with 7 best earphones

Best Value for Money:

Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Battery Case

The Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds with Battery Case offer the best value for money, providing up to 16 hours of battery life, water resistance, and a convenient charging case for extended use on the go.

Best Overall Product:

Skullcandy Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black

The Skullcandy Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black are the best overall product in this category, offering up to 24 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistance for a superior listening experience.

How to find the perfect Skullcandy earbuds:

When choosing a Skullcandy earbud, consider your usage patterns, such as battery life, water resistance, and active noise cancellation. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each model to find the perfect product for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range of Skullcandy earbuds?

Ans : The price of Skullcandy earbuds varies depending on the model and features, ranging from 2000 to 15000 rupees.

Question : Do Skullcandy earbuds have a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Skullcandy earbuds come with a manufacturer's warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years.

Question : Are Skullcandy earbuds compatible with all devices?

Ans : Skullcandy earbuds are designed to be compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Question : Do Skullcandy earbuds have a noise-cancelling feature?

Ans : Some Skullcandy earbuds come with active noise cancellation, providing an immersive listening experience in any environment.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 01 May 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue