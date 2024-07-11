Skybags suitcases seamlessly merge style and utility for any adventure. Coming in a variety of sizes, colours, and strong materials, they boast organised interiors and modern designs.

Planning your next trip? Skybags suitcases offer both style and functionality, with a wide range of sizes and colours to choose from. Whether it's a quick weekend trip or a long journey, their products combine functionality and aesthetics, ensuring peace of mind. Skybags features a comprehensive range of options to accommodate every travel style and duration. Whether you're heading out for a quick weekend escape or a lengthy journey across multiple continents, there's a perfectly sized Skybags suitcase for you. If you're a minimalist packer, there's a sleek carry-on with a functional expandable compartment for easy airport navigation. And for those who enjoy collecting souvenirs and need wardrobe versatility, the larger suitcases offer plenty of space without sacrificing manoeuvrability.

Skybags suitcases also offer a wide array of colours and patterns to suit your style. If you're into solid colours, they have options for a more sophisticated look. But if you prefer vibrant designs and playful prints, they've got those too to add some personality to your luggage. Let’s check out some of the top picks of Skybags suitcases and explore their features, why should you buy them and what are buyers saying about these products.

Step up your travel game with the Skybags Trooper 65 Cms Medium Check-In Polycarbonate Hardshell Spinner Luggage, designed for those who prioritise both style and durability. This trolley bag boasts a striking blue and white design, ensuring you'll stand out at the airport. Constructed from robust polycarbonate, the hardshell casing offers superior protection for your belongings. Equipped with a fixed combination lock and spinner wheels, it promises secure and smooth travel. However, it’s not water-resistant, so be cautious in wet conditions. This bag is perfect for fashion-conscious travellers who want reliable protection for their items.

Specifications of Skybags Trooper 75 Cms Large Check-In Trolley Bag Size: 75 cm

Weight: 3.98 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 54 x 31 x 75 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Durable polycarbonate hardshell Relatively heavy in size Fixed combination lock for added security

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

The value, weight, and appearance of the product are well-received by buyers. Opinions on the size and quality are divided.

Why choose this product?

Choose this suitcase if you’re looking for a trendy, durable, and secure luggage option that makes a statement, the Skybags Trooper is an excellent choice.

If you're someone who values both flexibility and style in your luggage, then the Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Polyester Soft Sided Spinner Luggage is the perfect fit for you. Its vibrant red colour and premium fabric ensure that you travel in style wherever you go. Proudly made in India, this bag comes with a combination lock and securitech zipper for enhanced security. The spacious interiors and quick access front pockets are designed for your convenience, while the push-button trolley and 360-degree wheels make manoeuvring a breeze.

Specifications of Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Size: 68 cm

Weight: 4.5 kg

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 40 x 35 x 68 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Spacious interiors and quick-access front pockets Soft-sided construction may be less protective Smooth 360-degree wheels for easy mobility

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the quality, comfort, and size. However, there are others who are dissatisfied with the lock and zipper, stating that they are not functional and easily breakable.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for travellers seeking a stylish and flexible luggage option with plenty of space and security features.

The Skybags Mint 79Cms Large Check-In Polycarbonate Hardshell Spinner Luggage is perfect for those who want a durable and spacious travel companion. With a capacity of 78 litres and dimensions of 55 x 32 x 78 cm, this bag in graphite colour offers ample space. The polycarbonate shell provides strong protection, while the spinner wheels and retractable handle make it easy to move around. The convi-pack feature adds convenience, and the fixed number lock adds security. The 5-year international warranty gives peace of mind.

Specifications of Skybags Mint 79Cms Large Check-In Trolley Size: 79 cm

Weight: 4.79 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 55 x 32 x 79 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Durable polycarbonate shell Relatively heavy at 4.79 kg Smart convi-pack feature for packing convenience

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

The suitcase has garnered positive feedback from buyers for its quality, value, weight, and appearance. Users find it to be sturdy, easy to carry, and ideal for light travel. On the other hand, some have voiced complaints about its scratch resistance, lock, and texture.

Why choose this product?

This bag is perfect for those who need a large, durable and secure luggage option with added packing convenience.

4. Skybags Cardiff Polyester 63.5 Cms Travel Duffle Bag

The Skybags Cardiff Polyester 63.5 Cms Travel Duffle Bag is a versatile and chic choice for travellers who opt for duffles instead of trolleys. Constructed from durable polyester, it showcases a contemporary design and a capacity of 56.8 litres. The push-button trolley, dual wheel support, and strong zippers guarantee convenience and longevity. Featuring additional pockets for improved organisation and twin grab handles for easy carrying, it proves to be a functional option. Nonetheless, its two-wheel design and single compartment could hinder manoeuvrability and organisation.

Skybags Cardiff Polyester 63.5 Cms Travel Duffle Bag Size: 63.5 cm

Weight: 2.5 kg

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 63 x 34 x 32.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Stylish modern design Two-wheel design may limit manoeuvrability Lightweight structure and twin grab handles

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

The value, weight, and quality of the duffel bag are highly praised by buyers. Nonetheless, a few customers have raised issues regarding the zipper.

Why choose this product?

Designed for those who require a sophisticated and efficient duffle bag, providing ample space and organisational characteristics.

Travel in style with the Skybags Stroke Cabin ABS Hardshell Luggage. This small, unisex trolley bag features a trendy print and lightweight, durable construction made from ABS and PP materials. It is waterproof and impact-resistant, offering robust protection for your belongings. The smooth 360-degree dual wheels and adjustable trolley handle make it easy to manoeuvre. With ample storage space, multiple compartments, and compression straps, packing is a breeze. Superior security features include a 3-digit combination lock and top-notch zipper. With a 5-year international warranty, this item is a dependable travel essential.

Specifications of Skybags Stroke Cabin Abs Hardshell Luggage Size: 55 cm

Weight: 2.5 kg

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Dimensions: 37 x 23 x 55 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Smooth 360-degree dual wheels Limited to cabin luggage use Enhanced security with combination lock and premium zipper

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the dimensions, price, and workmanship of the suitcase. Nonetheless, there are some who have expressed dissatisfaction with its scratch resistance and locking system.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a stylish, durable, and secure cabin luggage option.

The Skybags Trick Polyester Softsided Cabin Luggage presents a fashionable and simplistic look with clean lines and discreet branding. Its universal appeal caters to both men and women. Equipped with a spacious main compartment and convipack feature, it facilitates efficient packing. The 4-wheel design ensures seamless 360-degree rotation, and the push button trolley makes handling easy. Constructed from durable polyester, it is lightweight and resistant to wear and tear. The addition of a number lock enhances security. However, its soft-sided design may not offer as much protection as a hardshell alternative.

Specifications of Skybags Trick Polyester Softsided Cabin Stylish Luggage Size: 80 cm

Weight: 2.5 kg

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 49 x 36 x 80 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Smooth 360-degree wheeling Soft-sided construction may offer less protection Stylish and minimalistic design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

The product's spaciousness, light weight, and high-quality wheels are favored by buyers. However, there is disagreement on the durability and convenience of this item.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you are seeking a stylish and lightweight cabin luggage option with efficient packing features.

Enhance your travel experience with the Skybags Horizon Polyester Hard Luggage. This chic suitcase showcases a fun printed PC film and strong build. The fixed combination lock and reliable trolley offer added security and convenience. Effortlessly navigate through crowds with the durable wheels and push button trolley. The full fabric convipack guarantees a luxurious interior, and the premium zipper keeps your items safe. Stand out from the crowd with this bag's distinctive style and useful attributes, although the printed design may not suit everyone's taste and it could benefit from extra compartments.

Specifications of Skybags Polyester Hard Luggage- Suitcase Size: 75 cm

Weight: 4.2 kg

Material: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 53 x 31 x 75 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Robust construction and fixed combination lock Lack of additional compartments Full fabric convipack for a premium interior finish

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with the look and feel of the suitcase, describing it as stylish and visually appealing. Nonetheless, a few individuals have reported issues with the zipper mechanism.

Why choose this product?

Go for this Skybags suitcase if you want a stylish and secure suitcase with premium features.

Venture fearlessly with the Skybags Paratrip Cabin Hardshell Luggage. This striking yellow suitcase is crafted from tough and scratch-resistant polypropylene, guaranteeing durability, water resistance, and impact resistance. The sleek 360-degree dual wheels and adaptable trolley handle ensure smooth maneuverability. Featuring generous storage capacity, multiple compartments, and compression straps, it facilitates organized packing. The built-in combination lock and high-quality reverse zipper boost security. Supported by a 5-year global warranty, it is a dependable option for regular jet-setters.

Specifications of Skybags Paratrip Cabin Hardshell Luggage Size: 55 cm

Weight: 2.8 kg

Material: Polypropylene

Dimensions: 38 x 22 x 55 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to buy Durable and scratch-resistant polypropylene Limited to cabin luggage use Enhanced security with combination lock and premium zipper

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the durability and adaptability of the suitcase. They highlight its strength, ideal for short trips lasting 2-3 days, as well as its suitability for extended travels. However, there are varying views on its aesthetic appeal.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if want a durable, stylish, and secure cabin luggage option with ample storage.

What size Skybags suitcase should I choose? The ideal Skybags suitcase size varies based on your travel style. For short weekend getaways or brief business trips with carry-on restrictions, a small 18-22 inch suitcase is perfect. If you're embarking on a week-long adventure, a medium 24-28 inch suitcase will provide ample space. Opt for a large 30-plus inch suitcase for longer vacations or family trips that require maximum packing room. Always keep in mind the airline's baggage policy to prevent any unexpected charges.

What are the organisational features inside Skybags suitcases? Skybags suitcases are designed with smart compartments to help you keep your things organised and within reach. With zippered sections for clean and dirty clothes, as well as secure pockets for valuables, you can easily pack everything you need. Mesh dividers make it easy to categorise your items visually, while adjustable straps keep everything in place during your journey. Cross-straps also allow you to maximise space by compressing your belongings.

Are Skybags suitcases durable? Skybags suitcases are designed for long-lasting use. They are made with durable materials such as polycarbonate or ABS plastic, which makes them resistant to scratches, dents, and the usual wear and tear of travel. The reinforced stitching and strong zippers also add to their durability. Plus, many Skybags suitcases come with spinner wheels that evenly distribute weight, making it easy to manoeuvre.

Best value for money Skybags suitcase The design of this bag is stylish, and it offers sufficient space for packing your goods. Complete with a push-button trolley, dual wheel support, and multiple pockets for better organisation, it's lightweight and practical. This makes it an excellent option for travellers looking to save money.

Best overall Skybags suitcase For regular travellers, the Skybags Trooper 75 Cms is the perfect companion. Its polycarbonate hardshell, eye-catching blue and white design and generous capacity make it a practical and elegant choice. Plus, the smooth spinner wheels and secure combination lock add extra convenience.

Factors to consider before buying the best Skybags suitcase Size and capacity: Ensure it fits your travel duration and packing needs.

Material and Durability: Choose between hardshell (polycarbonate or ABS) and softshell (polyester) based on your protection and flexibility preferences.

Weight: Consider airline weight restrictions and ease of handling.

Mobility: Opt for suitcases with 360-degree spinner wheels and sturdy, adjustable trolley handles.

Features: Look for reliable locking mechanisms and durable zippers.

Organisation and Compartments: Ensure it has multiple compartments, an internal layout, and quick-access external pockets.

Style: Pick a design that reflects your personal style and branding preference.

Warranty and after-sales service: Check for a good warranty period and reliable customer service.

Price: Match your budget with the best features and durability within that range.

Top 3 features of the best Skybags suitcase

Best Skybags suitcase Colour Size Weight Skybags Trooper 75 Cms Large Check-In Trolley Bag Available in different colour options 75 cm 3.98 kg Skybags Rubik 68 cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Red 69 cm 4.5 kg Skybags Mint 79Cms Large Check-In Trolley Graphite 79 cm 4.79 kg Skybags Cardiff Polyester 63.5 Cms Travel Duffle Bag Red 63.5 cm 2.498 kg Skybags Stroke Cabin Abs Hardshell Luggage Blue and white 55 cm 2.5 kg Skybags Trick Polyester Softsided Cabin Stylish Luggage Blue 80 cm 4.75 kg Skybags Polyester Hard Luggage- Suitcase Orange 75 cm 4.2 kg Skybags Paratrip Cabin Hardshell Luggage Yellow 55 cm 2.8 kg

FAQs Question : Are Skybags suitcases waterproof? Ans : Not all Skybags suitcases are waterproof. While many hardshell models made from polycarbonate or ABS offer some water resistance, most softshell models made from polyester may not be completely waterproof. It’s best to check the specific product details to understand the level of water resistance offered. Question : Can I use a Skybags suitcase as carry-on luggage? Ans : Yes, Skybags offers a range of suitcases that meet carry-on size requirements for most airlines. Ensure you check the specific dimensions of the Skybags carry-on model and compare it with your airline's size restrictions to ensure compliance. Models around 55 cm in height typically qualify as cabin luggage. Question : How do I choose the right size Skybags suitcase for my trip? Ans : The right size depends on the duration and nature of your trip. For short trips (1-3 days), a small cabin bag (around 55 cm) should suffice. For longer trips, consider medium (65-70 cm) or large (75-80 cm) check-in luggage to accommodate more belongings. Always check airline size and weight restrictions before choosing your suitcase. Question : How do I maintain and clean my Skybags suitcase? Ans : For hardshell suitcases, wipe down with a damp cloth and mild soap to remove dirt and scuffs. For softshell suitcases, use a fabric cleaner or mild soap with water to clean the surface. Ensure the suitcase is completely dry before storing it. Regularly check and lubricate wheels and handles for smooth operation.

