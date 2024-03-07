In scorching summers, a reliable cooling solution can make all the difference. Window coolers offer a convenient and efficient way to keep your space cool and comfortable. These compact units are designed to fit into most standard windows, making them ideal for rooms where space is limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Window coolers work by drawing in warm air from the room, passing it over cooling coils filled with refrigerant, and then expelling the cooled air back into the room. They are typically more energy-efficient than central air conditioning systems, making them a cost-effective choice for cooling individual rooms or small apartments.

When choosing a window cooler, consider factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency rating, noise level, and additional features like remote control or programmable timers. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the best window coolers on the market, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking to cool a bedroom, home office, or living room, these top picks are sure to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long.

1. Symphony Hicool i 31L Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Hicool i 31L Personal Air Cooler is designed for homes, featuring a remote and touch control panel for easy operation. It boasts i-Pure Technology, which uses specialized filters to purify air from pollutants and allergens. With a 31-litre water tank and low power consumption of 185 Watts, it provides efficient cooling for rooms up to 220 square feet. The honeycomb cooling pad and dura pump ensure even distribution of air and water, while the Cool Flow Dispenser enhances the cooling experience. It's a power-saving and convenient cooling solution for scorching summers.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i 31L Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: 17 CMPH

Tank capacity: 31 liters

Wattage: 185 Watts

Features: Remote control, touch panel, i-Pure Technology, honeycomb cooling pad, Cool Flow Dispenser, low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Limited coverage area Low power consumption Limited features i-Pure technology for air purification

2. HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Air Cooler

The HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Air Cooler in white offers a 34-litre tank capacity and powerful airflow of 1400 CMPH. It features a high-speed electric motor with thermal overload protection for safety. The cooler includes two premium honeycomb pads for efficient cooling, along with an anti-bacterial cover and mosquito nets to keep dust particles out. With a freestanding tower design, it is easy to move around. The cooler also comes with a 3-pin ISI power cord and a standby power consumption of 130 watts.

Specifications of HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Air Cooler

Brand: HAVAI

Airflow: 1400 CMPH

Tank capacity: 34 liters

Wattage: 230 Watts

Features: Two side premium honeycomb pads, high-speed electric motor, thermal overload protection, anti-bacterial cover, mosquito nets, freestanding tower design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful airflow High wattage consumption 34-litre tank capacity

3. Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler

The Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler is a 23-litre capacity cooler with features like an Everlast Pump, 4-way Air Deflection, and High-Density Honeycomb pads, all in a white colour. It is suitable for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. The cooler provides superior and prolonged cooling for hours with its High-Density Honeycomb pad and 1300 m3/hr Air Delivery. It is designed with an Everlast pump to cope with high-level TDS and jams, ensuring durability and smooth operation. The cooler consumes only 165 watts and can be run on inverter power.

Specifications of Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Crompton

Airflow: 1300 m3/hr

Tank capacity: 23 litres

Wattage: 165 Watts

Features: Everlast Pump, 4-way Air Deflection, High-Density Honeycomb pads

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior & prolonged cooling Manual control, no remote Everlast Pump for durability No trolley

4. Ekvira High-Speed Cooler Fan

The Ekvira High-Speed Cooler Fan is a compact and portable cooling solution ideal for home, kitchen, or office use. It features a high-powered motor for enhanced air circulation, offering 25% faster air circulation than traditional fans. The fan's slim design and 120 degree wide oscillation ensure air is distributed evenly across the room. With customizable airflow settings and a built-in handle, it's easy to move and adjust to your preferences. The fan is safe for kids and pets, with no spinning blades and an exterior safety grill for protection.

Specifications of Ekvira High-Speed Cooler Fan

Brand: Ekvira

Airflow: High-powered air delivery with 120degree wide oscillation

Tank capacity: Don’t require water

Wattage: 60 Watt Hours

Features: High-quality standards, compact and portable design, customizable airflow settings, safe for kids and pets, includes USB mobile charger

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Does not include a water tank for cooling High-powered air delivery with oscillation

5. HIFRESH Air Cooler

The HIFRESH Air Cooler is a 107CM tower cooler designed for home use, offering 3 speeds and 4 modes for customized cooling. With a 4L water tank, 12-hour timer, LED touch screen, and remote control, it provides convenient cooling for rooms and offices. The cooler features adjustable speed, a removable washable filter, an oscillating fan, and low power consumption at 80W. It includes 4 ice packs for added cooling efficiency and operates at a noise level of 50 dB. Enjoy a comfortable summer with this versatile and efficient air cooler.

Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler

Brand: HIFRESH

Airflow: 390 Cubic Metres per Minute

Tank capacity: 4 litres

Wattage: 80 Watts

Features: Adjustable Speed, Removable Washable Filter, Oscillating Fan, Timer, Low Power Consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable cooling modes Limited water tank capacity Low power consumption Noise level may be a concern

6. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is designed for personal use in rooms up to 200 square feet. It features a 36-litre water tank capacity and delivers an airflow of 1177 cubic feet per minute, ensuring a cool and comfortable environment. The cooler is equipped with DuraMarine Pump technology, which protects the pump from moisture and increases its lifespan. It also features anti-bacterial Hexacool technology pads that provide fresher and cleaner air. The cooler has a 3-speed control for adjustable airflow and comes with caster wheels for easy mobility.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Airflow: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Tank Capacity: 36 Litres

Wattage: 100 Watts

Features: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air throw Large size for a personal cooler DuraMarine Pump technology May be noisy at higher speeds

7. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is designed for home use, featuring a powerful blower, honeycomb pads, i-Pure Technology, and low power consumption. It is suitable for rooms up to 16 square meters, providing even cooling with its cool flow dispenser. The i-Pure Technology ensures clean air, while the powerful blower offers rapid cooling. With a durable pump and honeycomb cooling pads, it promotes efficient water and air distribution. This cooler consumes only about 150 Watts of energy and works with inverters. It has a 40-litre water tank with a water level indicator and user-friendly dial knobs for easy operation.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler:

Brand: Symphony

Airflow: Sufficient for 18 square meter area

Tank capacity: 40 liters

Wattage: 150 Watts

Features: Powerful blower, honeycomb pads, i-Pure Technology, low power consumption, cool flow dispenser, durable pump

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling Requires frequent water refills Low power consumption Limited coverage area

Top 3 features

Product Name Airflow Tank capacity Wattage Symphony Hicool i 31L Personal Air Cooler 17 CMPH 31 liters 185 Watts HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Air Cooler 1400 CMPH 34 liters 230 Watts Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler 1300 m3/hr 23 litres 165 Watts Ekvira High-Speed Cooler Fan High-powered air delivery with 120degree wide oscillation Don’t require water 60 Watt Hours HIFRESH Air Cooler 390 Cubic Metres per Minute 4 litres 80 Watts Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute 36 Litres 100 Watts Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler Sufficient for 18 square meter area 40 litres 150 Watts

Best value for money The HIFRESH Air Cooler offers a great balance of features and affordability. With adjustable speed settings, a removable washable filter, and a 4-litre tank capacity, it provides efficient cooling in a compact size. The oscillating fan ensures even air distribution, while the timer and low power consumption add to its value. It's ideal for small spaces and offers a cost-effective cooling solution.

Best overall product The Symphony Hicool i 31L Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product due to its powerful airflow of 17 CMPH, large 31-litre tank capacity, and 185 Watts wattage. It comes with a remote control and touch panel for easy operation and features i-Pure Technology, a honeycomb cooling pad, a Cool Flow Dispenser, and low power consumption. These features ensure efficient and effective cooling, making it suitable for various room sizes.

How to find the best small cooler? To find the best small cooler, consider factors like airflow, tank capacity, and wattage. Look for models with high airflow for better cooling efficiency. Tank capacity determines how long the cooler can operate without refilling, so choose according to your needs. Wattage indicates the power consumption, so opt for energy-efficient models. Additionally, consider features like remote control, touch panel, cooling pad quality, and portability. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help you find a small cooler that meets your cooling needs and budget.

FAQs Question : Q: Can I use tap water in my small cooler? Ans : A: It's recommended to use distilled or purified water to prevent mineral buildup and ensure optimal performance. Question : Q: How often should I clean my small cooler? Ans : A: Clean the water tank and cooling pads regularly, preferably every two weeks, to maintain efficient operation and prevent mold growth. Question : Q: Can I use my small cooler outdoors? Ans : A: Most small coolers are designed for indoor use. Using them outdoors may reduce their effectiveness, especially in open areas. Question : Q: Do small coolers require a lot of maintenance? Ans : A: Regular cleaning and occasional filter replacement are usually sufficient to maintain optimal performance. Question : Q: Are small coolers energy-efficient? Ans : A: Many small coolers are designed to be energy-efficient, but actual efficiency varies depending on the model and usage.

