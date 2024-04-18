Best small mixer grinders: High performance kitchen appliance for you in 2024

Looking for a compact mixer grinder? Here are the top 10 small mixer grinders to consider for your kitchen needs. Compare prices, features, and more to make an informed decision.

If you're in the market for a small mixer grinder, you've come to the right place. Whether you're short on counter space or simply prefer a more compact appliance, these small mixer grinders are perfect for any kitchen. We've compiled a list of the top 10 small mixer grinders available in 2022, featuring a variety of brands and price points. From powerful motors to convenient features, there's a small mixer grinder for every need and budget. Read on to find the perfect one for you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile and compact appliance that can handle a variety of tasks in the kitchen. With its powerful motor and sharp blades, it can easily grind and blend ingredients to perfection. The sleek design and durable build make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

400 Watts power

Compact and sleek design

Sharp blades for efficient grinding and blending

Easy to clean and maintain

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor May be too small for large quantities Versatile Limited color options Sleek design

2. COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, 400W

The COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for small kitchens. With its 400W motor and stainless steel blades, it can easily grind and blend a variety of ingredients. The included jars are durable and versatile, making this mixer grinder a great value for the price.

Specifications of COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, 400W

400W motor

Stainless steel blades

3 durable jars included

Compact and space-saving design

1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable jars Limited color options Efficient motor May be noisy at high speeds Compact design

3. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder with Stainless Steel Blades

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle a variety of tasks in the kitchen. With its stainless steel blades and 500W motor, it can easily grind and blend ingredients to perfection. The compact design and durable build make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder with Stainless Steel Blades

500W motor

Stainless steel blades

Compact and sleek design

Durable construction

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor May be too small for large quantities Durable construction Limited color options Efficient grinding and blending

4. Lifelong LLMG93 750-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

The Lifelong LLMG93 Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile appliance that can handle a variety of tasks in the kitchen. With its 750W motor and sharp blades, it can easily grind and blend ingredients to perfection. The durable jars and sleek design make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Lifelong LLMG93 750-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

750W motor

Sharp blades for efficient grinding and blending

3 durable jars included

Sleek and compact design

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor May be noisy at high speeds Versatile Limited color options Durable jars

5. Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar

The Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for small kitchens. With its 400W motor and stainless steel jars, it can easily grind and blend a variety of ingredients. The included jars are durable and versatile, making this mixer grinder a great value for the price.

Specifications of Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar

400W motor

Stainless steel jars

3 durable jars included

Compact and space-saving design

1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable jars Limited color options Efficient motor May be noisy at high speeds Compact design

6. Glen SA4045G 350-Watt Mini Blender and Grinder

The Glen SA4045G Mini Blender and Grinder is a compact and versatile appliance that is perfect for small kitchens. With its 350W motor and sharp blades, it can easily blend and grind a variety of ingredients. The sleek design and durable build make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Glen SA4045G 350-Watt Mini Blender and Grinder

350W motor

Sharp blades for efficient blending and grinding

Compact and sleek design

Durable construction

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor May be too small for large quantities Versatile Limited color options Sleek design

7. Longway Sage Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, 500W

The Longway Sage Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle a variety of tasks in the kitchen. With its 500W motor and stainless steel blades, it can easily grind and blend ingredients to perfection. The compact design and durable build make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Longway Sage Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, 500W

500W motor

Stainless steel blades

3 durable jars included

Compact and sleek design

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor May be too small for large quantities Durable jars Limited color options Efficient grinding and blending

8. DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, 400W

The DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for small kitchens. With its 400W motor and stainless steel jars, it can easily grind and blend a variety of ingredients. The included jars are durable and versatile, making this mixer grinder a great value for the price.

Specifications of DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars, 400W

400W motor

Stainless steel jars

3 durable jars included

Compact and space-saving design

1-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable jars Limited color options Efficient motor May be noisy at high speeds Compact design

Small mixer grinder Top Features Comparison:

Best small mixer grinder Motor Power Jar Material Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 Watts Plastic COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder 400 Watts Stainless Steel NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Stainless Steel Lifelong LLMG93 Juicer Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Stainless Steel Activa Nutri Mixer Grinder 400 Watts Stainless Steel Glen SA4045G Mini Blender and Grinder 350 Watts Plastic Longway Sage Mixer Grinder 500 Watts Stainless Steel DIGISMART Nutri Mixer Grinder 400 Watts Stainless Steel

Best value for money small mixer grinder: The COOKWELL Bullet Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value for money product in this category. With its powerful 400W motor, stainless steel blades, and durable jars, it offers great performance at an affordable price.

Best overall small mixer grinder Wonderchef Nutri-Blend stands out as the best overall product in this lineup. This versatile appliance offers a combination of blending, grinding, and juicing functions, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen. With its powerful motor and durable design, the Wonderchef Nutri-Blend can easily handle a variety of tasks, from making smoothies to grinding spices. It is also compact and easy to use, making it suitable for everyday use. The Nutri-Blend's sleek design and affordable price point further add to its appeal, making it a top choice for those looking for a reliable and versatile kitchen appliance.

How to find the perfect Small mixer grinder: When choosing the perfect small mixer grinder, consider the motor power, jar material, and additional features such as warranty and ease of cleaning. Compare the pros and cons to find the best fit for your kitchen needs.

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for small mixer grinders? Ans : The average price range for small mixer grinders is between 2000 to 5000 INR, depending on the brand, motor power, and additional features. Question : Are all small mixer grinders suitable for grinding tough ingredients like turmeric and coffee beans? Ans : Most small mixer grinders are capable of grinding tough ingredients with their powerful motors and sharp blades. However, it's always best to check the product specifications for specific uses. Question : What is the warranty period for small mixer grinders? Ans : The warranty period for small mixer grinders typically ranges from 1 to 2 years, depending on the brand and model. Some may offer extended warranties for an additional cost. Question : Do small mixer grinders require frequent maintenance? Ans : Small mixer grinders are designed for easy maintenance and cleaning. Regular care and cleaning of the jars, blades, and motor can help prolong the lifespan of the appliance.

