Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money FAQs

If you're in the market for a small projector for your home entertainment needs, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll be comparing and reviewing the top 7 small projectors available on the market in 2025. Whether you're looking for a projector for movie nights, gaming, or presentations, we've got you covered. We'll be taking a detailed look at each product, including their features, specifications, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision. So, let's dive in and find the perfect small projector for you.

The ZDSSY Salange Portable Projector is a versatile and compact projector that offers high-quality image and video projection. With its 270° rotation and horizontal correction, it provides a customizable viewing experience. The projector also features Bluetooth connectivity and keystone correction for added convenience.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Rotation 270° Connectivity Bluetooth Keystone Correction Yes Reasons to buy High-resolution display Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to avoid Limited rotation angle Click Here to Buy ZDSSY Hy300, by Salange, Smart Portable Android 11 Mini Projector, 220 ANSI, 4K/1080P, Wi-Fi 5G BT 5.0, 180 Degree Rotation

This portable projector offers a high-definition display with support for rotated projection, making it ideal for home entertainment. Its compact size and compatibility with various devices make it a versatile choice for any setup.

Specifications Resolution 720p Rotation 360° Connectivity Universal Keystone Correction No Reasons to buy High-definition display Versatile compatibility Reasons to avoid Limited rotation angle Click Here to Buy Portable Mini Projector, 4K 1080P Full HD Projector, Support Video Projector, WiFi 5G BT 5.0, Cinema Projector 180° Can Be Rotated, Android 11, Compatible with TV Stick/Windows/iOS/Android (White)

The PANSEBA Portable Projector offers 270° adjustable projection and Bluetooth connectivity for a seamless user experience. It also features keystone correction for easy setup and installation, making it a convenient choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Rotation 270° Connectivity Bluetooth Keystone Correction Yes Reasons to buy Adjustable projection angle Bluetooth connectivity Reasons to avoid Limited rotation angle Click Here to Buy [270°Adjustable Stand] PANSEBA Smart Mini Projector with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth, Auto Keystone Outdoor Movie Projector 1080P Full HD Support, Big Screen Portable Home Projector for Phone/TV Stick/Laptop

The Lifelong Lightbeam Projector offers a high-resolution display with a rotatable design for flexible and customizable projection. It's an ideal choice for movie nights and gaming, providing a versatile and immersive viewing experience.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Rotation 360° Connectivity Universal Keystone Correction No Reasons to buy High-resolution display Flexible rotation angle Reasons to avoid Limited keystone correction Click Here to Buy Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100''Max Display

The Salange Portable Projector offers horizontal correction for easy setup and installation, along with a high-resolution display for crisp and clear visuals. Its compact and portable design makes it a great choice for on-the-go entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 720p Rotation 270° Connectivity Universal Keystone Correction No Reasons to buy Horizontal correction Portable design Reasons to avoid Limited resolution Click Here to Buy Salange HY300 Portable Projector Android 11 Mini Smart Projector, 220 ANSI, 4K/1080P, Wi-Fi 5G BT 5.0, 180 Degree Rotation, Auto Horizontal Keystone Correction, 250" Image (US Plug) White

This mini projector offers superior theater control and support for various devices, making it a versatile choice for home entertainment. Its compact size and high-definition display make it perfect for movie nights and gaming.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Rotation 360° Connectivity Universal Keystone Correction Yes Reasons to buy Theater control High-definition display Reasons to avoid Limited rotation angle Click Here to Buy Mini Projector 4K Support, 720P HD Home Theater Indoor Video Projector with USB, HDMI, SD Card Ports, Remote Control - Compatible with Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops

The YG-300 Pro Mini Projector offers immersive entertainment with its high-resolution display and versatile compatibility. It's a compact and portable choice for movie nights and presentations, providing a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications Resolution 720p Rotation 270° Connectivity Universal Keystone Correction No Reasons to buy High-resolution display Portable design Reasons to avoid Limited rotation angle Click Here to Buy YG-300 Pro LCD Mini Projector - Portable 1080p LED Projector for Home Cinema, Kids’ Entertainment, Compatible with Smartphone, Laptop, PS4 & Firestick

Top features of the best small projectors:

Best small projectors Resolution Rotation Connectivity Keystone Correction ZDSSY Salange Portable Projector 1080p 270° Bluetooth Yes Portable Projector with Rotated Display 720p 360° Universal No PANSEBA Portable Projector 1080p 270° Bluetooth Yes Lifelong Lightbeam Projector 1080p 360° Universal No Salange Portable Projector 720p 270° Universal No Mini Projector with Theater Control 1080p 360° Universal Yes YG-300 Pro Mini Projector 720p 270° Universal No

Similar articles for you: Comprehensive buying guide for projectors: Keep these things in mind before replacing your TV