When it comes to travel, having the right suitcase can make all the difference. Small suitcases are perfect for short trips, weekend getaways, or as carry-on luggage. They are compact, lightweight, and easy to maneuver, making them ideal for the modern traveler. In this article, we have curated a list of the 6 best small suitcases for travel, each offering unique features and benefits to suit different needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a cabin-size suitcase, an affordable option, or the best lightweight design, we've got you covered.

The Safari Polycarbonate suitcase is a sleek and stylish option for the modern traveler. It features a durable and lightweight design, making it easy to carry and maneuver. The 55 cms size is perfect for carrying onto a plane, and the hardsided construction provides added protection for your belongings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and lightweight design Limited color options TSA lock for added security

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner suitcase is a durable and practical option for travelers. The hard-sided polypropylene construction provides protection for your belongings, while the spinner wheels offer smooth and effortless maneuverability. The 55 cm size is perfect for carry-on use.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and scratch-resistant construction Limited color options Smooth spinner wheels

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier suitcase is a practical and affordable option for travelers. The 55 cm size is perfect for carry-on use, and the hardsided construction provides added protection for your belongings. The sleek black design is timeless and versatile.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and practical design Limited interior organization features Timeless black color

The Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided suitcase is a stylish and functional option for travelers. The hardsided construction provides protection for your belongings, while the 55 cm size is perfect for carry-on use. The sleek design and vibrant color options make it a standout choice.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and vibrant design Limited interior organization features TSA lock for added security

The American Tourister Polycarbonate suitcase is a reliable and versatile option for travelers. The 55 cm size is perfect for carry-on use, and the hardsided construction provides protection for your belongings. The sleek black design is timeless and professional.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and versatile design Limited color options Timeless black color

The Safari Crescent Polycarbonate suitcase is a stylish and functional option for travelers. The hardsided construction provides protection for your belongings, while the 55 cm size is perfect for carry-on use. The vibrant blue color and sleek design make it a standout choice.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and vibrant design Limited interior organization features TSA lock for added security

Top features of the best small suitcases:

Best small suitcases Size Material Wheels Lock Color Safari Polycarbonate 55 cms Black Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 cms Polycarbonate 4 wheels TSA lock Multiple options Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Spinner Hard-Sided Polypropylene Small Cabin 55 cm Black Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 cm Polypropylene Spinner wheels TSA lock Black Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Small Cabin 55cm Black Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 cm Polypropylene 4 wheels Fixed combination lock Black Safari Polycarbonate Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 cm Polycarbonate 4 wheels TSA lock Multiple options American Tourister Polycarbonate 55 cms Black Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 cm Polycarbonate 4 wheels TSA lock Black Safari Crescent Polycarbonate 55 cms Blue Hardsided Cabin Luggage 55 cm Polycarbonate 4 wheels TSA lock Blue

Best value for money small suitcase: The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Small Cabin 55cm Black Hardsided Cabin Luggage is the best value for money, offering a practical and affordable design with durable construction and a timeless black colour.

Best overall suitcase: The Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels Trolley Bag is the best overall due to its lightweight, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell, 360-degree smooth manoeuvrability, fixed combination lock, and premium design.

How to find the perfect small suitcase: When choosing the perfect small suitcase for travel, consider the size, material, wheels, and lock options to match your specific needs. Look for durable construction, versatile design, and practical features to ensure you find the best option for your travel requirements.

FAQs Question : What are the size options available for these small suitcases? Ans : These small suitcases are typically available in a 55 cm size, perfect for carry-on use and compact travel. Question : Do these suitcases come with TSA locks? Ans : Yes, most of these small suitcases come with TSA-approved locks for added security during travel. Question : Are there multiple color options available for these suitcases? Ans : Yes, these small suitcases are available in a variety of color options to suit different preferences and styles. Question : What are the main materials used in these small suitcases? Ans : The main materials used are polycarbonate and polypropylene, known for their lightweight and durable properties.