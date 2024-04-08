Discover the best smart locks for your main door in 2024. Get all the relevant details such as their main features and pros and cons that can help you make the right choice.

Smart locks are an essential part of modern security systems, offering convenience and peace of mind to homeowners. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right smart lock for your main door can be overwhelming.

Smart locks for main doors offer keyless (fingerprint for example) entry, enhancing convenience and security. With features like remote access and activity tracking, they provide peace of mind. Modern and sleek, they blend seamlessly with home decor while redefining traditional door security.

To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 smart locks for main doors in 2024. Each product has been carefully selected based on its features, pros, and cons, to ensure that you find the perfect fit for your home security needs.

1. LAVNA Fingerprint Biometric Smart Door Lock

The LAVNA Fingerprint Biometric Smart Door Lock offers advanced biometric unlocking technology, ensuring secure access to your home. With a sleek design and durable construction, this smart lock is a perfect blend of style and functionality. Its key features include fingerprint unlocking, mechanical key access, and stainless steel construction.

Specifications of LAVNA Fingerprint Biometric Smart Door Lock Advanced biometric unlocking technology

Mechanical key access for backup

Stainless steel construction for durability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure and convenient fingerprint unlocking May require professional installation Durable stainless steel construction Mechanical key access for backup

2. QUBO Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Mechanical Key Access

The QUBO Smart Lock is equipped with advanced fingerprint and mechanical key access for secure and convenient entry. Its sleek design and easy installation make it a popular choice for homeowners. Key features include fingerprint and mechanical key access, stainless steel construction, and smart connectivity.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Mechanical Key Access Advanced fingerprint and mechanical key access

Smart connectivity for remote access

Stainless steel construction for durability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient fingerprint and mechanical key access Smart connectivity may require additional setup Smart connectivity for remote access Durable stainless steel construction

3. QUBO Essential Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Mechanical Key Access

The QUBO Essential Smart Lock offers advanced fingerprint and mechanical key access for enhanced security. Its compact design and easy installation make it a popular choice for homeowners. Key features include fingerprint and mechanical key access, durable construction, and smart connectivity.

Specifications of QUBO Essential Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Mechanical Key Access Advanced fingerprint and mechanical key access

Smart connectivity for remote access

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure fingerprint and mechanical key access May require professional installation Smart connectivity for remote access Durable construction for long-lasting performance

Also read: Best CCTV camera for home: Top 10 options to consider with high quality video and night sight 4. Yale YDME-100 NxT Smart Door Lock with Installation

The Yale YDME-100 NxT Smart Door Lock offers advanced security features and easy installation. Its sleek design and smart connectivity make it a popular choice for modern homes. Key features include fingerprint and PIN code access, one-touch locking, and tamper alarms.

Specifications of Yale YDME-100 NxT Smart Door Lock with Installation Fingerprint and PIN code access for enhanced security

One-touch locking for convenience

Tamper alarms for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features for enhanced protection May be more expensive than other options Convenient one-touch locking Tamper alarms for added security

5. QUBO Smart Lock Group 3-Way Access for Main Door

The QUBO Smart Lock Group offers 3-way access for enhanced security and convenience. Its stylish design and smart connectivity make it an ideal choice for modern homes. Key features include fingerprint, PIN code, and mechanical key access, smart connectivity, and tamper alarms.

Specifications of QUBO Smart Lock Group 3-Way Access for Main Door Fingerprint, PIN code, and mechanical key access for enhanced security

Smart connectivity for remote access

Tamper alarms for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-way access for enhanced security and convenience May require professional installation Smart connectivity for remote access Tamper alarms for added security

6. Godrej Connect Fingerprint Smart Lock with Mechanical Key Access

The Godrej Connect Fingerprint Smart Lock offers advanced security features and easy installation. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a popular choice for homeowners. Key features include fingerprint and mechanical key access, smart connectivity, and tamper alarms.

Specifications of Godrej Connect Fingerprint Smart Lock with Mechanical Key Access Fingerprint and mechanical key access for enhanced security

Smart connectivity for remote access

Tamper alarms for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features for enhanced protection Smart connectivity may require additional setup Convenient fingerprint and mechanical key access Tamper alarms for added security

7. Valencia Hola Fingerprint Smart Access Lock with Installation

The Valencia Hola Fingerprint Smart Access Lock offers advanced security features and easy installation. Its sleek design and smart connectivity make it a popular choice for modern homes. Key features include fingerprint and PIN code access, one-touch locking, and tamper alarms.

Specifications of Godrej Connect Fingerprint Smart Lock with Mechanical Key Access Fingerprint and PIN code access for enhanced security

One-touch locking for convenience

Tamper alarms for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features for enhanced protection May be more expensive than other options Convenient one-touch locking Tamper alarms for added security

Also read: Best home security cameras for protection: Top 10 options that give clear video footage 8. Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint-Enabled Door Lock

The Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint-Enabled Door Lock offers advanced security features and easy installation. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a popular choice for modern homes. Key features include fingerprint and PIN code access, one-touch locking, and tamper alarms.

Specifications of Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint-Enabled Door Lock Fingerprint and PIN code access for enhanced security

One-touch locking for convenience

Tamper alarms for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features for enhanced protection May be more expensive than other options Convenient one-touch locking Tamper alarms for added security

9. UNIY Digital Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Key Included Features

The UNIY Digital Smart Lock offers advanced security features and easy installation. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a popular choice for modern homes. Key features include fingerprint and mechanical key access, smart connectivity, and tamper alarms.

Specifications of UNIY Digital Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Key Included Features Fingerprint and mechanical key access for enhanced security

Smart connectivity for remote access

Tamper alarms for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features for enhanced protection Smart connectivity may require additional setup Convenient fingerprint and mechanical key access Tamper alarms for added security

10. LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Smart Lock with Bluetooth Mobile Access

The LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Smart Lock offers advanced security features and easy installation. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a popular choice for modern homes. Key features include fingerprint and mobile app access, smart connectivity, and tamper alarms.

Specifications of LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Smart Lock with Bluetooth Mobile Access Fingerprint and mobile app access for enhanced security

Smart connectivity for remote access

Tamper alarms for added protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced security features for enhanced protection Smart connectivity may require additional setup Convenient fingerprint and mobile app access Tamper alarms for added security

Smart lock for main door: Top features compared

Product Name Biometric Technology Remote Access Durable Construction LAVNA Fingerprint Biometric Smart Door Lock Advanced biometric unlocking technology No Yes QUBO Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Mechanical Key Access Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes Yes QUBO Essential Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Mechanical Key Access Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes Yes Yale YDME-100 NxT Smart Door Lock with Installation Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes No QUBO Smart Lock Group 3-Way Access for Main Door Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes Yes Godrej Connect Fingerprint Smart Lock with Mechanical Key Access Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes Yes Valencia Hola Fingerprint Smart Access Lock with Installation Advanced biometric unlocking technology No Yes Denler Smart DL02 Fingerprint-Enabled Door Lock Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes Yes UNIY Digital Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Key Included Features Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes Yes LAVNA LA16 Fingerprint Smart Lock with Bluetooth Mobile Access Advanced biometric unlocking technology Yes Yes

Best value for money: The QUBO Essential Smart Lock with Fingerprint and Mechanical Key Access offers the best value for money, providing advanced security features and durable construction at an affordable price.

Best overall product: LAVNA Smart Digital Lock L-A28 stands out as the ultimate door security solution. With Bluetooth Mobile App compatibility, fingerprint, PIN, OTP, and RFID card access, it offers versatile entry options. Its robust design is ideal for wooden and aluminum doors, providing convenience, versatility, and top-tier security in an elegant gold finish.

How to find the perfect smart lock for main door: When choosing the perfect smart lock for your main door, consider the key features such as biometric technology, remote access, and durable construction. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best fits your security needs and budget.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of these smart locks? Ans : The price range of these smart locks varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand and features. Question : Do these smart locks require professional installation? Ans : While some smart locks may require professional installation, others can be easily installed by homeowners with basic tools and DIY skills. Question : What are the key features to consider when choosing a smart lock for the main door? Ans : The key features to consider include biometric technology, remote access options, durable construction, and additional security features such as tamper alarms. Question : Are there any new releases in the smart lock category for 2022? Ans : Yes, there are several new releases in the smart lock category for 2022, offering advanced features and improved security options for homeowners.

