Best smart locks in 2025: Top 10 picks featuring well rated brands for added security and convenience

Home security matters. Finding the right lock, though, is a task. Many options exist, each with its own features. You want solid protection, we get it - and that’s why we've compiled a list of the best smart locks for 2025. These locks offer reliable security and convenient access.

This guide focuses on what counts: how the lock performs in real-world situations. We looked at security features, ease of use, and integration. Find the lock that suits your needs. Your home's protection is about to get smarter.

Forget fumbling with keys. The Native Lock Pro offers seven ways to open your door, including a doorbell camera link. See who's there, unlock remotely, and manage access via the app. Share temporary codes for visitors or house help. Built-in security and battery backup mean peace of mind. It’s smart security that fits your life.

Specifications Camera 1080p HD, 120° wide-angle Unlock Methods Fingerprint, app, passcode, RFID, key, visitor code, doorbell photo Deadbolts Four stainless steel Connectivity USB-C backup power Reasons to buy Doorbell Connect feature adds a layer of visual security. Multiple unlock options cater to everyone in the household. Reason to avoid Initial setup requires some technical skill. Click Here to Buy Native by UC Urban Company Native Lock Pro with Camera Unlock & Doorbell Connect | 7-Way Unlock | Free Installation | 3 Year Warranty | Native Smart Door Lock

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Really pleased with the convenience. The doorbell camera feature is a game-changer. Installation was smooth, and it feels very secure.

Why choose this product?

This lock simplifies daily life. The integration with the doorbell camera and multiple unlock methods offer both security and ease of use in a way that others don't.

Ditch the keys, embrace peace of mind. The Qubo Smart Door Lock offers six ways to unlock, from fingerprint to remote OTP. Five sturdy bolts and a robust design ensure your home's safety. Grant access to family, staff, or guests with ease. Long battery life and smart alerts keep you informed. It’s security tailored to your daily life.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, app, OTP, PIN, RFID, key Bolts 5 high-strength steel Battery Life 12+ months (4 AA batteries) Material Aluminium alloy Reasons to buy Multiple unlock options provide flexibility for all users. Five-bolt system offers enhanced physical security. Reason to avoid Only compatible with wooden doors (minimum 3.2cm thickness). Installation may require professional assistance in some areas. Click Here to Buy QUBO Smart Door Lock Select from Hero Group (2025 Edition) | 6-Way Unlocking | 5 Bolts | Fingerprint | Remote Unlocking via OTP | PIN | Access Card | Mobile App | 2 Years Brand Warranty | (Copper)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Really pleased with the fingerprint sensor, it's quick. Installation was straightforward. The app control is very useful for managing access.

Why choose this product?

This lock offers a balance of strong security and user-friendly access. The multiple unlock options and robust build make it a good choice for family homes.

Ease into keyless living. The Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential gives you six ways to unlock: fingerprint, app, and more. Two strong bolts keep your home secure. Manage access for family and guests, all from your phone. Long battery life and smart alerts mean you're always in control. It's sensible security for everyday life.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, app, OTP, PIN, RFID, key Bolts 2 high-strength steel Battery Life 12+ months (4 AA batteries) Material Aluminium alloy Reasons to buy Multiple unlock methods offer flexibility for various users. Smart access control for family, staff, and guests. Reason to avoid Only compatible with wooden doors (minimum 3cm thickness). Two-bolt system offers less physical security than the 5-bolt version. Click Here to Buy QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group | 6-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | OTP Remote Unlocking | PIN | RFID Access Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 1 Year On-Site Brand Warranty | (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fingerprint works well, and the app is easy to use. Good value for money. Installation was quick, and it looks smart.

Why choose this product?

This lock is a solid choice for those seeking a balance of security and convenience. The multiple unlock methods and app control make it very user-friendly.

Secure your home with Mygate's Smart Door Lock SE. Six unlock methods, including fingerprint and remote OTP, give you flexible access. Share access easily via your phone. Durable build and smart features like pin decoy and freeze mode enhance security. Long battery life and jump-start options offer peace of mind. It's smart security, simplified.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID, App, Key Material Stainless steel bolts, aluminium alloy body Warranty 3-year on-site, 10-year service coverage Door Compatibility Wooden doors, 32mm-65mm thickness Reasons to buy Multiple unlock options and remote access sharing. Long warranty and robust build quality. Reason to avoid Only compatible with single wooden doors. May require professional installation for optimal performance. Click Here to Buy Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods, Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access, Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy, Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty by Mygate, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reliable fingerprint reader, and sharing access via OTP is very handy. The long warranty gives good confidence.

Why choose this product?

Mygate’s lock provides strong security with flexible access. The remote sharing and robust build make it a good, long term choice for homeowners.

Step into keyless entry with the LAVNA Digital Smart Door Lock. Six unlock methods, including fast fingerprint and app control, make access easy. Share OTPs when you're away. Spy code and low battery alerts add extra security. Simple installation and backup power options give you peace of mind. It's smart security for modern living.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, App, OTP, PIN, RFID, Key Fingerprint Capacity 50 PIN Capacity 50 Door Compatibility Wooden doors, minimum 30mm thickness Reasons to buy Quick fingerprint unlocking and flexible app control. Easy DIY installation with customer support. Reason to avoid Only compatible with wooden doors. Off-site warranty may require shipping the unit. Click Here to Buy LAVNA Digital Smart Door Lock | 6 Way Unlock | Fingerprint, Mobile App, OTP, PIN, RFID Card and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (LA16, Bluetooth)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fingerprint is very fast, and the app is simple to use. Installation was straightforward. Good value for a basic smart lock.

Why choose this product?

This lock offers convenient, keyless access with a focus on user-friendly features. It's a solid, budget-friendly option for those wanting to try smart locks.

Secure your home with Atomberg's Azhero Smart Door Lock. Six unlock methods, including remote OTP and app control, provide flexible access. Manage access with periodic pins and protect your data with Indian-stored encryption. Two steel bolts and snoop protection enhance security. App control and easy install make it a user-friendly choice.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, PIN, Remote OTP, NFC, App, Key Bolts 2 stainless steel App Data Storage India Door Compatibility Wooden doors, 2.8cm-6.5cm thickness Reasons to buy Remote OTP and periodic access features offer advanced control. Data stored in India for added privacy. Reason to avoid Only compatible with single wooden doors. Installation is free only in select cities. Click Here to Buy Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | Remote OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg App (Data Stored in India) | Key | 2 Stainless Steel Bolt | 2 Year Warranty (Rose Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

App is easy to use, and remote OTP works well. The build quality feels sturdy. Installation was quick and professional.

Why choose this product?

This lock offers a good balance of security and smart features, with Indian data storage and flexible access options. It’s a reliable choice for modern homes.

Godrej's Advantis Crystal secures your glass doors. Pin or RFID access, auto-locking, and a break-in alarm provide robust security. You can set multiple user codes, and a safety button adds extra protection. Volume control lets you adjust alerts. This is a smart, reliable lock made for offices, hotels, and homes with glass doors.

Specifications Access Modes PIN, RFID User Passwords 4 user codes, 1 OTP, 1 master code Alarm Break-in damage alarm Autolocking Automatic locking Reasons to buy Specifically designed for glass doors. An added safety button enhances security. Reason to avoid Access methods are limited when compared to multi-option locks. The one-year warranty is shorter than some competitors. Click Here to Buy Godrej Smart Lock |Advantis Crystal Digital Lock for Glass Door | 2 in 1 Access | Pin + RFID, Autolocking Digital | Lock for Office |for Hotel & Home| Glass Door | Back Finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works well on my glass office door. Auto lock is convenient, and the alarm gives peace of mind. Setup is easy enough.

Why choose this product?

This lock is a good solution for glass doors. It provides solid security and easy access, without the need for traditional keys.

Turn your existing lock into a smart one with the Native Lock S. Four unlock methods, including fingerprint and passcode, provide keyless access. No need for a full lock replacement, install it easily. Hardened steel and battery backup ensure security. Free installation and a two-year warranty offer peace of mind. It’s a simple way to smarten your home.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, Passcode, RFID, Key Bolt Hardened steel Installation Attaches to existing deadbolt Warranty 2-year unconditional Reasons to buy Easy upgrade to existing locks. Hardened steel bolt for added security. Reason to avoid Fewer unlock methods than some competitors. Relies on the existing deadbolt's strength. Click Here to Buy Native by UC Steel Urban Company Native Lock S|Adds on to Your existing Lock|4-Way Unlock|2 Year Warranty|Native Smart Door Lock, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Simple to install and works well. The fingerprint reader is quick, and it’s good not to carry keys.

Why choose this product?

This lock is a great option for those who want smart access without changing their entire lock. It's a straightforward and secure upgrade.

Godrej's Catus Connect offers five ways to unlock your wooden door: fingerprint, app, and more. Remote access and OTPs give you control from anywhere. Three robust bolts and multiple user options enhance security. This lock balances convenience with strong protection.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, RFID, PIN, App, Key Bolts 3 stainless steel User Capacity 99 fingerprints, 99 pins, 99 RFID cards Door Compatibility Wooden doors, 35mm-65mm thickness Reasons to buy Remote access and OTP feature for added convenience. Three robust bolts for enhanced security. Reason to avoid Only compatible with wooden doors. Installation may require professional help. Click Here to Buy Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect I Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Locking Dead Bolts I Black I 3 Years Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fingerprint is quick, and remote access is a helpful feature. Feels very secure.

Why choose this product?

This lock is a solid choice for wooden doors, offering a good mix of security and smart features, with reliable brand backing.

Atomberg's SL 1 Smart Door Lock offers six ways to unlock, including remote OTP and app control. Five steel bolts and Indian-stored data ensure robust security. Manage access with periodic pins. A privacy deadbolt adds another layer of protection. App control and free installation make it a user-friendly choice for modern homes.

Specifications Unlock Methods Fingerprint, PIN, Remote OTP, NFC, App, Key Bolts 5 stainless steel App Data Storage India Additional Feature Manual privacy deadbolt Reasons to buy Five-bolt system and Indian data storage for enhanced security. Remote OTP and periodic access offer advanced control. Reason to avoid Installation is free only in select cities. Relies on Bluetooth range for app unlocking. Click Here to Buy Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg Home App (Data Stored in India)| Key | 5 Stainless Steel Bolt | 2 Year Warranty by Atomberg (Rose Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Remote OTP is very useful. The app works well, and the lock feels very solid. Installation was done professionally.

Why choose this product?

This lock is a strong choice for those who value security and advanced control. The combination of features and reliable brand makes it a good long-term investment.

Which smart lock offers the most unlock methods? To maximise convenience for everyone in your household, consider smart locks that provide a wide array of unlock options. Look for models supporting fingerprint recognition for quick access, mobile app control for remote management, one-time passwords (OTPs) for temporary access, RFID cards for easy entry, PIN codes for traditional security, and mechanical keys as a backup.

What smart lock is best for rental property management? For rental property management, smart locks with remote OTP generation and timed access features are ideal. These features allow you to create and share temporary access codes for guests, streamlining check-ins and check-outs. This not only enhances convenience but also provides a secure way to manage access without needing to physically hand over keys.

Is app data security a concern with smart locks? Yes, app data security is a significant concern. When selecting a smart lock, prioritise brands that emphasise data encryption and secure server storage. Ideally, the app should store data on servers within your region to comply with local privacy regulations and minimise latency. This ensures that your personal information and access logs are protected from unauthorised access.

How important is professional smart lock installation? Professional installation is highly important for ensuring your smart lock functions optimally and provides the intended level of security. While some smart locks claim to be DIY-friendly, professional installers have the expertise to properly align the lock, configure its settings, and test its functionality. Opt for brands that offer free or reliable installation services, as this demonstrates a commitment to customer satisfaction and product quality.

Factors to consider when buying a new smart lock The smart lock should provide multiple unlock methods, ensuring flexible access for all users, including fingerprint, app, PIN, and key options.

Robust security features, such as strong encryption, anti-tampering alarms, and durable construction, are essential to protect against unauthorised entry.

The smart lock's app must be user-friendly and compatible with your smart home ecosystem, allowing for seamless integration and control.

Verify that the lock is compatible with your door type and consider professional installation to guarantee proper functionality and security.

A long battery lifespan and reliable emergency power solutions are crucial for uninterrupted operation of the smart lock. Top 3 features of the best smart locks

Best smart locks Access Flexibility Advanced Security Features Smart Connectivity & Convenience Native Lock Pro (UC) 7 Unlock Methods Doorbell Connect Camera UC App Remote Control QUBO Smart Door Lock Select 6 Unlock Methods 5 Steel Bolt Security App Activity Logs QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential 6 Unlock Methods Smart Security Features 12+ Month Battery Life Mygate Smart Door Lock SE 6 Unlock Methods & OTP Share 100 Fingerprints/Unlimited PINs 3 Year Warranty LAVNA Digital Smart Door Lock Fast Fingerprint Unlock Spy Code Protection DIY Installation Support Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock Remote OTP Access Indian Data Storage Periodic Access Control Godrej Advantis Crystal (Glass) PIN & RFID Access Safety Button Lockout Break-in Damage Alarm Native Lock S (UC) 4 Unlock Methods Hardened Steel Bolt USB-C Power Backup Godrej Catus Connect 5 Unlock Methods 3 Bolt Locking System Remote App Access Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock 6 Unlock Methods 5 Steel Bolt Security Manual Privacy Deadbolt

