If you're on the hunt for the best smart TV in India, you're in the right place. With so many options available, choosing the perfect model to match your needs can be overwhelming. Whether you're looking for stunning picture quality, a seamless smart interface, or immersive sound, the right smart TV can transform your viewing experience. From top-tier brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG to budget-friendly alternatives, there's something for everyone.

In recent years, smart TVs have evolved with advanced technologies such as 4K and OLED displays, offering an unparalleled cinematic experience right at home. With built-in streaming apps, voice control, and connectivity options, these TVs offer much more than just entertainment—they're an all-in-one hub for your digital lifestyle.

In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 smart TVs available in India, highlighting their best features, performance, and value for money. Whether you're upgrading your living room setup or purchasing your first smart TV, this list will help you make an informed decision.

1. Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers a brilliant display with 4K resolution and Google TV integration, making streaming and app access simple. Equipped with voice search, Chromecast, and support for Apple Airplay, Alexa, and Google Home, this smart TV is highly versatile. The X1 4K Processor enhances picture quality, and Dolby Audio delivers clear sound. With multiple connectivity options and a wide viewing angle, it is well-suited for family rooms.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Alexa, Apple Airplay

Sound Output: 20W, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Display Technology: LED with X1 4K Processor, MotionFlow XR 100

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K Ultra HD picture quality Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate Strong smart TV features with Google TV Lacks HDMI 2.1 for advanced gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the high-quality picture, sound, and performance. They found it easy to install, with an intuitive interface, making it a worthwhile investment for home entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its impressive quality, ease of use, and great value, making it an excellent addition to any home setup.

2. Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV delivers stunning 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and a seamless smart TV experience. With Google TV integration, it provides easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. The Dolby Audio and DTS sound system offers immersive sound quality, while its multiple connectivity options make it compatible with various devices. It also supports screen mirroring for added convenience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 50 inches (125 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Sound Output: 30 Watts with Dolby Audio and DTS

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, and screen mirroring

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3 ports), USB (2 ports), Bluetooth 5.0

Display: 4K HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Reality Flow MEMC

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K display quality Limited 60 Hz refresh rate Integrated Google TV with app support Limited storage (8GB ROM)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the TV’s durability, display quality, and value. Some are pleased with the quality, though some dislike the sound, speed, and installation process.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its durability, good display, and value for money.

3. Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV provides immersive viewing with its 4K resolution and vibrant colour display. It offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, allowing seamless connection with external devices. The TV delivers powerful sound through its 20W speakers and supports advanced smart features like Bixby, SmartThings, and Apple AirPlay. Equipped with a Crystal Processor and HDR support, it ensures sharp visuals with realistic colours, enhancing the viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB-A port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LAN port

Sound: 20W output with Q-Symphony support

Smart Features: Bixby, SmartThings Hub, IoT support, and Apple AirPlay

Display Enhancements: Crystal Processor 4K, HDR, UHD Dimming, Contrast Enhancer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp 4K resolution with vivid colours Limited refresh rate (50 Hz) Advanced smart features and connectivity Sound output may be insufficient for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the picture quality, clarity, design, and value of the television, mentioning it perfectly meets expectations. Some are happy with its ease of use and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its excellent picture quality, clarity, design, and overall value, meeting your expectations for a satisfying viewing experience.

4. LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers high-quality viewing with 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, making it great for streaming, gaming, and entertainment. With WebOS Smart TV features, it provides access to popular OTT apps and has AI ThinQ for an enhanced experience. The TV includes multiple connectivity options, 20W sound output with virtual surround, and a sleek design. It’s also equipped with AI features like Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer for tailored viewing.

Specifications of LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound Output: 20W with Virtual Surround 5.1

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit

Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality 4K resolution Limited internal storage (8 GB) Access to multiple OTT apps 60Hz refresh may not suit gamers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the premium look, excellent display, and amazing sound quality, though some have mixed opinions on the magic remote, performance, installation, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its outstanding screen quality, great value for money, and superb sound.

5. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

The TCL 55V6B is a 55-inch, 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV with a sleek, bezel-less design. It delivers a sharp 3840 x 2160 resolution and smooth viewing with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth, while its 24W Dolby Audio provides clear sound quality. Powered by Google TV, it includes popular apps, Google Assistant, and screen mirroring. With HDR 10 and a wide viewing angle, this TV ensures vivid and dynamic visuals.

Specifications of TCL 55V6B is a 55-inch, 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Sound Output: 24 Watts with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, 16 GB storage, 2 GB RAM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K visuals and HDR Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Multiple smart features Limited audio output (24W)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the picture quality, value, and 4K visuals. Some find the speakers sufficient for a 200 sqft room, though opinions vary on speed, installation, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its impressive visuals, solid value, and excellent 4K performance.

6. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

The TCL 55C61B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV that offers excellent visuals and sound. It features a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR for smooth motion, making it ideal for gaming and fast-paced content. With Google TV, it provides access to popular apps and smart features. The sound is enhanced by a 35W output with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual, providing an immersive experience. Its slim, uni-body design adds a modern touch, and it includes eye care features for comfortable viewing. This TV is a blend of quality display, audio, and smart technology.

Specifications of TCL 55C61B is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution, QLED technology

Refresh Rate: 120Hz with VRR support

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio: 35W output, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual

support

Smart Features: Google TV with hands-free voice control, 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM

Design: Slim, uni-body build with multiple eye care options

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K QLED display with HDR10+ Limited USB ports (only one available) 120Hz refresh rate, great for gaming No mention of advanced gaming features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the premium looks, outstanding picture quality, and top-notch sound. Some disliked connectivity issues and had mixed opinions on performance, installation, and colour quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for exceptional picture clarity, excellent sound quality, and great value for money.

7. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)

The Toshiba 43C350NP is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV featuring Google TV, providing a brilliant display and smart capabilities for streaming and connectivity. With 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, it offers clear, vibrant images, while Dolby Atmos sound enhances the audio experience. Its 178-degree viewing angle and multiple picture modes adapt to different preferences. It comes with voice control, Google Assistant, and multiple connectivity options for convenience. Ideal for streaming, gaming, and home entertainment, this TV offers flexibility for all media needs.

Specifications of Toshiba 43C350NP is a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Sound: 24W Audio Output with Dolby Atmos and multiple sound modes

Smart Features: Google TV with Google Assistant and voice commands

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (1 eARC supported), 2 USB ports, WiFi, Bluetooth

Display: 178-degree wide viewing angle, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Screen Mirroring: Supports DLNA, Chromecast, Miracast, and AirPlay

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution 4K display Only 60Hz refresh rate Advanced smart features with Google TV Limited audio output at 24W

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the build quality, picture quality, sound, and value. Many praised its colour accuracy and performance, enhancing their overall viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its excellent sound, value, picture quality, and reliable performance.

8. ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

The ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV offers a detailed viewing experience with its 4K HDR resolution and vibrant display. Designed for seamless connectivity, it includes multiple HDMI and USB ports, making it ideal for connecting gaming consoles or streaming devices. Its 24W Dolby Audio speakers enhance sound quality, and smart features like Google TV, Chromecast, and voice search allow easy streaming from popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Eye Protect Plus further reduces strain for comfortable extended viewing.

Specifications of ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio Output: 24 Watts with Dolby Audio

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, voice search

Display Technology: Pixa Visual Engine with Eye Protect Plus

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K HDR quality Limited to 1 USB port Google TV with voice search Average refresh rate (60 Hz)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the video quality, value for money, and picture quality. Some appreciated the functionality, but opinions were mixed on sound quality and performance, with some disappointed by the remote.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its excellent video quality, great value for money, and impressive picture quality, offering solid performance and functionality at an affordable price.

9. Vu Vibe Series 50-inch QLED Google TV

The Vu Vibe Series 50-inch QLED Google TV offers a 4K resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant, high-quality visuals. It includes three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and dual-band WiFi for versatile connectivity. Integrated with an 88-watt Dolby Audio soundbar, it enhances audio clarity and depth. Google TV brings easy access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, with dedicated hotkeys on the remote for convenience. The TV also features advanced display modes, including HDR10+ and Cricket Mode, ensuring an optimised viewing experience.

Specifications of Vu Vibe Series 50-inch QLED Google TV

4K QLED (3840x2160) Resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

178° wide viewing angle with VA panel

3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports

88-watt integrated soundbar with Dolby Audio

Google TV OS with licensed apps (Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc.)

Display enhancements: HDR10+, HLG, and AI Picture Engine

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K QLED display quality Limited to 60 Hz refresh rate Integrated soundbar with Dolby Audio Average brightness for very bright rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the stunning picture quality, vibrant colours, sharp details, sound quality, and excellent build. They appreciated the performance and entertainment value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this television for its impressive picture and sound quality, sleek design, vibrant display, and great overall performance.

10. TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)

This TCL Smart TV offers a stunning 75-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant and sharp picture quality. It features Dolby Atmos sound with ONKYO speakers, creating an immersive audio experience. A 64-bit quad-core processor powers the TV and runs on Google TV, allowing easy access to streaming apps and voice controls. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi, it's highly connected for gaming, browsing, and media streaming. Other features include mobile mirroring, multi-view, and multiple eye care options.

Specifications of TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro

75-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display (3840 x 2160)

120Hz refresh rate with VRR support

35 Watts sound output with Dolby Atmos and ONKYO speakers

Google TV with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and a 64-bit quad-core processor

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

AI Picture Quality (AiPQ) processor and HDR 10+ support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 75-inch QLED display with 4K UHD and Dolby Vision High prices may not suit all budgets Dolby Atmos sound system for immersive audio The size may be too large for smaller rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the picture and sound quality, build, and value. Some disliked the QLED and functionality, with mixed opinions on installation ease.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its crystal-clear picture, good value, and solid build quality.

How important is picture quality when choosing a smart TV?

Picture quality is crucial for an immersive viewing experience. Look for features like 4K resolution, HDR support, and OLED or QLED technology for vibrant colours, deep blacks, and sharper images. Superior picture quality makes a significant difference, especially when watching high-definition content or playing games.

Do all smart TVs come with the same streaming apps and features?

Not all smart TVs offer the same set of streaming apps or features. Some models may have built-in access to popular services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, while others might require external devices. Check the TV's operating system and app compatibility before purchase to ensure it suits your needs.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV in India

Display Quality: The display is the most important factor. Look for a 4K or higher resolution for crisp and clear visuals. Pay attention to display technologies like LED, OLED, or QLED, which affect colour accuracy and brightness.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV has the operating system (OS) that supports your preferred streaming apps, voice assistants, and smart home integration. Popular OS options include Google TV, WebOS, and Tizen.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, are essential for connecting gaming consoles, sound systems, and streaming devices.

Sound Quality: Consider built-in sound features like Dolby Audio or DTS for an enhanced audio experience. Some models also offer dedicated soundbars.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (120Hz) is better for gaming and fast-moving content. Lower refresh rates (60Hz) are typically fine for regular TV watching.

Price and Value: Balance the features with your budget to find a model that offers good value without overspending.

Best value for money smart TV in India

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV offers the best value for money with its vibrant 4K display, Dolby Audio, and Google TV integration. It provides essential smart features like easy access to popular streaming apps (Netflix, Prime Video) and Google Assistant for voice control. The TV also supports screen mirroring for convenience. Despite some limitations in storage (8GB ROM) and refresh rate (60Hz), it delivers high-quality visuals, immersive sound, and a wide range of smart features at a budget-friendly price, making it a strong contender for users looking for performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall smart TV in India

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands out as the best overall option due to its exceptional 4K picture quality enhanced by the X1 4K Processor. It runs on Google TV, providing seamless integration with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and support for Apple Airplay, Alexa, and Google Home, making it highly versatile for streaming and smart home control. Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound quality, while multiple HDMI and USB ports offer excellent connectivity. Although it lacks HDMI 2.1 and has a 60Hz refresh rate, its superior picture quality and smart features make it the top choice for most users.

Top 3 features of best smart TV in India

Smart TV in India Display OS Features Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with X1 4K Processor Google TV Google Assistant, Dolby Audio Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV 50-inch 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 & Reality Flow MEMC Google TV Screen mirroring, Dolby Audio & DTS sound system Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD TV 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with Crystal Processor 4K Tizen OS Bixby, SmartThings, Apple AirPlay LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43-inch 4K Ultra HD with α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 WebOS AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer TCL 55V6B 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 Google TV Google Assistant, 16GB storage TCL 55C61B 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 55-inch 4K Ultra HD with QLED technology Google TV 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos Toshiba 43C350NP 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 43-inch 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 & Dolby Vision Google TV Dolby Atmos sound, Voice control ONIDA 125 cm (50 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED TV 50-inch 4K Ultra HD with Pixa Visual Engine Google TV Chromecast, Eye Protect Plus Vu Vibe Series 50-inch QLED Google TV 50-inch QLED 4K with HDR10+ Google TV 88W soundbar, Cricket Mode TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75-inch 4K Ultra HD with QLED technology Google TV Dolby Atmos, AI Picture Quality

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between QLED and LED?

Ans : QLED (Quantum Dot LED) offers better colour accuracy, brightness, and contrast than standard LED TVs. It uses quantum dots to enhance the brightness and range of colours, providing a more vibrant display.

Question : What is the advantage of Google TV over other OS options?

Ans : Google TV provides a personalized interface, supports Google Assistant for voice control, and integrates seamlessly with Google services like Chromecast and Google Home. It also provides easy access to a wide range of apps and streaming platforms.

Question : Is a higher refresh rate important for gaming?

Ans : Yes, a higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) is important for smooth gameplay, especially in fast-paced action games. It ensures that the TV can handle rapid frame changes without motion blur.

Question : Do I need HDMI 2.1 for gaming?

Ans : HDMI 2.1 offers enhanced gaming features like 4K at 120Hz and lower latency, making it ideal for next-gen gaming consoles. However, it's not essential unless you're gaming at a high level or with advanced consoles.

Question : Can I use a soundbar with a smart TV?

Ans : Yes, most smart TVs have HDMI ARC or optical audio output, allowing you to connect a soundbar easily. This improves audio quality, especially in larger rooms where built-in TV speakers may not suffice.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.