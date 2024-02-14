 Best smart TV under ₹35000: Top 10 options for immersive experience | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 14 2024 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.15 2.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.05 0.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 743.35 4.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,384.00 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.90 1.86%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best smart TV under 35000: Top 10 options for immersive experience
Back Back

Best smart TV under ₹35000: Top 10 options for immersive experience

 Amit Rahi

Best smart TV under ₹35000: Explore top options from popular brands that deliver amazing picture quality, immersive sound and multiple connectivity options.

Best smart TV under ₹35000: Upgrade your entertainment without overspending with top picks.Premium
Best smart TV under 35000: Upgrade your entertainment without overspending with top picks.

In today's digital age, a smart TV is no longer just a box; it's a necessity for keeping up with the latest entertainment trends. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the perfect smart TV that meets your budget and requirements can be overwhelming. That's where our comprehensive buying guide comes in. We've curated a list of the best smart TVs under 35,000, featuring top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more, to help you make a smart decision.

Smart TVs at this budget offer up to 4K resolution and QLED display type. You get stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp details, thanks to their advanced display technologies. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite series, streaming movies or playing games, these TVs deliver an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, with smart features like built-in streaming apps, voice control and screen mirroring, you can easily access a world of content with just a few clicks. So, dive into our guide and find the perfect smart TV that fits your budget and elevates your entertainment experience.

Also Read: 10 Most affordable 60-inch+ smart tvs: From Samsung, LG, Sony and more for large-scale viewing

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with Crystal 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50 Hertz refresh rate. Its display features HDR 10+ for vibrant colours and UHD Dimming for enhanced contrast and clarity. The TV delivers immersive sound with 20 Watts output and Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with various modes for different viewing experiences and is compatible with Alexa and Bixby for voice assistance. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Smart TV features include all the major streaming services, a Web Browser and Screen Mirroring.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black):

Brand: Samsung

Display: 43-inch Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel

OS: Tizen

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus

Features: HDR 10+, One Billion Colors

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Crystal clear 4K resolutionLimited refresh rate for fast-paced gaming
Wide range of smart features 

2. VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

The VU 65-inch Smart LED Google TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and dual-band WiFi for connectivity. The TV delivers immersive sound with 104-watt DJ Sound, built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and full-range 4 speakers. It runs on Google TV, offering access to the Google Play Store, Kids Mode and more. The display boasts Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG, along with advanced features like MEMC.

Specifications of VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: VU

Display: 65-inch 4K Glo Panel, 94% NTSC Color Volume

OS: Google TV

Sound: 104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos

Features: Google TV, Handsfree Mic

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stunning 4K displayLimited HDMI ports compared to some competitors
Immersive sound with built-in subwoofer 

3. iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning picture quality with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers easy connectivity with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port. With 24 Watts sound output and Dolby Audio, the TV ensures an immersive audio experience. Its smart features include built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, 2GB RAM, and 16GB ROM. The TV also comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. The A+ grade panel with a wide viewing angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0 and HDR 10 support enhances the viewing experience.

Specifications of iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: iFFALCON

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz

OS: Google TV

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Features: In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stunning 4K picture qualityLimited HDMI ports
Smart TV features with pre-installed apps 

4. OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro is a 43-inch smart TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate. It offers 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity, along with dual-band Wi-Fi. It runs on OxygePlay based on Android TV OS which can be controlled using a OnePlus smartphone. The sound quality is enhanced with 24 Watts output, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding. Smart TV features include Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant and support for various streaming apps.

Specifications of OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV:

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hertz

OS: Android TV

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding

Features: Bezel-less Design, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Excellent picture qualityAverage sound quality
Smooth performance 

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers stunning picture quality with 4K resolution and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It features Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. With three HDMI ports and two USB ports, you can easily connect gaming consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-ray players. The TV provides immersive sound with 30 Watts output and support for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos. It runs on Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4, offering access to various streaming apps and services. The TV also includes features like Chromecast built-in, OK Google and Auto Low Latency Mode.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 4K LED Panel

OS: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Features: Quad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4K resolution for stunning picture qualityNo mention of HDMI 2.1
Wide viewing angle of 178 degreesLimited internal storage

6. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

The Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60 Hertz refresh rate, providing sharp and clear images. Its wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures a great viewing experience from any position. This smart TV features Dual Band Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity options. The 30-watt sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-X delivers immersive audio quality. It runs on Google TV and comes with Chromecast built-in, along with a variety of supported apps. The TV also features eARC for Dolby Atmos pass-through, ALLM for Auto Low Latency Mode, and Google Assistant for easy operation.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black):

Brand: Xiaomi

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 178-degree viewing angle

OS: Google TV

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Features: Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visualsMediocre sound
Wide viewing angle for a great viewing experience 

7. LG 43UR7500PSC 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UR7500PSC 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a resolution of 3840x2160 and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. With built-in Wi-Fi, it provides easy connectivity. It has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for various devices. The TV features 20 Watts Output sound with a 2.0 channel speaker and AI Sound for an immersive experience. It runs on WebOS Smart TV with AI ThinQ and supports Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit. The TV is powered by an AI Processor and offers HDR 10 support.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Brand: LG

Display: 4K Ultra HD LED Display

OS: WebOS Smart TV

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound

Features: AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4K Ultra HD DisplayLimited HDMI ports
WebOS Smart TVAverage sound quality

8. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black)

The Acer 43-inch V Series Google TV offers stunning picture quality with QLED technology and 4K Ultra HD resolution. It provides a smooth viewing experience with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it ensures seamless connectivity. The TV features three HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports for connecting various devices. Its sound system includes 30 Watts output with Dolby Atmos and five sound modes. The smart TV features Google TV, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast, along with a quad-core processor and 2GB RAM for smooth performance.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black):

Brand: Acer

Display: QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

OS: Google TV

Sound: 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Features: Wide 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Quad Core Processor

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stunning picture qualityLimited HDMI ports
Smooth viewing experience 

9. TCL 43P635 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 43P635 is a 43-inch smart LED TV that offers a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with a 60 Hertz refresh rate. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and 1 headphone output. The TV features 24 Watts output sound with Dolby Audio support. It runs on 4K Google TV with in-built Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and a 64-bit Quad Core Processor. The display boasts an A+ grade panel with a 178-degree wide viewing angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0, HDR 10, 4K upscaling, dynamic colour enhancement, micro dimming technology, and an edgeless design.

Specifications of TCL 43P635 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: TCL

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz

OS: 4K Google TV

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Features: In-built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
4K Ultra HD resolutionNone
Google TV OS 

10. Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

The Kodak 50-inch CAPRO Series LED TV offers a crisp 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It provides seamless connectivity through Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The TV features ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical and Ethernet connectivity. With 40 Watts Output and Dolby Atoms support, it promises immersive audio. The smart TV runs on Google TV OS and comes with in-built Dual Band WiFi, screen mirroring, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The display boasts 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, Vivid Display and Super Contrast for stunning visuals.

Specifications of Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 50CAPROGT5012 (Black):

Brand: Kodak

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Resolution, 60 Hertz Refresh Rate

OS: Google TV OS

Sound: 40 Watts Output, Dolby Atoms, DTS-HD

Features: Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Crisp 4K resolutionLacks high refresh rate
Immersive audio 

Also Read: Best smart TV from renowned brands: Here are top 10 options to choose from

Top 3 features for you

Product NameDisplaySoundFeatures
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series...Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital PlusHDR 10+, One Billion Colors
VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV4K Glo Panel, 94% NTSC Color Volume104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby AtmosGoogle TV, Handsfree Mic
iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz24 Watts Output, Dolby AudioIn-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring
OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hertz24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos DecodingBezel-less Design, Dual-band Wi-Fi
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart...4K LED Panel30 Watts Output, Dolby AudioQuad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD...4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 178-degree viewing angle30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-XBuilt-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in
LG 43UR7500PSC 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart...4K Ultra HD LED Display20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI SoundAI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart...QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby AtmosWide 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Quad Core Processor
TCL 43P635 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K...4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz24 Watts Output, Dolby AudioIn-built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring
Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD...4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Resolution, 60 Hertz Refresh Rate40 Watts Output, Dolby Atoms, DTS-HDDual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Best value for money

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV stands out as the best value for money, offering a 4K LED Panel, 30 Watts Dolby Audio, and a quad-core processor. It includes built-in Wi-Fi and Chromecast, enhancing the smart features. Additionally, its compatibility with Google Assistant provides convenient voice control. The TV's PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration offers a seamless content discovery experience. These features, coupled with its competitive pricing, make it a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable yet feature-rich smart TV.

Best overall product

The VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV is the best overall product, featuring a 65-inch 4K Glo Panel with 94% NTSC Color Volume, delivering stunning picture quality. Its 104-watt DJ Sound with Dolby Atmos creates an immersive audio experience. The TV runs on Google TV, offering a wide range of apps and services. Its hands-free mic allows for convenient voice control. Additionally, the TV's sleek design and premium build quality add to its appeal, making it the top choice for those looking for a high-end smart TV experience.

How to find the best smart TV under 35,000?

To find the best smart TV under 35,000, consider key factors such as display quality, sound output, smart features, and brand reputation. Look for TVs with at least a Full HD resolution for a sharp picture. Consider sound output, aiming for 20 Watts or higher for decent audio quality. Smart features like built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and access to popular streaming services enhance the TV's usability. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony are known for their quality and after-sales service. Read reviews from reliable sources and compare specifications to ensure the TV meets your needs. Online marketplaces often offer competitive prices and discounts. Look for deals during the sale season for additional savings.

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between 4K and Full HD?

Ans : 4K resolution is significantly higher than Full HD, offering four times more pixels, resulting in sharper and more detailed images.

Question : Can I install additional apps on a smart TV?

Ans : Yes, most smart TVs allow you to download and install additional apps from their respective app stores, such as Google Play Store or LG Content Store.

Question : Do smart TVs require an internet connection?

Ans : Yes, smart TVs need an internet connection to access online content and smart features like streaming services and app downloads.

Question : Can I use my smartphone as a remote for a smart TV?

Ans : Yes, many smart TVs offer apps that allow you to use your smartphone as a remote control, providing additional convenience.

Question : What is Dolby Atmos?

Ans : Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology that provides a more immersive and lifelike sound experience by creating a 3D audio space around the listener.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Amit Rahi
I've been working in the tech world for more than five years, writing lots of in-depth reviews about gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey for me. As a content writer, my goal is to make tech understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Feb 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App