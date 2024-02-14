Best smart TV under 35000: Top 10 options for immersive experience

In today's digital age, a smart TV is no longer just a box; it's a necessity for keeping up with the latest entertainment trends. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the perfect smart TV that meets your budget and requirements can be overwhelming. That's where our comprehensive buying guide comes in. We've curated a list of the best smart TVs under ₹35,000, featuring top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more, to help you make a smart decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart TVs at this budget offer up to 4K resolution and QLED display type. You get stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp details, thanks to their advanced display technologies. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite series, streaming movies or playing games, these TVs deliver an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, with smart features like built-in streaming apps, voice control and screen mirroring, you can easily access a world of content with just a few clicks. So, dive into our guide and find the perfect smart TV that fits your budget and elevates your entertainment experience.

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with Crystal 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50 Hertz refresh rate. Its display features HDR 10+ for vibrant colours and UHD Dimming for enhanced contrast and clarity. The TV delivers immersive sound with 20 Watts output and Dolby Digital Plus. It comes with various modes for different viewing experiences and is compatible with Alexa and Bixby for voice assistance. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Smart TV features include all the major streaming services, a Web Browser and Screen Mirroring.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black):

Brand: Samsung

Display: 43-inch Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel

OS: Tizen

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus

Features: HDR 10+, One Billion Colors

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal clear 4K resolution Limited refresh rate for fast-paced gaming Wide range of smart features

2. VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

The VU 65-inch Smart LED Google TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and dual-band WiFi for connectivity. The TV delivers immersive sound with 104-watt DJ Sound, built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and full-range 4 speakers. It runs on Google TV, offering access to the Google Play Store, Kids Mode and more. The display boasts Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG, along with advanced features like MEMC.

Specifications of VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: VU

Display: 65-inch 4K Glo Panel, 94% NTSC Color Volume

OS: Google TV

Sound: 104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos

Features: Google TV, Handsfree Mic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K display Limited HDMI ports compared to some competitors Immersive sound with built-in subwoofer

3. iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning picture quality with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers easy connectivity with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port. With 24 Watts sound output and Dolby Audio, the TV ensures an immersive audio experience. Its smart features include built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, 2GB RAM, and 16GB ROM. The TV also comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar. The A+ grade panel with a wide viewing angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0 and HDR 10 support enhances the viewing experience.

Specifications of iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: iFFALCON

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz

OS: Google TV

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Features: In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K picture quality Limited HDMI ports Smart TV features with pre-installed apps

4. OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro is a 43-inch smart TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate. It offers 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity, along with dual-band Wi-Fi. It runs on OxygePlay based on Android TV OS which can be controlled using a OnePlus smartphone. The sound quality is enhanced with 24 Watts output, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding. Smart TV features include Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant and support for various streaming apps.

Specifications of OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV:

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hertz

OS: Android TV

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding

Features: Bezel-less Design, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality Average sound quality Smooth performance

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV offers stunning picture quality with 4K resolution and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It features Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. With three HDMI ports and two USB ports, you can easily connect gaming consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-ray players. The TV provides immersive sound with 30 Watts output and support for Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos. It runs on Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4, offering access to various streaming apps and services. The TV also includes features like Chromecast built-in, OK Google and Auto Low Latency Mode.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV:

Brand: Redmi

Display: 4K LED Panel

OS: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Features: Quad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K resolution for stunning picture quality No mention of HDMI 2.1 Wide viewing angle of 178 degrees Limited internal storage

6. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

The Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60 Hertz refresh rate, providing sharp and clear images. Its wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures a great viewing experience from any position. This smart TV features Dual Band Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity options. The 30-watt sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-X delivers immersive audio quality. It runs on Google TV and comes with Chromecast built-in, along with a variety of supported apps. The TV also features eARC for Dolby Atmos pass-through, ALLM for Auto Low Latency Mode, and Google Assistant for easy operation.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black):

Brand: Xiaomi

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 178-degree viewing angle

OS: Google TV

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Features: Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visuals Mediocre sound Wide viewing angle for a great viewing experience

7. LG 43UR7500PSC 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UR7500PSC 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a resolution of 3840x2160 and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. With built-in Wi-Fi, it provides easy connectivity. It has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for various devices. The TV features 20 Watts Output sound with a 2.0 channel speaker and AI Sound for an immersive experience. It runs on WebOS Smart TV with AI ThinQ and supports Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit. The TV is powered by an AI Processor and offers HDR 10 support.

Specifications of LG 43UR7500PSC 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Brand: LG

Display: 4K Ultra HD LED Display

OS: WebOS Smart TV

Sound: 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound

Features: AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD Display Limited HDMI ports WebOS Smart TV Average sound quality

8. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black)

The Acer 43-inch V Series Google TV offers stunning picture quality with QLED technology and 4K Ultra HD resolution. It provides a smooth viewing experience with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it ensures seamless connectivity. The TV features three HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports for connecting various devices. Its sound system includes 30 Watts output with Dolby Atmos and five sound modes. The smart TV features Google TV, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast, along with a quad-core processor and 2GB RAM for smooth performance.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black):

Brand: Acer

Display: QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

OS: Google TV

Sound: 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Features: Wide 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Quad Core Processor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited HDMI ports Smooth viewing experience

9. TCL 43P635 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 43P635 is a 43-inch smart LED TV that offers a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with a 60 Hertz refresh rate. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and 1 headphone output. The TV features 24 Watts output sound with Dolby Audio support. It runs on 4K Google TV with in-built Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and a 64-bit Quad Core Processor. The display boasts an A+ grade panel with a 178-degree wide viewing angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0, HDR 10, 4K upscaling, dynamic colour enhancement, micro dimming technology, and an edgeless design.

Specifications of TCL 43P635 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Brand: TCL

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz

OS: 4K Google TV

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Features: In-built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution None Google TV OS

10. Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

The Kodak 50-inch CAPRO Series LED TV offers a crisp 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It provides seamless connectivity through Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The TV features ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical and Ethernet connectivity. With 40 Watts Output and Dolby Atoms support, it promises immersive audio. The smart TV runs on Google TV OS and comes with in-built Dual Band WiFi, screen mirroring, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The display boasts 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, Vivid Display and Super Contrast for stunning visuals.

Specifications of Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 50CAPROGT5012 (Black):

Brand: Kodak

Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Resolution, 60 Hertz Refresh Rate

OS: Google TV OS

Sound: 40 Watts Output, Dolby Atoms, DTS-HD

Features: Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 4K resolution Lacks high refresh rate Immersive audio

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Sound Features Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series... Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus HDR 10+, One Billion Colors VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 4K Glo Panel, 94% NTSC Color Volume 104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos Google TV, Handsfree Mic iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio In-Built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 108 cm (43 inches) smart TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hertz 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Decoding Bezel-less Design, Dual-band Wi-Fi Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart... 4K LED Panel 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio Quad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD... 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 178-degree viewing angle 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in LG 43UR7500PSC 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart... 4K Ultra HD LED Display 20 Watts Output, 2.0 Ch Speaker, AI Sound AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart... QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Atmos Wide 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Quad Core Processor TCL 43P635 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K... 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), 60 Hertz 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio In-built Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring Kodak 126 cm (50 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD... 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Resolution, 60 Hertz Refresh Rate 40 Watts Output, Dolby Atoms, DTS-HD Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Best value for money The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV stands out as the best value for money, offering a 4K LED Panel, 30 Watts Dolby Audio, and a quad-core processor. It includes built-in Wi-Fi and Chromecast, enhancing the smart features. Additionally, its compatibility with Google Assistant provides convenient voice control. The TV's PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration offers a seamless content discovery experience. These features, coupled with its competitive pricing, make it a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable yet feature-rich smart TV.

Best overall product The VU 65-inch GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV is the best overall product, featuring a 65-inch 4K Glo Panel with 94% NTSC Color Volume, delivering stunning picture quality. Its 104-watt DJ Sound with Dolby Atmos creates an immersive audio experience. The TV runs on Google TV, offering a wide range of apps and services. Its hands-free mic allows for convenient voice control. Additionally, the TV's sleek design and premium build quality add to its appeal, making it the top choice for those looking for a high-end smart TV experience.

How to find the best smart TV under ₹ 35,000? To find the best smart TV under ₹35,000, consider key factors such as display quality, sound output, smart features, and brand reputation. Look for TVs with at least a Full HD resolution for a sharp picture. Consider sound output, aiming for 20 Watts or higher for decent audio quality. Smart features like built-in Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and access to popular streaming services enhance the TV's usability. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony are known for their quality and after-sales service. Read reviews from reliable sources and compare specifications to ensure the TV meets your needs. Online marketplaces often offer competitive prices and discounts. Look for deals during the sale season for additional savings.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between 4K and Full HD? Ans : 4K resolution is significantly higher than Full HD, offering four times more pixels, resulting in sharper and more detailed images. Question : Can I install additional apps on a smart TV? Ans : Yes, most smart TVs allow you to download and install additional apps from their respective app stores, such as Google Play Store or LG Content Store. Question : Do smart TVs require an internet connection? Ans : Yes, smart TVs need an internet connection to access online content and smart features like streaming services and app downloads. Question : Can I use my smartphone as a remote for a smart TV? Ans : Yes, many smart TVs offer apps that allow you to use your smartphone as a remote control, providing additional convenience. Question : What is Dolby Atmos? Ans : Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology that provides a more immersive and lifelike sound experience by creating a 3D audio space around the listener.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

