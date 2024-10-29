Explore
Best smart TVs in India 2024: Here's a list of the top 10 picks for amazing picture and sound quality
Best smart TVs in India 2024: Here's a list of the top 10 picks for amazing picture and sound quality

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best smart TV in India? Check out our list of the top 10 smart TVs with detailed product comparisons, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision.

Experience unmatched brilliance: India's top-rated TV for every home.
Experience unmatched brilliance: India’s top-rated TV for every home.

In today's digital age, smart TVs have become an essential part of every household. With numerous options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best TV in India. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 smart TVs that offer the best features, picture quality, and value for money. Whether you're looking for an affordable smart TV, the best 4K TV, or an impressive OLED TV, our comprehensive guide has got you covered.

1. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32LQ643BPTA is a sleek and stylish smart TV that offers vibrant colors and sharp picture quality. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, you can easily control the TV with voice commands. The 32-inch display is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, and the webOS operating system provides a seamless user experience.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • Alexa and Google Assistant
  • WebOS operating system
  • Full HD resolution
  • Multiple connectivity options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Vibrant colorsSmall screen size for larger rooms
Voice control feature

2. MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV

The MI L43MA-AFIN is a budget-friendly smart TV that offers stunning 4K picture quality and immersive sound. With Google Assistant built-in, you can access a wide range of entertainment options and control smart home devices with ease. The 43-inch display is ideal for larger living rooms, and the PatchWall interface provides a personalized viewing experience.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV:

  • 43-inch 4K display
  • Google Assistant
  • PatchWall interface
  • Dolby Audio
  • Slim bezel design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning 4K picture qualityLimited app support
Google Assistant for voice control

3. Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

The Xiaomi L32MA-AIN is a feature-packed smart TV that offers a seamless viewing experience. The 32-inch display is perfect for small spaces, and the Vivid Picture Engine delivers rich and detailed visuals. With Google Assistant, you can easily control the TV and access a wide range of entertainment options.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • Vivid Picture Engine
  • Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Rich and detailed visualsLimited app selection
Voice control feature

4. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi L32MA-FVIN is a value-for-money smart TV that offers impressive picture quality and a user-friendly interface. The 32-inch display is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, and the Vivid Picture Engine ensures vibrant and lifelike visuals. With built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, you can enjoy seamless connectivity and voice control.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • Vivid Picture Engine
  • Chromecast
  • Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Vibrant and lifelike visualsLimited app support
User-friendly interface

5. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi L43MA-AUIN is a feature-rich smart TV that offers stunning 4K picture quality and immersive sound. The 43-inch display provides a cinematic viewing experience, and the Vivid Picture Engine delivers vibrant and detailed visuals. With Google Assistant, you can easily control the TV and access a wide range of entertainment options.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV:

  • 43-inch 4K display
  • Vivid Picture Engine
  • Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio
  • Bluetooth connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning 4K picture qualityLimited app support
Immersive sound

6. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung UA43DUE80AKLXL is a premium 4K UHD TV that offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound. The 43-inch display with Crystal Processor delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals, and the One Remote Control provides a seamless user experience. With multiple voice assistants and smart connectivity options, you can enjoy a wide range of entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

  • 43-inch 4K UHD display
  • Crystal Processor
  • One Remote Control
  • Multiple voice assistants
  • Smart connectivity options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning 4K picture qualityHigher price point
Immersive sound

7. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Pro Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

The Acer AR32HDIGU2841AT is a feature-packed smart TV that offers impressive picture quality and a user-friendly interface. The 32-inch display is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, and the Google Assistant provides seamless voice control. With a slim design and multiple connectivity options, this TV is a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Pro Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV:

  • 32-inch display
  • Google Assistant
  • Slim design
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

User-friendly interfaceLimited app selection
Slim and sleek design

8. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDIGU2841AT (Black)

The Acer AR40FDIGU2841AT is a value-for-money smart TV that offers impressive picture quality and a seamless user experience. The 40-inch display is perfect for larger living rooms, and the Google Assistant provides convenient voice control. With Dolby Audio and multiple connectivity options, you can enjoy immersive entertainment at an affordable price.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

  • 40-inch display
  • Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Slim bezel design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive entertainment experienceSlightly bulkier design
Affordable price point

9. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UR7500PSC is a premium ultra-smart TV that offers stunning 4K picture quality and immersive sound. The 43-inch display with 4K IPS panel delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals, and the webOS operating system provides a seamless user experience. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, you can easily control the TV and access a wide range of entertainment options.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

  • 43-inch 4K IPS display
  • 4K upscaling
  • webOS operating system
  • Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Multiple connectivity options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning 4K picture qualityHigher price point
Immersive sound

10. Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony K-43S20B is a premium smart TV that offers impressive picture quality and a range of smart features. The 43-inch display with Triluminos Display delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals, and the X-Protection Pro provides durability and protection. With Google Assistant, you can easily control the TV and access a wide range of entertainment options.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

  • 43-inch Triluminos Display
  • X-Protection Pro
  • Google Assistant
  • Dolby Audio
  • Multiple connectivity options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Impressive picture qualityHigher price point
Durable and protected

Top 3 features of the best smart TV in India:

Best smart TV in IndiaDisplay SizeVoice ControlPicture Quality
LG 32 inches Ready Smart TV (32LQ643BPTA)32-inchAlexa and Google AssistantFull HD resolution
MI 43 inches Smart TV with Google Assistant (L43MA-AFIN)43-inch 4KGoogle AssistantDolby Audio
Xiaomi 32 inches Smart Ready TV with Google Assistant (L32MA-AIN)32-inchGoogle AssistantDolby Audio
Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV (L32MA-FVIN)32-inchChromecast and Google AssistantDolby Audio
Xiaomi 43 inches Smart TV with Google Assistant (L43MA-AUIN)43-inch 4KGoogle AssistantDolby Audio
Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD TV (UA43DUE80AKLXL)43-inch 4K UHDMultiple voice assistantsCrystal Processor
Acer 32 inches Ready TV with Google Assistant (AR32HDIGU2841AT)32-inchGoogle AssistantDolby Audio
Acer 40 inches Smart TV with Google Assistant (AR40FDIGU2841AT)40-inchGoogle AssistantDolby Audio
LG 43 inches Ultra Smart TV (43UR7500PSC)43-inch 4K IPSAlexa and Google Assistant4K upscaling
Sony BRAVIA 43 inches Smart TV with Google Assistant (K-43S20B)43-inch Triluminos DisplayGoogle AssistantDolby Audio

Best value for money smart TV in India::

The Redmi 32 inches Ready Smart TV (L32MA-FVIN) offers the best value for money with its impressive picture quality, user-friendly interface, and built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for seamless connectivity and voice control.

Best Overall Product:

The Samsung 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD TV (UA43DUE80AKLXL) stands out as the best overall product with its stunning 4K picture quality, immersive sound, and multiple voice assistants and smart connectivity options.

How to find the best smart TV in India:

The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA offers a vibrant LED display, WebOS with unlimited OTT apps, 16W surround-ready sound, and Game Optimizer mode for an immersive viewing experience.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these smart TVs?

Ans : The price range of these smart TVs varies from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 60,000, catering to different budget requirements.

Question : Do these smart TVs support streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

Ans : Yes, all the smart TVs listed support popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more, providing a wide range of entertainment options.

Question : Are these smart TVs easy to set up and use?

Ans : Yes, these smart TVs are designed for easy setup and user-friendly interfaces, making them convenient and accessible for all users.

Question : Do these smart TVs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the smart TVs come with standard manufacturer warranties, ensuring peace of mind and support for any technical issues.

Published: 29 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM IST
