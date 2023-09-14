Best smart TVs under ₹50,000 with 4K ultra HD resolution this September 20232 min read 14 Sep 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Top rated smart TVs on Amazon under ₹50,000: LG 55UQ8020PSB, Sony KD-43X74K, Samsung UA55CUE60AKLXL, Mi L55M6-ES, Nu LED65UWA1.
In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, smart televisions stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with 4K Ultra HD resolution, video streaming capabilities, and AI features, making them more advanced than ever.