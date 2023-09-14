comScore
Best smart TVs under 50,000 with 4K ultra HD resolution this September 2023
In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, smart televisions stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with 4K Ultra HD resolution, video streaming capabilities, and AI features, making them more advanced than ever.

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated smart TVs on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under 50,000. If you are on the hunt for a new smart TV, look no further than our list.

LG (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ8020PSB

This smart TV from LG is currently priced at 49,990. Customers can avail a flat 1250 instant discount on OneCard credit card EMI transaction. It features a built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, supports Apple Airplay along with Homekit. The device runs on WebOS 22 with user profiles. It boasts a filmmaker mode, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, game optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG mode. Moreover, it comes with a magic remote with hot keys and supports voice commands. Interestingly, it also supports various OTT platforms such asNetflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and others.

Sony Bravia (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K

It is currently priced at 41,990 on Amazon. Customers can avail a flat 2000 instant discount on all banks credit and debit card transactions. It offers 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and X1 4K processor. The television provides 20 Watts sound output and supports Dolby Audio. It features Google TV, voice search, Google Play, and Chromecast.

Moreover, it runs OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others. Additional features include Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit and Alexa.

Samsung (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL

The Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes at a price tag of 47,990. Customers can avail a flat 3000 instant discount on all banks credit and debit card transactions. This smart TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and other OTT platforms. It features screen mirroring, Tap View, mobile camera support, AI speaker, app casting, Wireless DeX, SmartThings, Smart Hub, and IoT Sensor.

Mi (55 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV L55M6-ES

This smart TV from Mi comes at a price tag of 44,999. Customers can avail aflat 1250 instant discount on OneCard credit card EMI transaction. It offers Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration, kids mode with parental lock, universal search, and 300+ free live channels. Moreover, the television supports streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and others.

Nu (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black)

It is priced at 48,990.IT provides 60 Hz refresh rate and offers 20 Watts audio output. Interestingly, the television supports Dolby Atmos audio. This television comes with Gamma cinema mode, AI voice assistant, and miracast facility.

Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 06:42 PM IST
