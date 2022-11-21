Similar to the past years, we witnessed multiple phone launches this year too. In 2022, Nothing introduced its first smartphone - Nothing Phone (1) with a unique rear design. During the year, Google brought back its flagship phones - Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in India. Apple and Samsung announced their flagships – Apple iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 . We bring to you some of the best smartphones that debuted in 2022. Take a look

Nothing Phone (1)

USP of the Nothing Phone (1) is its innovative Glyph interface that features unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs on the rear to indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more. It comes with a starting price of ₹33,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display and is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor. It is equipped with dual 50 MP advanced sensors on the back, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro is available at ₹61,999 onwards. The smartphone sports a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX 789 sensor (OIS enabled), 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP camera.

The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch display with 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO. OnePlus 10 Pro comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh and offers 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro carries a price tag of ₹84,999 in India. Powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset, Pixel 7 Pro is 5G-ready. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display sporting 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The smartphone boasts of a triple camera at the back. The setup consists of a 50MP main sensor paired with 48MP and 12MP sensors.

At the front, the handset comes with a 10.8MP camera for selfies. The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and has a 4,926mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a starting price of ₹80,999. The smartphone features a compact size and can slip in a pocket when it's time to slay. The phone is offered in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold colour shades. When unfolded, the device has a 6.7-inch display. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The hinge is protected by Armor Aluminum.

For optics, there is a 10MP camera at the front for selfies. While the rear camera system consists of a 12MP main sensor paired with 12MP secondary sensor. The handset houses a 3,700mAh battery and offers Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at ₹1,54,999 in India for the base model. The smartphone has a foldable form factor and features a 7.6-inch full dynamic AMOLED main display and 6.2-inch sub-display. The handset comes equipped with S Pen support and is offered in Gray Green, Phantom Black and Beige colour options.

The device comes with 12GB RAM and can deliver up to 16 hours of internet usage. Camera sensors on Galaxy Z Fold 4 include a 50 MP main sensor paired with 12 MP and 10 MP other sensors on the back.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of ₹79,900. The smartphone boasts of a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2532x1170 pixel resolution. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The handset is offered in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour options.

There is a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. On the front, the handset has a 12MP TrueDepth camera for selfies.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a starting price of ₹1,39,900. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with features like Dynamic Island and Always-on display. The smartphone comes powered by Apple A16 Bionic chip with 16-core neural engine and offers up to 1TB internal storage.

Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple are the colout options of the device. The smartphone ceramic shield front and has textured matt glass back with stainless steel design. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 48MP primary camera at the back paired with two 12MP sensors. There is a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. iPhone 14 Pro Max is IP68 rated and can withstand water for a maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants. The smartphone has a starting price of ₹1,09,999. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and comes with S Pen support. For imaging duties, the handset boasts of a 108MP primary camera at the back paired with 10MP, 12MP and 10MP sensors.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of talk time.