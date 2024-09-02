Best smartphones to buy under ₹15,000 in September 2024: CMF Phone 1, Vivo T3x, Moto G64 and more
A list of top smartphones under ₹15,000 includes options from Samsung, Vivo, CMF, Poco, and Motorola, each offering features like 5G support, high refresh rates, and robust batteries.
With so many great options available in the ₹15,000 price range, it can be difficult to find the right smartphone to suit your needs. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best phones you can buy within a budget of ₹15,000. The options included are from a mix of established brands like Samsung and Vivo and relatively new entrants like CMF and Poco, all of which come with features like 5G, high refresh rates and big batteries.