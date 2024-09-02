A list of top smartphones under ₹ 15,000 includes options from Samsung, Vivo, CMF, Poco, and Motorola, each offering features like 5G support, high refresh rates, and robust batteries.

With so many great options available in the ₹15,000 price range, it can be difficult to find the right smartphone to suit your needs. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best phones you can buy within a budget of ₹15,000. The options included are from a mix of established brands like Samsung and Vivo and relatively new entrants like CMF and Poco, all of which come with features like 5G, high refresh rates and big batteries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best smartphones to buy under ₹ 15,000 in September 2024: 1) CMF Phone 1: CMF Phone 1 starts at a price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, with bank discounts, the phone is usually available under ₹15,000 on Flipkart.

The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14. Nothing is promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the latest device.

2) Motorola G64: Motorola G64 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPC LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor and runs on Android 14 operating system with confirmed support for Android 15 OS. Moreover, the smartphone gets a huge 6,000 mAh battery backup with a 33W fast charger bundled inside the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Vivo T3x: The Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is fueled by a robust 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, running on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.

4) Poco M6 Plus: Poco M6 Plus features a 6.79-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. The display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits in high brightness mode (typical brightness of 450 nits).

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset and paired with the Adreno A613 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. It comes in two storage options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone comes with a 5,030mAh battery, which can be fast-charged using the 33W charger included in the box. It runs HyperOS based on Android 14 and Poco has promised 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

On the camera front, there is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.