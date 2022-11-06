The sub- ₹20,000 price category has multiple options from various brands, making it difficult for customers to choose one. If you are looking to buy a new Android smartphone in this price range, then you have come to the right place. We have curated a list of top-selling phones under ₹20,000. Take a look

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G octa-core processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 2400x1080 pixel resolution. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33watt fast charging support. The handset runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 operating system.

Vivo T1

Vivo T1 features a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and comes with a one year handset warranty. On the rear, the phone has a triple camera system comprising of 50MP primary sensor paired with dual 2MP sensors.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a triple camera system on the back. The setup consists of 50MP primary camera paired with 2MP and 2MP sensors. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. At the front, the phone comes with an 8MP camera for selfies.

iQoo Z5 5G

iQoo Z5 5G offers 44watt FlashCharge support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor and runs on Android 11 operating system with a layer of FunTouchOS 11. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Realme 9i

Realme 9i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device features a 16MP camera at the front and is equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen. The handset features a 50MP main camera at the back for imaging duties.

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G runs on OxygenOS based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and features a 64MP camera at the back. The device comes with a 6.59-inch display.