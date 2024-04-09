Best smartphones under ₹25,000 in India this April: OnePlus Nord CE4, Nothing Phone (2a) and more
Top smartphones under ₹25,000 from brands like realme, OnePlus, Nothing, Poco, and Samsung offer attractive features such as AMOLED displays, powerful processors, fast charging, and advanced camera setups. These devices provide a great value for money in 2024.
Are you in the market for a new smartphone? If so, you have landed in the right spot. In this article, we will assist you in making an informed decision about your next smartphone purchase. The initial months of 2024 have seen the unveiling of several captivating smartphones from brands like realme, OnePlus, and Nothing. Interestingly, devices priced under Rs. 25,000 now offer impressive features without compromising on quality. This price segment boasts a variety of intriguing options, including phones equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors, powerful processors, and advanced camera setups.