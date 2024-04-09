Are you in the market for a new smartphone? If so, you have landed in the right spot. In this article, we will assist you in making an informed decision about your next smartphone purchase. The initial months of 2024 have seen the unveiling of several captivating smartphones from brands like realme, OnePlus, and Nothing. Interestingly, devices priced under Rs. 25,000 now offer impressive features without compromising on quality. This price segment boasts a variety of intriguing options, including phones equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors, powerful processors, and advanced camera setups.

Here are some of the best smartphones under ₹25,000:

Realme 12+ 5G

The Realme 12+ 5G offers two variants: one with 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at ₹20,999, and another with 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at ₹21,999. It comes in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green color options. Sporting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness, the phone also introduces the Smart Rainwater Touch feature, enhancing usability in wet conditions.

Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset built on the TSMC 6nm process, coupled with the Mali-G68 GPU. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Additionally, it boasts IP54 dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes in two variants: one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at ₹24,999, and the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage starting at ₹26,999. It boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth, offering a vivid viewing experience.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU, it ensures smooth performance. The device supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of photography, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Nord CE 4 packs a substantial 5,500mAh battery, the largest ever in a Nord device, with a 100W SUPERVOOC fast charger for rapid charging. It comes in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color options and sports a pill-shaped camera layout, dual stereo speakers, and an IR blaster. The device is IP54 certified for splash and dust resistance. Connectivity options include dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS/GLONASS, with support for up to 1TB of external SD card storage.

Nothing Phone (2a)

The Nothing Phone (2a) offers three variants: the 8GB+128GB storage variant starts at ₹23,999, the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹25,999, and the 12GB+256GB variant at ₹27,999. It boasts a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The AMOLED panel features a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit color depth. It can reach up to 1300 nits of brightness and maintains 700 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1100 nits under sunlight. The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. For the Glyph Interface, it features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup. At front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Operating on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, it delivers a smooth user experience.

Connectivity options encompass dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac or ax), Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Poco X5 Pro

The Poco X5 Pro is available in two variants: the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at ₹22,999, and another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at ₹24,999.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and Adreno 642L GPU, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Offering up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, the Poco X5 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

In terms of cameras, it sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera capable of recording full-HD videos at 120fps.

Running on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12, the device promises two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches. It has IP53 dust and water resistance rating and offers connectivity options like USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It is powered by a 2.6 MHz octa-core processor and offers options of 6GB or 8GB RAM. Running on Android 13, it houses a non-removable 5000mAh battery with proprietary fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, it sports a triple rear setup including a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP camera, and a 5MP camera. For selfies, it has a single 13MP front camera.

The device runs on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 and provides storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable via microSD card. It comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver colors, with an IP67 rating for dust and water protection.

Connectivity features comprise Wi-Fi, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G starts at a price of Rs. 24,499 in India.

