Brands like Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and others have multiple smartphone offerings under ₹40,000. These phones come with premium features like big battery backup, deliverable camera and reliable performance. Are you also looking for a smartphone with premium features under ₹40,000? We have curated a list of the best smartphones

Vivo V25 Pro 5G

Vivo V25 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹35,999. The smartphone’s major highlight is the colour changing AG Fluorite glass design. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and houses a 4,830mAh battery. The phone offers fast charging and comes with a 66watt adapter which is claimed to juice up the device real quick.

Nothing Phone (1)

Coming with a starting price of ₹34,999, Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface wherein unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more. It has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor. The handset packs up to 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G is priced at ₹34,999 (base price). The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset and features a 50MP primary camera at the back. The device offers a FHD+ Fluid display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone offers 150watt SuperVOOC fast-charging which can power up the device in under 10 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a starting price of ₹32,999. The smartphone is powered by the company’s own Exynos 5nm octa-core processor and is offered in four different colour options. It has 64MP quad-camera at the back and comes with 5,000mAh battery capacity. The device is claimed to deliver a battery backup of up to 16 hours.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with a starting price of ₹39,999. The smartphone boasts of a 108MP primary rear camera and is equipped with AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision and 120Hz refresh rate. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and is equipped with Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos.