Best smartphones to buy under 40,000 in India right now

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a starting price of ₹32,999. The smartphone is powered by the company’s own Exynos 5nm octa-core processor and is offered in four different colour options. It has 64MP quad-camera at the back and comes with 5,000mAh battery capacity. The device is claimed to deliver a battery backup of up to 16 hours.

