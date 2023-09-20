In today's market, you can find highly capable smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000. These devices come equipped with features like bright displays, the latest processors, and atleast 4GB of RAM. Leading smartphone brands in India offer a variety of options to choose from. Among these, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G stands out as an excellent all-rounder, while the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G caters specifically to gaming enthusiasts. Here is a comprehensive list of smartphones on Amazon under ₹15,000, catering to a wide range of needs, from gaming to vlogging.

Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM 128GB)

The Redmi 12 5G (6GB 128GB) is currently priced at ₹13,499 on Amazon.The smartphone is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a 6.71-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring it can easily last a full day even with heavy usage. In terms of camera capabilities, the Redmi 12 5G impresses with its 50MP primary sensor in the dual-camera setup on the rear.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The smartphone from Samsung is up for grabs at ₹14,990. The device is driven by the Exynos 1330 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and a 128GB storage option. Its display is a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also boasts a 6,000mAh battery, supporting fast charging at 25W. In terms of camera capabilities, it features a 50MP primary sensor along with 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Vivo T2x 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB GBStorage)

TheVivo T2x 5G can be purchased from Amazon at ₹14,990. This smartphone is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage for users. On the camera front, it offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it relies on an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

realme 9i ( 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

It is up for grabs at ₹12,399. The device features a 90Hz IPS LCD screen, and houses a 5,000mAh battery. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and the 6GB RAM enhances its capabilities. In terms of camera performance, it sports a 50MP primary shooter.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G ( 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This smartphone is priced at ₹13,999. It is equipped with a standard 5,000mAh battery and also features a 120Hz panel. Additionally, it is quite likely one of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones available in the market. In terms of its optical capabilities, the phone boasts a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro shooter.