Best smartphones under ₹15,000 this September 2023: Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, more
In today's market, you can find highly capable smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000. These devices come equipped with features like bright displays, the latest processors, and atleast 4GB of RAM. Leading smartphone brands in India offer a variety of options to choose from. Among these, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G stands out as an excellent all-rounder, while the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G caters specifically to gaming enthusiasts. Here is a comprehensive list of smartphones on Amazon under ₹15,000, catering to a wide range of needs, from gaming to vlogging.