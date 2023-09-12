In today's market, you can find highly capable smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000. These devices come equipped with features like 5G support, bright displays, the latest processors, and 6GB of RAM. Leading smartphone brands in India offer a variety of options to choose from. Among these, the realme 10 Pro 5G stands out as an excellent all-rounder, while the iQOO Z7s caters specifically to gaming enthusiasts. Here is a comprehensive list of smartphones on Amazon under ₹20,000, catering to a wide range of needs, from gaming to vlogging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

realme 10 Pro 5G The realme 10 Pro 5G is currently available on Amazon at ₹19,060. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on HSBC credit Card transactions. Moreover, interested customers can further reduce the price by up to ₹17,800 by exchanging their old smartphones.

This smartphone comes equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ screen with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and sports a centered punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. Realme 10 Pro 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with Adreno 619 GPU. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It packs up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 custom operating system based on Android 13.

On the camera front, the Realme 10 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup at the back. There is a 108MP primary shooter with Samsung HM6 sensor and an aperture of f/1.75. Another sensor is a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery unit. It offers 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Other features on the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm audio jack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For connectivity, the Realme 10 Pro 5G comes with 5G, WiFI 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, and Beidou.

Poco X5 5G The Poco X5 5G is available at ₹18,299 on Amazon. Poco X5 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the top. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes with sunlight mode and has a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

This handset packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage capacity. It is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. HDR, Night mode, and AI scene detection are some of the features available on the phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For selfies, Poco X5 5G handset boasts of a 13MP camera at the front. The smartphone comes with IP53 rating. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on it.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery and is paired with a 33 watt fast charging adapter. The company says that the device can juice up from 0 to 100% in just 22 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G This smartphone is currently priced at ₹19,999 and interested customers can avail a 7.5 per cent instant discount up to ₹1250 on IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transaction. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200 per cent ultra volume mode. For optics, the device has a triple rear camera setup.

Camera system comprises a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and it includes both a Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray are the colour variants of the phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola G73 5G The Motorola G73 5G is up for grabs at ₹18,290. It boasts a 6.5-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. A small hole-punch at the center accommodates the selfie camera. In terms of dimensions, the Moto G73 measures 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 181 grams.

On the rear, you will find a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens that also serves as a macro camera. Motorola dubs the 50-megapixel primary camera with "Ultra Pixel" technology, which appears to utilize pixel-binning to merge multiple pixels into larger ones. This results in enhanced detail capture and improved photo quality. Additionally, the primary camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 60fps.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel primary camera designed for selfies and video calls. The Moto G73 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The battery supports 30W TurboPower charging, and you will find the charger conveniently included in the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is up for grabs at ₹18,999. Interested customers can avail a flat ₹2000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card transaction. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,408 pixels), and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For camera duties, there is a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor.

Samsung is offering up to five years of security updates and four years of operating system upgrades for the phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Z7s This smartphone from iQoo, a sub-brand of Vivo, is available at ₹18,999. Customers can avail a flat ₹1000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card transaction. The smartphone from iQoo has been announced to support dual nano SIM cards and offers a hybrid slot to accommodate a microSD card. Sporting a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes pre-installed with Funtouch OS 13, which is based on the Android 13 operating system.

In terms of the camera setup, the iQoo Z7s 5G features a dual rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and an Adreno 619L GPU. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iQoo Z7s 5G is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging via a wired connection. It offers various connectivity options, including USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi 6. To ensure security, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it also retains a 3.5mm audio jack. With a weight of 172 grams, the handset has dimensions of 158.91mm x 73.53mm x 7.80mm.

TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G It is currently available at a price tag of ₹19,999. Customers can avail a five per cent instant discount up to ₹250 on HSBC credit card transactions. This smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and incorporates VC liquid cooling technology along with high polymer gel for improved thermal management. Additionally, it offers an 8GB RAM configuration, which can be further expanded by an additional 8GB through virtual RAM support.

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G showcases a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that offers a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The series incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner and boasts an IP53 rating, ensuring protection against dust and splashes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}