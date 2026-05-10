Best smartphones under ₹30,000 featuring OnePlus Nord CE 6, Infinix Note 60 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Pro

With the memory chip shortages spiking the prices of the smartphones, finding a reliable daily driver has become a difficult choice. Thankfully, even in this market there are a few phones that can offer you balanced performance along with big battery and durability.

Here's a look at the top phones under ₹30,000 in India right now:

1) OnePlus Nord CE 6 specs: The newly launched Nord CE 6 is currently among the most balanced options in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket. The phone packs a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Crystal Guard Glass protection.

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The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

The Nord CE 6 comes with an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. It features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H certification. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP monochrome camera on the back, and a 32MP front-facing shooter.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 launched on 7th May

2) Motorola Edge 60 Pro The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone comes running on Android 15 out of the box with support for 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

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The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, as well as military-grade ratings.

For optics, it features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front is a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Also Read | Samsung targets Indian enterprises with AI-powered Business Experience Studios

3) Infinix Note 60 Pro: The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

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Infinix Note 60 Pro with Snapdragon7s Gen 4 processor

The device features a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

On the camera front, it includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 13MP front-facing sensor.

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Specification OnePlus Nord CE6 Motorola Edge 60 Pro Redmi Note 15 Pro Infinix NOTE 60 Pro Vivo T5 Pro 5G Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED, 120Hz 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Dimensity 8350 Extreme Dimensity 7400 Ultra Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 RAM 8GB 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB 8GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 50MP + 10MP 200MP + 8MP 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 50MP 20MP 13MP 32MP Battery 8,000mAh 6,000mAh 6,500mAh 6,500mAh 9,020mAh Charging 80W Wired, 27W Reverse 90W Wired, 15W Wireless 45W Wired 90W Wired, 30W Wireless 90W Wired Operating System Android 16 Android 15 Android 15 Android 16 Android 16 Software Support 2 Years OS, 4 Years Security 3 Years OS, 4 Years Security 2 Years OS, 3 Years Security 3 Years OS, 5 Years Security 3 Years OS, 5 Years Security

4) Redmi Note 15 Pro The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 with 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

The phone houses a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The rear camera setup consists of a 200MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It packs a 20MP front camera.

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5) Vivo T5 Pro The Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

The phone comes with a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It features IP68 and IP69 ratings, as well as MIL-STD-810H durability certification. The rear camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor, alongside a 32MP front camera.

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