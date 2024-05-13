Best smartphones under ₹30,000 in May 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone (2a), Vivo V30e and more
Top smartphones under ₹30,000: OnePlus Nord CE 4 features 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, dual rear camera setup. Nothing Phone (2a) offers AMOLED panel, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. Vivo V30e boasts Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display.
Choosing the right smartphone can be a daunting task with so many devices being launched every week. But fear not! We've got you covered with a comprehensive list of the best smartphones you can buy under the ₹30,000 price range, with many notable options that can cater to all the different needs of users.