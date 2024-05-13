Choosing the right smartphone can be a daunting task with so many devices being launched every week. But fear not! We've got you covered with a comprehensive list of the best smartphones you can buy under the ₹30,000 price range, with many notable options that can cater to all the different needs of users.

OnePlus Nord CE 4:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The Nord CE 4 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

Nothing Phone (2a):

The Nothing Phone (2a) features a AMOLED panel with a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit color depth. It can reach up to 1300 nits of brightness and maintains 700 nits of typical brightness, peaking at 1100 nits under sunlight. The Phone (2a) includes a dual stereo speaker setup and two HD microphones. For the Glyph Interface, it features three LED strips with 24 addressable zones. For optics, it features a 50MP+50MP camera setup. At front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, custom-made for Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Operating on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5, it delivers a smooth user experience.

Vivo V30e:

The Vivo V30e features a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 2400 ×1080 pixels. In terms of processor, the Vivo V30e is powered by the Octa Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset based on 4nm TSMC process and is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, there is also option to expand storage via the microSD card slot.

The latest smartphone runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 operating system. Moreover, Vivo is promising 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

Vivo V30e packs a massive 5,500mAh battery that can be charged via a 44W adapter bundled inside the box. The phone is available in two colour variants Silk Blue and Velvet Red. Other features of the phone include IP64 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and a USB Type-C port (USB 2.0)

Realme 12 Pro+:

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a screen ratio of 93% and a resolution of 2412 x 1080. This device comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate and is powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. It features a 32MP selfie shoooter on the front and a triple camera setup to the back. The back cameras include a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens, 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8MP ulta-wide angle lens.

Poco X6 Pro:

Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and is paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP Macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video-related requirements.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. Both these phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

Which is the best phone to buy under ₹ 30,000?

The best phone in each price range depends on the needs of a particular user. For people who want the best camera experience, the Realme 12 Pro+ or Vivo V30e might be the way to go. For those who want the best gaming performance on a budget, the Poco X6 Pro is probably the best choice.

And for users who want an overall great smartphone with a big battery and decent cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 with a 5,500mAh battery and dual camera sensors might be the better option.

