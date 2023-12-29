Best smartwatches for girls: 10 picks from top brands

Fashion nowadays is synonymous with the best brands. However, it does not necessarily have to be a luxury brand. The market of smartwatches, a blend of style and technology, beautifully illustrates this point. Smartwatches have evolved from being mere gadgets to fashion statements, especially for girls who seek the best smartwatch that aligns with their lifestyle and aesthetic preferences. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the world of smartwatches, highlighting the top 10 picks from renowned brands that expertly combine functionality with flair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smartwatches have become essential for the modern, connected individual. They offer a range of features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and mobile notifications, all wrapped in designs that can complement any outfit. For girls, the best smartwatch is one that doesn't just keep up with their busy lives but also adds a touch of elegance and personality. Whether it's for fitness, fashion, or staying connected, these smartwatches are designed to be versatile companions.

The selection of smartwatches for girls is no longer limited to bulky or techy-looking designs. Top brands have recognized the need for smartwatches that cater to different tastes and styles. From sleek and minimalist to bold and colourful, there's a smartwatch for every preference. These devices are not just about telling time; they are about making a statement.

Moreover, the best smartwatch for girls goes beyond aesthetics. It incorporates features tailored to their needs, such as menstrual cycle tracking, stress management tools, and personalized fitness programs. These features demonstrate a shift in the industry, focusing on holistic wellness and customization.

As we explore the top 10 smartwatches from leading brands, we consider various factors such as design, features, user experience, and value for money. Whether you're looking for a smartwatch to track your fitness goals, to keep you connected without your phone, or simply to express your personal style, our list offers a diverse range of options to suit your needs. The best smartwatch for girls is one that combines style, sophistication, and smart technology. It's a reflection of personality and a tool for empowerment in today's fast-paced world. Let's dive into the top 10 picks and find the perfect smartwatch that resonates with your unique style and life.

Product Description

1. Cult.Sport Beats 1.85" HD Screen, 320 * 386, 600 nits, BT Calling, Crown Control, TWS Pairing Smartwatch (Black Strap, Free Size)

This smartwatch’s oversized 1.85" HD display and 600 nits of brightness make it easily viewable even in direct sunlight. Bluetooth calling lets you answer calls directly from your wrist while the AI voice assistant can respond to your commands. The functional crown control and TWS connectivity allow you to pair with Bluetooth headphones and adjust settings with a spin. Health and fitness fanatics will love the real-time SpO2 and blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, and over 115 sports modes. Music lovers will appreciate the ability to store up to 60 songs on the watch. Other handy features include instant app notifications, a calculator, DND mode, find watch and phone functions, and a raise-to-wake display. The fast charging gives you a full charge in under 1.5 hours and the battery can last up to 7 days. With a 12-month replacement warranty and 3-month Cultpass subscription, this smartwatch has everything you need for workouts, calls, and everyday life - all packed into a stylish black strap design that's ready for anything.

Specifications of Cult.Sport Beats 1.85" HD Screen, 320 * 386, 600 nits, BT Calling, Crown Control

Screen: 1.85" HD Display, 320x386 resolution, 600 nits brightness

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Crown Control, TWS Pairing

Strap: Black, Free Size

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution 1.85" HD Screen Limited color options Bright 600 nits display May be too large for smaller wrists Features like BT Calling, Crown Control TWS Pairing for easy connectivity

2. Hammer Ace 3.0 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Largest 1.85" IPS Display, Dual Mode, Spo2, Heart Rate, Strong Metallic Body & Skin Friendly Strap (Black)

This smart watch means business, but still has fun. The Hammer Ace 3. 0 packs a giant 1.85" IPS display that's as readable as a billboard, a strong metallic body that feels built to last, and a skin-friendly silicone strap for all-day comfort. With built-in Bluetooth calling, you can take crystal clear calls right from your wrist - just activate the mic and speaker. Track your health around the clock with a heart rate monitor, blood pressure tracker and SpO2 sensor, while 60 sports modes keep you motivated to hit your fitness goals. The dual-mode function lets you connect to two devices at once, so you're never missing a beat. Big enough to see at a glance but small enough to look stylish, the Ace 3.0 is the do-it-all smartwatch that packs serious features into a vividly vibrant design. It allows you to stay connected while still letting your personality shine through.

Specifications of Hammer Ace 3.0 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Display: 1.85" IPS Display

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Spo2, Heart Rate Monitoring, Dual Mode

Build: Strong Metallic Body, Skin Friendly Strap in Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 1.85" IPS display Bulky metallic body may not suit all Dual Mode functionality Health features like Spo2, Heart Rate Strong metallic body and skin-friendly strap

3. beatXP Unbound Nova 1.96" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Rotary Crown, 410 * 502 px, 500 Nits, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Always On Display, 100+ Sports Modes, 24x7 Health Monitoring, IP68 (Silver)

The beatXP Unbound Nova smartwatch is a stylish, big-screen companion that keeps you connected and healthy in active, clever ways. Featuring a massive 1.96" AMOLED screen with 410*502 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, the Unbound Nova delivers crisp, vivid visuals for all your info at a glance. Make hands-free calls straight from your wrist and receive notifications instantly. Track over 100 workout modes and 24/7 health stats like heart rate and SpO2 through the advanced health suite. The rotary crown and AI voice assistant make navigating tasks a breeze. With IP68 dust/water resistance and a 270 mAh battery that lasts up to 7 days, the Unbound Nova smartwatch keeps up with your active lifestyle while looking good on your wrist in its silver finish with over 200 customizable watch faces to suit your style. The beatXP Unbound Nova brings big-screen smartwatch tech, advanced health monitoring, and long-lasting performance together in a sleek, Swiss-inspired design that enhances your digital life while staying stylishly understated.

Specifications of beatXP Unbound Nova 1.96" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch,

Display: 1.96" AMOLED, 410x502 px, 500 Nits, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Always On Display

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Rotary Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, 24x7 Health Monitoring

Water Resistance: IP68

Colour: Silver

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and water-resistant Basic interface may lack advanced features Quick charge capability Smaller screen size Suitable for boys and girls Limited to basic workout modes

4. Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (Pink)

This Bouncefit smartwatch delivers excellent performance into a tiny package. Track steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, and more all day long on the OLED display or companion app. Never miss calls or messages thanks to notifications that appear right on the watch face. Quick charge technology means 20 minutes charging gives you a full day of battery life. The single touch interface makes navigation easy while smart notifications keep you connected. Made from durable, water resistant materials, this kids' fitness tracker watch is built to keep up with active lifestyles yet still look stylish. It offers multiple workout modes and activity tracking to motivate kids to stay active while teaching the value of a healthy routine. So go on, help your little one discover the joy of movement - with a little help from this energetic, feature-packed fitness tracker watch.

Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch

Interface: Single Touch

Features: Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge

Colour: Jet Black (Pink option available)

Target Audience: Suitable for Boys and Girls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and water-resistant Basic interface may lack advanced features Quick charge capability Smaller screen size Suitable for boys and girls Limited to basic workout modes

5. Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch, with 700 NITS Brightness, Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multiple Sports Modes & 360 Health (Gold)

This smartwatch comes with a brilliant 1.43" AMOLED display that makes everything pop with vivid colours and sharp resolution, even in direct sunlight thanks to its 700 nits brightness. The Always On Display feature means you'll always see the time, date and notifications at a glance without tapping a button. Navigate effortlessly using the rotating stainless steel crown while scrolling through 110+ sports modes for every athlete, Bluetooth calling, a convenient dial pad and call history. Track your 360 health using the advanced health and fitness features while interacting with the built-in voice assistant to set reminders, check the weather and get answers to your questions. The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch combines premium design and cutting-edge technology to help you stay connected, active and informed at any moment.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch,

Display: AMOLED 1.43", 700 NITS Brightness

Features: Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, 360 Health Tracking

Colour: Gold

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AMOLED 1.43" display with 700 NITS Gold color might not be versatile for all Stainless Steel Rotating Crown Size might be large for some users Multiple Sports Modes & 360 Health

6. pTron Newly Launched Reflect Flash Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling, 1.32" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS, Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, Voice Assist & 5 Days Battery Life (Pink)

This smartwatch is ready to reflect your inner glow. With a stunning metal frame and sharp 1.32" full touch display that reaches 600 NITS of brightness, the pTron Reflect Flash puts all the latest tech at your fingertips. Track your health and fitness with real-time heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, manage your calls hands-free with Bluetooth, and stay in touch with notifications from your favourite apps. The 8 sport modes help you train smarter by tracking your reps, pace and more during workouts. And with up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge, you'll have plenty of juice to keep up with your active lifestyle. So go ahead, flash that gorgeous display and let the compliments roll in—you deserve a smartwatch that matches your natural radiance.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Reflect Flash Smartwatch

Display: 1.32" Full Touch, 600 NITS

Build: Metal Frame

Features: Bluetooth Calling, HR, SpO2, Sports Mode, Voice Assist, 100+ Watch Faces

Battery Life: 5 Days

Colour: Pink

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1.32" Full Touch Display, 600 NITS Limited color option (only pink) Metal Frame, 100+ Watch Faces 5 days battery life may require frequent charging Features like HR, SpO2, Sports Mode

7. Vibez by Lifelong Smartwatch for Women Metal Strap & HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Multiple Watch Faces, Health Tracker, Sports Modes & Free Silicone Strap (VBSWW270, Gold)

With its metal strap and high-definition display, this Vibez smartwatch allows convenient hands-free communication while still looking stylish. The large 1.28 inch screen provides crisp images and notifications so you can stay on top of calls, texts, and health stats at a glance. Connect via Bluetooth to receive call and text notifications on your watch, letting you stay in communication even away from your phone. The long-lasting battery provides about a week of use between charges or a few days with Bluetooth calling enabled. The watch comes with an interchangeable silicone strap, transforming the style to suit your activity from work to workout. Whether you prefer gold or green, this versatile wearable keeps you connected without intruding on your fashion sense.

Specifications of Vibez by Lifelong Smartwatch for Women Metal Strap & HD Display

Features: Metal Strap, Bluetooth Calling, Multiple Watch Faces, Health Tracker, Sports Modes

Bonus: Free Silicone Strap

Model: VBSWW270

Colour: Gold

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth Calling, Multiple Watch Faces May appear more feminine with gold finish Health Tracker, Sports Modes Comes with a free silicone strap

8. 10WeRun Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2023 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Colour Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black

This smart watch for kids has all the bells and whistles to keep your little one active, connected and safe. The large colour touch screen makes it easy for them to track steps, calories burned, activity minutes and heart rate, while the IP68 waterproof design means they can wear it in the pool or shower without worry. Parental controls let you manage call/message notifications and set time limits so kids stay focused on fitness, not their phones. A long-lasting battery provides days of use between charges via the included USB cord. Kids can also customize watch faces and band colors to match their style. While basic as a standalone device, when paired with the companion app (available for Android and iOS) on your phone, this kids smartwatch truly comes alive. The app grants access to sleep tracking, a virtual pedometer, health reports and more advanced fitness features to motivate your child towards an active lifestyle.

Specifications of 10WeRun Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women

Compatibility: Android and iOS Phones

Water Resistance: IP68

Features: Touch Colour Screen, Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer

Colour: Black

Suitable For: Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, Women

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for a wide range of users (Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, Women) Basic design may not appeal to everyone IP68 Waterproof, Activity Tracker Touch screen may be less responsive Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer

9. Cult.Sport Active T 2.01 HD Display, Single Chip BT Calling, Rotating Crown, 200 WatchFace Smartwatch (Blue Strap, Free Size)

This smartwatch from Cult.sport packs big performance into a minimalist design. Its large 2.01" HD display provides an immersive visual experience, while the rotating crown adds an elegant touch. The single chip BT calling allows for faster and more stable connectivity, so you can take and make calls right from your wrist. Health features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and blood pressure tracking help you keep tabs on your well-being, while over 100 sports modes and 200+ watch faces give you plenty of customization options. Smart notifications keep you connected and the long 7-day battery life means you rarely need to charge. The Cultpass fitness app gives you access to thousands of workouts to help you achieve your fitness goals. Built to keep up with your active lifestyle, this smartwatch from Cult.sport lets you track your progress, take calls, and stay stylish - all from the convenience of your wrist.

Specifications of Cult.Sport Active T 2.01 HD Display,

Display: 2.01 HD

Features: Single Chip BT Calling, Rotating Crown, 200 WatchFaces

Strap: Blue, Free Size

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 2.01 HD Display Blue strap may not suit all preferences Single Chip BT Calling, Rotating Crown May be too large for smaller wrists 200 WatchFace options

10. HAMMER Stroke 1.96" Calling Smart Watch with Strong Metallic Body, in Built Games, 100+ Sports Modes, Customized Watchfaces (Black)

This large and bold smartwatch from Hammer packs quite a punch. Its oversized 1.96-inch screen covering every edge provides crystal clear resolution even in bright sunlight, so you can read notifications, messages and apps with ease. The metallic alloy body and comfortable silicone strap make this a premium choice that is also durable and skin-friendly. Built-in speaker and microphone allow for seamless Bluetooth calling directly from your wrist, with volume controls and the ability to switch the call to your phone. The strong battery lasts up to five days of normal use and up to two days with Bluetooth calling enabled, providing plenty of juice to track your activities and over 100 sports modes. An integrated GPS app allows you to view your location from the JYou Pro companion app. This smartwatch delivers big features in a large yet stylish package that is perfect for those who want maximum visibility and functionality.

Specifications of HAMMER Stroke 1.96" Calling Smart Watch

Display: 1.96"

Features: Calling, Strong Metallic Body, In-Built Games, 100+ Sports Modes, Customized Watchfaces

Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1.96" display with calling feature Strong Metallic Body may feel bulky Built-in Games, 100+ Sports Modes Black colour might not suit all tastes Customizable Watchfaces

Three best product

Smartwatch Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cult.Sport Beats 1.85" HD Screen, 320x386 px 600 nits brightness BT Calling, Crown Control Hammer Ace 3.0 1.85" IPS Display Bluetooth Calling Spo2, Heart Rate Monitoring beatXP Unbound Nova 1.96” AMOLED Display 410x502 px, 500 Nits 60Hz Refresh Rate, Always On Display Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Water Resistant Quick Charge Workout Modes Fire-Boltt Phoenix 1.43" AMOLED Display, 700 NITS Stainless Steel Rotating Crown Multiple Sports Modes pTron Reflect Flash 1.32" Full Touch Display 600 NITS Brightness Bluetooth Calling Vibez by Lifelong HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Multiple Watch Faces Health Tracker 10WeRun IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker Touch Color Screen Cult.Sport Active T 2.01 HD Display Single Chip BT Calling Rotating Crown HAMMER Stroke 1.96" Calling Display Strong Metallic Body Built-in Games

Best value for money product Cult.Sport Active T 2.01 HD Display, Single Chip BT Calling, Rotating Crown, 200 WatchFace Smartwatch packs an impressive array of health and fitness tracking features into a sleek, rotating crown design. The large 2.01" HD display provides an immersive viewing experience, perfect for keeping up with your activity and health metrics at a glance. The single chip bluetooth calling function ensures fast and stable pairing with your phone for always-accessible communication, while the 7-day battery life means this watch will keep up with your active lifestyle. Health monitoring includes heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (Spo2), blood pressure, sleep tracking, and more than 100 sports modes to match your workouts. The accompanying Cultsport watch app gives you access to fitness programs and the ability to set and track your fitness goals, helping you reach your best shape yet. A 12-month replacement warranty and 3-month access to Cultpass Home workout programs are included.

Best overall product Brighten up your day and stay connected in style with the beatXP Unbound Nova 1.96" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch. Its massive 1.96 inch Amoled display holds all your info at a glance, and you can take calls from your wrist with advanced Bluetooth calling. This smartwatch actively tracks your health and fitness 24/7. It monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep so you can keep tabs on your well-being. Track over 100 workouts with built-in sports modes for activities like running, swimming and more. Power through your day and night with up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Choose from over 200 watch faces to reflect your personality. Use the AI voice assistant to accomplish tasks hands-free. All in a water-resistant design built to keep up with your active lifestyle.

How to find the best smartwatch for girls? To find the best To find the best smartwatch for girls, start by looking beyond the usual tech specs and focus on what makes a smartwatch uniquely suitable for a girl's lifestyle and preferences. Here's a tailored guide to help you choose the perfect smartwatch:

Design and Personalization: The smartwatch should reflect your personal style. Look for options with customizable watch faces, interchangeable bands, and a variety of colours. A sleek, lightweight design is often preferred for comfort and aesthetic appeal.

Health and Wellness Features: Essential features include fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis. Some smartwatches offer unique health features like menstrual cycle tracking and stress management tools, which can be incredibly beneficial.

Smartphone Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone. This compatibility is crucial for accessing various features like notifications, calls, and apps.

Battery Life: Consider how long the watch can operate on a single charge. A longer battery life means less frequent charging, which is convenient for a busy lifestyle.

Water Resistance: If you're into sports or outdoor activities, a water-resistant smartwatch is a must. It allows for worry-free use during workouts or in the rain.

User Interface and Ease of Use:The smartwatch should have an intuitive and user-friendly interface. This is especially important if you're new to smartwatches.

Brand and Customer Support: Opt for reputable brands known for quality and good customer support. A good warranty and accessible customer service can make a significant difference.

Price: Determine your budget. The best smartwatch doesn't have to be the most expensive one. Consider what features are essential for you and find a watch that offers them within your price range.

FAQs Question : What features should I look for in the best smartwatch for girls? Ans : Aim for a smartwatch with health and fitness tracking, customizable design options, and smartphone notifications. Features like menstrual cycle tracking and stress management can be particularly useful. Battery life and water resistance are also important factors to consider. Question : Are these smartwatches compatible with both iOS and Android devices? Ans : Most top-brand smartwatches offer compatibility with both iOS and Android. However, it's essential to check the compatibility of the specific model you're interested in, as some features may be limited on different operating systems. Question : Can I customize the look of these smartwatches? Ans : Yes, many of these smartwatches offer customizable watch faces and interchangeable straps, allowing you to personalize the look to match your style or outfit. Question : What is the average battery life of these smartwatches? Ans : The battery life varies depending on usage and model, but on average, these smartwatches can last anywhere from 24 hours to multiple days on a single charge. Always check the battery specifications of the specific model. Question : Are these smartwatches suitable for sports and fitness activities? Ans : Absolutely. Many of these smartwatches come with robust fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, workout modes, and water resistance, making them suitable for various sports and fitness activities.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

