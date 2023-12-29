Best smartwatches for kids: Top 10 options to consider

Kids' fashion is not easy, especially when it extends beyond apparel to tech accessories like smartwatches. In this digital age, smartwatches for kids aren't just a fashion statement; they're a blend of fun, functionality, and peace of mind for parents. The Noise Smartwatch has emerged as a popular choice in this segment, known for its child-friendly features and trendy designs. However, the market is vast, with numerous brands vying for attention. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the world of kids' smartwatches, comparing Noise Smartwatches with other leading brands to bring you our Top 10 Picks.

The criteria for our selection are stringent and multifaceted. We look at not just the aesthetic appeal, which holds undeniable importance in children's eyes, but also at the practicality and safety features that parents prioritize. These smartwatches come equipped with various functionalities, such as GPS tracking, voice calling, and SOS alerts, providing a safety net for both parents and children. Additionally, features like step counters, educational games, and customizable interfaces make these devices a fun and engaging way for kids to learn and stay active.

Noise Smartwatches, particularly, have carved a niche for themselves with their robust build, user-friendly interface, and colourful designs that resonate with kids. But how do they fare against other brands offering similar or different features? Are they the best choice for your child, or is there a better fit out there among the plethora of options?

Our selection process involves rigorous testing and comparison of various models based on their durability, battery life, ease of use, and, importantly, the parental control features they offer. We understand that the choice of a smartwatch for your child is not just about the gadget; it's about the experience, the learning, and the safety it provides.

Whether you're looking for a smartwatch that can keep up with your child's adventurous spirit or one that complements their style while offering essential tech features, our guide to the Top 10 Smartwatches for Kids, featuring Noise and other brands, aims to help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned as we explore each option, helping you find that perfect blend of style, safety, and smart technology for your little one.

1. Noise Explorer Kids Smart Watch with GPS Tracking, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Safe Zone Alert, School Mode, SOS, Habit Formation, App for Parents (Phantom Blue)

This stylish smartwatch for kids has powerful features to keep them safe and on task while unleashing their creative spirit. Real-time GPS tracking and geo-fencing alerts give parents peace of mind, while 2-way video calling lets little ones show you their world in vivid colour. School mode silences distractions to help them focus, habit reminders nurture good habits, and an SOS button is always close at hand. The Noise Amigo app gives parents intuitive controls to manage calls, texts, camera access and set safe zones. With reliable 2G/3G/4G connectivity for voice and video calls, this Noise Explorer watch lets kids explore life's adventures while parents stay connected every step of the way. An energetic, clever design delivers the perfect balance of safety, fun and freedom to help kids thrive - with parents always in the loop.

Specifications of Noise Explorer Kids Smart Watch with GPS Tracking, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Safe Zone Alert, School Mode, SOS, Habit Formation, App for Parents (Phantom Blue):

GPS Tracking: Real-time location tracking.

Communication: 2-Way Video & Voice Calling.

Safety Features: Safe Zone Alert, SOS function.

Additional Features: School Mode, Habit Formation.

Parental Control: Dedicated app for parents.

Design: Kid-friendly, durable in Phantom Blue.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Real-time GPS tracking for safety Limited app compatibility 2-Way Video & Voice Calling Higher price point Safe Zone Alert and SOS function May be too complex for younger children Dedicated parental control app Durable and kid-friendly design

2. Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Call, Safe Zone Alert, SOS Button, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy App for Parents (Racing Black)

This stylish smartwatch for kids is packed with features to help parents keep tabs while letting their little explorers roam free. The Noise Scout uses satellite sensors and assisted GPS to pinpoint your child's location in real-time within 3 meters, so you can track them from anywhere. Parents can video call their kids at any time for peace of mind, and 2-way voice calling means conversations can happen in both directions. Safe zone alerts notify you when your child enters or leaves a restricted 500-meter area, and habit reminders for tasks like homework, chores, and bedtime help instill independence. The rechargeable 680 mAh battery lasts up to 3 days, so kids can keep up with their active lifestyle. The Noise Buddy app allows parents to approve contacts, set alarms and reminders, and monitor features being used, giving you control without being overbearing. Let your little one roam free while this clever watch keeps them safe and helps develop healthy routines - all with an energetic, playful style.

Specifications of Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Call, Safe Zone Alert, SOS Button, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy App for Parents (Racing Black):

GPS Tracking: Assisted GPS for accurate location.

Communication: 4G Video & Voice Call capabilities.

Safety Alerts: Safe Zone Alert, SOS Button.

Games & Activities: In-built games, Habit Formation.

Parental App: Buddy App for comprehensive control.

Design: Sturdy, sleek in Racing Black.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Assisted GPS for precise location tracking Limited battery life 4G Video & Voice Call capabilities Heavier design may not suit very young kids In-built games and habit formation features Dependency on 4G network coverage Safe Zone Alert and SOS Button for safety Buddy App for parental monitoring

3. MARVIK Smart Watch D116 for Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Smart Watch Bluetooth SmartWatch with Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls

This smartwatch from MARVIK gives you all the fitness tracking and notification features you need in a stylish and affordable design. The D116 tracks your steps, calories burned, activity minutes and sleep so you can monitor your health goals right from your wrist. The built-in heart rate sensor provides real-time heart rate data to help you optimize workouts. The watch receives calls, texts, app and social media notifications from your paired smartphone, so you never miss important updates. The large OLED display makes it easy to read notifications and activity metrics at a glance. While water resistant, this simple yet functional smartwatch is perfect for active kids and teens looking for a basic activity tracker and call/message notifier. Pair it with the FIT PRO app for more in-depth data and customization options. The long-lasting battery ensures you stay connected all day.

Specifications of MARVIK Smart Watch D116 for Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Smart Watch Bluetooth SmartWatch with Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls:

Compatibility: Bluetooth SmartWatch, pairs with Xiaomi Mi Note 9.

Health Tracking: Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor.

Functionality: Basic smartwatch functions, Activity Tracker.

Design: Suitable for Boys & Girls, sleek look.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compatible with Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Basic functionality, limited smart features Heart Rate Sensor and Sleep Monitor Not waterproof Activity tracker included Smaller screen size Suitable for boys and girls Sleek design

4. M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2023 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Color Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black

This smartwatch isn't just for kids - it's for anyone who wants a simple but effective fitness and activity tracker. The PLATEFORCE M1 watch features a large touchscreen display, water resistance, and up to 7 days of battery life, so you can wear it during workouts, swimming, and all day long. Connect it to the free FitPro app to receive calls, texts, and app notifications directly on the watch face. The heart rate monitor tracks your beats per minute to give you insights into your cardiovascular fitness. Sleep tracking automatically detects your sleep patterns to provide a sleep score so you can improve your nightly rest. The step counter and distance tracker keep tabs on your daily activity levels. Whether you're a kid wanting more independence, an adult seeking a no-fuss fitness watch, or someone looking for a backup timepiece, the M1 watch delivers essential tracking features in a slim and stylish package so you can stay connected without distraction.

Specifications of M1 Smart Watch for Kids Men Boys Girls Women ID116 Plus 2023 Latest for Android and iOS Phones IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker with Touch Colour Screen Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Pedometer Black:

Compatibility: For Android and iOS Phones.

Waterproof: IP68 rating.

Display: Touch Colour Screen.

Health Features: Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer.

Design: Suitable for Kids, Men, Boys, Girls, Women.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compatible with both Android and iOS Basic interface, not very interactive IP68 waterproof rating Limited smartwatch features Touch Color Screen for easy navigation Not specifically designed for kids Sleep & Heart Rate Monitor Generic design Suitable for a wide range of users

5. Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Jet Black)

This smartwatch’s 1.81 inch TFT display is large and bright enough to see clearly, and the always-on functionality means no more waking up your watch face just to check the time. With up to 7-day battery life, you can go days without needing a charge, perfect for those who want a watch they can forget about. The seven-day battery life is especially impressive considering this watch offers Bluetooth calling directly from your wrist. Pair the watch with the NoiseFit app to track your health and fitness progress over time, set goals and challenges for yourself, and connect with others in the Noise community.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Quad Call 1.81" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Jet Black):

Display: 1.81" Display, 100+ Watch Faces.

Battery Life: 160+ Hours.

Build: Metallic, durable.

Additional Features: Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes.

Design: Sleek, Jet Black.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 1.81" Display May be bulky for smaller wrists Long battery life (160+ hours) Premium price range Metallic build for durability May have more features than necessary for some users Bluetooth Calling and AI Voice Assistance 100+ Watch Faces and 100 Sports Modes

6. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch with 1.69"(4.29cm) HD Display, 60 Sports Modes, 150 Watch Faces, Fast Charge, Spo2, Stress, Sleep, Heart Rate Monitoring & IP68 Waterproof (Electric Blue)

This sporty smartwatch lives up to its "grand" name with a huge 1.69" LCD screen that provides an immersive visual experience. The 50 sports modes allow you to track a wide range of activities, and a quick 15-minute charge gives enough power for over a day of use. Switch up the look by selecting from the 150 cloud-based and customizable watch faces. Health features include continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, stress tracking, sleep analysis and menstrual cycle tracking to provide valuable health insights. Quick replies let you stay connected to texts and calls from your phone. The IP68 waterproof rating means you can wear this watch in the shower or pool without worry. After a full charge, the 7-day battery life ensures the watch keeps going all week.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch with 1.69"(4.29cm) HD Display, 60 Sports Modes, 150 Watch Faces, Fast Charge, Spo2, Stress, Sleep, Heart Rate Monitoring & IP68 Waterproof (Electric Blue):

Display: 1.69" HD Display, 150 Watch Faces.

Sports Modes: 60 Sports Modes.

Health Monitoring: Spo2, Stress, Sleep, Heart Rate.

Waterproof: IP68 rated.

Fast Charging: Quick charge technology.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 1.69" HD Display The display may be too large for some users 60 Sports Modes for activity tracking Battery life may be shorter due to HD display Health monitoring features (Spo2, Stress, etc.) May be too complex for basic users Fast charging capability IP68 waterproof rating

7. Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Gladiator + 1.96" AMOLED Display Luxury Smartwatch, Rotating Crown, 115+ Sports Modes & Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Gaming

The Gladiator Plus from Fire-Boltt takes smartwatch durability to a whole new level. Its expansive 1.96" AMOLED display presents a stunning visual feast with vibrant colors and sharp details, ensuring each glance is captivating. Its 7-day battery life empowers you to conquer every moment without interruption, keeping up with your active lifestyle. The rotating crown grants effortless control and navigation, while the 115+ sports modes cater to every fitness enthusiast, tracking your performance with precision. Its comprehensive health monitoring suite helps elevate your well-being by analyzing and optimizing your health journey. Bluetooth calling from your wrist, complete with a dial pad and call logs, brings convenience and communication where you need it most. With its crack and dust-resistant design, IP67 water resistance, and 3-hour charging time, the Gladiator Plus is equipped to tackle whatever adventure comes its way while the voice assistant provides hands-free control and assistance at your command.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Gladiator + 1.96" AMOLED Display Luxury Smartwatch, Rotating Crown, 115+ Sports Modes & Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Gaming:

Display: 1.96" AMOLED Display.

Sports Modes: 115+ Sports Modes.

Features: Rotating Crown, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant.

Extras: Gaming capabilities.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality 1.96” AMOLED Display Higher cost due to premium features 115+ Sports Modes for extensive tracking Bulky design may not be ideal for all users Rotating Crown and Bluetooth Calling May have a steep learning curve AI Voice Assistant and Gaming capabilities Luxury smartwatch design

8. NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Statement Black)

This smartwatch packs a punch with its large 1.43" AMOLED display that brings visuals to life. The 300mAh battery keeps you going for up to 7 days or 1 day with Bluetooth calling activated. Connect to the NoiseFit app to track your health stats, compete with friends and share your achievements. The Bluetooth 5.3 chip and Tru Sync technology deliver faster pairing and lower power usage for seamless calling. Interact with smart touch controls like double tap to wake and palm cover to mute. The Noise Health Suite monitors blood oxygen, sleep, heart rate, stress and more to give you insights into your wellbeing. The premium metallic build and always-on display complement the round dial design for a look that's stylish yet functional. Wear this smartwatch and elevate your fitness, health and style.

Specifications of NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Statement Black):

Display: 1.43" AMOLED, Always on Display.

Build: Premium Metallic, Smart Gesture Control.

Sports Modes: 100 Sports Modes.

Design: Round Dial, Statement Black.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1.43" AMOLED Display with Always-on feature Premium price range Premium metallic build for durability Might be heavy for some users 100 Sports Modes for diverse activities More suited for adults than kids Smart Gesture Control for ease of use Stylish round dial design

9. Noise Arc 1.38" Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS Brightness, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces, 7-Day Battery, IP68 Rated (Jet Black)

This round, classic smartwatch from Noise makes a style statement with its sleek dial design and vibrant 1.38 inch screen that's easy to view indoors and out thanks to 550 nits brightness. With Bluetooth calling, you get clear connections for uninterrupted phone calls, plus a 7-day battery life means you can go almost a full week between charges. Monitor your health stats with the Noise Health Suite and choose from 100 sports modes for any workout. In the box, you get the watch, charger, manuals, and warranty info. Keep in mind this watch is not a medical device, and readings may vary.

Specifications of Noise Arc 1.38" Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS Brightness, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces, 7-Day Battery, IP68 Rated (Jet Black):

Display: 1.38", 550 NITS Brightness, 100+ Watch Faces.

Battery Life: 7-Day Battery.

Sports Modes: 100 Sports Modes.

Waterproof: IP68 Rated.

Design: Advanced Bluetooth Calling, Jet Black.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bright 1.38" display with 550 NITS Not specifically targeted for children 7-Day long battery life Limited advanced health tracking features 100+ Watch Faces for customization May be too simplistic for tech-savvy users 100 Sports Modes for activity tracking IP68 Rated waterproof

10. Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (White)

This Bouncefit D20 fitness band packs performance into a playful, portable package. All-day activity tracking keeps tabs on steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes while the OLED display and app show your progress at a glance. Never miss a call or message, thanks to smart notifications that sync from your phone. Quick-charge in just 20 minutes for all-day battery life and control everything with a simple single-touch interface. Made from durable, water-resistant materials, this stylish fitness tracker band encourages an active lifestyle while helping you meet your fitness goals—all with energetic, clever design.

Specifications of Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch – Single Touch Interface, Water Resistant, Workout Modes, Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch for Boys and Girls – Jet Black (White):

Interface: Single Touch.

Water Resistance: Water Resistant.

Features: Workout Modes, Quick Charge.

Design: Sports Smartwatch, available in Jet Black and White.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Single Touch Interface for ease of use Basic functionality, limited to fitness tracking Water-resistant design No advanced smartwatch features like calling Quick Charge Sports Smartwatch Monochromatic display Suitable for both boys and girls Basic design, not very stylish Affordable price

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise Explorer Kids Smart Watch (Phantom Blue) Real-time GPS Tracking 2-Way Video & Voice Calling Safe Zone Alert Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch (Racing Black) Assisted GPS Tracking 4G Video & Voice Call SOS Button MARVIK Smart Watch D116 for Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Heart Rate Sensor Sleep Monitor Activity Tracker M1 Smart Watch ID116 Plus 2023 IP68 Waterproof Color Touch Screen Heart Rate Monitor Noise Newly Launched Quad Call (Jet Black) 1.81" Display 160+Hrs Battery Life Bluetooth Calling Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand (Electric Blue) 1.69" HD Display 60 Sports Modes Fast Charge Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Gladiator 1.96” AMOLED Display 115+ Sports Modes Bluetooth Calling NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display Always on Display 100 Sports Modes Noise Arc 1.38" Display 100 Sports Modes 7-Day Battery Bouncefit D20 Y68 Fitness Band Smartwatch (Jet Black/White) Single Touch Interface Water Resistant Quick Charge

Best value for money

MARVIK Smart Watch D116 combines basic smartwatch features with activity tracking for a complete solution. The watch is water resistant, so you stay active rain or shine, and it tracks your steps, calories burned and active minutes throughout the day. The heart rate sensor monitors your heart rate 24/7 and you'll receive smartphone notifications directly on the watch face. Wear this watch while you sleep to track your sleep patterns and assess the quality of your rest. Charge the built-in battery through its USB port by connecting it to any USB charger to keep tracking your health and progress all day long.

Best overall product

M1 Smart Watch for Kids makes staying connected easy and fun. It connects to both Android and iOS phones so kids can receive notifications for calendar events, texts, calls, and social media apps right on their wrist. Parents can stay assured that their kids will never miss an important message or call. The watch's accurate heart rate monitor and sleep tracker help kids build healthy habits by providing insight into their activity levels and sleep quality. Plus, the watch tracks steps, distance, and calories burned to motivate an active lifestyle. The touchscreen display makes navigating features like setting timers and alarms a breeze. The IP68 water-resistant design means kids can wear this watch for sports and swimming. This versatile smartwatch is a great choice for kids looking for a simple way to stay in touch while still focusing on being active and well-rested.

How can you find the best smartwatch for kids?

Finding the best Noise Smartwatch for your child involves considering several key factors that cater to both the child's needs and preferences and the parent's peace of mind. The first step is to assess the primary use of the smartwatch. If your child is active and enjoys outdoor activities, look for a model with a durable build and perhaps waterproof capabilities. On the other hand, if the watch is primarily for learning and staying connected, focus on models with educational games, easy-to-use interfaces, and communication features.

The second aspect to consider is the safety features. Noise Smartwatches come equipped with various parental control options like real-time GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and SOS alerts. These features are invaluable for parents who want to keep a watchful eye on their children's whereabouts and ensure their safety. Additionally, check if the smartwatch allows for call and message monitoring or restrictions, providing an extra layer of security.

Battery life and usability are also crucial. Kids may often forget to charge their devices, so opting for a Noise Smartwatch with a long battery life is essential. Look for models that can last several days on a single charge to avoid the hassle of frequent charging. The usability aspect covers how easy it is for a child to navigate the smartwatch's features. A user-friendly interface, touchscreen capabilities, and voice commands can make the watch more accessible and enjoyable for kids.

Lastly, consider the design and personalization options. Kids are more likely to wear a smartwatch that appeals to them visually. Noise offers a range of colourful, fun designs that can captivate a child's interest. Check for options like interchangeable straps or customizable watch faces, allowing your child to personalize their gadget. By balancing these factors - functionality, safety, usability, and design - you can find the best Noise Smartwatch that fits your child's lifestyle and your requirements as a parent.

FAQs

Question : What makes Noise Smartwatches suitable for kids?

Ans : Noise Smartwatches are designed with kid-friendly features like durable materials, simple interfaces, and fun, customizable designs. They often include safety features like GPS tracking and SOS alerts.

Question : How do Noise Smartwatches compare to other brands in terms of durability?

Ans : Noise Smartwatches are known for their robust build, suitable for children's active lifestyles. They often compare favorably to other brands in terms of resistance to wear and tear.

Question : Do Noise Smartwatches offer parental control features?

Ans : Several Noise Smartwatches for kids come with parental control options, including GPS tracking, call and message monitoring, and geofencing for added safety.

Question : Are there educational features in these smartwatches?

Ans : Many kids' smartwatches, including Noise, offer educational games and features like step counters to promote learning and physical activity.

Question : Can kids make calls or send messages through these smartwatches?

Ans : Some models of Noise Smartwatches and other brands allow kids to make calls and send messages, often with restrictions set by parents.

Question : What is the average battery life of Noise Smartwatches compared to others?

Ans : Noise Smartwatches generally have a good battery life, lasting several days on a single charge, comparable to other leading brands in the market.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

