Best smartwatches that aren't Apple watch: Top 10 picks for everyday wear with modern designs and features

The best smartwatches that aren't Apple Watch are making waves for all the right reasons. They offer modern designs, useful features, and smooth performance without tying you to a single ecosystem. From water-resistant models that handle workouts and rain with ease to fitness trackers that monitor sleep, heart rate, and steps, there’s something for everyone.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | Bluetooth | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details
₹18,999
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details
₹12,999
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96" (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Royal Berry), BurgundyView Details
₹2,199
VALUE FOR MONEYAmazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91" High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Grey)View Details
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 2025 Smart Watch for Men 1.43" True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports ModeView Details
₹2,999
Many of the best smartwatches now include voice assistants, GPS, and long-lasting batteries that keep up with busy schedules. These watches not only keep you connected but also fit seamlessly into your style. The materials, colours, and faces can be customised to suit both casual and formal looks. If you want a smartwatch that blends practicality with smart technology, these options deliver excellent value and reliability. Here’s a look at the top 10 alternatives for everyday wear.
Built with a tough yet stylish exterior, the Noise Force Smart Watch combines design and practicality. Its 1.32-inch high-resolution screen and 550 nits brightness make reading easy even outdoors. Bluetooth calling, a rotating crown, and a week-long battery life make it a dependable everyday companion. With the Noise Health Suite, AI voice support, and several sports modes, it helps you track fitness and manage calls efficiently.
Rugged and sporty build quality
Bright display for outdoor use
Limited contact storage for calling
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its durability, looks, and variety of features. Some note occasional connection issues, but overall feedback is highly positive.
Why choose this product?
Why choose this product?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic stands out for its refined build and advanced performance. Featuring sapphire crystal glass and an armour aluminium frame, it delivers durability with elegance. The watch supports ECG and BP monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, fall detection, and personal heart rate zones. With Wear OS 4.0 and 16GB of storage, you can enjoy smooth operation and app support. Its 300mAh battery powers a complete wellness experience, perfect for professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.
Premium build quality with sapphire crystal
BP and ECG monitoring onboard
Slightly premium priced compared to other options
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers love its smooth interface and precision tracking. Battery life divides opinions, but design and performance remain strong selling points.
Why choose this product?
Select this for its elegant build, advanced health tools, and seamless integration with Samsung’s software.
The OnePlus Watch 2R offers a refined combination of design and power. Equipped with Wear OS 4, a Snapdragon W5 chipset, and a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, it performs smoothly. Its lightweight aluminium body and 100-hour battery life make it both efficient and comfortable. With Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes, it suits users who want high precision and endurance. IP68 and 5ATM water resistance ensure reliability during workouts and travel.
Premium AMOLED display with high brightness
Advanced GPS with L1+L5 for accuracy
Some users may not prefer the lightweight design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its fast response, durable design, and GPS tracking accuracy. Some wish for more colour variants.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its exceptional battery backup, fast chip, and premium OS experience.
The boAt Ultima Ember brings together great looks and smart utility at an affordable price. The 1.96-inch AMOLED screen supports Always-On Display for quick access. With Bluetooth calling, music, and camera controls, it keeps you connected throughout the day. You can explore 100+ sports modes, and its 5-day battery ensures reliability. The crown navigation makes it intuitive to use, while the vibrant design complements daily wear.
Large AMOLED display with Always-On feature
Supports calling, music, and camera control
Easy navigation through crown
Limited water resistance
Average standby battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers admire the display clarity and responsiveness. Some mention a longer charging time but praise its value.
Why choose this product?
Go for this for its large screen, stylish finish, and user-friendly features.
The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity stands out with its modern design and functional power. Its 1.91-inch high-resolution display and stainless steel frame balance looks and strength. With Zepp OS 3.0, Alexa integration, and Bluetooth calling, it offers convenience on the wrist. The 11-day battery and 120+ sports modes support active lifestyles, while detailed sleep, stress, and heart rate tracking help monitor wellbeing effectively.
Large, clear display with stainless steel frame
Built-in Alexa and Bluetooth calling
Excellent health and fitness tracking features
No in-built GPS
Limited third-party app support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers enjoy its clarity and features, but feel the app could be smoother.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this for its stylish frame, comprehensive fitness features, and lasting power.
The CrossBeats Everest 2.0 is built for adventure lovers. Its rugged body, built-in flashlight, and 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 850 nits brightness ensure outdoor readiness. With Bluetooth 5.3, 100+ sports modes, and 15 days of battery life, it is ideal for long trips. It tracks steps, heart rate, and sleep efficiently while providing durability through tough materials.
Rugged build with flashlight
Bright and clear AMOLED screen
Long battery life
Slightly heavy design
Limited app integration
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its endurance and clarity, though note it feels heavier for daily use.
Why choose this product?
Select this if you prefer ruggedness, an extended battery, and outdoor utility.
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a premium smartwatch powered by HyperOS intelligence, featuring a sleek design and advanced GNSS tracking. The 1.96-inch AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling are matched by an exceptional 18-day battery life. With dual-mic AI noise cancellation, gesture control, and 5ATM water resistance, it is perfectly equipped for daily life and all forms of physical activity.
Ultra-bright, crisp AMOLED screen
Bluetooth calling with superior clarity
Limited internal storage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the screen, features, and notifications, but views on tracking accuracy and price vary.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this feature-rich, budget watch balancing health tracking, GPS, calls, and smooth performance.
The Titan Crest Smart Watch brings refined design and functional ease. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen delivers vivid visuals with smooth scrolling. The aluminium body and rose gold strap offer a premium feel. It includes Bluetooth calling, AI Morning Briefs, and 100+ sports modes. IP68 water resistance ensures durability, while health sensors track heart rate, stress, and sleep.
Elegant aluminium build
Accurate fitness tracking
Bright AMOLED screen with smooth navigation
Battery drains faster on AOD
Premium design raises the price slightly
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its sophistication but wish for stronger battery life.
Why choose this product?
Select this for its premium look and health-friendly features.
The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro elegantly combines sophistication with cutting-edge technology. Featuring a stainless steel case and a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, it offers both durability and style. Convenient Bluetooth calling, intuitive crown control, and diverse tracking options are included. With over 100 watch faces and comprehensive fitness metrics, it’s a smart and fashionable accessory for work and leisure.
Premium stainless steel body
Smooth crown control and AMOLED clarity
Reliable wellness tracking features
Slightly heavy build
No GPS support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its clarity and design, but note its weight.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for a stylish design and strong performance in fitness tracking.
The beatXP Flare Pro is sleek, sporty, and affordable. Its 1.39-inch Ultra HD round display offers vibrant visuals even in sunlight. Equipped with Bluetooth calling, IP68 water resistance, and over 100 sports modes, it’s suitable for both gym and outdoor use. With continuous heart rate and sleep tracking, plus menstrual alerts, it’s a great daily health partner.
Bright, sharp display with smooth refresh rate
Water-resistant and durable
Supports calls and advanced health tracking
No built-in GPS
Voice assistant response is slow
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its clarity and accurate fitness results, but note the companion app needs improvement.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for its display, durability, and smart fitness options.
These smartwatches stand out for their compatibility, longer battery life, and affordable pricing. They offer smooth performance, fitness tracking, and smart connectivity across Android and iOS devices. Many also feature stylish designs and strong water resistance, making them ideal for everyday wear without compromising on quality or functionality.
Absolutely. Many of these watches include advanced fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, and workout detection. Some even offer SpO₂ tracking, stress management, and GPS for outdoor activities. They help you monitor progress, set goals, and maintain a healthy routine with precise data and insights.
Many of these smartwatches offer Bluetooth calling and message notifications. Some models support voice replies, quick responses, and even contactless payments. This feature makes communication on the go convenient, letting you answer calls or check texts directly from your wrist without reaching for your phone.
Design and Comfort: Ensure the strap, size and weight suit your wrist and daily style from casual to formal.
Smart Functions: Review features like Bluetooth calls, app notifications, music control, and voice assistant support for convenience.
App Ecosystem: Confirm that the companion app offers the tools and integrations you need for health, productivity and lifestyle tracking.
Build Quality: Pick durable materials such as aluminium or stainless steel and scratch-resistant glass for longevity.
Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch supports your smartphone’s operating system and apps for full syncing and notifications.
Battery Life: Choose a model that lasts several days on a single charge to reduce frequent recharging.
Display Quality: Look for a high-resolution or AMOLED screen for clearer visuals and better sunlight readability.
Fitness Features: Check for built-in sensors such as heart rate, SpO₂, GPS, and multiple exercise modes for comprehensive tracking.
Water Resistance: Opt for watches rated 5 ATM or IP68 so you can wear them during workouts, rain or swimming.
|Best smartwatches that aren't Apple watch
|Display
|Battery Backup
|Key Feature
|Noise Force
|1.32-inch HD, 550 nits
|Up to 7 days
|Rugged design, Bluetooth calling, Noise Health Suite
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|Sapphire Crystal Glass
|300 mAh
|Premium design, ECG/BP, Wear OS 4.0
|OnePlus Watch 2R
|1.43-inch AMOLED
|Up to 100 hours
|Dual-chip, GPS (L1+L5), Wear OS 4
|boAt Ultima Ember
|1.96-inch AMOLED
|Up to 5 days
|Always-On Display, Bluetooth calling
|Amazfit Bip 5 Unity
|1.91-inch high-res
|Up to 11 days
|Zepp OS 3.0, Alexa, 120+ sports modes
|CrossBeats Everest 2.0
|1.43-inch AMOLED, 850 nits
|Up to 15 days
|Rugged build, flashlight, 100+ sports
|Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|1.96-inch AMOLED
|Up to 18 days
|GPS, Bluetooth calling, AI noise reduction
|Titan Crest
|1.43-inch AMOLED, 60Hz
|Moderate life
|Elegant build, AI Briefs, IP68
|Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro
|1.43-inch AMOLED
|Long-lasting
|Stainless steel frame, 100+ watch faces
|beatXP Flare Pro
|1.39-inch Ultra HD
|Long-lasting
|Health tracking, IP68, 100+ modes
