Best smartwatches that aren't Apple watch: Top 10 picks for everyday wear with modern designs and features

Finding the best smartwatches that aren't the Apple watch has never been easier. These smartwatches come with brilliant displays and fitness-focused sensors. 

Iqbal
Published12 Nov 2025, 10:00 AM IST
The best smartwatches that aren't Apple Watch are making waves for all the right reasons. They offer modern designs, useful features, and smooth performance without tying you to a single ecosystem. From water-resistant models that handle workouts and rain with ease to fitness trackers that monitor sleep, heart rate, and steps, there’s something for everyone.

Our Picks

Many of the best smartwatches now include voice assistants, GPS, and long-lasting batteries that keep up with busy schedules. These watches not only keep you connected but also fit seamlessly into your style. The materials, colours, and faces can be customised to suit both casual and formal looks. If you want a smartwatch that blends practicality with smart technology, these options deliver excellent value and reliability. Here’s a look at the top 10 alternatives for everyday wear.

Built with a tough yet stylish exterior, the Noise Force Smart Watch combines design and practicality. Its 1.32-inch high-resolution screen and 550 nits brightness make reading easy even outdoors. Bluetooth calling, a rotating crown, and a week-long battery life make it a dependable everyday companion. With the Noise Health Suite, AI voice support, and several sports modes, it helps you track fitness and manage calls efficiently.

Specifications

Display
1.32-inch High-resolution screen
Brightness
550 nits
Battery
200 mAh (up to 7 days backup)
Operating System
Compatible with Android & iOS

Reason to buy

Rugged and sporty build quality

Bright display for outdoor use

Reason to avoid

Limited contact storage for calling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its durability, looks, and variety of features. Some note occasional connection issues, but overall feedback is highly positive.

Why choose this product?

Buyers appreciate its durability, looks, and variety of features. Some note occasional connection issues, but overall feedback is highly positive.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic stands out for its refined build and advanced performance. Featuring sapphire crystal glass and an armour aluminium frame, it delivers durability with elegance. The watch supports ECG and BP monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, fall detection, and personal heart rate zones. With Wear OS 4.0 and 16GB of storage, you can enjoy smooth operation and app support. Its 300mAh battery powers a complete wellness experience, perfect for professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Specifications

Display Protection
Sapphire Crystal Glass
Material
Armour Aluminium Dial
Operating System
Wear OS 4.0
Battery
300 mAh

Reason to buy

Premium build quality with sapphire crystal

BP and ECG monitoring onboard

Reason to avoid

Slightly premium priced compared to other options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers love its smooth interface and precision tracking. Battery life divides opinions, but design and performance remain strong selling points.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its elegant build, advanced health tools, and seamless integration with Samsung’s software.

The OnePlus Watch 2R offers a refined combination of design and power. Equipped with Wear OS 4, a Snapdragon W5 chipset, and a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, it performs smoothly. Its lightweight aluminium body and 100-hour battery life make it both efficient and comfortable. With Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling, and 100+ sports modes, it suits users who want high precision and endurance. IP68 and 5ATM water resistance ensure reliability during workouts and travel.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Battery
500 mAh
Chipset
Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipset
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling, Dual Frequency GPS (L1 + L5)

Reason to buy

Premium AMOLED display with high brightness

Advanced GPS with L1+L5 for accuracy

Reason to avoid

Some users may not prefer the lightweight design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its fast response, durable design, and GPS tracking accuracy. Some wish for more colour variants.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its exceptional battery backup, fast chip, and premium OS experience.

The boAt Ultima Ember brings together great looks and smart utility at an affordable price. The 1.96-inch AMOLED screen supports Always-On Display for quick access. With Bluetooth calling, music, and camera controls, it keeps you connected throughout the day. You can explore 100+ sports modes, and its 5-day battery ensures reliability. The crown navigation makes it intuitive to use, while the vibrant design complements daily wear.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED, Always-On
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
Sports Modes
100+
Battery Life
Up to 5 days

Reason to buy

Large AMOLED display with Always-On feature

Supports calling, music, and camera control

Easy navigation through crown

Reason to avoid

Limited water resistance

Average standby battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the display clarity and responsiveness. Some mention a longer charging time but praise its value.

Why choose this product?

Go for this for its large screen, stylish finish, and user-friendly features.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity stands out with its modern design and functional power. Its 1.91-inch high-resolution display and stainless steel frame balance looks and strength. With Zepp OS 3.0, Alexa integration, and Bluetooth calling, it offers convenience on the wrist. The 11-day battery and 120+ sports modes support active lifestyles, while detailed sleep, stress, and heart rate tracking help monitor wellbeing effectively.

Specifications

Display
1.91-inch high-resolution screen
Operating System
Zepp OS 3.0
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Battery Life
Up to 11 days

Reason to buy

Large, clear display with stainless steel frame

Built-in Alexa and Bluetooth calling

Excellent health and fitness tracking features

Reason to avoid

No in-built GPS

Limited third-party app support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy its clarity and features, but feel the app could be smoother.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this for its stylish frame, comprehensive fitness features, and lasting power.

The CrossBeats Everest 2.0 is built for adventure lovers. Its rugged body, built-in flashlight, and 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 850 nits brightness ensure outdoor readiness. With Bluetooth 5.3, 100+ sports modes, and 15 days of battery life, it is ideal for long trips. It tracks steps, heart rate, and sleep efficiently while providing durability through tough materials.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch Super AMOLED, 850 nits brightness
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Sports Modes
100+
Battery
Up to 15 days

Reason to buy

Rugged build with flashlight

Bright and clear AMOLED screen

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavy design

Limited app integration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its endurance and clarity, though note it feels heavier for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you prefer ruggedness, an extended battery, and outdoor utility.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a premium smartwatch powered by HyperOS intelligence, featuring a sleek design and advanced GNSS tracking. The 1.96-inch AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling are matched by an exceptional 18-day battery life. With dual-mic AI noise cancellation, gesture control, and 5ATM water resistance, it is perfectly equipped for daily life and all forms of physical activity.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED
Operating System
Xiaomi HyperOS
Battery Capacity
470 mAh (Up to 18 days usage)
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, built-in 5-system GPS

Reason to buy

Ultra-bright, crisp AMOLED screen

Bluetooth calling with superior clarity

Reason to avoid

Limited internal storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the screen, features, and notifications, but views on tracking accuracy and price vary.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this feature-rich, budget watch balancing health tracking, GPS, calls, and smooth performance.

The Titan Crest Smart Watch brings refined design and functional ease. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen delivers vivid visuals with smooth scrolling. The aluminium body and rose gold strap offer a premium feel. It includes Bluetooth calling, AI Morning Briefs, and 100+ sports modes. IP68 water resistance ensures durability, while health sensors track heart rate, stress, and sleep.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
Tracking
Heart rate, sleep, SpO2, stress
Strap
Rose Gold Mesh

Reason to buy

Elegant aluminium build

Accurate fitness tracking

Bright AMOLED screen with smooth navigation

Reason to avoid

Battery drains faster on AOD

Premium design raises the price slightly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sophistication but wish for stronger battery life.

Why choose this product?

Select this for its premium look and health-friendly features.

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro elegantly combines sophistication with cutting-edge technology. Featuring a stainless steel case and a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display, it offers both durability and style. Convenient Bluetooth calling, intuitive crown control, and diverse tracking options are included. With over 100 watch faces and comprehensive fitness metrics, it’s a smart and fashionable accessory for work and leisure.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
Tracking
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress
Battery
Long-lasting performance

Reason to buy

Premium stainless steel body

Smooth crown control and AMOLED clarity

Reliable wellness tracking features

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavy build

No GPS support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its clarity and design, but note its weight.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a stylish design and strong performance in fitness tracking.

The beatXP Flare Pro is sleek, sporty, and affordable. Its 1.39-inch Ultra HD round display offers vibrant visuals even in sunlight. Equipped with Bluetooth calling, IP68 water resistance, and over 100 sports modes, it’s suitable for both gym and outdoor use. With continuous heart rate and sleep tracking, plus menstrual alerts, it’s a great daily health partner.

Specifications

Display
1.39-inch Ultra HD, 500 nits brightness
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
Tracking
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, menstrual alerts
Battery
Long life, fast charging

Reason to buy

Bright, sharp display with smooth refresh rate

Water-resistant and durable

Supports calls and advanced health tracking

Reason to avoid

No built-in GPS

Voice assistant response is slow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its clarity and accurate fitness results, but note the companion app needs improvement.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its display, durability, and smart fitness options.

What makes these smartwatches great alternatives to the Apple Watch?

These smartwatches stand out for their compatibility, longer battery life, and affordable pricing. They offer smooth performance, fitness tracking, and smart connectivity across Android and iOS devices. Many also feature stylish designs and strong water resistance, making them ideal for everyday wear without compromising on quality or functionality.

Are these smartwatches good for fitness tracking?

Absolutely. Many of these watches include advanced fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, and workout detection. Some even offer SpO₂ tracking, stress management, and GPS for outdoor activities. They help you monitor progress, set goals, and maintain a healthy routine with precise data and insights.

Can I receive calls and messages on these smartwatches?

Many of these smartwatches offer Bluetooth calling and message notifications. Some models support voice replies, quick responses, and even contactless payments. This feature makes communication on the go convenient, letting you answer calls or check texts directly from your wrist without reaching for your phone.

Factors to consider before buying the best smartwatches that aren't the Apple watch:

Design and Comfort: Ensure the strap, size and weight suit your wrist and daily style from casual to formal.

Smart Functions: Review features like Bluetooth calls, app notifications, music control, and voice assistant support for convenience.

App Ecosystem: Confirm that the companion app offers the tools and integrations you need for health, productivity and lifestyle tracking.

Build Quality: Pick durable materials such as aluminium or stainless steel and scratch-resistant glass for longevity.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch supports your smartphone’s operating system and apps for full syncing and notifications.

Battery Life: Choose a model that lasts several days on a single charge to reduce frequent recharging.

Display Quality: Look for a high-resolution or AMOLED screen for clearer visuals and better sunlight readability.

Fitness Features: Check for built-in sensors such as heart rate, SpO₂, GPS, and multiple exercise modes for comprehensive tracking.

Water Resistance: Opt for watches rated 5 ATM or IP68 so you can wear them during workouts, rain or swimming.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches that aren't the Apple watch:

Best smartwatches that aren't Apple watchDisplayBattery BackupKey Feature
Noise Force1.32-inch HD, 550 nitsUp to 7 daysRugged design, Bluetooth calling, Noise Health Suite
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 ClassicSapphire Crystal Glass300 mAhPremium design, ECG/BP, Wear OS 4.0
OnePlus Watch 2R1.43-inch AMOLEDUp to 100 hoursDual-chip, GPS (L1+L5), Wear OS 4
boAt Ultima Ember1.96-inch AMOLEDUp to 5 daysAlways-On Display, Bluetooth calling
Amazfit Bip 5 Unity1.91-inch high-resUp to 11 daysZepp OS 3.0, Alexa, 120+ sports modes
CrossBeats Everest 2.01.43-inch AMOLED, 850 nitsUp to 15 daysRugged build, flashlight, 100+ sports
Redmi Watch 5 Lite1.96-inch AMOLEDUp to 18 daysGPS, Bluetooth calling, AI noise reduction
Titan Crest1.43-inch AMOLED, 60HzModerate lifeElegant build, AI Briefs, IP68
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro1.43-inch AMOLEDLong-lastingStainless steel frame, 100+ watch faces
beatXP Flare Pro1.39-inch Ultra HDLong-lastingHealth tracking, IP68, 100+ modes

FAQs

Can I make calls using smartwatches under ₹10,000?

Yes, many offer Bluetooth calling support.

Do they work with both Android and iOS phones?

Most models are compatible with both platforms.

Is GPS available in budget smartwatches?

Some models include built-in GPS or connected GPS.

Do they support Always-On Display?

Select AMOLED variants offer Always-On Display.

Are they water-resistant?

Yes, most have IP67 or IP68 ratings.

