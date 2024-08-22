Looking for the best smartwatch under ₹ 25000? Check out our top picks for affordable smartwatches and mid-range fitness trackers that offer great value for money.

Smartwatches have evolved into essential gadgets, seamlessly integrating into our daily lives by tracking fitness, delivering notifications, and keeping us connected on the go. With so many options available, finding the perfect smartwatch under ₹25,000 can be daunting. These devices combine functionality with style, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences.

To simplify your search, we’ve curated a list of the top 5 smartwatches that excel in features, design, and performance—all within an affordable budget. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking to monitor your workouts or a tech-savvy individual seeking the latest innovations, our selection ensures there’s a smartwatch to meet your specific requirements.

The Amazfit GTR New Version Thunder Grey Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a high-resolution AMOLED display, long battery life, and 100+ sports modes. It offers accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and water resistance up to 50 meters.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) 46mm Smart Watch: High-resolution AMOLED display

100+ sports modes

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Water resistance up to 50 meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design Limited app ecosystem Long battery life Accurate heart rate monitoring

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch features a vibrant AMOLED display, 70+ sports modes, built-in Alexa, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Its lightweight and compact design make it a great choice for everyday wear.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch - 1.75" AMOLED Display: Vibrant AMOLED display

70+ sports modes

Built-in Alexa

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Lightweight and compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Limited app support Built-in Alexa Lightweight and compact

The ZEBLAZE Z6 Smartwatch offers real-time health monitoring, IP67 water resistance, and a stylish design. It features multiple sports modes, sleep tracking, and a long-lasting battery, making it a reliable fitness companion.

Specifications of imoo Watch Phone Z6, 4G Kids Smart Watch: Real-time health monitoring

IP67 water resistance

Multiple sports modes

Sleep tracking

Long-lasting battery

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Real-time health monitoring Limited third-party app support Stylish design Long-lasting battery

The IMOO Cellular Smartwatch is designed for kids with historical location tracking, voice calling, and heart rate monitoring. It offers a secure and reliable communication platform for children and peace of mind for parents.

Specifications of IMOO Kids Watch Phone Z7 [4G Cellular + GPS + Health]: Historical location tracking

Voice calling

Heart rate monitoring

Secure communication platform

Designed for kids

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Secure communication platform Limited compatibility with third-party apps Voice calling Heart rate monitoring

The Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch is a feature-packed smartwatch with advanced health monitoring, 90+ sports modes, and water resistance up to 50 meters. Its classic design, long battery life, and built-in GPS make it a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch: Advanced health monitoring

90+ sports modes

Water resistance up to 50 meters

Long battery life

Built-in GPS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced health monitoring Limited app ecosystem Long battery life Built-in GPS

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under ₹ 25000:

Best Smartwatches Under ₹ 25000 Display Type Sports Modes Water Resistance Amazfit GTR New Version Thunder Grey Smartwatch AMOLED 100+ 50m Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch AMOLED 70+ Not specified ZEBLAZE Z6 Smartwatch Not specified Multiple IP67 IMOO Cellular Smartwatch Not specified Not specified Not specified Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch Not specified 90+ 50m

Best value for money smartwatch under ₹ 25000: The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch offers the best value for money with its vibrant AMOLED display, built-in Alexa, and 70+ sports modes. Its compact design and reliable performance make it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best smartwatch under ₹ 25000: The Amazfit GTR New Version Thunder Grey Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its high-resolution AMOLED display, 100+ sports modes, and accurate heart rate monitoring, it offers unmatched features and performance.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing best smartwatches under ₹ 25000: Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system for seamless connectivity.

Features: Look for essential features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and notifications. Advanced options may include ECG, sleep tracking, and music control.

Battery life: Consider battery life according to your usage needs. Longer battery life is ideal for continuous tracking.

Design and comfort: Choose a design that matches your style and ensure the watch is comfortable for daily wear.

Build quality: Opt for durable materials that withstand daily use.

FAQs Question : What are the main features to consider when buying a smartwatch under 25000? Ans : When buying a smartwatch under 25000, consider features such as display type, sports modes, water resistance, and battery life to ensure it meets your fitness and lifestyle needs. Question : Are these smartwatches suitable for swimming and water activities? Ans : Some of the smartwatches mentioned offer water resistance up to 50 meters, making them suitable for swimming and water activities. However, it's essential to check the specific water resistance rating for each product. Question : Do these smartwatches support third-party apps and notifications? Ans : While some smartwatches have a limited app ecosystem, others offer support for third-party apps and notifications. Consider your app preferences and connectivity needs before making a purchase. Question : What is the average battery life of these smartwatches? Ans : The average battery life of these smartwatches varies based on usage and features. Most of them offer long-lasting battery performance, making them suitable for daily use without frequent recharging.