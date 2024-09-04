Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those who wish to track their fitness, receive notifications, and enhance their lifestyle. With countless options on the market, finding the perfect smartwatch under ₹30,000 can be daunting. These devices offer a blend of style, functionality, and advanced features, making them a valuable addition to daily life.

Our comprehensive guide is designed to help you make an informed choice by comparing the top 5 smartwatches available in India. From the Amazfit GTR New Version to the Amazfit Active 42mm, Amazfit Exercise, IMOO Cellular Smartwatch, and more, we provide insights into the best budget-friendly options. Explore these top contenders to discover which smartwatch best suits your needs and preferences, combining affordability with the latest technology.

1. Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) 46mm Smart Watch with HD AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, BT Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes (Thunder Black)

The Amazfit GTR New Version is a stylish and durable smartwatch that comes with a long-lasting battery life, AMOLED display, and comprehensive fitness tracking features. It's perfect for users looking for a blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) 46mm Smart Watch:

Long-lasting battery life

AMOLED display

Comprehensive fitness tracking features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and durable design Limited third-party app support Long battery life

2. Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch - 1.75" AMOLED Display, Ultra Long 14 Days Battery Life, BT Calling & Music, Android/iOS Support, Sleep Analysis by AI, 24/7 Sleep and Health Monitoring (Petal Pink)

The Amazfit Active 42mm is a sleek and lightweight smartwatch that offers accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and customizable watch faces. It's ideal for users seeking a minimalist yet functional smartwatch.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch:

Accurate heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Customizable watch faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and lightweight design Limited app ecosystem Accurate health monitoring

3. Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch - 1.75" AMOLED Display, Ultra Long 14 Days Battery Life, BT Calling & Music, Sleep Analysis by AI, Stainless Steel Watch with Leather Strap(Lavender Purple)

The Amazfit Exercise smartwatch is an Alexa-enabled device with a stainless steel body and a vibrant display. It's suitable for users who prioritize style, voice control, and fitness tracking in a single device.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch:

Alexa-enabled

Stainless steel body

Vibrant display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Voice control with Alexa Limited third-party app integration Stylish and vibrant display

4. Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch, AI Health Coach for Gym, Outdoor Activity & Exercise, Ultra Long 16 Days Battery, 10ATM Water Resistance, Stylish Rugged Design, Android/iOS, GPS (Midnight Pulse)

The Amazfit Workouts smartwatch is designed for fitness enthusiasts, offering multiple workout modes, water resistance, and a lightweight design. It's perfect for users who prioritize fitness tracking and durability.

Specifications of Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch:

Multiple workout modes

Water resistance

Lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Diverse workout modes Limited smart features Water-resistant for active users

5. Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch, Bluetooth Phone Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, 11-Day Battery, Watch Face, 24 Hour Health Monitoring, 1.91" High-Resolution Display, Android/iOS (Grey)

The Amazfit Bip S is a budget-friendly smartwatch with accurate heart rate monitoring, high-resolution display, and long battery life. It's suitable for users looking for essential smart features without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip 5 Unity 46mm Smartwatch:

Accurate heart rate monitoring

High-resolution display

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable yet feature-rich Limited app support Long battery life

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under ₹ 30000:

Product Name Battery Life Display Type Fitness Tracking Features Amazfit GTR New Version Long-lasting AMOLED Comprehensive Amazfit Active 42mm Long-lasting AMOLED Customizable Amazfit Exercise Long-lasting AMOLED Comprehensive Amazfit Workouts Long-lasting AMOLED Comprehensive Amazfit Bip S Long-lasting AMOLED Customizable

Best value for money smartwatch under ₹ 30000:

The Amazfit Bip S stands out as the best value for money, offering essential smart features, accurate health monitoring, and a budget-friendly price tag. It's an ideal choice for users seeking affordability without compromising on functionality.

Best overall smartwatch under ₹ 30000:

The Amazfit GTR New Version takes the crown for the best overall product in the category, thanks to its stylish design, long-lasting battery life, and comprehensive fitness tracking features. It's a perfect blend of style and functionality for discerning users.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best smartwatches under ₹ 30000:

Display quality: Consider the smartwatch's display, including screen size, resolution, and brightness. A high-quality display ensures clarity in various lighting conditions.

Battery life: Evaluate the battery life, especially if you plan to use features like GPS or fitness tracking regularly.

Fitness and health features: Look for comprehensive fitness and health tracking, including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and workout modes to suit your lifestyle.

Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone's operating system, whether it's Android or iOS, for seamless integration.

Build quality and design: Check the build quality and design, focusing on durability, comfort, and style to match your personal preferences.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these smartwatches?

Ans : The price range of these smartwatches varies from 10000 to 30000 INR, offering a diverse range of features to suit different budgets.

Question : Do these smartwatches support third-party apps?

Ans : While some smartwatches offer limited third-party app support, others provide a more extensive ecosystem for app integration.

Question : Are these smartwatches water-resistant?

Ans : Most of the smartwatches listed here come with water-resistant capabilities, making them suitable for active users and fitness enthusiasts.

Question : What are the key fitness tracking features of these smartwatches?

Ans : The fitness tracking features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, multiple workout modes, and comprehensive activity tracking, catering to different fitness needs.

