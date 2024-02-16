Best smartwatches with heart rate monitoring: Top 10 options to consider

In the world of wearable technology, smartwatches have become more than just a trendy accessory. They are essential tools for tracking health and fitness. Among their myriad features, heart rate sensors stand out as crucial components, providing real-time data on your cardiovascular health. Whether you're an athlete monitoring your training intensity or simply aiming to stay active, choosing the right smartwatch with a reliable heart rate sensor is paramount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our comprehensive buying guide dives into the top smartwatches with heart rate sensors, evaluating them based on key factors such as accuracy, battery life, design, and additional features. We've gone through the options to bring you a curated list of the best smartwatches that offer continuous heart rate monitoring, ensuring you can make an informed decision and that it fits your lifestyle and budget. With our expert insights and detailed comparisons, you'll be equipped to select the perfect smartwatch that not only keeps you connected but also keeps your heart health in check.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth is a smartwatch designed for Android smartphones. It features a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for body composition analysis and an optical heart rate sensor. With health monitoring capabilities like advanced sleep analysis and women's health tracking, it also offers over 90 workout tracking modes. The watch runs on Wear OS Powered by Samsung and has a typical usage time of up to 40 hours. Its connectivity options include USB, and it comes with a wireless charger and quick start guide.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Brand: Samsung

Display: 1.4 inch AMOLED

Sensors: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Battery: Up to 40 hours

Features: Health monitoring, fitness tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for Body Composition Analysis Only compatible with Android smartphones Advanced health monitoring features Enhanced fitness tracking with 90+ workouts

2. Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch boasts a high-quality 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels and an Always On feature. It offers Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, TWS connection, and voice assistance. The watch provides up to 2 days of battery life with Bluetooth calling, 5 days without BT calling, and has IP68 water resistance. With 128MB internal storage, it allows for music storage and playback on Bluetooth headsets. It also features AI voice assistance, notifications from various apps, health tracking, and remote control functionalities.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Display: 1.78 inch AMOLED, 368 x 448 pixels

Sensors: HR sensor, SpO2, Sleep monitor

Battery: Up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling

Features: Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design None Bluetooth calling IP68 water resistance

3. Amazfit Bip 5

The Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch features a large 1.91-inch display with enhanced vibrancy and resolution. It offers Bluetooth calling, allowing you to answer calls and make calls using the watch's speaker and microphone. With over 70 downloadable apps and games, it provides a rich app ecosystem. The smartwatch supports 120+ sports modes and 4 satellite positioning systems, making it a versatile fitness tracker. It also monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and sleep quality. With Amazon Alexa built-in, it serves as a personal assistant. The watch has a long battery life of up to 10 days.

Specifications of Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch

Brand: Amazfit

Display: 1.91-inch

Sensors: Heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep

Battery: Up to 10 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, Amazon Alexa built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large vibrant display Limited app ecosystem Bluetooth calling functionality May be too big for some wrists Amazon Alexa integration

4. Redmi Smart Watch 3 Active

The Redmi Smart Watch 3 Active features a 1.83-inch large LCD display with 450nits peak brightness, 5ATM water resistance and a 12-day battery life. It includes GPS, 100+ workout modes, heart rate monitoring, and full-scale fitness tracking. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth v5.3(BLE) for better connectivity and an enhanced calling experience. It also offers an SOS feature, 200+ watch faces, and magnetic charging. With its water-clearing mode, it's suitable for use in various environments.

Specifications of Redmi Smart Watch 3 Active

Brand: Redmi

Display: 1.83-inch LCD with 450nits peak brightness

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, GPS

Battery: Up to 12 days

Features: Bluetooth calling, 5ATM water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display with high brightness None 5ATM water resistance

5. Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen 6 is a smartwatch that works with both Android and iOS phones. It features a 24-hour plus multi-day extended mode, allowing for long-lasting use. The watch has an always-on display with bright colours and thousands of watch faces to choose from. It tracks various activities such as steps, heart rate, and sleep, and offers GPS for accurate distance tracking. With notifications for calls, texts, and apps, it keeps you connected. The watch also offers a simplified Smart Battery Mode to optimize battery life.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6

Brand: Fossil

Display: Always-on display with bright colours

Sensors: Advanced sensors for tracking activity, heart rate, SPO2, etc.

Battery: 24 Hr + multi-day extended mode

Features: Always-on display, activity tracking with GPS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Always-on display Average battery life Activity tracking Notifications

6. NoiseFit Halo Smart Watch

The NoiseFit Halo boasts a large 1.43-inch AMOLED display with vivid visuals and smart touch technology for easy interaction. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and features 100 sports modes. The watch includes health monitoring tools like a blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitor and continuous heart rate monitor. With Tru SyncTM powered BT calling and a premium metallic build, it offers a seamless and stylish experience. Pair it with the NoiseFit app for progress tracking, health updates, and more.

Specifications of NoiseFit Halo Smart Watch

Brand: Noise

Display: 1.43 inches AMOLED

Sensors: Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, heart rate monitor

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Large AMOLED display, 100 sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large AMOLED display for bright visuals Battery life can vary 100 sports modes for versatile workouts

7. CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch features a large 2.01-inch HD Display for clear viewing of wellness data. It offers 100+ customizable dials and syncs notifications from your smartphone. With a 15-day battery life and IP68 waterproof rating, it's durable for daily activities. The watch includes a 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and 125+ sports modes. Additional features include Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and various smart functions, making it a versatile choice for active lifestyles.

Specifications of CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch

Brand: CrossBeats

Display: 2.01 HD Display

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, accelerometer, gyroscope

Battery: Up to 8 days of normal use, 15 days standby

Features: Large display, customizable dials

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 2.01 inch HD Display Limited compatibility with non-Android devices 15-day battery life IP68 waterproof rating

8. Titan Crest Premium Smartwatch

The Titan Crest features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display and a high resolution of 466x466 pixels. It includes SingleSync BT Calling, an Advanced Chipset, and storage for favourite contacts. The watch offers 100+ sports modes and watch faces, IP68 water resistance, and 5-7 days of battery life. It also includes health monitoring features like Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 and Sleep Monitoring. Additional features include an AI Voice Assistant, calculator and calendar.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Smartwatch

Brand: Titan

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED, 466x466 pixels

Sensors: Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 HRM, SpO2, Sleep Monitor with REM

Battery: 5-7 days

Features: SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AMOLED display with AOD Limited battery life with BT Calling Advanced Chipset and SingleSync BT Calling

9. Hammer Robust smartwatch

The Hammer Robust smartwatch for men features a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and an impressive 800 nits brightness, ensuring clear visibility indoors and outdoors. It offers an always-on display with a 60 Hz refresh rate for a seamless experience. With Bluetooth calling, Bluetooth version 5.2, a built-in speaker and a mic, you can make calls directly from your smartwatch. Health monitoring features include real-time monitoring of heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking and menstrual cycle tracking.

Specifications of Hammer Robust Smart Watch

Brand: Hammer

Display: 1.96 inch AMOLED

Sensors: Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Tracking

Battery: Up to 7 days

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Customized Watch Faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large AMOLED display None Always-on display

10. Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

The Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch boasts a world-first 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched Display with the highest resolution of 410x502, ensuring a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. Its SingleSync BT Calling feature allows for seamless connectivity and with NitroFast Charging, just 10 minutes of charging provides a full day's battery life. The smartwatch offers over 110 sports modes, 200+ watch faces, in-built games and an AI voice assistant. Health monitoring features include auto stress monitoring, 24x7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring and women's health tracking.

Specifications of Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

Brand: Fastrack

Display: 1.96 inch Super AMOLED Arched Display

Sensors: Auto Stress monitor, 24x7 Heart Rate, Sleep Tracker, Spo2, Women's Health

Battery: Up to 24 hours

Features: 110+ Sports Modes, NitroFast Charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid World's first 1.96 inch Super AMOLED Arched Display None SingleSync BT Calling with Quick Replies

Top 3 Features for you

Product Name Display Sensors Battery Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 1.4 inch AMOLED Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor Up to 40 hours Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78 inch AMOLED, 368 x 448 pixels HR sensor, SpO2, Sleep monitoring Up to 2 days Amazfit Bip 5 1.91-inch Heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep Up to 10 days Redmi Smart Watch 3 Active 1.83-inch LCD with 450nits peak brightness Heart rate monitor, GPS Up to 12 days Fossil Gen 6 Always-on display with bright colours Advanced sensors for tracking activity, heart rate, SPO2, etc. 24 Hr + multi-day extended mode NoiseFit Halo 1.43 inches AMOLED Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, heart rate monitor Up to 7 days CrossBeats Hustl 2.01 HD Display Heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, accelerometer, gyroscope Up to 8 days of normal use, 15 days standby Titan Crest Premium 1.43 inch AMOLED, 466x466 pixels Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 HRM, SpO2, Sleep Monitor with REM 5-7 days Hammer Robust 1.96 inch AMOLED Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Tracking Up to 7 days Fastrack FS1 Pro 1.96 inch Super AMOLED Arched Display Auto Stress monitor, 24x7 Heart Rate, Sleep Tracker, Spo2, Women's Health Up to 24 hours

Best value for money The Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch offers the best value for money with its comprehensive sensor suite, including heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep tracking. It also features Bluetooth calling and Amazon Alexa built-in, providing a range of smart functionalities. The long battery life of up to 10 days ensures uninterrupted use, and the 1.91-inch display offers a clear and vibrant viewing experience. With its affordable price point compared to other models, the Amazfit Bip 5 Smart Watch provides an excellent balance of features, performance, and affordability, making it a standout choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 stands out as the best overall smartwatch, offering a combination of advanced features and elegant design. Its 1.4-inch AMOLED display is vibrant and easy to read, while the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor and Optical Heart Rate Sensor provide accurate health monitoring. With up to 40 hours of battery life, it ensures long-lasting performance. The watch's health monitoring and fitness tracking capabilities are top-notch, providing users comprehensive insights into their well-being. Additionally, its sleek design and comfortable fit make it a stylish accessory for any occasion, making the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 the ultimate choice for smartwatch enthusiasts.

How to find the best smartwatch with heart rate sensors? Consider your needs and preferences to find the best smartwatch with heart rate sensors. Start by determining your required features, such as fitness tracking, health monitoring, or smartphone compatibility. Look for watches with accurate heart rate sensors and additional sensors like SpO2, GPS, and sleep tracking for a comprehensive health overview.

Next, consider the display size, battery life, and design that suit your style and daily activities. Research different brands and models read reviews, and compare specifications to narrow down your choices.

It's also essential to set a budget and prioritize features based on your lifestyle. Some watches offer excellent value for money without compromising on essential features.

Finally, consider ecosystem compatibility, as some watches may work better with specific smartphones or operating systems. By evaluating these factors, you can find the best smartwatch with heart rate sensors that meet your needs and enhance your overall well-being.

FAQs Question : Are smartwatches with heart rate sensors accurate? Ans : Smartwatches with heart rate sensors can provide accurate readings, but their accuracy may vary based on factors like sensor technology, fit, and usage conditions. It's advisable to compare readings with other devices for verification. Question : Can smartwatches with heart rate sensors track different types of workouts? Ans : Yes, many smartwatches with heart rate sensors offer multiple workout modes to track various activities like running, cycling, swimming, and more, providing tailored insights for different exercises. Question : Do smartwatches with heart rate sensors support sleep tracking? Ans : Yes, most smartwatches with heart rate sensors support sleep tracking, providing data on your sleep patterns, duration, and quality to help you improve your sleep habits. Question : Are smartwatches with heart rate sensors waterproof? Ans : Many smartwatches with heart rate sensors come with water resistance ratings, allowing you to wear them while swimming or during water-based activities. However, it's essential to check the specific water resistance rating of each watch. Question : Can smartwatches with heart rate sensors measure stress levels? Ans : Some smartwatches with heart rate sensors offer stress tracking features, using heart rate variability to estimate your stress levels and provide insights into your overall well-being.

