Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Sony android TVs in India: Top 10 affordable smart TVs for your home entertainment
BackBack

Best Sony android TVs in India: Top 10 affordable smart TVs for your home entertainment

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best Sony Android TV in India? Check out our top list of affordable and feature-rich smart TVs to enhance your home entertainment experience.

Pick the best Sony Android TV to upgrade your viewing experinecePremium
Pick the best Sony Android TV to upgrade your viewing experinece

When it comes to choosing a smart TV, Sony Android TVs are a popular choice among consumers for their advanced features, stunning picture quality, and seamless connectivity. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Sony Android TVs available in India, offering a range of screen sizes and price points to suit every budget. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking for a smart TV to stream your favorite shows, our comprehensive review will help you make an informed decision.

Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

1. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

Experience immersive viewing with the Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L. This smart TV features a 4K HDR display, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. With built-in Chromecast and a wide range of apps, it offers endless entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

  • 4K HDR display
  • Google Assistant
  • Chromecast built-in
  • Slim design
  • Wide app selection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning picture qualityHigher price point
Seamless connectivityLimited availability
Sleek design

Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

Immerse yourself in cinematic visuals with the Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L. This premium smart TV boasts a large 65-inch display, 4K HDR support, and Dolby Atmos sound for an unparalleled home theater experience.

2. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

  • 65-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • Google Assistant
  • Slim bezel design
  • Motionflow XR technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive cinematic experienceHigh price tag
Premium sound qualityLarge size may not be suitable for small spaces
Sleek bezel design

Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

3. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L. This sleek smart TV features a 55-inch 4K display, Dolby Vision support, and a smart remote with voice control for a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

  • 55-inch 4K display
  • Dolby Vision support
  • Voice-controlled remote
  • X1 4K HDR processor
  • Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek designModerately high price
Rich color reproductionLimited availability
Voice control for convenience

Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

4. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

Enjoy a compact yet feature-packed smart TV experience with the Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K. This 32-inch TV offers HD Ready picture quality, X-Reality PRO for enhanced clarity, and a slim design that fits perfectly in any room.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

  • 32-inch HD Ready display
  • X-Reality PRO
  • ClearAudio+ technology
  • Smart Plug & Play
  • Cable management

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact sizeSmaller screen size may not be suitable for large rooms
Enhanced picture clarityLimited smart features
Smart cable management

Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L

5. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L

Experience the best of entertainment with the Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L. This smart TV features a 43-inch 4K display, Dolby Vision support, and a wide color gamut for stunning visuals that bring your favorite content to life.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L

  • 43-inch 4K display
  • Dolby Vision support
  • Wide color gamut
  • Triluminos display
  • Smart cable management

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Vivid color reproductionModerately high price
Immersive 4K viewing experienceLimited availability
Smart cable management

Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K

6. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K

Get a complete smart TV experience with the Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K. This 32-inch TV offers HD Ready picture quality, built-in Wi-Fi, and a sleek design that seamlessly blends with your home decor.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K

  • 32-inch HD Ready display
  • Built-in Wi-Fi
  • ClearAudio+ technology
  • Smart Plug & Play
  • Slim design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient built-in Wi-FiSmaller screen size may not be suitable for large rooms
Enhanced picture clarityLimited smart features
Sleek design

Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L

7. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L. This 55-inch smart TV features 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision support, and a slim, bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L

  • 55-inch 4K HDR display
  • Dolby Vision support
  • Slim, bezel-less design
  • Motionflow XR technology
  • Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive 4K viewing experienceHigher price point
Sleek, bezel-less designLimited availability
Rich color reproduction

Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L

8. Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L. This 50-inch smart TV features a 4K HDR display, Google Assistant, and a slim design that seamlessly blends with your living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L

  • 50-inch 4K HDR display
  • Google Assistant
  • Slim design
  • X1 4K HDR processor
  • Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive 4K viewing experienceModerately high price
Sleek designLimited availability
Voice control for convenience

Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L

9. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L

Experience enhanced visual clarity with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L. This 55-inch smart TV features a 4K HDR display, X1 4K HDR processor, and a slim, bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L

  • 55-inch 4K HDR display
  • X1 4K HDR processor
  • Slim, bezel-less design
  • Motionflow XR technology
  • Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive 4K viewing experienceHigher price point
Sleek, bezel-less designLimited availability
Enhanced visual clarity

Sony android tv top features comparison:

 

Sony Android TVDisplaySoundDesign
Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L4K HDRDolby AtmosSleek
Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L4K HDRDolby AtmosSlim bezel
Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L4KDolby VisionVoice control
Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820KHD ReadyX-Reality PROSlim
Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L4KDolby VisionWide color gamut
Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830KHD ReadyClearAudio+Slim
Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L4K HDRDolby VisionSlim
Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L4K HDRGoogle AssistantSlim
Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L4K HDRX1 4K HDR processorSlim
Sony 55 inches BRAVIA Google K-55S25B4KDolby AudioSmart features

Best value for money Sony android tv:

Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

Among the featured Sony Android TVs, the Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L stands out as the best value for money. With its 4K HDR display, Dolby Atmos sound, and sleek design, it offers a premium viewing experience at a competitive price point.

Best overall Sony android tv:

Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

For the best overall features in the category, the Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L takes the lead. With its 65-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby Atmos sound, and slim bezel design, it offers a truly immersive home theater experience.

How to find the perfect Sony android tv:

When choosing the perfect Sony Android TV, consider your viewing preferences, room size, and budget. Look for features such as 4K HDR display, enhanced sound quality, and smart connectivity to find the ideal TV for your home entertainment needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Sony Android TVs?

Ans : The price of Sony Android TVs in India varies based on screen size and features, ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 1,50,000.

Question : Do Sony Android TVs support streaming apps?

Ans : Yes, Sony Android TVs come with built-in support for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a Sony Android TV?

Ans : Key features to consider include 4K HDR display, Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision support, voice-controlled remote, and a wide range of smart apps.

Question : Are Sony Android TVs suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, Sony Android TVs are well-suited for gaming with their high refresh rates, low input lag, and support for popular gaming consoles.

