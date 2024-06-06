When it comes to choosing a smart TV, Sony Android TVs are a popular choice among consumers for their advanced features, stunning picture quality, and seamless connectivity. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Sony Android TVs available in India, offering a range of screen sizes and price points to suit every budget. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking for a smart TV to stream your favorite shows, our comprehensive review will help you make an informed decision.

1.Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

Experience immersive viewing with the Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L. This smart TV features a 4K HDR display, Google Assistant, and a sleek design. With built-in Chromecast and a wide range of apps, it offers endless entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

4K HDR display

Google Assistant

Chromecast built-in

Slim design

Wide app selection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Higher price point Seamless connectivity Limited availability Sleek design

2. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

Immerse yourself in cinematic visuals with the Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L. This premium smart TV boasts a large 65-inch display, 4K HDR support, and Dolby Atmos sound for an unparalleled home theater experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

65-inch 4K HDR display

Dolby Atmos sound

Google Assistant

Slim bezel design

Motionflow XR technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive cinematic experience High price tag Premium sound quality Large size may not be suitable for small spaces Sleek bezel design

3. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L. This sleek smart TV features a 55-inch 4K display, Dolby Vision support, and a smart remote with voice control for a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

55-inch 4K display

Dolby Vision support

Voice-controlled remote

X1 4K HDR processor

Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Moderately high price Rich color reproduction Limited availability Voice control for convenience

4. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

Enjoy a compact yet feature-packed smart TV experience with the Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K. This 32-inch TV offers HD Ready picture quality, X-Reality PRO for enhanced clarity, and a slim design that fits perfectly in any room.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

32-inch HD Ready display

X-Reality PRO

ClearAudio+ technology

Smart Plug & Play

Cable management

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size Smaller screen size may not be suitable for large rooms Enhanced picture clarity Limited smart features Smart cable management

5. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L

Experience the best of entertainment with the Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L. This smart TV features a 43-inch 4K display, Dolby Vision support, and a wide color gamut for stunning visuals that bring your favorite content to life.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L

43-inch 4K display

Dolby Vision support

Wide color gamut

Triluminos display

Smart cable management

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid color reproduction Moderately high price Immersive 4K viewing experience Limited availability Smart cable management

6. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K

Get a complete smart TV experience with the Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K. This 32-inch TV offers HD Ready picture quality, built-in Wi-Fi, and a sleek design that seamlessly blends with your home decor.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K

32-inch HD Ready display

Built-in Wi-Fi

ClearAudio+ technology

Smart Plug & Play

Slim design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient built-in Wi-Fi Smaller screen size may not be suitable for large rooms Enhanced picture clarity Limited smart features Sleek design

7. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L. This 55-inch smart TV features 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision support, and a slim, bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L

55-inch 4K HDR display

Dolby Vision support

Slim, bezel-less design

Motionflow XR technology

Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K viewing experience Higher price point Sleek, bezel-less design Limited availability Rich color reproduction

8. Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L. This 50-inch smart TV features a 4K HDR display, Google Assistant, and a slim design that seamlessly blends with your living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L

50-inch 4K HDR display

Google Assistant

Slim design

X1 4K HDR processor

Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K viewing experience Moderately high price Sleek design Limited availability Voice control for convenience

9. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L

Experience enhanced visual clarity with the Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L. This 55-inch smart TV features a 4K HDR display, X1 4K HDR processor, and a slim, bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L

55-inch 4K HDR display

X1 4K HDR processor

Slim, bezel-less design

Motionflow XR technology

Android TV with Google Play Store

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K viewing experience Higher price point Sleek, bezel-less design Limited availability Enhanced visual clarity

Sony android tv top features comparison:

Sony Android TV Display Sound Design Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L 4K HDR Dolby Atmos Sleek Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L 4K HDR Dolby Atmos Slim bezel Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L 4K Dolby Vision Voice control Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K HD Ready X-Reality PRO Slim Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L 4K Dolby Vision Wide color gamut Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W830K HD Ready ClearAudio+ Slim Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X75L 4K HDR Dolby Vision Slim Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X70L 4K HDR Google Assistant Slim Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X82L 4K HDR X1 4K HDR processor Slim Sony 55 inches BRAVIA Google K-55S25B 4K Dolby Audio Smart features

Best value for money Sony android tv:

Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

Among the featured Sony Android TVs, the Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L stands out as the best value for money. With its 4K HDR display, Dolby Atmos sound, and sleek design, it offers a premium viewing experience at a competitive price point.

Best overall Sony android tv:

Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

For the best overall features in the category, the Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L takes the lead. With its 65-inch 4K HDR display, Dolby Atmos sound, and slim bezel design, it offers a truly immersive home theater experience.

How to find the perfect Sony android tv:

When choosing the perfect Sony Android TV, consider your viewing preferences, room size, and budget. Look for features such as 4K HDR display, enhanced sound quality, and smart connectivity to find the ideal TV for your home entertainment needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Sony Android TVs?

Ans : The price of Sony Android TVs in India varies based on screen size and features, ranging from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 1,50,000.

Question : Do Sony Android TVs support streaming apps?

Ans : Yes, Sony Android TVs come with built-in support for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a Sony Android TV?

Ans : Key features to consider include 4K HDR display, Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision support, voice-controlled remote, and a wide range of smart apps.

Question : Are Sony Android TVs suitable for gaming?

Ans : Yes, Sony Android TVs are well-suited for gaming with their high refresh rates, low input lag, and support for popular gaming consoles.

