Do you want to come out of the challenges of using a big carton-sized speaker? Do you want something that you can carry anywhere with you while you work or in the gym and use with ease? Then, a Bluetooth speaker is the solution for you. A Bluetooth speaker is a sound device that makes it easier for you to enjoy music or favorite podcasts. They are portable and you can carry them anywhere.

A Sony Bluetooth speaker can be connected by pairing the speaker with a Bluetooth source device. They are also great for listening to books. Thus, if you are wondering how to choose the best Sony Bluetooth speaker, here is the guide for you. This article mentions the best options for a Sony Bluetooth speaker curated by our experts, which you must consider purchasing. Along with their product descriptions and specifications, it also enlists their pros, cons, best value for money, and overall product to help you buy one for yourself. It also suggests some points to remember while purchasing a Sony Bluetooth speaker.

1. Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

It is a Sony portable speaker that comes with a durable exterior and strap, making this speaker ready to go anywhere. It works by the mechanism where you hang it on your backpack, on your wrist, or even from a tree when you are out in the sun and the downward-facing speakers will project the sound. The XB 100 can be charged via the USB Type C port. Lastly, it gives 16 hours of battery life, so you and your friends can listen to music all day and night.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

Brand : Sony

: Sony Model :‎SRSXB100/B

:‎SRSXB100/B Product dimensions :‎8.7 x 11.2 x 8.7 cm; 274.99 Gram

:‎8.7 x 11.2 x 8.7 cm; 274.99 Gram Batteries : 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)s

: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)s Compatible devices : Tablet, Smartphone

: Tablet, Smartphone Special features: Waterproof, Dustproof, Extra Bass

Pros Cons Portability It has a low volume Battery life

2. Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

It is a wireless audio Sony that is known to deliver powerful sound with two front tweeters for crisp high and dual X-band speakers deliver a deep and punchy sound. It lets you enjoy non-stop battery life of 20 hours. It has an IPX4 splash resistance rating, which means it can stand up to splashes and spills, so you can enjoy the party with no worries. Give your party a fresh, modern look with its indirect illumination lighting concept. It is fit for both parties and everyday use.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:

Brand: Sony

Sony Model: ‎SRSXP500

‎SRSXP500 Product dimensions: 29.49 x 27.51 x 57.2 cm; 11.2 Kilograms

29.49 x 27.51 x 57.2 cm; 11.2 Kilograms Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Compatible devices: ‎Laptop, Smartphone

‎Laptop, Smartphone Special features: Water Resistant, Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Port, Bass Boost, Ultra-Portable

Water Resistant, Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Port, Bass Boost, Ultra-Portable Power source: battery-powered

Pros Cons Sound quality Sound is low Appearance USB audio data cannot be played Battery backup

3. Sony MHC-V13 Speaker with Bluetooth

It is a Bluetooth audio device from Sony that comes with a Jet bass booster, which lets you feel the beat at long distances. It lets you enjoy an authentic or festival atmosphere with speaker light. It has karaoke and guitar input to unleash your inner POP star. It has the feature of one-touch wireless listening with NFC and Bluetooth. It lets you control music and sound settings right from your phone. Plus, its other feature is its first app puts you in charge of the light colors, and you can activate DJ and karaoke modes.

Specifications of Sony MHC-V13 Speaker with Bluetooth:

Brand : Sony

: Sony Speaker Type : Tweeter

: Tweeter Color : Black

: Black Product dimensions :29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm; 8.1 Kilograms

:29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm; 8.1 Kilograms Item weight: 8 kg 100 g

Pros Cons Size It runs on a power supply and not a battery. Thus, the battery backup is dis satisfiable Sound quality Bluetooth connectivity

4. Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker

It is a Sony music speaker that lets you feel the beat of your track in every corner with powerful omnidirectional sound. It comes with a TV sound booster which you can connect to your TV and enjoy a brilliant audio/visual experience with it. You can now enjoy music with it, up to 24 hours of battery life. It offers you the feature to illuminate the floor with colorful ambient lighting. With an IPX4 splash resistance rating, this speaker can withstand splashes and spills so that you can enjoy the party with no worries.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker:

Brand : Sony

: Sony Model :SRSXV800

:SRSXV800 Product dimensions : 37.8 x 31.75 x 72.09 cm; 18.5 Kilograms

: 37.8 x 31.75 x 72.09 cm; 18.5 Kilograms Batteries : ‎1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

: ‎1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Compatible devices : Television, Tablet, Smartphone

: Television, Tablet, Smartphone Special features : ‎USB play & charge, Mic & guitar input, Up to 25-hour battery, plus quick charging, Omnidirectional sound, IPX4 splash-resistant, TV Sound Booster, Top Touch Panel

: ‎USB play & charge, Mic & guitar input, Up to 25-hour battery, plus quick charging, Omnidirectional sound, IPX4 splash-resistant, TV Sound Booster, Top Touch Panel Power source: Battery powered

Pros Cons Bass and sound quality It is convenient to sync, and the wheels make it easy to move

5. SONY MHC-V43D Speaker with Bluetooth

It is a compact Sony speaker that has a jet bass booster that lets you feel the beat at long distances. You can light up the party from floor to ceiling with a Party light and speaker light. It has karaoke and guitar input to unleash your inner PO star. You can control the mic pitch, change track, or turn up the volume with a vertical or horizontal wave of your hand. Lastly, it allows one-touch wireless listening with NFC and Bluetooth. It has a music center app for compatibility.

Specifications of SONY MHC-V43D Speaker with Bluetooth:

Brand : Sony

: Sony Model :MHC-V43D

:MHC-V43D Product dimensions :‎32.9 x 35 x 79.5 cm; 14.5 Kilograms

:‎32.9 x 35 x 79.5 cm; 14.5 Kilograms Compatible devices : Tablet, Smartphone

: Tablet, Smartphone Special features : NFC Enabled

: NFC Enabled Mounting hardware :‎AC Cord 1U , FM Antenna 1U, Batteries 2U, Remote Control 1U, Setup Guide 1U

:‎AC Cord 1U , FM Antenna 1U, Batteries 2U, Remote Control 1U, Setup Guide 1U Power source: Corded electric

Pros Cons Sound quality Poor Bluetooth connectivity as per some reviews Bluetooth connectivity

6. Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker

It is a Sony waterproof speaker which has a super lightweight, portable design with retractable handles. It has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Its X-balanced speakers offer power, clarity, and distortion-free sound. It offers up to 25 hours of playtime and a quick charge. You can charge your device via the USB port. Its special feature is it is waterproof and it is compatible with laptops and smartphones.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker:

Brand : Sony

: Sony Model :SRSXG300/BZ

:SRSXG300/BZ Product dimensions : 13.59 x 31.8 x 13.79 cm; 2.99 Kilograms

: 13.59 x 31.8 x 13.79 cm; 2.99 Kilograms Batteries : 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Special features : Waterproof

: Waterproof Power source : Battery-powered

: Battery-powered Batteries included: Yes

Pros Cons Sound quality Appearance Portable to carry and easy to connect

7. Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker

It is a wireless portable Bluetooth speaker that has a line shaped diffuser that distributes music evenly across a wide soundstage. It is IP67 water, dust, and shockproof resistant. Its X-balanced speakers provide power, clarity, and distortion-free sound. It has up to 24 hours battery life with quick charging. Lastly, it can stream wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker:

Brand : Sony

: Sony Model : SRS-XE300

: SRS-XE300 Product dimensions :10.5 x 11.9 x 23.8 cm; 1.13 Kilograms

:10.5 x 11.9 x 23.8 cm; 1.13 Kilograms Compatible devices :Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone

:Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone Special features : Waterproof

: Waterproof Power source : Battery powered

: Battery powered Are batteries included : Yes

: Yes Mounting Type: Table Top

Pros Cons Sound quality Low volume Appearance

8. Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker

It is a Sony Bluetooth speaker with a lightweight design with an easy-to-carry strap for maximum portability. Its special feature is it is IP67 dustproof and water resistant, paired with a shockproof design. It has a line-shaped diffuser that distributes music evenly across a wide soundstage. It has an X balanced speaker for powerful bass and crisp sound. Lastly, its dual passive radiators reproduce powerful bass notes.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker:

Brand : Sony

: Sony Model :SRS-XE200

:SRS-XE200 Product dimensions : ‎9 x 9.4 x 20.8 cm; 1.1 Kilograms

: ‎9 x 9.4 x 20.8 cm; 1.1 Kilograms Compatible devices : ‎Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone

: ‎Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone Special feature :‎Waterproof, Ultra-Portable

:‎Waterproof, Ultra-Portable Batteries required : Yes

: Yes Batteries included: Yes

Pros Cons Sound quality Appearance

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker A durable exterior and strap make this speaker ready for just going anywhere It can be charged via USB Type C port Gives a battery life of 16 hours Sony SRS-XP500 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker It comes with two front tweeters for crisp high and dual X-band speakers deliver a deep and punchy sound It is fit for both parties and everyday use It has an IPX4 splash resistance rating Sony MHC-V13 Speaker with Bluetooth It comes with a Jet bass booster which lets you feel the beat at long-distance It lets you enjoy an authentic or festival atmosphere with speaker light Its first app puts you in charge of the light colors and lets you activate DJ and karaoke modes. Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker It lets you feel the beat of your track in every corner with powerful omnidirectional sound It comes with a TV sound booster You can now enjoy music with it, and up to 24 hours of battery life SONY MHC-V43D Speaker with Bluetooth It has a Jet Bass Booster which lets you feel the beat at long-distance It has karaoke and guitar input to unleash your inner PO star You can light up the party from floor to ceiling with a party light or speaker light. Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker It is a super lightweight, portable design with retractable handles It has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance It is waterproof and is compatible with laptop and smartphone Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker It has line shaped diffuser that distributes music evenly across a wide soundstage It is IP67 water, dust, and shockproof resistant It can stream wirelessly via Bluetooth Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker It has a lightweight design with an easy-to-carry strap for maximum portability it is IP767 dustproof and water resistant paired with a shockproof design It has line shaped diffuser that distributes music evenly

Best overall product

The Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker stands out as the best overall product due to several key features and advantages it offers. Firstly, its wireless portability allows for convenient use in various settings, making it versatile for indoor and outdoor use. The IPX4 splashproof rating ensures durability and resilience against accidental splashes or spills, adding to its longevity. With a long-lasting battery life of 25 hours, users can enjoy extended entertainment without interruptions.

Best value for money

The Sony SRS-XB100 offers exceptional value for money due to its impressive features and durability. Its lightweight, portable design makes it perfect for travel, while its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating ensures reliability in various environments. With a battery life of 16 hours, users can enjoy extended playback without frequent recharging. The extra bass feature enhances audio quality, and hands-free calling adds convenience. Additionally, the versatile strap allows for easy carrying. Overall, it combines performance, durability, and convenience, making it a worthy investment.

How to find the best Sony Bluetooth speaker?

So, deciding on one product as the best out of the long list is daunting. However, with this list, it is made easy and, however, you can select the best for yourself by rightly knowing about all their features and gathering their details online to find out about their price and other specifications. So, worry not if you fail to make the selection in the first trial; moreover, look for the reviews to know their quality and other aspects to decide which one to purchase.

FAQs

Question : What is the range of the Bluetooth connection on Sony speakers?

Ans : The Bluetooth range typically varies depending on the specific model of the Sony speaker. However, most Sony Bluetooth speakers have a range of around 30 feet (10 meters) in an open area without obstructions.

Question : Can I connect multiple devices to my Sony Bluetooth speaker simultaneously?

Ans : Some Sony Bluetooth speakers support multi-device pairing, allowing you to connect multiple devices at the same time. However, not all models have this feature, so it's essential to check the specifications of your particular speaker.

Question : How can I ensure my Sony Bluetooth speaker delivers the best possible sound?

Ans : Avoid placing the speaker near walls or in corners, as this can negatively impact sound quality. Check for and install any available firmware updates for your speaker to optimize performance.

