Imagine a party where the ambience is set, the drinks are all pouring, and the smell of food fills the room. Everyone is ready to make it one hell of a dance floor, but the music is MIA! Apparently, the managing committee took a coffee break when it came to the most important part of the party, i.e., a jazzy loudspeaker. Seems like the only beat that the miserable guests are going to hear is the sound of their own munching! It is a nightmare, and we know you hate it! So welcome, party people, and make yourselves comfortable, as we introduce you to the top-notch 10 Sony loudspeakers to party hard.

1. Sony SRS-XB100 wireless Bluetooth speaker

Packed with some serious music power, this speaker delivers a loud audio capable of rocking entire party crowds. It is extremely durable and comes with 16 hours of battery life. Thus, it is the perfect choice for a non-stop party night. What’s more, it comes with a strap that lets you hang the speaker from any support. Once done, it will face towards the ground and redirect the audio right on top of you.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XB100 wireless Bluetooth speaker:

Model : SRS-XB 100

: SRS-XB 100 Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 8.7 x 11.2 x 8.7 cm

: 8.7 x 11.2 x 8.7 cm Weight: 274.99 grams

Pros Cons IP67 grade waterproof The charging cable could have been longer Dustproof Anti-UV coated body shell Deep bass Portable

2. Sony SRS-XV800 Bluetooth party speaker

Simply an inseparable companion for any party beast! It has a whopping 25 hours of battery life and an omnidirectional audio technology that spreads the sound to every corner of the room. The built-in lights give you the ambience of a clubhouse right in your living room.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XV800 Bluetooth party speaker:

Model: SRS-XV800

SRS-XV800 Colour: Black

Black Dimensions: 37.8 x 31.8 x 72.1 Cm

37.8 x 31.8 x 72.1 Cm Weight:18.5 Kg

Pros Cons Quality bass complemented by five tweeters at the back and front. A bit pricey Big woofer Additional microphone port for a perfect karaoke night. IPX4 grade water resistance

3. Wireless SONY MHC-V73D party speaker

This Sony loudspeaker is an absolute beast! Now nirvana will no longer be the monopoly of headphones! With a speaker this powerful, you can drown in no time an entire party squad in the immersive world of music. Along with its several cool features, it comes with omnidirectional technology and provisions for the perfect karaoke night.

Specifications of Wireless SONY MHC-V73D party speaker:

Model Number : MHC-V73D

: MHC-V73D Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 37 x 42.8 x 92.1 Cm

: 37 x 42.8 x 92.1 Cm Weight: 21.2 Kg

Pros Cons The function keys are splashproof and hence a great option for a poolside party. A bit heavy Built-in party lights Good quality audio Wireless party chain and the vocal fader technology

4. Sony SA-D40 multimedia speaker system

An absolute miracle of technology! A blessing from the music gods! This fantastic 4.1 channel multimedia Sony loudspeaker comes with jaw-dropping audio quality and deep bass with its mega 80-watt output and powerful sub-woofer. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and has an attractive design. What’s more, you get a year-long warranty with this device.

Specifications of Sony SA-D40 multimedia speaker system:

Model : SA-D40 C E12

: SA-D40 C E12 Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 10.6 x 18.8 x 9.6 cm

: 10.6 x 18.8 x 9.6 cm Weight: 8 Kg

Pros Cons Lightweight Durability could be improved Remote control technology Powerful sound Good quality bass Mini stereo input technology

5. SONY MHC-V43D wireless party speaker

This is an unmissable option if you are out in the market looking for some quality Sony loudspeaker. A unique feature of this device is its jet bass booster technology that ensures high-quality impactful audio, apart from that you get a motion gesture control with this product that lets you adjust the pitch and volume with mere motion of hands rather than pressing keys.

Specifications of SONY MHC-V43D wireless party speaker:

Model : MHC-V43D

: MHC-V43D Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 32.9 x 35 x 79.5 cm

: 32.9 x 35 x 79.5 cm Weight: 14.5 Kg

Pros Cons Built-in lighting system that blinks with the sound impact lending a neon jazz ambience to your party A bit heavy Good quality audio

6. Sony SRS-XP500 Bluetooth party speaker

With dual tweeters at the front side, this loudspeaker is a great option for a prolonged party. It has got a great battery life of 20 hours well suited for non-stop usage. The ambient lighting technology ensures an immersive visual well coupled with paunchy bass and high-quality audio. The fast charge feature guarantees 80 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XP500 Bluetooth party speaker:

Model : SRS-XP500

: SRS-XP500 Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : ‎29.49 x 27.51 x 57.2 cm

: ‎29.49 x 27.51 x 57.2 cm Weight: 11.2 Kg

Pros Cons Party connect technology that allows you to connect multiple speakers at the same time Durability could be improved Additional ports to plug in the mic and guitar Sleeky appearance

7. Sony HT-S20R soundbar with subwoofer and compact rear speakers

This home theatre system can act as a fantastic loudspeaker. It comes with a 400-watt powerful audio adorned with the Dolby technology. The technology offers 5.1 channels of surround audio coupled with a channel soundbar and rear speakers & sound woofer. All of these work in consort to provide heart-lifting audio music. Additionally, it comes with various sound options and multiple connectivity choices.

Specifications of Sony HT-S20R soundbar with subwoofer and compact rear speakers:

Model : HT-S20R

: HT-S20R Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : ‎8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm

: ‎8.6 x 76 x 5.2 cm Weight: 13 Kg

Pros Cons Dolby technology Lack of advanced equalizer adjustment options Easy to use Powerful audio Surround sound feature

8. Sony HT-S40R soundbar with subwoofer and compact rear speakers

In addition to all the features of the HT-S20R, this model comes with an upgraded amplifier and wireless rear speakers. This means hassle with annoying wires at the front and the back of the device making your living room less cluttered. Despite being wireless it never falls short of delivering top-notch audio with fantastic bass to complement your fiery dance moves at the party.

Specifications of Sony HT-S40R soundbar with subwoofer and compact rear speakers:

Model : HT-S40R

: HT-S40R Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : ‎84.38 x 34.7 x 24.79 cm

: ‎84.38 x 34.7 x 24.79 cm Weight: 454 grams

Pros Cons 600 watts of powerful audio Has only a single level of vocal enhancement Lightweight 5.1 amplifier channels

9. Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth party speaker

This is a lightweight portable loudspeaker with a fabulous playback time of 30 hours. It has an attractive dustproof design and is IPX66 grade splashproof built for poolside parties. Not only that, it has an efficient quick charge feature that allows it to run for 180 minutes with just 10 minutes of charging. The X-balanced speaker technology ensures great sound quality with deep punchy bass.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth party speaker:

Model : SRS-XG500

: SRS-XG500 Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : ‎46 x 25.58 x 21.49 cm

: ‎46 x 25.58 x 21.49 cm Weight: 5.58 Kg

Pros Cons Portable design The appearance could have been more attractive Input ports to provide for a karaoke night

10. Sony SRS-XP700 portable speaker

This is an ideal loudspeaker to party hard all night. It has a great playback time of 25 hours and is built with omnidirectional technology that spreads the party mood to all corners of the room. It is highly durable with an IPX4-grade waterproof feature. The quick charge option allows you to have three hours of playtime with only 10 minutes of dedicated charging.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XP700 portable speaker:

Model : SRS-XP700

: SRS-XP700 Colour : Black

: Black Dimensions : 36.68 x 31.29 x 69.29 cm

: 36.68 x 31.29 x 69.29 cm Weight: 16.9 Kg

Pros Cons Powerful bass A bit pricey Omnidirectional sound flow technology Wireless party connect X-balanced speaker technology

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony SRS-XB100 wireless Bluetooth speaker 16 hours playback portable Powerful bass Sony SRS-XV800 Bluetooth party speaker 25 hours playback Water-resistant Omnidirectional technology Wireless SONY MHC-V73D party speaker Durable Good audio In-built lighting Sony SA-D40 multimedia speaker system 80W audio Lightweight Deep bass SONY MHC-V43D wireless party speaker Jet bass booster Built-in lighting Motion control Sony SRS-XP500 Bluetooth party speaker 20 hours playback Party connect technology Fast charge Sony HT-S20R soundbar with subwoofer and compact rear speakers 400W audio Dolby technology Attractive looks Sony HT-S40R soundbar with subwoofer and compact rear speakers 600W audio Dolby technology Wireless rear speaker Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth party speaker Portable 30 hours of playback Quick charge Sony SRS-XP700 portable speaker 25 hours of playback Omnidirectional audio technology Durable

Best overall product

When the brand name is Sony, it explains a lot about the product. With years of reputation, this company is known to supply quality products at a reasonable price. Therefore, choosing the best out of all the top-notch products becomes difficult. According to our research, the Sony HT-S40R soundbar with a subwoofer and compact rear speakers is the best option. The reason is its 600-watt powerful audio that ensures soul-filling immersive audio throughout the party. When it comes to a party you don’t want a speaker whose audio output would be hushed out by the cheering and laughter among the guests. That’s absolutely terrible! With this device, you will have no such fear. The advanced technology ensures an even distribution of sound throughout the room, while the Dolby technology ensures a great quality audio output. This product is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 34,990.

The best value for money

The Sony SA-D40 multimedia speaker system is the overall best product. The reason is its decent audio output of 80 watts which ensures an immersive audio experience in any party. It comes with a big subwoofer and delivers a fantastic bass. Apart from being visually appealing, this device comes with a 4.1-channel system and can be controlled via a remote. It is lightweight and hence could be easily moved from one place to another. Thus it is an ideal option for an outdoor party. This device is available on Amazon for Rs. 10,490.

How to buy the best Sony loudspeakers for powerful sound?

A good quality loudspeaker is an absolute necessity for any party occasion. However, selecting one from an entire catalogue of its different variants can be confusing. This is because you can find yourself overwhelmed by the features. A better approach is to carry out your search based on certain parameters. In addition to our recommended list, you can select any Sony loudspeaker of your interest based on its sound output, bass, additional features like karaoke setting, built-lighting system or Dolby technology, price, and customer reviews. The last two parameters are extremely important, and we suggest you pay special attention to them. There are different products in different price ranges buy out the one you can afford. Also, never forget to read the customer reviews as those alone indicate the practical usability of the product.

FAQs

Question : Are Sony loudspeakers really worth it?

Ans : Absolutely. Unless you are not a fan of a good party.

Question : One parameter of utmost importance to look at in any loudspeaker?

Ans : The audio output is the most important feature of a loudspeaker. The higher the output the louder the loudspeaker can operate.

Question : Where can you buy a good quality Sony loudspeaker?

Ans : Amazon Shopping portal can be your first stop. There you get curated products from verified buyers. So no tension of authenticity.

