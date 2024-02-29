Best sound bar for TV: Top 10 options with slim design with powerful audio

Transform your home entertainment experience with our customised sound bar for TV options that give you fully immersive audio and wireless connectivity. These soundbars come in sleek designs and with powerful sound output. They are, therefore, equipped with an array of attributes that enhance your movie nights, gaming, and music listening, respectively. Pick out the ideal wireless TV soundbar to create your home theatre and enjoy the sound that suits your needs the best.

Equipped with Dolby Digital sound, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and optical connectivity, and many other add-on features, choose the right sound bar for your TV that makes it easy to interface your devices and create quality sound without wires. From stylish designs to powerful audio, these soundbars have groundbreaking sound technologies, user-friendly controls and a lot more. Upscale the sound of your TV, and listen to incredible high-quality audio with these great-sounding soundbars.

Read and find out which of the top 10 soundbars can provide the best audio with our handy guide.

1. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 2510 40W Output, Sleek soundbar

Upgrade your television sound with the ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 2510 Soundbar that enhances your TV viewing experience. The sound bar, with its ultramodern design and a 40W output, produces sounds. Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, USB, and AUX connections help you stream music wirelessly or connect with devices easily. Modern LED indicators give a stylish look. Upgrade your home entertainment system with the super chic and contemporary sound bar for TV.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 2510 40W Output, Sleek soundbar:

40W Output

Bluetooth 5.0

HDMI (ARC)

USB, AUX connectivity

Pros Cons Sleek and modern design Limited output power compared to some competitors Multiple connectivity options

2. JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar

Dump yourself in theatre-like audio with the JBL Cinema SB241 soundbar for TV. It is equipped with Dolby Digital sound, a 2.1-channel home theatre system, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and optical connection. This sound bar for TV comes with a remote control that gives you a hassle-free experience, and the stylish design makes your home entertainment centre a little more elegant and delightful.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar:

Dolby Digital Sound

Wired Subwoofer

HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and Optical Connectivity

110W Total Power Output

Pros Cons Dolby Digital sound for immersive audio Maybe bulkier compared to some other models Wired subwoofer for extra deep bass

3. pTron Newly Launched Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar

Experience the boom of your TV sound as you pair it with the pTron Jazz Pro 120W soundbar. This comes with multi-connectivity options like BT5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, and USB. There are equaliser modes in this soundbar for TV for movies, music, and news, as well as a remote control and LED display to ensure ease of use. The black design gives your home a touch of style without sacrificing a single bit of elegance when you buy this slim sound bar for television.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar:

120W Output

Multi-Connectivity

Equaliser Modes (Movie/Music/News)

Remote Control & LED Display

Pros Cons 120W output for powerful sound Some users may find the design less modern Multi-connectivity options

4. Philips Soundbar TAB8967 7.1 Ch (5.1.2)

Immerse yourself in the full surround sound from the Philips sound bar for TV TAB8967. Featuring 7.1 channels and Dolby Atmos, this soundbar provides awesome usage. Wireless subwoofers and speakers with up-firing technology result in a life-like sound experience. The wireless rear speakers with AI voice assistant in this soundbar for TV provide hands-free and feature-flexible control functions. Additionally, 780 watts of power will let you hear all the beats.

Specifications of Philips Soundbar TAB8967 7.1 Ch (5.1.2):

7.1 Ch (5.1.2) Real Surround

Dolby Atmos

Wireless Subwoofer

AI Voice Assistant

Pros Cons Real surround sound with Dolby Atmos Higher price point Wireless subwoofer for flexible placement

5. boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound

Kick up your audio experience to the next level with the Orion sound bar for TV by boAt. A significant amount of sound and a wide subwoofer let you feel the deep bass thump and crisp highs. The multi-compatibility modes and EQ control make the perfect set for your preferred sound. The dynamic LED lights and master remote control create an extra sense of style and comfort. Set your mood right and turn up the volume with the boAt Aavante Bar Orion home theatre Soundbar for your entertainment.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar with 160W RMS Signature Sound:

160W RMS Signature Sound

Multi-Compatibility Modes

Wired Subwoofer, EQ Controls

Pros Cons 160W RMS signature sound Some users may find the EQ controls confusing Dynamic LEDs for visual appeal

6. Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar with 120W Surround Sound

Plunge into the movie experience of the Mivi Fort Q120 sound bar for TV, with its deep, ripe sounds. The 120W surround sound design and 2.2 channel configuration make all the difference. Featuring two built-in subwoofers, multi-EQ and input modes, you can make necessary adjustments to your sound depending on your preferred sound if you buy this sound bar for TV. With Bluetooth v5.1, you can control your music via distance control.

Specifications of Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar with 120W Surround Sound:

120W Surround Sound

2.2 Channel soundbar

2 in-Built subwoofers

Multiple EQ Modes

Pros Cons 120W surround sound with in-built subwoofers Limited EQ and input modes compared to some competitors Made in India with Bluetooth v5.1

7. boAt AAVANTE Bar 3150D 260W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar

Feel the cinematic sound with the boAt AAVANTE 3150D sound bar for TV. Thanks to 260W output and Dolby Audio technology support, this TV speaker bar provides enough power and immersive experience to put you right into action! The wired subwoofer and the signature sound of these earbuds provide intense bass and pure high frequency. A variety of connection options, such as Bluetooth, HDMI, AUX, and USB, link your devices effortlessly.

Specifications of boAt AAVANTE Bar 3150D 260W 5.1 Channel Bluetooth Soundbar:

260W 5.1 Channel

Dolby Audio

Wired Subwoofer

Multiple Connectivity

Pros Cons 260W output with Dolby Audio May be bulky for smaller living spaces Signature sound for an immersive experience

8. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar

Dive into the world of intensively deep and powerful sound delivered by the GOVO SURROUND 900 soundbar for TV. Powerful 200 W and 6.5" subwoofer make up for rich sound and dynamic bass. It has BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, and USB connectivity, which connects your devices uninterruptedly. The remote-controlled LED display and four EQ modes help you to personalise your music. Get the best out of your home theatre setup with this soundbar for TV.

Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar:

200W Sound

Deep Bass from 6.5" Subwoofer

BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity

4 EQ Modes, Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display

Pros Cons 200W sound with deep bass Limited EQ modes compared to some competitors Sleek design with LED lights

9. CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar

Steer your audio to the next level with our CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar TV, offering 24W output and RGB gaming lights, bringing an enhanced immersive acoustic experience to your gaming. Having Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and built-in FM paired to TWS, you can easily hook up your options and listen to your preferred content. The rapid Snap Charge battery feature in this sound bar for TV provides a long-lasting performance; also, the multiport connection comes in a host of varieties. If you're watching TV, gaming or listening to music, this B24 Bluetooth Soundbar delivers an immersive sound for your perfect audio lifestyle.

Specifications of CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar:

24W Output

Gaming RGB Lights

Multi-Connectivity

Fast SnapCharge Battery, Multiport Connectivity

Pros Cons Vibrant RGB lights for gaming atmosphere Lower output power compared to some competitors Fast SnapCharge battery for on-the-go use

10. Kratos 20W Sound Bar with Vibrant RGB Lights

Tune up your audio with the Kratos 20W SoundBar for TV with RGB and deep and rich bass. Its 2000 mAh battery allows up to 10 hours of play for non-stop entertainment. Multi-mode connectivity helps you connect with your devices and have your favourite content. The space-saving appearance and its flexible connectivity make this Sound Bar the ideal supplement for TV audio enhancement for every home.

Specifications of Kratos 20W Sound Bar with Vibrant RGB Lights:

20W Output

Vibrant RGB Lights

Rich Bass

2000 mAH Battery

10 Hours Playtime

Pros Cons Vibrant RGB lights for visual appeal Lower output power compared to some competitors Long-lasting battery for extended use

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 2510 40W Output Bluetooth 5.0 HDMI (ARC) JBL Cinema SB241 Dolby Digital Sound Wired Subwoofer HDMI ARC pTron Jazz Pro 120W 120W Output Multi-Connectivity Equaliser Modes (Movie/Music/News) Philips Soundbar TAB8967 Real Surround (7.1 Ch) Dolby Atmos Wireless Subwoofer boAt Aavante Bar Orion 160W RMS Signature Sound BT v5.3 Multi-Compatibility Modes Mivi Fort Q120 120W Surround Sound 2 in-Built Subwoofers Multiple EQ and Input Modes boAt AAVANTE Bar 3150D 260W 5.1 Channel Dolby Audio Multiple Connectivity GOVO GOSURROUND 900 200W Sound Deep Bass from 6.5" Subwoofer 4 EQ Modes CrossBeats Blaze B24 24W Gaming RGB Lights Fast SnapCharge Battery Kratos 20W Sound Bar Vibrant RGB Lights Rich Bass 2000 mAH Battery, 10 Hours Playtime

Best value for money

Coming up with an extraordinary performance at a reasonable price point, the product that becomes the best value for money in the market is the pTron Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar. This soundbar for TV has 120W output, with a wired subwoofer and multi-connectivity features through BT5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, and USB.

With equaliser modes, you can personalise your audio experience and the remote control and LED display make operation easy. These features and lower prices than its competitors make the pTron Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar the best choice.

Best overall product

JBL Cinema SB241 Soundbar is the best overall product with its superb audio quality, immersive Dolby Digital sound system, and powerful wired subwoofer. Whether you're watching movies, gaming or streaming music, the versatility of its connectivity options, which include HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and optical, is unmatched, guaranteeing smooth integration with several devices.

Additional features include a remote control, 2.1 channels and a 110W power output that provides an unbeatable experience. The JBL Cinema SB241 Soundbar for TV is a perfect choice for all who wish to have an extraordinary audio experience with its combination of top sound quality, connectivity, and classy design.

How to choose The Soundbar For TV?

To choose the right soundbar for TV, consider these main factors:

Audio Quality: Look for a soundbar with top-notch speakers and sufficient power output so you can have proper audio and special effects.

Connectivity: Consider connecting options like HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, optical, and AUX, making sure they are also compatible with your TV and other devices.

Size and Design: Match the placement between the soundbar and your TV correctly. Also, focus on the dimensions and the soundbar's style.

Additional Features: Search for functions like remote control, EQ modes, LED display, and voice assistants for better functions, convenience and power.

Reviews: Check the ratings and reviews before buying from customers who have bought them.

FAQs

Question : How can we define a soundbar?

Ans : It is a slim speaker system that augments your television's audio quality.

Question : What kind of technologies do soundbars use?

Ans : It receives the sound signals and records them as audio.

Question : Can a soundbar provide an alternative to a home theatre system?

Ans : While soundbars do improve sound quality, they will not become an alternative to a home theatre.

Question : What size of soundbar should I have for my TV?

Ans : An ideal soundbar is either of the same width or a bit smaller than a TV.

Question : What is the way of connecting a soundbar to a TV?

Ans : HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, or Bluetooth are different ways used to connect a soundbar to a TV.

