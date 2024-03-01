Best soundbar: 10 selections for all-encompassing home audio experience

Craving film soundtracks without the movie free tag? Enhance your film nights, music activities and gaming adventures with the best soundbar! With the Indian market today offering many options from different companies and various prize brackets, you could feel overwhelmed. Don't worry, audio fans! From price range pleasant gems to featured powerhouses, we've got you protected. Whether you're a movie buff craving cinematic surround sound, a music lover seeking crystal-clear audio, a bass-loving maestro, or a casual viewer just wanting a step up, this is your one-stop shop.

We'll unveil the top contenders, compare their features, and translate all that tech jargon into human language. Dive into the immersive Dolby Atmos sound, heart-pounding bass, clean dialogue, or even voice assistant integration. Explore our top picks for the best soundbar that offers both quality and affordability.

1. boAt Aavante Orion Soundbar

The boat Avante Orion Soundbar is a small, compact audio device with a sleek aesthetic design. Despite its small size, this soundbar packs a punch and is surely one of the best soundbars in its price range.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Orion Soundbar:

160W sound output

2.1 channel wireless subwoofer

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, HDMI and USB support

Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, HDMI and USB support Different equaliser settings for different occasions

Compact and sleek design

Priced at ₹ 6,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Mediocre Sound Quality Sleek design Plastic Build

2. boAt Aavante Bar 3150D

The Aavante Bar 3150 from boAt is a very good option for budget-conscious people looking to buy a powerful, immersive home audio device. The soundbar is sleek and minimalistic in design. Staying true to bringing quality on a budget, this boAt product is one to look out for.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 3150D:

200W powerful audio output

60W wired subwoofer for that extra bass

boAt Signature Sound quality with rich undertones

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support Priced at ₹ 10,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy Installation Wired Subwoofer Good Sound Quality for the price Lacks Dolby Atmos

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS

At the price it is given, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO is a beast that can rock anyone with a huge total sound output of 525 Watts. The setup gives a cinematic experience at home for an affordable price, making it one of the best soundbars in its price range.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS:

Total Sound Output of 525W

150W Subwoofer, 225W Soundbar - Triple Drivers

2x Wireless Satellites each of 75W

Essence of Sound with Dolby 5.1 surround sound

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support Priced at ₹ 15,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2x Wireless Satellites Hassle to set up Good Combined Sound Output Okay Build quality

4. JBL Cinema SB190

The JBL Cinema SB190 JBL SOUNDBAR combines high-quality sound, convenient wireless audio bar streaming, and a space-saving design that provides the best sound quality for your TV viewing experience.

Specifications of JBL Cinema SB190:

Sound output of 380-watt

Wireless subwoofers provide depth and richness to audio quality

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support The soundbar has JBL Surround Soundbar technology

Compact and sleek design

Easy to install operations

Priced at ₹ 19,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless Subwoofer Higher price than expected. JBL Surround Soundbar Technology Lacks True Dolby Atmos

5. Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL)

The Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) hits a sweet spot when it comes to balancing between a budget and an immersive audio experience, whether it is watching videos or movies or listening to your favourite artists. The software optimization of one of the best soundbars greatly enhances the Samsung.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL):

Combined Sound Output of 520W

2 wireless subwoofers that give depth to audio and provide rich bass to sounds

It comes with a Dolby 5.1 channel that gives 3D sound effects

Dolby Atmos/DTS Virtual:X provided

Different sound modes for different occasions

Bluetooth Multi Connection gives control to two mobiles

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support Priced at ₹ 23,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dolby Atmos / DTS Virtual:X Mediocre Bass Wireless Subwoofer Only Bluetooth 5.0 at this price

6. Sony HT-S40R Soundbar

This offering from Sony stands out as it offers a clutter-free surround sound experience all around the room. Combined with Sony's tried and tested sound delivery technology, Dolby Audio gives one of the best auditory feelings. Whether it is movies or songs, this is one of the best soundbars to watch out for.

Specifications of Sony HT-S40R Soundbar:

600W powerful sound output

Wireless Subwoofers

Voice enhancement mode for clearer audio

Dolby 5.1 channel surround sound

Dolby Digital provided

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support Priced at ₹ 26,019

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 600W Sound Output No Dolby Atmos Excellent Sound Quality

7. JBL Bar 500 Pro Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

A state-of-the-art audio system that redefines your home entertainment experience. As part of the best soundbar line-up in JBL, the Bar 500 Pro combines cutting-edge technology with JBL's signature sound quality for an immersive and captivating audio performance.

Specifications of JBL Bar 500 Pro Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer:

590-watt output power

10-inch down-firing wireless subwoofer

Dolby Atmos and Multi-beam surround sound

PureVoice dialogue enhancement technology

Built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support Chromecast and Amazon Alexa built-in

It has 4K Dolby Vision using HDMI eARC passthrough

Priced at ₹ 49,806

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 590W Powerful Sound Output No detachable Multi-beam Dolby Atmos Comparatively Large

8. Sonos Beam 2 Soundbar

It is one of the best compact and elegantly designed as one of the best soundbars out there that provides a rich, vibrant, home cinema soundbar experience. The ease of controlling this beautiful device with voice controls often stumps people. Detailed audio that fills the room and makes movies even better.

Specifications of Sonos Beam 2 Soundbar:

250-watt output power

Dolby Atmos surround sound

Dialogue enhancement technology

Built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay 2

Amazon Alexa built-in

TruePlay sound tuning for music

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth 5, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support Priced at ₹ 59,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid TruePlay Sound Technology Lesser Sound output at 250W Dolby Atmos Expensive

9. Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The offering from Bose delivers excellent, rich sound and an elevated immersive experience, giving impactful audio that makes you feel like you are part of the action. It is a smart soundbar with voice control. A separate chip for voice enhancement makes dialogues crystal clear, even in deep action scenes, making it one of the best soundbars.

Specifications of Bose Smart Soundbar 900:

True Dolby Atmos surround sound

Dual upward-firing dipole speakers specifically engineered for Bose

Bose Voice4Video Technology for voice commands

Built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay 2

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in

DTS:X support

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support

Bluetooth 5, AUX, HDMI, Optical and USB support Priced at ₹ 72,999

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great Sound Quality Pricey Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Multi-room experience requires additional speakers

10. Sony Ht-A7000 A Series Soundbar

Premium soundbar systems from Sony. This is one of the best soundbars that really takes the audio game to another level with easy setup procedures and an ever-impressive audio quality. True surround sound experience from one of the best in the business. The thuds and the deep bass are to die for, be it movies or music; this soundbar takes it like a pro and never ceases to disappoint.

Specifications of Sony Ht-A7000 A Series Soundbar:

True Dolby Atmos surround sound in 7.1.2 ch

360-degree Spatial Audio Mapping creates surround sound like never before

Sound calibration to the environment ensures the best audio

Built-in Wi-Fi with AirPlay 2

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in

Hi-Res audio support

DTS:X support

Bluetooth, Optical, and HDMI connectivity with 8K/4K HDR passthrough provide stunning vivid visuals

Priced at ₹ 1,24,990

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hi-Res support Overkill for many Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Expensive

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Aavante Orion Soundbar Affordable Bluetooth 5.3 available 2.1 channel wireless subwoofer boAt Aavante Bar 3150D Easy Installation Good Sound Quality for the price Slim design ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 2x Wireless Satellites Good Combined Sound Output Dolby 5.1 surround sound JBL Cinema SB190 Wireless Subwoofer JBL Surround Soundbar Technology Compact Design Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) Dolby Atmos /DTS Virtual:X Wireless Subwoofer Appealing Design Sony HT-S40R Soundbar Powerful 600W Sound Output Excellent Sound Quality Wireless Subwoofers JBL Bar 500 Pro Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer 590W Powerful Sound Output Dolby Atmos 4K Dolby Vision passthrough Sonos Beam 2 Soundbar Dolby Atmos TruePlay Sound Sleek Design Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Great Sound Quality Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Bose Voice4Video Sony Ht-A7000 A Series Soundbar Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Hi-Res support True Dolby Atmos surround sound in 7.1.2 ch

Best overall product

The boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar reigns as the ultimate choice due to its outstanding features. Delivering 160W RMS Signature Sound, it ensures immersive audio across media formats. Its 2.1 CH configuration enriches movies and music alike. With Bluetooth v5.3 and Multi-Compatibility Modes, seamless pairing with various devices is guaranteed. The wired subwoofer enhances bass for a powerful audio experience, while EQ Controls enable personalized sound profiles. Dynamic LEDs add visual appeal, complementing any decor. Finished in Pitch Black, its sleek design elevates any entertainment setup. The Master Remote Control simplifies operation, making the boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar a standout option.

Best value for money

The Sony HT-S40R Soundbar is the best soundbar for the value of money at Rs. 26,019 for the general diaspora, as it gives the Sony-level sound quality, which we have all grown to love. The soundbar gives a decent listening experience, be it movies or songs or any audio media for that matter. The bass and sound output are enough for a decent-sized room to fill with immersive audio.

How to buy the best soundbar

To truly make the most of your best soundbar, picking the best soundbar can feel like picking out a new pet—exciting but overwhelming! Don't worry; we are here to help you navigate the sound jungle and find the perfect soundbar for your home. The main things to keep in mind are your taste, budget, connectivity and sound output. If possible, try to audition some soundbars before you buy. See how they sound in a space similar to yours. Remember, the best soundbar is the one that fits your needs, budget, and listening style. With a little planning and these tips, you'll be rocking out to amazing sound in no time!

FAQs

Question : What are the top things to consider while shopping for a soundbar?

Ans : The top things to consider while shopping for a soundbar include sound quality, power output, and connectivity.

Question : Which TVs are compatible with soundbar speakers?

Ans : Almost all TVs that have an HDMI port are compatible with the entire range of soundbars. Smart TVs can also connect to speakers via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi (if supported).

Question : Which is the budget offering for soundbars?

Ans : There are many budget soundbars available in the market for users. It all comes down to the preference of the person. A suitable suggestion for many would be the Sony HT-S40R, which gives decent performance for the buck.

Question : Does Sound Output have an important role?

Ans : A higher sound output does not guarantee a premium quality sound. While power output is important, it shouldn't be the sole factor for choosing a soundbar.

Question : Is a soundbar worth it in 2024?

Ans : Absolutely, the best soundbars bring about an immersive audio experience and can elevate the thrill of watching movies and listening to music. Choose the best soundbars from our list and enjoy your audio.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

