Best soundbar deals 2025 with up to 50% off for powerful home entertainment

The Amazon sale 2025 adds even more value by featuring top brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, Samsung, and Zebronics. From compact models with Bluetooth connectivity to premium bars with Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofers, there’s something here for every type of listener.

Samsung’s HW-B750D/XL delivers powerful 400W 5.1 channel surround sound with Dolby Digital 5.1ch and DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio. The set includes a wireless subwoofer with bass boost and center-firing speakers for exceptional dialogue clarity. It supports multiple sound modes such as Game, Night, and Adaptive Sound for versatile listening experiences.

Connectivity is comprehensive, featuring HDMI In/Out with eARC, Optical, Bluetooth, and USB playback. The soundbar also supports wall mounting and comes with Samsung’s free installation service.

Specifications Output Power 400 watts Channels 5.1 channel (6 speakers) Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI In/Out (eARC), Optical, USB Special Features DTS Virtual:X, Adaptive Sound, Bass Boos Mounting Type Wall mount

The LG SQ75TR offers robust 600W output with a 5.1.1 channel configuration, including a unique centre up-firing speaker that enhances dialogue clarity. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for 3D surround sound along with a wireless subwoofer and wireless rear speakers.

Designed to pair seamlessly with LG QNED TVs via the QNED Synergy Bracket, it combines style and function, featuring AI Sound Pro technology for optimised audio based on content type.

Specifications Output Power 600 watts Channels 5.1.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth wireless, Wireless subwoofer and rear speakers Special Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro, Center Up-Firing Speaker Mounting Type Wall mount

The LG S65TR delivers immersive 600W 5.1 channel surround sound supported by Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround. It includes wireless rear speakers with built-in receivers for clutter-free setups, plus a wireless subwoofer for deep bass performance.

AI Sound Pro technology intelligently adjusts sound profiles according to the content, while WOW Interface enables easy control through compatible LG TVs, offering a smooth and engaging audio experience.

Specifications Output Power 600 watts Channels 5.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, Wireless rear speakers, Wireless subwoofer Special Features AI Sound Pro, WOW Interface Mounting Type Wall mount

Samsung’s HW-Q600C/XL provides 360W power with a 3.1.2 channel setup featuring 9 built-in speakers including 2 up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD 3D audio. Q-Symphony technology integrates the soundbar seamlessly with compatible Samsung TVs for an enhanced surround experience.

It includes a wireless subwoofer for powerful bass and supports 4K HDR Video Pass-through with HDMI eARC and Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications Output Power 360 watts Channels 3.1.2 channel (9 speakers) Connectivity HDMI In/Out (eARC), Optical, Bluetooth, USB Special Features Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD, Q-Symphony Mounting Type Wall mount

The GOVO GOSURROUND 999 soundbar offers 660W peak output with a 5.2 channel configuration, including dual 6.5-inch subwoofers for deep bass. The soundbar supports true Dolby Atmos audio and comes with a DSP-enabled subwoofer enhancing sound clarity and depth.

It supports versatile connectivity options: HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth 5.3. Features include 3 EQ modes (Movie, News, Music) and an LED display for easy control via remote or panel.

Specifications Output Power 660 watts peak Channels 5.2 channel Connectivity Dual 6.5-inch subwoofers and dual satellites Special Features: 3 equalizer modes, LED Display, DSP-enabled subwoofer

JBL Cinema SB271 delivers 220 watts of output with a 2.1 channel audio system, including a powerful wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass. It supports Dolby Digital audio for immersive sound performance.

Connectivity includes HDMI ARC, Optical inputs, and Bluetooth for wireless streaming. Dedicated voice enhancement mode clarifies dialogue, making it ideal for movies and TV shows.

Specifications Output Power 220 watts Channels 2.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Special Features Wireless subwoofer, Dolby Digital, Voice Enhancement Mode Mounting Type Wall mount

JBL Bar 1000 Pro offers an astonishing 880 watt output with an 11.1 channel setup including a 10-inch down-firing wireless subwoofer and detachable battery-powered rear surround speakers. It supports true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with MultiBeam technology for 3D immersive audio.

The system features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and Alexa compatibility, delivering premium home theater performance with complete wireless freedom.

Specifications Output Power 880 watts Channels 11.1 channel (7.1.4) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, USB, Optical Speakers Detachable wireless rear speakers, 10” wireless subwoofer, up-firing drivers Special Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MultiBeam, Alexa Integration

The Sony HT-S20R provides 400 watts real 5.1 channel surround sound with separate rear speakers and wireless subwoofer. It supports Dolby Digital for a cinematic audio experience from a compact system.

It offers Bluetooth streaming and multiple input options including USB, HDMI, and Optical connectivity, balancing ease of use with immersive, room-filling sound.

Specifications Output Power 400 watts Channels 5.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Special Features Dolby Digital, Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers Mounting Type Wall mount

Sony’s HT-S60 delivers 1000 watts power with a real 5.1 channel surround system including wireless rear speakers and a subwoofer. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for an immersive cinematic experience.

Voice Zoom 3 improves dialogue clarity while the BRAVIA Connect app simplifies setup and control. The system also emphasizes eco-friendly design with recycled materials.

Specifications Output Power 1000 watts Channels 5.1 channel Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Special Features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Voice Zoom 3, Wireless rear speakers Mounting Type Wall mount

Bose TV Speaker is a compact 2.0 channel soundbar designed to boost TV audio clarity, particularly for dialogue, via a dedicated vocal enhancement mode. It delivers natural wide stereo sound with two angled full-range drivers.

Easy Bluetooth pairing, HDMI ARC, and Optical inputs allow flexible connection options. The package includes a remote control to access dialogue mode and bass boost, with options for wall or tabletop placement.

Specifications Channels 2.0 stereo Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Special Features Dialogue Mode, Bass Boost, Remote control Mounting Type Tabletop or Wall mount

