Best soundbar under ₹10000: 10 options for affordable sound excellence

Soundbars have become an essential part of any home entertainment system. They provide a sleek and compact solution to improve the audio quality without the clutter of multiple speakers. However, finding the perfect soundbar can be daunting, especially when you're on a budget. That's where the best soundbar under ₹10,000 comes into the picture, offering affordable excellence in sound quality.

Purchasing a soundbar doesn't necessarily mean breaking the bank. With technological advancements, you can find a soundbar that fits your budget. Under the price range of ₹10,000, these soundbars offer an immersive audio experience, making them a wise investment for your home theatre setup.

Not only do these soundbars provide an impressive sound experience, but they also add aesthetic value with their sleek and modern design. They are easy to install and can be placed anywhere, making them a perfect fit for small apartments or living rooms. Here, we will take a closer look at the best soundbars under ₹10,000 and explore their features, performance, and value for money. So, if you're looking to elevate your TV's audio quality without breaking your budget, look at the budget soundbar with subwoofers and keep reading to find out the soundbar deals under ₹10,000. We have got you covered!

1. ZEBRONICS ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO Soundbar

This soundbar enhances your TV viewing experience and adds a touch of elegance to your living room. Equipped with advanced Dolby technology, this best soundbar under ₹10,000 delivers powerful and crystal clear sound, making you feel like you're in a movie theatre. Its wireless Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect your devices and easily play your favourite music conveniently.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO Soundbar:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model Name: ZEB-JUKE BAR

ZEB-JUKE BAR Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Special Feature: Remote Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced Dolby technology None Sleek and compact design

2. Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar

With 120W surround sound and 2 built-in subwoofers, this 2.2-channel soundbar will bring your entertainment to life. The multiple EQ and input modes in this best soundbar under ₹10,000 allow you to customize your sound experience to fit your preferences. The remote accessibility in this best audio bar under 10k makes it easy to control from the comfort of your couch. And with Bluetooth v5.1, you can easily connect your devices and enjoy seamless streaming.

Specifications of Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar:

Brand: Mivi

Mivi Model Name: Soundbar

Soundbar Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Special Feature: Bluetooth, Surround Sound System

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 120W surround sound Bulky size Multiple EQ and input modes

3. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3500

This soundbar offers powerful, crystal-clear sound with its 60W output and features multiple connectivity options such as Bluetooth, USB, and AUX. This best soundbar under ₹10,000 also comes with a remote control for easy operation and allows you to customize the sound according to your preference with its built-in equalizer.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3500:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model Name: ZEB-JUKE BAR

ZEB-JUKE BAR Speaker Type: Subwoofer; Soundbar; Surround Sound

Subwoofer; Soundbar; Surround Sound Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 60W output Possible sound customization limitations Multiple connectivity options

4. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 2510

Stream your favourite music, movies, or TV shows wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0 technology easily. This best soundbar under ₹10,000 also features HDMI (ARC), USB, and AUX connectivity options, giving you various ways to connect and enjoy your media. The LED indicator adds a touch of modernity to its design, while the included remote control of this high-performance budget soundbar allows for convenient and effortless control of the soundbar.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 2510:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model Name: ZEB-JUKE BAR

ZEB-JUKE BAR Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth 5.0 technology Reliance on remote control LED indicator

5. Carvaan Saregama Musicbar CB120

This 60W soundbar comes loaded with 1000 pre-loaded songs, ensuring that you can listen to your favourite tunes anytime, anywhere. With features like FM, Bluetooth, HDMI, co-axial, auxiliary input, and USB, you have a variety of options to play your music. The cherry on top of this best soundbar under ₹10,000 is the remote control, making it convenient to control your music playback. This is a value-for-money soundbar.

Specifications of Carvaan Saregama Musicbar CB120:

Brand: Carvaan

Carvaan Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, wireless

Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, wireless Special Feature: Remote Control, Radio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1000 pre-loaded songs Remote control Multiple connectivity options

6. GOVO GOSURROUND 430

This 2.0 channel best soundbar under ₹10,000 boasts an impressive 80 watts of power, with an RMS output of 60 watts. Its sleek design and wireless Bluetooth connectivity make it a stylish and convenient addition to any living room. But what sets this affordable soundbar high quality from other soundbars is its added HDMI and optical connection features.

Specifications of GOVO GOSURROUND 430:

Brand: GOVO

GOVO Model Name: GOSURROUND

GOSURROUND Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 80 watts of power None HDMI and Optical connections

7. Blaupunkt SBA01 REKURVE Soundbar

This powerful soundbar under ₹10,000 delivers immersive audio with its 2.0 channel sound system and 100W peak power output. Its stylish design will complement any home entertainment setup. This best soundbar, under ₹10,000, also features multiple connectivity options such as AUX, USB, and HDMI, making it versatile and convenient.

Specifications of Blaupunkt SBA01 REKURVE Soundbar:

Brand: Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt Model Name: SBA01 REKURVE

SBA01 REKURVE Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 100W peak power output Size Multiple connectivity options

8. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 1500

With a 20W output, this mini soundbar packs a punch and delivers crystal clear sound with punchy bass. The best part? This best soundbar under ₹10,000 is portable and can be taken with you wherever you go, thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery. Connect to your devices effortlessly via Bluetooth 5.0, or use the mSD and AUX ports for even more options.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 1500:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model Name: ZEB-JUKE BAR

ZEB-JUKE BAR Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable Lower output power Bluetooth 5.0 technology

9. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini Soundbar

Equipped with a powerful 16W output, this soundbar promises to elevate your audio experience. This best soundbar under ₹10,000 supports multiple connectivity options such as USB, SD card, and AUX and even has a built-in FM radio. But that's not all; the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) feature allows you to connect two soundbars for a truly immersive sound experience.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini Soundbar:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model Name: Zeb-Vita Plus (Black)

Zeb-Vita Plus (Black) Speaker Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid TWS feature Lower output power Multiple connectivity options

10. GOVO Gosurround 300

Boasting 25 watts of power and equipped with two 52mm drivers, this 2.0 channel soundbar delivers crystal clear sound with rich bass. With a built-in 2000 mAh battery in this best soundbar under ₹10,000, you can take your music on the go and enjoy hours of uninterrupted playtime. The multicoloured LED lights add a touch of style to your setup, creating the perfect ambience for any occasion.

Specifications of GOVO Gosurround 300:

Brand: GOVO

GOVO Model Name: GOSURROUND 300

GOSURROUND 300 Speaker Type: Soundbar

Soundbar Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in battery Lower output power Multicolour LED lights

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ZEBRONICS ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO DOLBY Wireless Bluetooth Single Soundbar Advanced Dolby technology Sleek and compact design Wireless Bluetooth connectivity Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar with 120W Surround Sound 120W surround sound Multiple EQ and input modes Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3500 60W output Multiple connectivity options Built-in equalizer ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 2510 Bluetooth 5.0 technology LED indicator HDMI (ARC), USB, and AUX connectivity Carvaan Saregama Musicbar CB120 1000 pre-loaded songs Multiple connectivity options Remote control GOVO GOSURROUND 430 80 watts of power HDMI and Optical connections Sleek design Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar 100W peak power output Multiple connectivity options Stylish design ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 1500 Portable Bluetooth 5.0 technology Rechargeable battery ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus Mini 16W Soundbar TWS feature Multiple connectivity options Built-in FM radio GOVO Gosurround 300 Built-in battery Multicolour LED lights Two 52mm drivers

Best overall product

The Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO DOLBY Wireless Bluetooth Single Soundbar stands out as the best overall product. With its design and features, it is the best overall product for your home entertainment needs. The first thing that catches the eye is the soundbar's modern and stylish design. This best soundbar under ₹10,000 is designed to fit seamlessly into any home decor, whether mounted on the wall or placed on a shelf. But what truly sets the ZEB-JUKE BAR 3800 PRO apart is its impressive sound quality. Equipped with Dolby technology, this soundbar delivers crystal clear audio with powerful bass that will enhance your movie-watching or music-listening experience. It also supports connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Optical IN, and HDMI ARC, giving you the flexibility to connect it to various devices.

Best value for money

The Carvaan Saregama Musicbar CB120 is the best value-for-money product. One of the most impressive features of this soundbar is its 1000 pre-loaded songs. With a variety of genres, including the timeless classics from Saregama, you can enjoy a never-ending playlist without having to connect to any external device. And suppose you do want to play your own music. In that case, the soundbar offers multiple connectivity options such as FM, Bluetooth, HDMI, co-axial, auxiliary in, and USB, catering to all your needs. The 60W soundbar delivers a powerful and clear audio experience.

How to find the best soundbar

Here are some tips to help you find the best soundbar under ₹10,000:

1. Determine your budget: Deciding how much you're willing to spend on a soundbar is essential.

2. Consider the design and size: Soundbars come in different shapes and sizes. Consider the dimensions of your TV and the space available in your room to find a soundbar that fits perfectly.

3. Look for sound quality: Sound quality is crucial when choosing a soundbar. Look for features like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for an immersive and realistic audio experience.

4. Connectivity options: A good soundbar should have many connectivity options.

5. Read reviews: Take some time to read reviews from other users.

6. Visit a store: It's always a good idea to visit a store and listen to the soundbar before purchasing.

FAQs

Question : What is a soundbar?

Ans : A soundbar is a slim and elongated speaker that is designed to enhance the audio experience of your TV or home theatre system.

Question : Why should I buy a soundbar?

Ans : Soundbars are known for their space-saving design and improved sound quality. They offer a convenient solution for those who want to upgrade their TV's audio without breaking the bank.

Question : Can I use a soundbar with any TV?

Ans : Yes, soundbars are compatible with almost all types of TVs, including plasma, LCD, LED, and even older CRT models. They can also be connected to other devices, such as DVD/Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and streaming devices.

Question : Are there any additional features I should look for?

Ans : Some soundbars come with additional features such as Bluetooth connectivity, voice control, and a built-in subwoofer for enhanced bass.

Question : What factors should I consider when purchasing a soundbar?

Ans : Consider your room size, desired audio quality, connectivity options, and budget when buying a soundbar. Look for features like Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and compatibility with your existing devices. Additionally, consider the brand reputation and customer reviews to ensure reliability and performance.

