Best soundbar under ₹10000 now comes at a discount of up to 75%: Top 10 picks from noteworthy brands

A soundbar under ₹10000 makes TV watching much more enjoyable. The best soundbar gives crisp dialogue, warm tones, and just the right amount of bass to fill your room. It replaces the flat sound of built-in TV speakers with depth and clarity. Setup takes only a few minutes, and the sleek design fits neatly below your TV without taking up space.

Our Picks Product Rating Price boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus, Dolby Audio, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1CH Wired Subwoofer,Multiple Ports & EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details ₹6,499 Check Details AKAI Soundbar 120W RMS with Remote - 1 Year Warranty | 2.1 Channel Bar with 2.25" Sub-Woofer | 3D Sound Effect, LED Display, HDMI ARC,EQ Modes | Supports TV & Smartphone (SigmaX-120 Pro) View Details ₹7,115 Check Details Mivi Hip Hop 500 Soundbar [New Launch], 120 Watts, 2.2 Channel, HDMI, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, Remote Control, Made in India with Dual Built-in Subwoofers and Speakers View Details ₹3,599 Check Details CrossBeats Blaze B30 Bluetooth 30W Soundbar Gaming RGB Light, AUX, BT, SD Card, USB &FM, 8 Hrs Playtime Fast Charge Sound bar Smart tv with Built-in mic, Speaker for Mobile, PC, Laptop (B30 (New)) View Details ₹1,999 Check Details Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-T42E/XL, Black, 2.1 Channel) View Details ₹8,998 Check Details View More

You can easily connect it through Bluetooth, HDMI, or AUX, depending on your device. Volume control and mode selection are simple and intuitive. A soundbar for TV brings that extra punch to action scenes and adds detail to soft music tracks. For anyone who spends time watching films or streaming content, this upgrade offers a richer experience while staying budget-friendly.

This boAt soundbar delivers 160W of signature sound with Dolby Audio support for rich, detailed performance. The 2.1 channel setup with a wired subwoofer brings depth to every beat. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, AUX, and USB for effortless pairing with devices. With dedicated EQ modes for music, movies, and news, it adjusts sound to content. The elegant design and master remote make it a simple yet powerful choice among soundbars under ₹10000.

The AKAI SigmaX 120 Pro soundbar offers 120W RMS output with a powerful subwoofer that enhances bass depth. It comes with multiple EQ modes for tailored sound and Bluetooth V5.3 for stable connectivity. The HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, and USB ports ensure wide compatibility. Its sleek design includes an LED display and remote control for easy use. With reliable performance and stylish appeal, this soundbar under ₹10000 suits modern entertainment setups perfectly.

The GOBOULT Bassbox X180 soundbar produces 180W of immersive surround sound through a 2.1 channel setup. It features DSP technology for precise tuning and multiple EQ modes for movies, music, and news. Connectivity options include HDMI, Bluetooth, AUX, optical, and USB for versatile use. Its wall-mount-ready design adds to its modern appeal. With strong bass and dynamic clarity, it stands out as a powerful soundbar under ₹10000 for home entertainment.

The Mivi Hip Hop 500 delivers 120W of clear, dynamic audio with dual built-in subwoofers. This 2.2 channel soundbar connects easily through HDMI, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, or USB. Designed for convenience, it comes with a remote for quick control of sound settings. Its compact form fits perfectly on tables or media units. Made in India, this soundbar under ₹10000 combines performance and practicality for an enjoyable viewing or listening experience.

The CrossBeats Blaze B30 soundbar brings 30W of crisp HD sound powered by two premium speakers and four passive radiators. It includes RGB lights that enhance the mood and a karaoke-ready setup. The soundbar supports Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM, and SD cards for flexible playback. Compact and portable, it doubles as a gaming or music companion. With up to eight hours of playtime, it is one of the most fun soundbars under ₹10000.

The Samsung HW-T42E soundbar delivers 150W output with Dolby Digital support for rich, cinematic audio. It includes a built-in woofer for strong bass and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless convenience. The soundbar offers optical and USB inputs, along with multiple sound modes. Its compact design fits easily in any space and complements modern interiors. Offering premium sound quality and easy installation, it remains a reliable choice for anyone seeking a soundbar under ₹10000.

The JBL Cinema SB510 produces powerful 200W audio through a 3.1 channel system with a built-in subwoofer. Dolby Audio enhances every detail, while the dedicated centre channel ensures clear dialogue. Bluetooth connectivity allows seamless wireless streaming from devices. HDMI ARC enables simple one-cable setup. The soundbar delivers impactful sound in a compact design, making it an impressive option among soundbars under ₹10000 for immersive home viewing and entertainment.

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 7400 PRO offers 400W RMS power with a 5.1 channel system. It includes a 6.5-inch subwoofer and dual rear satellites that produce theatre-like surround sound. HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, and Bluetooth options ensure versatile connectivity. A clear LED display and remote control add convenience, while the wall-mount design saves space. With its high wattage and premium sound clarity, this soundbar under ₹10000 enhances every movie or music experience.

The GOVO GoSurround 955 delivers 200W of power through a 5.1 channel setup with a DSP-enabled subwoofer. It offers three EQ modes for movies, music, and news. The soundbar supports Bluetooth, HDMI, optical, AUX, and USB connections for easy pairing. An LED display and stylish remote simplify control. Designed for deep bass and clean dialogue, it performs impressively for its price, making it one of the best soundbars under ₹10000 for home use.

The Portronics Sound Slick 5 produces 80W of high-quality wireless sound for home entertainment. It includes different sound modes to match varied content types and connects through Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and optical ports. The scratch-resistant finish adds a premium look, while its compact design fits neatly into any space. Despite its small size, it delivers punchy, detailed audio, making it a practical and stylish soundbar under ₹10000 for daily listening.