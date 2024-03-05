Best speaker under ₹1000: 10 pocket-friendly picks

Compact speakers bring the joy of music wherever you go, packing powerful sound into portable designs. Among the multitude of options, finding the best speaker under ₹1,000 can be a delightful quest. Imagine crisp highs, deep bass, and vibrant tones encased in sleek, pocket-friendly packages. These miniature marvels redefine the audio landscape, offering an immersive listening experience without breaking the bank.

In this guide, we unveil ten pocket-friendly picks that promise to elevate your audio experience without denting your wallet. From rugged outdoor companions to stylish indoor accents, these speakers blend form and function seamlessly. Join us as we explore the world of compact speakers, where affordability meets exceptional sound quality and where every note resonates with clarity and precision.

1. boAt Stone 180

This sleek boAt Stone 180 Bluetooth Speaker delivers immersive sound with its powerful 1.75-inch Dynamic Drivers. Enjoy up to 10 hours of musical bliss with its 800mAh battery, making it the best speaker under ₹1000. With 5W of premium HD sound, experience crystal-clear audio with a wide frequency response. Connect instantly via Bluetooth v5.0 or through AUX for dual connectivity, ideal forbudget speakers below ₹1000. Its IPX7 rating ensures protection against water and sweat, perfect for outdoor use. Pair two Stone 180 speakers for double the volume without compromising clarity. Get the party started anytime, anywhere with boAt Stone 180.

Specifications of boAt Stone 180:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 180

: Stone 180 Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Waterproof design Not ideal for large gatherings

2. boAt Stone 135

The boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker delivers immersive sound at 5W RMS, making it the best speaker under ₹1,000. Enjoy true wireless connectivity, connecting two Stone 135s for double the impact. With up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge, IPX4 water resistance, and multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth, FM, and TF Card, it's one of the top affordable speakers under ₹1000. Easily control playback, adjust volume, and activate voice assistants with accessible controls. Plus, you can take hands-free calls with the built-in mic. Experience hassle-free music enjoyment wherever you go with this versatile speaker.

Specifications of boAt Stone 135:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 135

: Stone 135 Speaker Type : Portable/Wireless

: Portable/Wireless Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, wireless

: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Radio; Built-in Microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Not very loud

3. Amazon Basics wireless soundbar

The Amazon Basics Wireless Soundbar delivers powerful output with its 16W dual drivers, perfect for enhancing your audio experience from various devices like TVs, PCs, and smartphones. With this speaker under ₹1000, enjoy seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, AUX, Micro SD, and USB. Immerse yourself in a vivid experience with vibrant RGB LED lights, elevating your viewing and gaming sessions. Its user-friendly controls allow for easy management of media and volume. With its compact design, this soundbar easily fits into any space. Experience powerful bass with 2X bass reflex ports for a cinematic feel. Plus, enjoy up to 5 hours of wireless playback, making it the best value speaker under ₹1000.

Specifications of Amazon Basics wireless soundbar:

Brand : Amazon Basics

: Amazon Basics Model Name : AB-SB

: AB-SB Speaker Type : Soundbar

: Soundbar Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, USB, wireless

: Bluetooth, USB, wireless Special Feature: Radio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Limited advanced features

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb Wonderbar

This compact wonder, the ZEBRONICS Zeb Wonderbar 10 USB Powered 2.0 Computer Speaker with RGB Lights, is a versatile marvel. With the flexibility to be used horizontally as a soundbar or vertically as a 2.0 speaker setup, it's both efficient and hassle-free. Powered by USB, it boasts a frequency response of 100Hz-18kHz, volume control, and separation ≥50dB. Enjoy the added flair of RGB lights. Plus, it's compatible with 3.5mm earphones/mics. Detach the speakers effortlessly for a dynamic experience. Undoubtedly, it is the best speaker under ₹1000, and also a compact speaker with the best sound under ₹1000.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb Wonderbar:

Brand : ZEBRONICS

: ZEBRONICS Model Name : Zeb WONDERBAR 10

: Zeb WONDERBAR 10 Speaker Type : Soundbar

: Soundbar Connectivity Technology : Auxiliary, USB

: Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: USB Powered, RGB lights

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple connectivity options Average build quality

5. Mivi Play

This Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker is the best speaker under ₹1000 you can get. With high-quality sound and 12 hours of playtime, it's a budget-friendly gem. Made in India, it boasts studio-grade sound, perfect for amplifying your beats with solid bass. Whether you're chilling solo or with friends, its sleek design fits any setting. Plus, Bluetooth 5.0 ensures uninterrupted connectivity, so your music never misses a beat. Say goodbye to interruptions and hello to endless tunes. Get your hands on the high-quality budget speaker below ₹1000 that's proudly Indian-made and globally competitive.

Specifications of Mivi Play:

Brand : Mivi

: Mivi Item Dimensions LxWxH : 7 x 8 x 6.8 Centimeters

: 7 x 8 x 6.8 Centimeters Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, AUX

: Bluetooth, AUX Colour Play : (Turquoise)

: (Turquoise) Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth 5.0 for fast pairing. Limited colour options.

6. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker in sleek black offers unparalleled convenience and versatility. With multi-connectivity options, including wireless BT, USB, micro SD, and AUX, it ensures seamless compatibility with all your devices. Enjoy hands-free calls with its built-in call function, and groove to your favourite tunes with the integrated FM radio. Featuring a compact design and a convenient carry handle, it's the best speaker under ₹1000 for on-the-go music lovers. Plus, with a 10-hour playback time and quick 2.5-hour charging, it's your perfect companion for endless entertainment. Experience premium sound quality and portability at an unbeatable price with this gem among portable speakers within ₹1000 price range.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY:

Brand : ZEBRONICS

: ZEBRONICS Model Name : Zeb county

: Zeb county Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless Special Feature: USB Port, Portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Decent battery life No water or dust resistance

7. Mivi Roam 2

This sleek and compact Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker packs a punch with its studio-quality sound and powerful bass, making it the best speaker under ₹1000. With a small frame and big sound, it fills your space with sharp trebles, detailed mids, and resonating bass. Enjoy uninterrupted music for up to 24 hours at 70% volume, thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery. Crafted with an aircraft-grade aluminum body, it's durable and waterproof, perfect for any adventure. Made in India and backed by a worry-free one-year warranty, the Roam 2 ensures worry-free music enjoyment anytime, anywhere.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2:

Brand : Mivi

: Mivi Model Name : Roam2

: Roam2 Speaker Type : Full Range

: Full Range Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, wireless

: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Waterproof, Built-in Microphone, Bass Boost, Dustproof, Drop Proof

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long Battery Life Not Fully Immersive

8. Portronics SoundDrum 1

This powerful 10W TWS Portable Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker by Portronics, dubbed SoundDrum 1, is the ultimate choice for music enthusiasts. With its robust bass output of 10W, it amplifies any gathering with rich, immersive sound. Experience the magic of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) by connecting two speakers simultaneously. Its compact design makes it the best speaker under ₹1000, easily fitting into your bag for on-the-go entertainment. Enjoy your favourite tunes hassle-free with its in-built FM and convenient USB music mode. Elevate every moment with the Portronics SoundDrum1 - your go-to for unparalleled sound quality and portability.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum 1:

Brand : Portronics

: Portronics Model Name : SoundDrum 1

: SoundDrum 1 Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth

: Bluetooth Special Feature: Handsfree Calling, Portable, Bass Boost, Inbuilt-FM, In-Built-Microphone, Auto Off, USB Port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound quality. No built-in microphone for calls.

9. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90

This portable wireless speaker under ₹1,000 is your ultimate sound companion, packing a punch with 10W output and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Enjoy seamless music streaming with USB compatibility. The integrated mobile holder keeps your device secure while you groove to your favourite tunes. With the TWS function, link up multiple speakers for an immersive audio experience. Its 10.16cm driver delivers crisp sound, while the 6.3mm microphone input lets you be the star of the show. Transport it easily with the convenient carry handle. Plus, vibrant LED lights add flair to your gatherings.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90:

Brand : ZEBRONICS

: ZEBRONICS Model Name : ZEB-SOUND FEAST

: ZEB-SOUND FEAST Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth

: Bluetooth Special Feature: Portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and modern design Small and compact size

10. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 50

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 50 Wireless Bluetooth speaker packs a punch with 14W of power, making it the best speaker under ₹1,000. Its rugged finish ensures durability, while its dual drivers deliver crystal-clear sound. With Bluetooth connectivity, USB, SD card, and AUX inputs, it's versatile for all your devices. Plus, its built-in rechargeable battery keeps the party going. Convenient features like a handy strap and mobile holder make it easy to take on the go. And don't forget the added bonus of FM radio and call function.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 50:

Brand : ZEBRONICS

: ZEBRONICS Model Name : ZEB-SOUND FEAST

: ZEB-SOUND FEAST Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Auxiliary, USB

: Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: Radio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and easy to carry Some users report connectivity issues

Best 3 features for you

Product name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Stone 180 1.75-inch Dynamic Drivers 800mAh battery 5W of premium High Definition sound boAt Stone 135 True Wireless Calling and Mic 5W RMS sound amazon basics Powerful Output Vivid Experience Compact Design ZEBRONICS Zeb Wonderbar Volume control 3.5mm Earphone/mic compatible 2.0 speaker setup Mivi Play Studio Grade Sound Play it non-stop Premium Brag Worthy Design Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY Speaker impedance 4Ω Charging time 2.5H Playback time approx. 10 hrs Mivi Roam 2 Small Frame Heavy Bass 24 Hours Play Time Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W Bass Sound Output TWS or True Wireless Stereo Maximum Portability with FM ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90 Mobile Holder 6.3mm Microphone input LED Lights Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 50 Supporting Bluetooth Pendrive slot Calling Function

Best overall product

Experience music like never before with the boAt Stone 180 Bluetooth Speaker, our top pick for the best speaker under ₹1,000. Its sleek design packs a powerful punch with 1.75-inch Dynamic Drivers, delivering crystal-clear sound and deep bass. Whether you're at home or on the go, enjoy up to 10 hours of uninterrupted musical bliss with its long-lasting 800mAh battery. With Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and an IPX7 waterproof rating, this speaker is perfect for any adventure.

Best value for money

Looking for quality sound without breaking the bank? Look no further than the Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker. Proudly made in India, this budget-friendly gem offers studio-grade sound and 12 hours of playtime, ensuring endless entertainment at an unbeatable price. Its sleek design and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity guarantee uninterrupted music streaming, while its solid bass amplifies your beats to perfection.

How to choose the best speaker under ₹ 1,000

When selecting the best speaker under ₹1,000, consider key factors such as sound quality, connectivity options, battery life, and durability. Look for speakers with features like Bluetooth connectivity, long-lasting battery life, and water resistance for outdoor use. Pay attention to the speaker's size and portability, ensuring it fits your lifestyle and usage needs. Additionally, read reviews and compare specifications to find the best speaker that meets your budget and preferences.

FAQs

Question : Can I connect these speakers to my smartphone?

Ans : Yes, all the speakers listed offer Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to easily pair them with your smartphone for wireless music streaming.

Question : Are these speakers waterproof?

Ans : Some speakers, like the boAt Stone 180 and Mivi Roam 2, come with water resistance ratings (IPX7 and IPX4 respectively), making them suitable for outdoor use and protection against water splashes.

Question : How long does the battery last on these speakers?

Ans : Battery life varies among speakers, but most offer several hours of playback time on a single charge.

Question : Can I use these speakers for hands-free calls?

Ans : Yes, many speakers, such as the boAt Stone 135 and Mivi Roam 2, come with built-in microphones, allowing you to take hands-free calls directly from the speaker.

