Best speaker under Rs. 2000: Top 10 budget-friendly picks for superior sound

Best speaker under Rs. 2000: Explore superior sound without breaking the bank with our curated list of the top 10 affordable speakers. Whether you're a music enthusiast, gamer, or someone who appreciates quality audio, these picks deliver impressive sound quality, and features at a decent price.

Do you have a budget of 2000 rupees and a desire for exceptional sound quality? Look no further! Finding the best speaker under ₹2000 can feel like striking gold in a world where good audio can be a luxury. But fear not, as we've curated a list of the top 10 picks that promise superior sound without breaking the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Imagine immersing yourself in your favourite music or podcasts, feeling every beat and melody resonate through the room without burning a hole in your pocket. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a movie buff, or simply someone who appreciates good sound, having a quality speaker can elevate your listening experience to new heights.

From compact designs perfect for small spaces to powerful options that pack a punch, there's something for everyone on our list. Say goodbye to tinny audio and hello to rich, immersive sound that will enhance every moment. With these budget-friendly options, you don't have to compromise on quality to stay within your budget.

So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the world of affordable audio excellence. Get ready to discover your new favourite best speaker under ₹2000 and take your listening experience to the next level!

1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

This compact and versatile Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker in sleek black is the best speaker under ₹2000 for your budget. Enjoy seamless connectivity options with wireless Bluetooth, USB, micro SD, and AUX inputs. Take calls effortlessly with its call function, and groove to your favourite tunes on the built-in FM radio. With a speaker impedance of 4Ω and a frequency response of 120Hz-15kHz, it delivers crisp, clear sound. Charge it up in just 2.5 hours for approximately 10 hours of playback time. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind. Perfect for on-the-go music lovers!

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY:

Brand : ZEBRONICS

: ZEBRONICS Model Name : Zeb County

: Zeb County Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless Special Feature: USB port, Portable

Pros Cons Built-in FM radio functionality Limited sound output power

2. boAt Stone 180

The boAt Stone 180 Bluetooth Speaker is the best speaker under ₹2000 you'll find. With 1.75" Dynamic Drivers, it delivers immersive sound. Powered by an 800mAh battery, it offers up to 10 hours of playtime. Enjoy crisp, clear audio with its 5W output and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Pair two speakers for double the volume. Its IPX7 rating ensures durability against water and sweat. With dual Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, it's versatile. This speaker is the epitome of budget bluetooth speakers under ₹2000, offering premium features at an affordable price. Get ready to elevate your music experience anytime, anywhere with the boAt Stone 180.

Specifications of boAt Stone 180:

Brand: boAt Model Name: Stone 180 Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth

Pros Cons Long-lasting Battery Low to Mid-Range Volume Output

3. boAt Stone 135

This portable wireless speaker, the boAt Stone 135, delivers immersive 5W RMS sound, making it the best speaker under ₹2000 for your musical escapades. With True Wireless support, connect two Stone 135s for double the impact. Enjoy up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge, perfect for extended listening sessions. Its IPX4 water resistance ensures durability against splashes, making it one of the most affordable speakers with the best sound under ₹2000. Experience seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, FM, or TF Card. Easily manage playback, adjust volume, and take hands-free calls with accessible controls and a built-in mic.

Specifications of boAt Stone 135:

Brand: boAt Model Name: Stone 135 Speaker Type: Portable/Wireless Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Radio; Built-in Microphone

Pros Cons Portable, lightweight design. Bass can be lacking.

4. Mivi Roam 2

This compact wonder, the Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, redefines audio excellence. Unleash its 5W power to experience immersive soundscapes with crisp trebles and thumping bass. Its rugged design ensures durability, making it the best speaker under ₹2000. Made in India, it boasts a worry-free warranty for peace of mind. With top-rated speakers within the ₹2000 category, Roam 2 stands tall with its 24-hour playback, surpassing all rivals. Whether indoors or outdoors, let the music play on with Roam 2, the ultimate choice for audio aficionados.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2:

Brand: Mivi Model Name: Roam2 Speaker Type: Full Range Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Bass Boost, Built-In Microphone, Portable, Voice Assistant, Waterproof, USB Port

Pros Cons Waterproof and dustproof Average build quality

5. boAt Stone 352

The boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker delivers powerful 10W RMS stereo sound, making it the best speaker under ₹2000 for immersive music experiences. Its IPX7 water resistance ensures worry-free listening, even in wet conditions. With up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, enjoy uninterrupted music sessions. Utilize the TWS feature to connect two speakers for double the impact. The speaker offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and TF Card, catering to all your music sources. Convenient controls allow easy playback and volume adjustment. Plus, with Type-C charging, it's the best wireless speaker under ₹2000 for modern users.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352:

Brand: boAt Model Name: Stone 352 Speaker Type: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth

Pros Cons Long battery life Not the best for bass-heavy music

6. boAt Stone 650

The BoAt Stone 650 Bluetooth Speaker is the best speaker under ₹2000, unleashing rich, immersive sound with its robust 10W driver. Experience music like never before, seamlessly connecting to your favourite tracks. With a sturdy 1800mAh battery, enjoy up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playback. Its IPX5 rating ensures resilience against water and dust, making it the high-quality sound speaker under ₹2000 you've been seeking. Navigate effortlessly with integrated controls, putting your music at your fingertips. Plus, enjoy versatile connectivity via Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX. Elevate your audio experience with the boAt Stone 650.

Specifications of boAt Stone 650:

Brand: boAt Model Name: Stone Speaker Type: Subwoofer Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Portable, Water Resistant, Dust Proof

Pros Cons waterproof Lacks bass

7. Portronics SoundDrum 1

The Portronics SoundDrum 1 emerges as the best speaker under ₹2000, delivering powerful bass and crisp sound. The 10W Bass Sound Output fills any space with immersive audio, perfect for gatherings. Experience True Wireless Stereo (TWS) by pairing two speakers wirelessly, doubling the joy. Easily connect your USB devices to play music hassle-free. Elevate your audio experience with the superior audio speakers under ₹2000. With Portronics SoundDrum 1, enjoy music on the go like never before.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum 1:

Brand: Portronics Model Name: SoundDrum 1 Speaker Type: Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth Special Feature: Handsfree Calling, Portable, Bass Boost, Inbuilt-FM, In-Built-Microphone, Auto Off, USB Port

Pros Cons Portable and lightweight Limited battery life

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame 5watts 2.0 Multimedia Speakers in sleek black offer immersive sound. Powered via USB, these compact speakers are a breeze to set up. With AUX input, connect seamlessly to your devices. Enjoy full control with the convenient volume adjustment feature. Experience scintillating sound quality that belies its size. Zeb-Fame is the best speaker under ₹2000, delivering impressive audio performance without breaking the bank. Perfect for enhancing your music, movies, and gaming experience.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame:

Brand: ZEBRONICS Speaker Type: Coaxial Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: computer speaker Recommended Uses For Product: For Computers

Pros Cons Decent audio quality for the price Limited bass and overall audio power

Also read:

9. Zebronics Zeb-Pluto 2.0

The Zebronics Zeb-Pluto 2.0 Multimedia Speaker is your best speaker under ₹2000 choice for an immersive sound experience. Compact and powerful, this USB-powered speaker boasts convenient volume control, ensuring you can fine-tune your audio effortlessly. With its Aux Connectivity feature, you can easily connect various devices for seamless playback. Versatile and efficient, it operates solely via USB power, eliminating the need for extra cables or adapters.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Pluto 2.0:

Brand: ZEBRONICS Model Name: Zebronics Pluto 2.0 USB Multimedia Speaker Speaker Type: Multimedia Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary Special Feature: 2.0

Pros Cons Decent sound quality No Bluetooth connectivity

10. Portronics SoundDrum 1

This powerful blue Portronics SoundDrum 1 speaker delivers exceptional sound with 10W Bass Output, perfect for any gathering. Its TWS feature allows you to connect two speakers for immersive stereo sound. Enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 technology. The built-in FM radio adds versatility to your music experience. This portable speaker is the best speaker under ₹2000, offering impressive bass and crystal-clear audio.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum 1:

Brand: Portronics Model Name: SoundDrum 1 Speaker Type: Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Long battery life No EQ adjustments

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY Speaker impedance 4Ω Charging time 2.5H Playback time approx. 10 hrs boAt Stone 180 800mAh battery 180 supports instant wireless connectivity 1.75' Dynamic Drivers boAt Stone 135 True Wireless IP Rating Calling and Mic- Mivi Roam 2 Small Frame Heavy Bass 24 Hours Play Time boAt Stone 352 IPX7 marked resistance Charging Time About 1.5-2 hours 12 hours of playtime boAt Stone 650 1800mAh battery IPX5 rated offering protection Dual connectivity Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W Bass Sound Output TWS or True Wireless Stereo Maximum Portability with FM ZEBRONICS Zeb-Fame USB powered Impedance 4 ohms Output Power (RMS) Zebronics Zeb-Pluto Output power 5W RMS 2.0 speaker Aux Connectivity Portronics SoundDrum 1 10W Bass Sound Output TWS or True Wireless Stereo 10W Bass Sound Output

Best overall product Looking for the perfect blend of affordability and quality in a speaker? Meet the Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY, your ultimate companion for superior sound on a budget. This sleek black portable speaker offers seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, USB, micro SD, and AUX inputs. With features like a built-in FM radio and a 10-hour playback time, it's perfect for music lovers on the go. Its compact design and 1-year warranty make it a reliable choice for anyone seeking exceptional audio.

Best value for money Get the most bang for your buck with the boAt Stone 135, the epitome of value-packed audio excellence. With immersive 5W RMS sound and up to 11 hours of playback time, this portable speaker offers unmatched performance at an unbeatable price. Its True Wireless support allows you to double the impact by connecting two speakers, perfect for enhancing your listening experience. Whether you're indoors or outdoors, the boAt Stone 135 delivers premium features without burning a hole in your pocket.

How to choose the Best Speaker Under ₹ 2000? When choosing the best speaker under ₹2000, consider factors like sound quality, connectivity options, battery life, and durability. Look for speakers with features like Bluetooth connectivity, long-lasting battery, water resistance, and compatibility with various devices. Pay attention to specifications such as speaker impedance, output power, and special features like True Wireless Stereo (TWS) support. Reading reviews and comparing different models can help you make an informed decision and find the perfect speaker to suit your needs and budget.

FAQs Question : What is the average battery life of speakers under ₹2000? Ans : Most speakers under ₹2000 offer an average battery life of around 8 to 12 hours, depending on usage. Question : Are speakers under ₹2000 durable? Ans : Many speakers under ₹2000 come with features like water resistance and rugged designs, ensuring durability for long-term use. Question : Can I connect these speakers to my smartphone or laptop? Ans : Yes, most speakers under ₹2000 support Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect them to smartphones, laptops, and other devices easily. Question : Do these speakers come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, many speakers under ₹2000 come with warranties ranging from 6 months to 1 year, providing peace of mind for buyers. Question : Are speakers under ₹2000 suitable for outdoor use? Ans : Yes, speakers under ₹2000 often feature portable designs and durable construction, making them suitable for outdoor use during gatherings or adventures.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!